Video: Sidney Crosby leaves game after cross-check to head

Penguins star Sidney Crosby left Monday’s playoff games against the Capitals after being cross-checked in the head by Washington’s Matt Niskanen.

The occurred in the first period as Crosby’s skate was clipped by Alex Ovechkin’s. Crosby lost his balance and went sliding across the crease toward Niskanen, who hit Crosby square in the head. Crosby’s left leg and ankle also bent awkwardly as he fell.

Niskanen was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct, while Crosby headed off to the locker room after remaining on the ice for several moments.

Sidney Crosby went to the locker room, Matt Niskanen got a five-minute major and game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/YgoTbUEMWt — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) May 1, 2017

“It is what it is,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan told NBC’s Pierre McGuire during an in-game interview. “He gets hit in the head. It is what it is. Hopefully we get him back.”

