Penguins extend head coach Mike Sullivan through 2020

The Pittsburgh Penguins have given head coach Mike Sullivan a well-deserved extension through the 2019-20 NHL season.

A huge reason the Pittsburgh Penguins won the 2015-16 Stanley Cup was because of their aggressive promotion of AHL head coach Mike Sullivan. Before hiring him, the Pens were off to a dreadful start to their season. Sullivan took over and much like 2008-09, saw immediate results, including the franchise’s fourth Stanley Cup. The Penguins have rewarded him with a three-year extension.

A native of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Sullivan transformed the Penguins’ identity in his first season behind the bench, instilling the motto ‘Just Play’ into his players. The result was his club posting the league’s second-best record and becoming its highest-scoring outfit from the day of his hiring until the end of the season.

Most NHL coaches are fickle and it’s hard to project how they will do in the future. However, Sullivan showed certain characteristics which suggest he should remain an excellent coach. He has shown he is willing to adapt and he can do so quickly, turning Pittsburgh into a speed team. Working together with general manager Jim Rutherford, Sullivan put together a team optimal for a speed based system.

Perhaps his best quality is he knows when to stay out of a player’s way. Previous head coach Mike Johnston failed in part because he tried to make the Penguins adapt to his system, which didn’t work. Sullivan, however, adapted his system to fit the players. The best coaches are the ones who can adapt the most efficiently and he has proven he can do so.

Sure, this might wind up back firing in Pittsburgh’s face. Dan Bylsma also had a great start with the Penguins which didn’t end nearly as well. But even under him, Pittsburgh consistently contended for the Stanley Cup. There’s no reason to believe Sullivan won’t do the same. That’s all you can hope for from a head coach.

