Pastrnak looks to build on success with Bruins

BOSTON BRUINS

LAST SEASON: 44-31-7, 95 points. Third in Atlantic Division. Lost to Ottawa Senators in Eastern Conference first round.

COACH: Bruce Cassidy (2nd season, 18-8-1).

ADDED: Kenny Agostino, Paul Postma, Anders Bjork.

LOST: Colin Miller, Drew Stafford, Jimmy Hayes, Dominic Moore.

PLAYER TO WATCH: The Bruins invested in forward David Pastrnak just before the start of training camp, signing the restricted free agent to a six-year, $40 million contract. The right wing now has to build off his successful first three NHL seasons, including last season when he was second on the Bruins with career-highs in goals (34) and points (70).

OUTLOOK: For the first time in a couple years, the Bruins have legitimate expectations to live up to after their return to the playoffs last spring. There are questions, however, about how much the veteran core that’s one year older can give and how much can be expected out of several inexperienced prospects. If the right amount goes right in both cases, the Bruins should return to the playoffs and be a threat to win a round or two. Otherwise they could take a step back.