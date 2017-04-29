Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s fourth goal caps thrilling comeback win for Senators in double OT

Pete Blackburn

Saturday’s Game 2 between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers was all about fours. No. 44 for Ottawa scored four goals to lead the charge.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau picked a pretty good time to have the game of his life. The 24-year-old forward scored twice in the last four minutes of regulation to force overtime, then potted the game-winner in double overtime to give Ottawa a 2-0 series lead.

Pageau only had 12 goals during the regular season but already has two career playoff hat tricks to his name. That’s a guy who knows how to pick his spots.

The series heads back to New York for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Apr 19, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames players skate during the warmup period against the Anaheim Ducks in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

56

gallery: The most stunning, chaotic and emotional photos from round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | Sergei Belski