Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s fourth goal caps thrilling comeback win for Senators in double OT

Saturday’s Game 2 between the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers was all about fours. No. 44 for Ottawa scored four goals to lead the charge.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau picked a pretty good time to have the game of his life. The 24-year-old forward scored twice in the last four minutes of regulation to force overtime, then potted the game-winner in double overtime to give Ottawa a 2-0 series lead.

Pageau only had 12 goals during the regular season but already has two career playoff hat tricks to his name. That’s a guy who knows how to pick his spots.

The series heads back to New York for Game 3 on Tuesday.