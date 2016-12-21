Ottawa Senators defeat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

The Ottawa Senators defeated the NHL top team Tuesday night. The Senators collected their first win in Chicago since March of 2001. The Senators are now on a three game winning streak.

Ottawa Senators 4 Chicago Blackhawks 3

Bobby Ryan opened the scoring beating Scott Darling short side from the faceoff circle. Ryan now has scored goals in four straight games and collected points in five straight.

Bobby's got goals in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/kgItNXWASW — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 21, 2016

Derick Brassard would take back the Senators lead by blasting a one timer past Scott Darling from Chris Wideman and Bobby Ryan. Brassard has scored in three straight games.

Tom Pyatt would give the Senators a two goal lead just ten seconds later JG Pageau and Zack Smith collected the helpers.

Dion Phanuef would find the back of the night on the Power play after a Kyle Turris shot deflected off Phanuef in front of Chicago’s net. Turris and Karlsson added assists.

Mike Condon would win his third straight game. Condon would allow three goals on 26 shots for a .885 SV%. Condon made a huge stop on a Marcus Kruger penalty shot to preserve the Senators one goal lead with less than five minutes left in the hockey game.

Ryan Dzingel returns home

Dzingel a Wheaton, IL native returned to his home state and played his hometown team Tuesday night. Dzingel would have to go helmet less for warmups due to his teammates hiding the hometown rookies helmet.

Red Hot Smith

Smith has 6 points in 3 games since playing on the Senators 2nd line with Mark Stone and Derick Brassard.

The Senators now move four points ahead of the Bruins for second in the Atlantic Division with one game in hand.

Erik Karlsson tied Wade Radden for the most assist in Senators history for defencemen (309)

Dion Phaneuf D, Ottawa Senators 1st

Bobby Ryan RW, Ottawa Senators 2nd

Patrick Kane RW, Chicago Blackhawks 3rd

The Ottawa Senators are back on home ice Thursday night against The Anaheim ducks before a four day Christmas break.

