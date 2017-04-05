Ottawa’s Clarke MacArthur incredibly emotional after first game in nearly two years
Tuesday night was a special one for Senators forward Clarke MacArthur. The 31-year-old forward suited up for the Sens and played just under 10 minutes during their 2-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings in Ottawa Tuesday night.
It was MacArthur’s first regular-season game in almost two years.
He wasn’t sure if it was ever going to come: The winger missed all of the 2015-2016 season due to post-concussion symptoms, then missed nearly all of this season after suffering another concussion during an intra-squad scrimmage in preseason.
After Tuesday’s game, MacArthur gave an emotional postgame interview that gave everyone a pretty good idea just how badly he wanted to get back on the ice.
“It’s been two years of, you know, never knowing if you were going to get back,” a choked-up MacArthur said. “Just glad I got the opportunity.”
Clarke MacArthur after returning to the lineup tonight for the first time since 2015. So much emotion. pic.twitter.com/vinVrZUaUP
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 5, 2017
MacArthur was named Third Star of the game and received a great ovation from the home crowd in attendance.
The Senators are looking to lock up a playoff spot in the coming days, so the return of MacArthur could provide an emotional lift for the guys in that room.
What an awesome feeling looking down to bench and seeing Clarke back playing… one of the best people I've met playing hockey..
— Mark Stone (@MStoner61) April 5, 2017