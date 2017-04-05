Ottawa’s Clarke MacArthur incredibly emotional after first game in nearly two years

Tuesday night was a special one for Senators forward Clarke MacArthur. The 31-year-old forward suited up for the Sens and played just under 10 minutes during their 2-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings in Ottawa Tuesday night.

It was MacArthur’s first regular-season game in almost two years.

He wasn’t sure if it was ever going to come: The winger missed all of the 2015-2016 season due to post-concussion symptoms, then missed nearly all of this season after suffering another concussion during an intra-squad scrimmage in preseason.

After Tuesday’s game, MacArthur gave an emotional postgame interview that gave everyone a pretty good idea just how badly he wanted to get back on the ice.

“It’s been two years of, you know, never knowing if you were going to get back,” a choked-up MacArthur said. “Just glad I got the opportunity.”

Clarke MacArthur after returning to the lineup tonight for the first time since 2015. So much emotion. pic.twitter.com/vinVrZUaUP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 5, 2017

MacArthur was named Third Star of the game and received a great ovation from the home crowd in attendance.

The Senators are looking to lock up a playoff spot in the coming days, so the return of MacArthur could provide an emotional lift for the guys in that room.