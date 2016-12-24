Ottawa Senators Christmas Wish List

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Everyone’s composing Christmas Wish lists of gifts, making delicious food and spending time with friends and family.

Below I have composed a Senators Christmas Wish list.

The return of a healthy Clarke MacArthur.

McArthur, who only played in 4 games a season ago, was set to return to start this season but sustained another setback in training camp. McArthur has 40 goals and 92 points in 141 games with the Senators.

A Norris Trophy for Erik Karlsson

Karlsson who has won the Norris in both 2011-12 and 2014-2015 and finished second in voting last season is in Norris trophy form again this season. Karlsson leads all defenseman in scoring. Karlsson is second in both blocked shots and takeaways.

Making the Playoffs

Ottawa missed out on last year’s Stanly Cup Playoffs and would love to get back to the postseason and are in a good position to make that happen.

The Senators are currently in second place in the Atlantic division three points back of the Montreal Canadians. The Senators are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.

A Cody Ceci Goal

The 23 year old has logged big minutes for the Senators this season averaging 23 minutes of total ice time this year. Ceci who has taken the seventh most amounts of shots on the Senators is the only player not only to score but to light the lamp at least five times.

Keep the streak going past four.

The Ottawa Senators enter their Christmas break on a high note a four game winning streak. The Sens will hope to continue their winning ways after Christmas starting on December 27 against the Rangers in New York.

Stanley Cup

Hey, why not ask?

