Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals Game Preview

The Senators will start the New Year in Washington. The Senators who are currently on a two game losing streak will look to get back in the win column before a mandated five-day break in the schedule. The Capitals who played New Years Eve in New Jersey ended their two game losing skid with a big 6-2 win.

It's a #Sens game day! The Sens start off 2017 against the Capitals. The puck drop is at 7:30 pm in Washington. WATCH: Sportsnet and TVAS pic.twitter.com/WT6tZT7NiN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 1, 2017

7:30PM Verizon Center

TV: TVAS SN

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (20-12-4, 2nd in Atlantic Division 9th in the NHL)

Washington Capitals (21-9-5, 4th in Metropolitan Division, 7th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (36 GP – 7 G -25 A – 32PTS), Mark Stone (35P -11 G -17 A – 28 PTS) Mike Hoffman (32 GP – G -10 A –15 PTS 25)

Injuries: Andrew Hammond ,

Clarke MacArthur

Zack Smith

Offense: The Senators will face of one of the NHL top goalies Sunday night in Braden Holtby.

Holtby has an Impressive GAA of 2.02 and SV% of .928 with 3 shutouts in 27 games.

The League average is 2.55 GAA and .914 SV%.

Defense: Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot will be dealt the difficult assignment of shutdown Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin an elite goal scorer that has seven seasons with at least 50 goals scored over 12 year NHL career.

Ovechkin also stands at 6’3 and 239 pounds is physical force.

Goalie: Mike Condon starts his seventh straight game for the Senators.

The Senators are faced with the tough task of shutting down an elite offensive player as well as looking to beat an elite goaltender to start of 2017.

Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Tom Pyatt – J.G. Pageau – Chris Kelly

Casey Bailey- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

Here's a look at the #Sens projected line-up for tonight's game in Washington: pic.twitter.com/AbdNpUh8kC — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 1, 2017

The Senators will enter their mandated five-day break and will resume play Saturday Night at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Washington Capitals.

