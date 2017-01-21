Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators look for revenge against the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada Saturday Night. The Senators trying to have a unbeaten 3-0 road trip.

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00PM Air Canada Centre

TV: CBC,City,TVAS2

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (24-15-4, 2rd in Atlantic Division 11th in the NHL)

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-8, 4th in Atlantic Division, 16th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (43 GP – 7G – 30A – 37PTS), Mark Stone (42P -15 G -19 A – 34 PTS) Kyle Turris (43GP – 16G -16 A –16 32PTS )

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

The Ottawa Senators can take a four point lead ahead of the Leafs and claim second spot in the Atlantic Division with a win. It will not be an easy task beating the Leafs who have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Leafs will be down a key piece on their blue line missing their best defenseman Morgan Reilly due to a “lower-body injury”.

Ottawa and Toronto have split their two meetings in Ottawa this season. Ottawa took the opening game of the Season on October 12th winning 5-4 in overtime. The Leafs defeated Ottawa 4-2 last week Saturday.

Ottawa hopes to break their current record of only having won two of their past eight in Toronto.

Kyle Turris is looking to extend his point streak to six straight games.

Mark Borowiecki left the morning skate, still dealing with the Flu. Fredrik Claesson is likely to take his spot in the lineup again tonight.

Mike Condon is expected to make his 12 straight start and 21th straight appearance in the Senators net. Chris Driedger will backup.

Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Fredrik Claesson– Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

