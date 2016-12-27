Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators look to continue their four game winning streak after a four day Christmas break.

The New York Rangers are looking to stop their two game losing skid in which they have been outscored 14-6.

It's a #Sens game day! Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. tonight in New York against the Rangers. Catch the game on TSN5 and RDS2. pic.twitter.com/vaSkYh9Kel — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 27, 2016

7PM Madison Square Garden

TV: RDS2, TSN5, MSG

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (20-11-3, 2nd in Atlantic Division, 10th in the NHL)

New York Rangers (23-12-1, 3rd in Metropolitan Division, 4th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (34 GP – 7 G -24 A – 31PTS), Mark Stone (33GP -10 G -16 A – 26 PTS), Kyle Turris (34 GP – 12 G -12 A – 24 PTS)

Injuries: Andrew Hammond ,

Clarke MacArthur

Offense: The Senators who look to continue the onslaught of goals against the New York Rangers. The Rangers have allowed 7 goals against in back to back games.

Head coach Guy Boucher will continue to go with the same lines as their last game on December 22.

Defense: The Senators who have just allowed six goals on their four game winning streak (1.5 per game) will continue to go with the same defensive pairings.

Mike Condon starts tonight looking for his fifth straight win.

Antti Raanta gets the start for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist is out with the Flu.

Projected Lineup Senators

Zack Smith – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Ryan Dzingel – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman – J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

No changes expected tonight against the Rangers. Here's how the #Sens projected line-up looks: pic.twitter.com/MqwEwbu1tP — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 27, 2016

