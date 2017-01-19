Ottawa Senators At Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators continue their three game road in Columbus tonight. Ottawa is coming off a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues Tuesday.

7:00PM Nationwide Arena

TV: RDS TSN5

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (23-15-4, 4th in Atlantic Division 15th in the NHL)

Columbus Blue Jackets (30-9-4, 1st in Metropolitan Division, 1st in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (42 GP – 7 G -29 A – 36 PTS), Mark Stone (41 GP -15 G -19 A – 34 PTS) Mike Hoffman (38 GP – 14 G -17 A –31 PTS)

Injuries: Andrew Hammond

Clarke MacArthur

The Columbus Blue Jackets took the NHL by storm winning 16 straight hockey games falling just short of the record-tying 17th straight win. Columbus has allowed the second least amount of goals (96) in the NHL and have scored the third most of goals (145) in the NHL this season. Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella is an early Jack Adams favorite to win Coach of the Year.

The Senators take on the NHL’s best team Thursday Night. A tough task on any night but with the flu running through the team only Fredrik Claesson and backup Chris Driedger were on the ice this morning for the optional skate. Guy Boucher isn’t sure what changes need to be made, “We’ll see how many can play, how many can’t play”.

Mike Condon is expected to make his 11 straight start and 20th straight appearance in the Senators net.

Senators line combos and D pairings are uncertain due to the flu.

Fredrik Claessen will dress tonight. The Senators have official called up Casey Bailey from the Binghamton Senators for tonight’s game.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

This article originally appeared on