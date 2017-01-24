Ottawa Senators Acquire Forward Tommy Wingels From San Jose

Ottawa Senators bolstered their lineup on Tuesday acquiring bottom-six forward Tommy Wingels from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers. What is each team getting? Who wins the deal initially?

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Tommy Wingels from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for right wingers Zack Stortini and Buddy Robinson, as well as a 2017 seventh-round draft pick.

The trade comes during a week where the Senators signed Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension and were forced to shut down Clarke MacArthur for the season due to a concussion.

What the Senators are getting

Tommy Wingels brings 337 games worth of NHL experience to Ottawa, posting 122 points in seven seasons with the Sharks. Wingels will likely take Curtis Lazar’s place in the Senators lineup, who’s struggled to score at the NHL level. The Senators are in the thick of the Atlantic Division playoff race, and Wingels brings the team much-needed depth. The Sharks are even retaining 30 percent of Wingels’ salary, which is major due to Ottawa’s inner salary cap. He’s expected to join the Senators on Wednesday, and could play against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

What the Sharks are getting

Quite simply, the Sharks are gaining roster space and added depth at the AHL level. Younger players in the Sharks organization had been making great strides this season, such as Kevin Labanc and Ryan Carpenter.

Moving Wingels was required to keep these players in the lineup. Stortini and Robinson are both AHL regulars and will report to the San Jose Barracuda.

Robinson had 12 points in his 33 games with the Binghamton Senators, and played four games for Ottawa this year. Stortini is a journeyman who’s jumped between the NHL and AHL since 2003. He’s most known for his toughness, having accumulated 1,602 penalty minutes in 528 AHL games.

Who wins the trade?

Both teams are getting exactly what they need, so it’s really a win-win situation. The Senators get an NHL experienced player at a discount price, while the Sharks free up cap and roster space.

