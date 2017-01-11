Ottawa 67’s Trade Deadline Recap

The Ottawa 67’s completed three trades this week before the OHL trade deadline January 10th.

The first trade came on January 7th. Ottawa sent 18 year old forward Drake Rymsha to the Sarnia Sting in exchange for – SAR 4th round pick in 2017– SAR 2nd round pick in 2018 – PBO 3rd round pick in 2019– WSR 2nd round pick in 2020.

Rymsha had previously requested a trade.

Rymsha has played in 37 games this season collecting 15 goals and 14 assists with 41 penalty minutes.

The Second trade of the week came two days later.

The 67’s sent Dante Salituro , OTT 8th round pick in 2021 to the London Knights for Chris Martenet, OSH 3rd pick in 2018 – LDN 2nd round pick in 2021 -LDN 15th round pick in 2021.

The two clubs swapped overages, Salituro lead the 67’s in scoring a year ago with 38 goals and 83 points in 65 games. Salituro started the season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters before been sent down to the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals and Cincinnati Cyclone.

Salituro will now return to the OHL after being dealt to London.

Chris Martenet will end his OHL career in Ottawa; Martenet is a big defenseman at 6’7 212. The Dallas 4th rounder in the 2015 entry draft, has one goal five assists and 32 penalty minutes in 27 games this year.

The veteran defenseman will help stabilize The 67’s who have allowed 150 goals against, the third most in the east conference.

67’s acquired Zack Dorval from Kingston Frontenacs on deadline day for a 2017 4th rounder.

Dorval a former 2nd round pick of the Frontenac’s in 2014. The 18 year old centre has 3 goals and 5 assists in 37 games played this season.

Dorval and Martenet have played a combined 289 OHL games. Martenet is a OHL and Memorial cup winner.

The 67’s currently sit in 6th place in a tight Eastern Conference.

