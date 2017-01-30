Ottawa 67’s: Sasha Chmelevski
Alexander “Sasha” Chmelevski is taking part in the 2017 CHL Top prospect game in Quebec City January 30th.
Sasha Chmelevski
Center, Ottawa 67’s
C
39GP 17G 14A 31PTS 14PIM
The Huntington Beach, CA, native is of Ukrainian decent and holds dual citizenship. Chmelevski moved to Michigan as a teenager in is pursuit of a Hockey Career. It worked, Chmelevski was selected 10th overall by the Sarnia Sting in the 2015 OHL.
Chmelevski started his career in Sarina were he scored 9 goals and 8 assists in 29 games, before being dealt in a blockbuster deal that sent OHL star and Flyers Prospect Travis Konecny to the Sting.
Sasha suited up in just 5 games for Ottawa before breaking his collarbone ending his 2015-16 campaign.
The speedy center represented Team USA at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament this August, leading the tournament in scoring with 10 points in 5 games. Helping The United States squad winning silver medals. The scoring touch hasn’t faded through the first half of the season, Sasha has scored 17 goals and 14 assists in 39 games.
Chmelevski is currently rate:
Ranked #19 by ISS Hockey
Ranked #31 by Future Considerations.
