Oilers sign Chris Kelly to professional tryout contract

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Edmonton Oilers signed center Chris Kelly to a professional tryout contract Sunday.

The 36-year-old Kelly had five goals and seven assists in 82 regular-seasons games for Ottawa last season,

Kelly helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and has 123 goals and 166 assists in 833 career regular-season games in 13 seasons with the Bruins and Senators. He has 12 goals and 20 assists in 92 playoff games.