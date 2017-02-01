NHL Trade Rumors; Oilers, Penguins, Maple Leafs

NHL Trade Rumors: Trade Rumors Are Beginning to Swirl Around the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. See What Names Are Coming Up in These Rumors.

We are officially at the 1-month mark for the NHL trade deadline. The All-Star game is over and teams are heading into the long stretch in the remainder of the season. The many teams among the trade rumor talk should pick up within the next few days.

Looking at Pittsburgh

One team that is looking to move a player sooner than later are the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have expressed the commitment towards Matt Murray being the number one in between the pipes. Which leaves veteran goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury on the rocks.

Fleury is an unrestricted free agent come 2019-2020. With many NHL teams looking to solidify a #1 goaltender, the Stanley Cup winning, 32-year-old could be an option for some clubs. The asking price could potentially be low as well, due to Pittsburgh wanting to move him sooner than later.

Although this Pittsburgh team is obviously a favorite for the Stanley Cup and very capable of making another deep playoff run, having a back up like Fleury is what Jim Rutherford wants and has expressed recently in a press conference.

That scenario is the only reason Fleury stays in Pittsburgh the remaining of this year. If Fleury is not moved at the deadline, with the emergence of the Vegas team could be a problem. That too could be a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old netminder.

If I had to take a wild guess, I would suggest Fleury should land in Vegas come the 2017-2018 season. A new team that will need a starting goaltender right away, points all fingers towards Fleury.

Oilers: Buyers or Sellers?

Are the Edmonton Oilers, buyers or sellers? It is unclear right now, the Oilers are exceeding expectations this season. The Oilers cannot deny the lackluster performance out of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, which could potentially leave him open in the trade market.

The Oilers need a solid defenseman who can help out on the power play and serve as a top four blueliner. Therefore the Oilers have expressed they are open in the trade market if the right deal falls upon their lap, though there hasn’t been much talk about it.

Peak at the Maple Leafs

Another team among the shocking teams contemplating trades around the NHL are the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have seen tremendous production from their rookies This has been the main factor this team is in playoff contention.

If the Maple Leafs want to make a serious run this season and years to come they need to acquire a top defenseman. Which brings the highly talked about defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk into the conversation.

If the Leafs were to make a serious run at Shattenkirk they would realistically need to cough up a top 4 forward at the moment or, high-end prospect and a draft pick or two. There have not been much talk surrounding this possible speculation. Yet anything can happen at the trade deadline we have some crazy things so this wouldn’t be out of the norm.

This article originally appeared on