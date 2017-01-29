NHL Top 100: 30 Debatable Omissions That Narrowly Missed Out

NHL Top 100: The Debate Has Begun Over Those Who Weren’t Named to the Top 100, Here are 30 Names That Either Deserved to Hear Their Name Called or Narrowly Missed Out:

As part of the NHL’s centennial celebration, the league unveiled its “NHL top 100 players of all-time” during their All-Star festivities in Los Angeles this weekend.

It sparked a bit of debate in a couple of ways: 1) the NHL chose not to rank the list, upsetting a number of fans who love the debate/discussion that comes along with the rankings. 2) as expected, debate has sparked regarding those who were omitted.

In today’s piece, I’d like to look at the latter discussing those individuals who didn’t hear their names called. For the following 30 players, you could make an argument for their inclusion in the top 100. At the very least, these are the guys that narrowly missed out, and perhaps sparked debate behind closed doors during the selection process. Let us know which players you think deserved to be included in the NHL’s top 100.

NHL Top 100: 30 Players Who Either Deserved to Be Included/or Narrowly Missed Out

5-time 100+ point producer in a single season, Calder Trophy winner (1981-82), Hockey Hall of Famer, Winnipeg Jets best player ever, 19th overall in All-Time scoring with 1409 points in 1188 games.

Four NHL All-Star Game Appearances, Hart Trophy/Art Ross (2005-06), 24th overall in All-Time NHL scoring with 1372 points in 1417 games, 13th All-Time with 992 assists.

Two NHL All-Star Game Appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (2004), 30th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1338 points in 1639 games.

Four NHL All-Star Game Appearances, Lady Byng Trophy Winner (1992-93), 32nd All-Time in Scoring with 1327 points in 1294 games, 30th All-Time in Assists with 812.

Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee, Seven NHL All-Star Game Appearances, Single-Season Highs of 97 points in 1992-93, 86 points in 1991-92, and 81 points in 1989-90. 39th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1232 points in 1495 games, 20th in Assists All-Time with 894, 5th Among defensemen All-Time in Points, 6th All-Time in Games Played.

Three NHL All-Star Game Appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (1992-93), 46th All-Time in Scoring with 1205 points in 1378 games.

Hockey Hall of Famer, Four NHL All-Star Game Appearances, 47th All-Time in scoring with 1200 points in 1232 games, 18th All-Time in Goals Scored with 608.

@MN_NorthStars Dino Ciccarelli getting snubbed is a disgrace. — Caleb Loge (@LegoMyLoge) January 29, 2017

Back-to-Back Frank J. Selke Trophy winner (2005-06 and 2006-07), Stanley Cup Champion (2005-06), 48th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1184 points in 1484 games.

Hockey Hall of Famer, Most Goals Scored (1964-65 – now called Maurice Richard Trophy), 40th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1229 points in 1410 games.

Ottawa Senators top player in franchise history, Calder Trophy winner (1995-96), Six NHL All-Star Game Appearances, King Clancy Trophy (2011-12), Mark Messier Leadership Award (2011-12), 51st All-Time in NHL scoring with 1157 points in 1246 games.

Six NHL All-Star Game appearances, three-time Stanley Cup Champion, 58th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1119 points in 1281 games.

Theo Fleury

Seven NHL All-Star Game appearances, Bud Light Plus/Minus Trophy (1990-91), Stanley Cup Champion (1988-89), Topped 100 points in two seasons (104 in 90-91 and 100 in 92-93), 61st All-Time in NHL scoring with 1088 points in 1084 games.

Five NHL All-Star Game appearances, Maurice Richard Trophy winner (1996-97), 63rd All-Time in NHL scoring. Tkachuk is one of only four players with over 1000 points and 2000+ penalty minutes (others being Brendan Shanahan, Pat Verbeek, and Dale Hunter).

Three 100+ point seasons, six-time Stanley Cup Champion, 60th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1099 points in 1129 games.

Two NHL All-Star Game appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (2005-06), 64th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1064 points in 1330 games.

Five NHL All-Star Game appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (2003-04), Bud Light Plus/Minus Trophy (2003-04), three-time Lady Byng Trophy winner (09-10, 10-11, 12-13), two-time Art Ross Trophy winner (03-04 and 12-13), Hart Trophy winner (2003-04), Ted Lindsay Award winner (2003-04), 71st All-Time in NHL scoring with 1033 points in 1134 games.



Hockey Hall of Famer, Bill Masterton Award winner (1975-76), 78th All-Time in NHL scoring with 1021 points in 1065 games.

Hockey Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup Champion (1988-89), four NHL All-Star Game appearances, King Clancy Trophy winner (1987-88), Bill Masterton Trophy winner (1982-83), 83rd All-Time in NHL scoring with 1006 points in 1111 games.

Four NHL All-Star Game appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (1991-92), 96th All-Time in NHL scoring with 952 points in 1144 games (he also accumulated 2972 penalty minutes).

Five NHL All-Star Game appearances, two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner (94-95 and 97-98), 110th All-Time in NHL scoring with 892 points in 1081 games (503 goals).

Peter Bondra should have been on the #NHL100. Most under appreciated NHL player ever! — William Hirsch (@WilliamAHirsch) January 29, 2017

Two NHL All-Star Game appearances, King Clancy Trophy winner (1996-97), 119th All-Time in NHL scoring with 867 points in 1382 games. Trails a pair of ex-Canucks (Markus Naslund with 869 points in 1117 games, Cliff Ronning with 869 points in 1137 games).

Hockey Hall of Famer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion (75-76, 76-77, 77-78, 78-79), 147th All-Time in NHL scoring with 817 points in 930 games.

Six NHL All-Star Game appearances, Calder Trophy winner (2006-07), two-time Stanley Cup Champion (08-09 and 15-16), Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2008-09), 150th All-Time in NHL scoring with 814 points in 691 games.

Arguably the best Russian defender ever produced, two-time Stanley Cup Champion (93-94 and 98-99), 20th All-Time among defensemen in scoring with 771 points in 1068 games.

Five NHL All-Star Game appearances, Stanley Cup Champion (2010-11), Norris Trophy winner (2008-09), Bud Light Plus/Minus Trophy (2010-11), Mark Messier Leadership Award (2010-11), 38th All-Time among defensemen in scoring with 586 points in 1321 games.

Two NHL All-Star Game appearances, three-time Stanley Cup Champion (99-00, 02-03, and 07-08), 56th All-Time among defensemen in scoring with 515 points in 833 games.

Hockey Hall of Famer, Calder Trophy winner (1990-91), Stanley Cup Champion (1998-99), two-time Vezina Trophy winner (90-91 and 92-93), four-time William Jennings Trophy winner (90-91, 92-93, 94-95, and 98-99), five NHL All-Star Game appearances, 3rd all-time in wins for a goaltender with 484, tied for 9th with Tony Esposito at 76 shutouts.

King Clancy Award winner (1999-2000), 4th all-time in wins for a goaltender with 454, 23rd all-time in shutouts with 51.

Hockey Hall of Famer, Calder Trophy winner (1952-53), two-time Vezina Trophy winner (65-66 and 67-68), four-time Stanley Cup Champion (64-65, 65-66, 67-68, and 68-69), 22nd all-time in wins by a goaltender with 335.

Five NHL All-Star Game appearances, Vezina Trophy winner (2014-15), William Jennings Trophy winner (2014-15), Ted Lindsay Award winner (2014-15), Hart Trophy winner (2014-15), 49th all-time in wins by a goaltender with 255 in 484 games (38 shutouts so far in his career).

