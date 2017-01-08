NHL Stanley Cup Odds Favor Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild

In Las Vegas, it’s never too early to release the odds for a team — like the Chicago Blackhawks — winning the Stanley Cup

We’ve welcomed in a new year with the Chicago Blackhawks posting a 2-1-0 record, keeping their Central Division and Western Conference leads by two points over the Minnesota Wild.

That start to 2017 helped the Blackhawks in another way, though they could probably care less. It kept Chicago’s spot secure in Vegas Insider’s list of team odds for winning the Stanley Cup.

We took a look at the top 16 teams in those rankings around this time last season, and we’re going to do it again today. So here are the NHL’s current top 16 teams when it comes to their projected odds for taking home the Stanley Cup in June.

Boston Bruins — 30:1

The Atlantic Division is pretty weak this season, much to the benefit of the Bruins. They currently have 46 points, 10 behind Montreal for the division lead but two ahead of Ottawa for third place.

If Boston is going to have any shot at the Stanley Cup this season, it’ll be created on the back of goaltender Tuukka Rask. The fiery netminder has 20 of the team’s 21 wins with a .928/1.93 statline.

The team’s offense is kind of sluggish so far this season, with Brad Marchand carrying the group at 34 points and no one else hitting 30 points yet. So for the Bruins’ odds to increase, they’ll need more from their offense.

Nashville Predators — 28:1

Speaking of weak, if you want to understand how poor the Western Conference has been in 2016-17, look no further than the Preds having the 15th-best odds to win the Stanley Cup.

I said at the outset of the season the Preds would win the Central Division, but they just haven’t gotten everything to click. Nashville has 41 points in 39 games and is behind Vancouver in the standings, three points out of a wild-card spot.

And yet, the Preds do have the tools to make a playoff run. Pekka Rinne has been fine in net (.918/2.45), a healthy P.K. Subban (he currently isn’t) leads a defensive unit that should be one of the league’s better units, and guys like Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and (surprisingly) Viktor Arvidsson have some offensive firepower.

If you read this piece by Faxes From Uncle Day (came out today, coincidentally), you’ll see the Preds very well could have a playoff push in them. Or they could fall flat. Thus, their odds seem fair for now.

Los Angeles Kings — 25:1

The Kings have been very quiet this season, it seems. After Jonathan Quick went down in net in his team’s first game, there just hasn’t been much to talk about with the Kings. While that might indicate they’re having a bad season, they currently hold the last West wild-card spot with 44 points.

So they’re not having a great season (they’re fifth in the lowly Pacific Division), but these are the Kings we’re talking about. A lot of pieces exist from their two championship runs.

Still, their offense has to be better. Jeff Carter has 36 points, and no one else has more than 22. Questions were brought up about the Kings’ identity under new captain Anze Kopitar (who has struggled mightily), and it’s no certainty they’ve all been answered.

You’d have to think things will get better when Quick returns (whenever that is), the Kings will see an uptick in points. And then they can become dangerous. After all, they won the 2012 Cup out of the eighth spot in the West.

Philadelphia Flyers — 22:1

One of two teams on this list definitely in the wrong division, the Flyers have an entirely reasonable 47 points in 41 games. That’s the same number of points as St. Louis has in one more game. But while the Blues are third in the Central, Philadelphia is fifth in the Metropolitan.

So the Flyers hold the second wild card spot in the East as a result. As usual, this team will only go so far as its defense and goaltending can stand up. Philly has given up a crazy 127 goals already (3.10 goals per game), most in the East and second-most in the league (Colorado, 130).

And since the Flyers aren’t about to move on from the tandem of Steve Mason (.903/2.82) and Michal Neuvirth (.867/3.35) in net, and aren’t about to find another capable defenseman behind Shayne Gostisbehere, that means the offense will need to carry the day. Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds are familiar with that.

I think the Flyers’ odds are currently too strong with all of these factors considered. But maybe the goaltending and defense can do just enough to make things work.

Tampa Bay Lightning — 20:1

Here’s where I’ll note the Pittsburgh Penguins faced these odds at this point last season. Of course, the Pens were going through the process of hiring a new coach and eventually became a lot better than they had been.

The Lightning probably aren’t getting a new coach this season, but they should also probably be better than they have been. Tampa is five points out of a playoff spot, behind rebuilding Toronto in the standings.

You have to look at the goaltending as a main concern. The Lightning can score a fair amount (2.83 goals per game), but they still have a negative goal differential thanks to allowing 2.95 goals per game. Ben Bishop (.907/2.79) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (.908/2.82) just haven’t been good enough in net.

Tampa’s odds also seem pretty strong compared to the team’s overall performance, but again, there are good pieces here for a playoff run. We’ve seen it the last few seasons.

Anaheim Ducks — 20:1

We might as well disregard the Ducks because they’re coach by Randy Carlyle, who regularly gets very little out of his teams in the postseason (minus the 2007 Cup win in Anaheim). But let’s pretend the Ducks will overcome their own coach.

They at least have to contend with the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers, who they’re currently plopped between in the Pacific with 50 points. They also have to contend with marginal goaltending from John Gibson (.913/2.48) and Jonathan Bernier (.897/3.06).

Beyond that, they have to contend with a “leadership group” that crumbles in the playoffs. Ryan Kesler, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf are the only three Ducks with 30 or more points, and they constantly disappear in the postseason.

So there’s a lot going against the Ducks. Alas, Vegas isn’t looking so much at that as much as where the Ducks currently reside in the division and conference standings.

Edmonton Oilers — 18:1

One of the big improving teams from last season, the Oilers have ridden a 12-6-5 road record and a hot start to the season to the Pacific’s third spot, just a point behind the Sharks and Ducks.

League MVP candidate will be carrying the Oilers through any playoff run, as his 46 points pace the entire league. Leon Draisaitl is also a key young piece, and the Oilers are definitely looking for more from guys like Milan Lucic, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Cam Talbot (.920/2.44) hasn’t necessarily proven he can carry a team through the playoffs in net, and he’s facing a ton of rubber, being one of only two goaltenders in the league to see more than 1,000 shots already this season (a league-leading 1,120 in 37 games).

Ultimately, the defense not being able to stop pucks from getting to Talbot could be the Oilers’ undoing during any sort of playoff run.

Washington Capitals — 14:1

This is where we start getting to the contenders, in my opinion. The Capitals are the other team, along with Philly, that is in the wrong division this season. But that’s probably for the best.

The Capitals have been bogged down by big expectations and division-/conference-/league-leading results. While the expectations are still there this season, Washington is able to stay under the radar as a result of hot play from other teams in the Metropolitan.

So the Caps are the first wild card team in the East with 55 points in 39 games — the same number of points the Central-leading Blackhawks have in 42 games. Washington also has a really comfortable plus-28 goal differential and has yet to hit double-digit losses in regulation.

The offense hasn’t been that amazing, in actuality, but it’s balanced. Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin are the only two guys with 30 or more points this season, but there are 10 other guys with double-digit points. Braden Holtby is following his Vezina Trophy campaign with another stellar year (.931/1.93) to carry the Caps.

Washington’s playoff odds should be better, honestly, but the team’s current standings spot weakens them. I’d feel comfortable making a bet on the Caps with these odds right now, despite the team’s choking issues in the postseason.

St. Louis Blues — 14:1

It’s still hard to know what to make of the Blues. They seem to be trying to shake their tough-guy image and play some real hockey, but they might not be adequately staffed to do so. As a result, they’re in so-so position with 47 points and the third spot in the Central.

The Blues could really benefit from a weak West this season. With a new captain in Alex Pietrangelo, they’ll be out to prove they aren’t playoff chokers anymore. Of course, they’ll need a scoring threat other than Vladimir Tarasenko (43) to make that a reality.

The Blues do have options for that — six guys with 20 or more points outside Tarasenko. But new full-time starter Jake Allen needs to be better than .904/2.63 if St. Louis is going anywhere this postseason.

San Jose Sharks — 14:1

How do you like that? The Pacific’s top team, and the defending West champion, has the same odds as the Central’s third-place team and the East’s first wild card (as well as one more team, next on the list).

Alas, the Sharks haven’t pulled away in the Pacific, sitting tied with the Ducks at 50 points. You can’t really blame the goaltending, as Martin Jones (.917/2.21) has been entirely effective. Brent Burns (39 points) leads an offense that has created a plus-15 goal differential.

So what’s the issue? There really isn’t one. This is just what the Sharks are. It was a bit surprising when they won the West last season, as they’re just not an elite team. But they’re a plenty good team, so their odds seem fair right now.

Montreal Canadiens — 14:1

Remember when no one could stop the Habs earlier in the season? Well, a few teams finally stopped them, and it means they have the same Stanley Cup odds as the previous three teams.

It’s a little strange, actually. The Habs have a 10-point edge in a weak Atlantic and are the only team from that division honestly competing with the Metropolitan’s top four. But Vegas must seen Montreal for what it really is — a team that relies very, very heavily on its goaltender.

We saw it last season. With Carey Price injured, the Habs had next to nothing keeping them going on the back end (minus P.K. Subban). Price’s .930/2.06 statline is probably not as good as he can regularly achieve, even.

So Montreal can get through its division, but then comes the rest of the East and a potential Stanley Cup Final against the West. Max Pacioretty, Shea Weber and Alex Radulov will need to propel this team at that point in support of Price.

Pittsburgh Penguins — 9:1

The Pens have another Stanley Cup-quality team going here, in an attempt to be the first team to repeat since the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. No one should be surprised, considering the key players in Pittsburgh are just rolling.

Evgeni Malkin (43 points) and Sidney Crosby (42) are challenging for the league lead in scoring. Phil Kessel (38) has also been strong. The defense does enough to keep pucks off of the goaltending tandem of Matt Murray (9.28/2.18) and Marc-Andre Fleury (.909/3.12), as neither has faced more than 666 shots.

There just isn’t much to say here. The Penguins are an obvious Stanley Cup threat that may be derailed by a difficult playoff draw. It’s going to be key for them to try to win the Metropolitan. If the Pens get to the East final, look out.

New York Rangers — 9:1

Two points ahead of the Penguins in the Metropolitan but with four more games played are the Rangers. Their wildly successful offense well known by now (3.48 goals per game), the focus has turned to either finding a way to slow it or just finding a way to outscore it.

The latter is definitely easier for opponents. If anything will be the Rangers’ undoing, it will be its defense. It’s just a slow group that doesn’t keep pucks away from Henrik Lundqvist and Antti Raanta a whole lot.

Exacerbating this problem is Lundqvist having struggles of his own. He’s actually been noticeably worse than Raanta this year (.912/2.55 vs. .921/2.28) and has started splitting some starts with Raanta. So that would suggest the Rangers are going the way of last season’s Stars — hoping against hope the back end can do enough to survive in the postseason.

Minnesota Wild — 15:2

Two of the last three teams on this odds list are coming off wildly hot streaks. We start with the Wild, who had a 12-game run ended right before 2016 concluded.

Minnesota has now lost its last two games (taking the overtime point in one), leading coach Bruce Boudreau to say he doesn’t like how the Wild are playing. Oh, did I mention Boudreau is a classic playoff choke coach? Yeah. He clearly knows bad play.

Still, Minnesota is just two games off the Central pace with four games in hand on the Chicago Blackhawks. Devan Dubnyk is trying to wrap up the Vezina Trophy early this season, as he leads the league in wins (20) with a ridiculous .939/1.83 statline.

Eric Staal has been a revelation in Minnesota in his first full season, leading the team with 34 points. Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund are both over 30 as well. This team actually has something going on, it’ll just be a matter of whether there’s a true playoff run in the group or not.

Columbus Blue Jackets — 15:2

The other white-hot team of late, Columbus saw its win streak end at 16 games last week, just short of tying the league record of 17. But that crazy run propelled the BJs to the top of the Metropolitan with 58 points in just 38 games played.

A 12-3-3 road record has been key to Columbus’ success. Also key: Cam Atkinson is having a career year with 39 points. Alexander Wennberg has been incredible as a rookie with 34 points, former Blackhawk Brandon Saad is finally being used correctly with 33 points, and Nick Foligno (34) and Sam Gagner (30) are also threats.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky (.930/2.03) has also found his old form while finally staying healthy, and that’s been a huge deal for this team.

The big worries have to be any sort of letdown after the win streak (is Columbus really that good) and oft-crazy coach John Tortorella tanking his team through his antics. But these odds seem totally fair right now.

Chicago Blackhawks — 15:2

Well. I can’t necessarily say I agree that the Blackhawks are one of three odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup at this point in time, but I do see a team that has the potential to make such a run.

It really is in there, though the current product is far from perfect. Though 55 points and the top spot in the Central are both nice plaudits, the team’s spot atop the West is far from secure, and the past few weeks haven’t been terribly impressive.

Well, the regular skaters haven’t been terribly impressive. Corey Crawford (.925/2.34) and Scott Darling (.925/2.31) have dragged this team through many stretches. The second line of Patrick Kane (41 points), Artemi Panarin (40) and Artem Anisimov (31) is leading the top-heavy offense, while Jonathan Toews seems to be finding his form.

The Blackhawks’ defense and bottom-six offense just needs to be better. Coach Joel Quenneville doesn’t seem to have a group of six on defense he can trust, and the team is consistently rolling two guys in Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo who haven’t dented the scoresheet halfway through the season.

There’s a Stanley Cup team in their, especially in a weakened West. But the Blackhawks need to be better to live up to their current odds.

This article originally appeared on