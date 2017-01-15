NHL Rumors: Shane Doan open to being traded

No player in the NHL is as synonymous with one franchise as Shane Doan, but that may be moving on soon.

With a 13-23-6 record, and the second-lowest point total in the NHL (32 points), the Arizona Coyotes are sure to be sellers as the Feb 28 trade deadline gets closer. Veteran forward Shane Doan signed a one-year deal to come back to the Coyotes last offseason, but the 40-year old has just 12 points (four goals, eight assists) with a poor shooting percentage (4.4 percent) and a plus/minus of minus-five so far this season.

Doan comes up in trade rumors around this time virtually every year, and he has continually resisted a move. But that appears to be changing now, with Elliotte Friedman of Sports Net reporting Doan is open to waiving his no-trade clause in order to be traded to a contending team. Friedman added the Coyotes want to look toward the future, while also finding a good situation for Doan.

Doan’s run with the Coyotes’ franchise goes all the way back to 1995, when he was a first-round pick (No. 7 overall) of the original Winnipeg Jets. As could be expected, he is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (1,508), goals (400), assists (557) and a few other categories.

Doan may only waive his no-move clause to go to a west coast team, which automatically limits his trade market a bit. But the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are all in the thick of the playoff race, with the Dallas Stars also in the mix as a possible desirable destination for Doan.

Coyotes’ general manager John Chayka is sure to be active between now and the trade deadline, with center Martin Hanzal the top player that seems sure to be on the move. The sentimentality for Doan is obvious, as he plays out what could be his final NHL season, but the option to play meaningful games for a better team down the stretch is something that can’t be ignored.

