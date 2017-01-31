NHL Rumors: Islanders discussing return to Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders might be making a return to the Nassau Coliseum if they can’t work things out with the Barclays Center.

The relationship between the New York Islanders and the Barclays Center has been awkward from day one. Neither side has been overly enthusiastic about their lease. However, with Barclays potentially cutting ties with the Isles after the 2018-19 season, the NHL team needs a home quickly. It’s worth noting New York can cut ties with them after the 2017-18 season if they notify them by January of 2018. Building a new arena can take time, so the Isles are reportedly open to returning to the recently renovated Nassau Coliseum.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said he has met with New York Islanders owner Jonathan Ledecky to discuss the team’s possible return to its former home at Nassau Coliseum. Mangano said he requested the Nov. 17 meeting with Ledecky, who co-owns the team with Scott Malkin, to discuss a path for the team to return to Nassau. Mangano said he also holds regular meetings with Barclays management.

Nassau Coliseum can fit up to 16,000 people currently, but can be fitted to add up to 2,000 more seats. The Isles played there for the first 43 years of their existence from 1972 to 2015. Barclays has been a nightmare for them, as the sight lines have been terrible. They have a lot of history in Long Island, so moving to Barclays wasn’t a popular move with their fans.

However, Nassau Coliseum might not be a good fit for them long-term. It’s not as up to date as other arenas, even with recent renovations. But even if the Isles are exploring an arena in Belmont Park or near Citi Field, a temporary stay at their old home makes a lot of sense for both sides.

