NHL Roundup: Capitals beat Canadiens, Luongo passes Sawchuk

Monday night was a relatively soft schedule in the NHL with only four games. However, it was quite the eventful night. Not only did the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo put his name in history, passing Terry Sawchuk to stand alone in fifth place on the career wins list.

Monday’s Scores

Florida Panthers 3 New Jersey Devils 0

Luongo passed Terry Sawchuk with his 448th career win. He also got the shutout. Reilly Smith got the lone goal with Cory Schneider in net, as Jussi Jokinen and Vincent Trocheck each got empty net goals.

Washington Capitals 4 Montreal Canadiens 1

Alex Ovechkin naturally tied Maurice “Rocket” Richard in career goals in Montreal. Go figure. He also had three points while Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up two. Braden Holtby only allowed one goal and the Capitals are red hot heading into their Wednesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin has the chance to get his 1,000th career point and pass Richard at home.

Calgary Flames 0 Winnipeg Jets 2

Connor Hellebuyck got his third shutout of the season, stopping each of the 28 shots he saw. Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets.

Dallas Stars 6 Los Angeles Kings 4

The first 40 minutes saw a combined four goals between the two teams. In the final 20 minutes, the Stars and Kings scored a total of six goals. A ludicrous game that ended with a much needed win for Dallas. Jiri Hudler got the game winning goal after the Stars blew a 3-1 lead and a 4-3 lead. Peter Budaj and Kari Lehtonen stopped 34 of the 43 shots they faced. Tyler Seguin had an absurd seven shots on goal.

Monday’s Three Stars

Alex Ovechkin sure loves playing in Montreal. He’s been on record saying he would love to play for the Canadiens. Well, Ovechkin is doing his best to try to make it happen, as he has 44 points against them in 41 games. Ovi got three points, including his 544th career goal. He now sits at 999 career points. The Capitals play the Penguins on Wednesday, so clear whatever you’re doing if you want to watch history. Roberto Luongo got yet another shutout. It’s the 73rd shutout of his career, which is first among all active goalies. Weird to think how different Luongo’s legacy could be if the Canucks didn’t implode in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals. Evgeny Kuznetsov had a multi-point evening for the Capitals, helping them down the Canadiens 4-1. Don’t look now, but he has 27 points in 40 games. Also, three multi-point outings in his last four games. If Kuznetsov is returning to last year’s form, the rest of the NHL should run to the hills.

