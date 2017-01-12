NHL Power Rankings: Week 14 Injuries, Prospects, In-Depth Analysis

NHL Power Rankings (Heading into Week 14) – Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, and Florida Panthers are this week’s biggest risers. Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Tampa Bay Lightning among the furthest to fall.

Welcome back to our weekly NHL power rankings here at Puck Prose. This a duel collaboration between Matt Duscharme and Ryan Ritchie brought to you every Thursday in which we update fans on the latest happenings around the league. In addition to our top 30 rankings, we provide in-depth analysis and feature a weekly prospect profile to help fans get better acquainted with young talent in the system.

It was an interesting week around the NHL. All-Star Game rosters were announced with a few surprises. Jets rookie Patrik Laine took a big hit from Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe and is now sidelined with a concussion. We even saw a bit of movement on the waiver wire and a minor trade.

Looking at the 30 teams around the league, we’ve seen a lot of movement heading into week 14. The Columbus Blue Jackets finally gave up top spot after a tough week. Chicago made a big jump after going 4-0-0. Philadelphia continued to slide after another disappointing week. Tampa Bay took the biggest hit of all dropping seven spots to their lowest ranking of the year.

*all stats in our week 14 NHL power rankings are heading into Thursday (Jan.12) night’s action.

Statistical Leaders Around the League

Top 5 Forwards

1. Connor McDavid, EDM (43gp 14g 34a 48pts)

2. Sidney Crosby, PIT (34gp 26g 19a 45pts)

2. Patrick Kane, CHI (44gp 12g 33a 45pts)

4. Evgeni Malkin, PIT (40gp 17g 27a 44pts)

5. Vladimir Tarasenko, STL (41gp 20g 23a 43pts)

Top 5 Defensemen

1. Brent Burns, SJ (42gp 17g 27a 44pts)

2. Victor Hedman, TB (42gp 7g 30a 37pts)

3. Erik Karlsson, OTT (39gp 7g 25a 32pts)

4. Duncan Keith, CHI (44gp 2g 29a 31pts)

5. Rasmus Ristolainen, BUF (40gp 3g 24a 27pts)

Top 5 Rookies

1. Patrik Laine, WPG (42gp 21g 16a 37pts)

2. Auston Matthews, TOR (39gp 21g 14a 35pts)

3. Mitch Marner, TOR (39gp 10g 22a 32pts)

4. Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (40gp 8g 19a 27pts)

5. William Nylander, TOR (38gp 8g 18a 26pts)

30 New York Islanders

Previous Ranking: 28 (-2)

Team Record: (15-16-8)

Goals For: 106

Goals Against: 116

Special Teams

PP: 16-for-108 (14.8 percent) (25th)

PK: 25-for-125 (80.0 percent) (21st)

Injury List

Ryan Pulock (foot) – day-to-day

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) – out indefinitely

Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: John Tavares (39gp 11g 16a 27pts)

Top Defenseman: Nick Leddy (38gp 6g 11a 17pts)

Top Rookie: Anthony Beauvillier (26gp 4g 5a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Thomas Greiss (9 wins 2.29GAA .927 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Nick Leddy (3gp 1g 1a 2pts)

The Islander definitely struggled last week, they finished with a record of 0-1-2, showing they just can’t seem to finish a game until it hits overtime, and even then they unfortunately lose. As things stand right now it seems Thomas Greiss has taken over the net from Jaroslav Halak, which means he could eventually be on his way out. Surprisingly enough, both of the Islanders top scorers came in the hands of the defense. And since Thomas Greiss played all three games, he still posted some very respectable numbers.

Speaking of Greiss’ numbers, he had a very respectable .944 save percentage with a 1.59 goals-against-average, outstanding for not winning a single game. Defenseman Nick Leddy was the standout of the week as he scored two points in three games while having a plus one rating. Johnny Boychuk also had two points on the week but had an even rating. Four other Islanders got themselves on the scoresheet all registering a point each. Thomas Greiss will have to continue showing management that he’s ready to take over the net and this week is perfect since they got some fairly easy games against Florida, Carolina, and Boston.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Kirill Petrov, CSKA Moskva (KHL)

2016-17 stats: 45gp 19g 11a 30pts

While struggling to adjust to the North American style of play, Kirill Petrov is still a very talented player, that once acclimated, cane be a force for the team. He’s got amazing speed, size, and skill to go along with fantastic puck handling skills. What will help him in North America is if he can translate his ability to use his speed and crash the net to create chances that he often uses in the KHL which has seen him have success. The other thing he could work on as well is his defensive side of the game, but that will come over in Russia and in more training camps.

– Matt Duscharme

29 Arizona Coyotes

Previous Ranking: 30 (+1)

Team Record: (12-22-6)

Goals For: 82

Goals Against: 127

Special Teams

PP: 17-for-118 (14.4 percent) (26th)

PK: 33-for-139 (76.3 percent) (T-27th)

Injury List

Dave Bolland (lower body) – out indefinitely

Max Domi (hand) – out indefinitely

Brad Richardson (leg) – out indefinitely

Ryan White (lower body) – day-to-day

Martin Hanzal (lower body) – day-to-day

Jordan Martinook (upper body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Radim Vrbata (40gp 9g 15a 24pts)

Top Defenseman: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (40gp 8g 12a 20pts)

Top Rookie: Christian Dvorak (36gp 4g 8a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Mike Smith (7 wins 2.83GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Anthony Duclair (2gp 0g 2a 2pts)

Arizona has had a tough year, to say the least, and currently sit 29th in standings. However, they did manage a good week last week going 1-0-1 in their only two games. Forward Anthony Duclair was solid as well as goaltender Louis Domingue, however, starter Mike Smith wasn’t.

So speaking of starter Mike Smith, this may just be his last year in Arizona since it’s very likely that he will not be protected from the expansion draft. Although last week his numbers weren’t that bad. He only played in one of the two games registering an overtime loss as well as posting a .914 save percentage with a 2.80 goals-against-average. Louis Domingue gathered the win while posting a .964 save percentage with a 0.93 goals-against-average. Offensively the biggest standout was forward Anthony Duclair who registered two points and a plus-one rating. Seven other Coyotes all scored a single point each and all of them combined for a minus-two rating. This week is pretty tough for the struggling Arizona team since they play games against Winnipeg, Anaheim, Edmonton, then finishing the week off with another game against the Jets.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Jens Looke, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)

2016-17 stats: 28gp 3g 6a 9pts

Jens Looke is a smooth skating winger who had an outstanding World Junior tournament for Team Sweden. His playmaking ability is fantastic as well as his passing and puckhandling skills. Due to his great skating ability, he’s able to weave in and out of traffic and the tougher areas of the ice often placing his body and stick in the right position to capitalize on scoring chances.

– Matt Duscharme

28 Colorado Avalanche

Previous Ranking: 29 (+1)

Team Record: (13-25-1)

Goals For: 79

Goals Against: 129

Special Teams

PP: 18-for-132 (13.6 percent) (28th)

PK: 34-for-153 (77.8 percent) (25th)

Injury List

Erik Johnson (leg) – out until Late-January

Francois Beauchemin (illness) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nathan MacKinnon (39gp 10g 17a 27pts)

Top Defenseman: Tyson Barrie (39gp 3g 18a 21pts)

Top Rookie: Mikko Rantanen (34gp 6g 12a 18pts)

Top Goaltender: Calvin Pickard (7-11-1 3.06GAA .902 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Nathan MacKinnon (1gp 1g 1a 2pts)

It was a light week for the Colorado Avalanche with just a single game versus the New York Islanders. They edged NY 2-1 giving them 27 points on the season. Goaltender Calvin Pickard had his best start since before Christmas allowing just one goal on 36 shots. Nathan MacKinnon led the way up front with a goal and an assist.

Since we don’t have a larger sample size to look back at, let’s take a brief look at what the future holds for Colorado. The big question in the hockey world right now is whether the Avs do a complete teardown and rebuild, or simply re-tool on the fly. I’d opt for the latter. The only untouchables on this roster would be Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Calvin Pickard, Tyson Jost, J.T. Compher, and A.J. Greer. Defenseman Tyson Barrie would be hovering around that untouchable line, meaning it would take one heck of an offer to move him. Otherwise, I’m unloading Matt Duchene, Semyon Varlamov, Gabriel Landeskog, Carl Soderberg, Erik Johnson, the list goes on. Joe Sakic needs to target youth, prospects, and draft picks in return and start building towards the next few years.

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Mason Geertsen, San Antonio/Colorado (AHL/ECHL)

2016-17 stats: 12gp 0g 0a 0pts/3gp 0g 4a 4pts

Selected 93rd overall (4th round) back in 2013, Geertsen is a big (6’4 212lbs) left-handed shooting defenseman. He has spent his first two years of pro bouncing back and forth from the AHL and ECHL, but that has more to do with a veteran crop of d-men in San Antonio rather than a knock of Mason’s abilities. In terms of skill-set, Mason Geertsen is a very sound, responsible player in his own end. It’s his offensive game that needs to be developed at the next level for him to be successful a little ways down the road.

– Ryan Ritchie

27 Vancouver Canucks

Previous Ranking: 25 (-2)

Team Record: (20-19-4)

Goals For: 102

Goals Against: 122

Special Teams

PP: 18-for-131 (13.7 percent) (27th)

PK: 23-for-119 (80.7 percent) (20th)

Injury List

Ben Hutton (upper body) – day-to-day

Jannik Hansen (knee) – day-to-day

Derek Dorsett (shoulder) – out indefinitely

Erik Gudbranson (wrist) – out indefinitely

Philip Larsen (upper body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Bo Horvat (43gp 13g 16a 29pts)

Top Defenseman: Ben Hutton (41gp 4g 7a 11pts)

Top Rookie: Troy Stecher (34gp 1g 10a 11pts)

Top Goaltender: Ryan Miller (12 wins 2.59GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Markus Granlund (3gp 2g 1a 3pts)

Vancouver was another team last week that posted a 1-1-1 record. While starting off strong against the Flames with a victory, Calgary got revenge in the next game and then the Canucks fell to the Predators in overtime. Ryan Miller played in two games taking home a win and an overtime loss, the most surprising part, the numbers he posted while doing so. Jacob Markstrom, on the other hand, took home the regulation loss and his numbers were not that surprising. Markus Granlund wasn’t the only Canuck to have a three point week, the only difference was he was a plus player in doing so.

So back to Ryan Miller, in his win and overtime loss he had a fantastic .944 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against-average. If he can keep up this play, it may put Vancouver in a tough position going forward since Jacob Markstrom is ready now. And speaking of Markstrom, during his loss he registered a .903 save percentage with a 3.09 goals-against-average. Now onto Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler, they both had three points weeks, but Granlund was a plus one while Edler was a minus one. Future number one center for the franchise, Bo Horvat had himself a solid week as well putting up two points with an even rating. Ryan Miller is likely to see more starts again and hopefully he plays like he did last week and the week before since Vancouver has some tough games against Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Nashville.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Cole Cassels, Utica (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 27gp 4g 0a 4pts

Cole Cassels is like a Swiss army knife, he can do everything, and he does it very well. He’s got excellent vision, passing skills and is able to finish plays as well as create them. And he’s also very solid in his own end with the ability to start plays from there as well.

– Matt Duscharme

26 New Jersey Devils

Previous Ranking: 23 (-3)

Team Record: (16-18-8)

Goals For: 92

Goals Against: 122

Special Teams

PP: 19-for-143 (13.3 percent) (29th)

PK: 23-for-130 (82.3 percent) (14th)

Injury List

Jacob Josefson (upper body) – day-to-day

Vernon Fiddler (lower body) – day-to-day

Andy Greene (arm) – day-to-day

John Moore (concussion) – out indefinitely

Yohann Auvitu (lower body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Taylor Hall (32gp 9g 16a 25pts)

Top Defenseman: Damon Severson (42gp 3g 17a 20pts)

Top Rookie: Miles Wood (23gp 5g 2a 7pts)

Top Goaltender: Cory Schneider (12 wins 2.73GAA .909 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Miles Wood (3gp 1g 1a 2pts)

New Jersey’s week 13 didn’t go as planned since the posted a record of 0-2-1, however, they did get a point in the overtime loss. Rookie Miles Wood led the team point-wise since the rest of team scoring was nonexistent.

Cory Schneider played in all three games and despite not winning a single one, his numbers were still respectable. He had a .920 save percentage with a 2.63 goals-against-average. When is came to the offense though only seven Devils got on the score sheet all scoring a single point. And this week isn’t going to be easy for New Jersey by any means necessary since they got games in Minnesota, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Ryan Kujawinski, Albany (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 11gp 0g 4a 4pts

Ryan Kujawinski is a giant forward who has shown in junior he has the ability to take over a game and make it his. Even though he plays more of a physical style he’s still a dynamic skater with great shooting abilities and can also win faceoffs. When he’s on his game he’s almost impossible to knock off his game, but sometimes he has consistency issues going from shift to shift. He’s got the potential to become a very solid top nine forward for New Jersey in the future.

– Matt Duscharme

25 Carolina Hurricanes

Previous Ranking: 27 (+2)

Team Record: (19-15-7)

Goals For: 107

Goals Against: 107

Special Teams

PP: 21-for-118 (17.8 percent) (T-17th)

PK: 12-for-104 (88.5 percent) (1st)

Injury List

Bryan Bickell (illness) – out indefinitely

Eddie Lack (concussion) – day-to-day

Player of the Week: F Victor Rask (4gp 2g 3a 5pts)

For a team in the bottom end of the standings, Carolina had a solid and surprising week 13. They had big wins over St. Louis, Boston, and Columbus. Forward Victor Rask had a week where he scored more than a point-per-game as well as forwards Derek Ryan and Jeff Skinner. And while Cam Ward played all three games, his numbers were a bit below average.

Back to Carolina’s three top forwards, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, and Victor Rask all had five points weeks combining for 15 points and a plus-seven rating. Even though Cam Ward tallied up three wins, his numbers weren’t that great. He had a .908 save percentage on the week with a 2.51 goals-against-average. This week will be fairly easy for the Hurricanes if they can continue to score at this rate since they have games against Columbus, the Islanders, and Buffalo.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Roland McKeown, Charlotte (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 34gp 1g 6a 7pts

Roland McKeown is a strong two-way defenseman, his biggest asset is easily his ability to think the game before it happens and position himself in the proper position. He’s great at passing the puck as well and makes strong but simple plays with a solid accurate shot.

– Matt Duscharme

24 Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous Ranking: 26 (+2)

Team Record: (18-13-8)

Goals For: 119

Goals Against: 111

Special Teams

PP: 28-for-125 (22.4 percent) (6th)

PK: 22-for-134 (83.6 percent) (T-7th)

Injury List

Ben Smith (hand) – day-to-day

Martin Marincin (lower body) – mid-to-late January

Joffrey Lupul (abdomen) – sent to Robidas Island

Nikita Soshnikov (upper body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Auston Matthews (39gp 21g 14a 35pts)

Top Defenseman: Jake Gardiner (39gp 6g 15a 21pts)

Top Rookie: Auston Matthews (39gp 21g 14a 35pts)

Top Goaltender: Frederik Andersen (17-9-7 2.69GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F James van Riemsdyk (2gp 1g 4a 5pts)

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a light schedule this past week with just a pair of games. They beat New Jersey 4-2 on Friday, then fell short to Montreal at home on Saturday 5-3. After a six-day layoff, they’ll resume play on Friday night in New York.

It’s been an up-and-down couple of weeks now for starter Frederik Andersen. After a horrid start in 2016-17, the Swiss netminder eventually pulled his game together and was performing at an elite level through November and December. But with 17 goals allowed in four starts in January, Frederik has already allowed the same amount of goals he did in 10 starts through December.

Since we’re dealing with a light schedule, I’d like to hit on a pair of topics surrounding this team. First, as we know, the Leafs claimed Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Columbus. It was a smart move by management considering that Curtis was arguing having one of his best years. Also, he makes for a quality no.2 option for a guy that will in all likelihood disappear in the offseason.

Next issue. As a Leafs fan, it kinda bothers me to hear folks talking about playoffs. The conversations almost suggest they keep their roster intact, or perhaps even look to add small pieces. That would be a mistake. This team is still a seller. They should still be subtracting ahead of the trade deadline. If the kids can come up and help push this team into the playoffs, that’s great. But I don’t have much interest picking between 17th-20th in June. A proper rebuild would ideally include another year with a decent lottery pick.

It’s okay, though, I think this team will eventually play themselves out of a playoff spot. Frederik Andersen is nearing closer to that 55-game mark for most starts in a season. Beyond that point, we’re in uncharted waters. If the fatigue gets to Andersen, he could finish the year in a similar fashion to the way in which he started. Long story short, don’t hold your breath in 2016-17 Leafs fans. Put your trust in the long-term Shana-plan.

Weekly Prospect Profile: G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Orlando (ECHL)

2016-17 stats: 7-6-1 3.29GAA .898 save percentage

At 6’3 201lbs, Kaskisuo went undrafted playing for Jokerit U20 in the Jr.A SM-Liiga in his native Finland. He eventually decided to make the leap to North America in hopes of securing a NCAA scholarship. Kasimir joined NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness (in their inaugural season) and posted an eye-popping 1.48GAA and .944 save percentage with a record of 21-6-5. It was good enough to catch University of Minnesota-Duluth’s attention, where he spent the next two seasons. After posting a sub-2.00 GAA (1.92 to be exact), the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to sign the Finnish goaltender.

– Ryan Ritchie

23 Winnipeg Jets

Previous Ranking: 22 (-1)

Team Record: (20-21-3)

Goals For: 120

Goals Against: 132

Special Teams

PP: 24-for-141 (17.0 percent) (19th)

PK: 36-for-158 (77.2 percent) (26th)

Injury List

Ben Chiarot (illness) – day-to-day

Tyler Myers (lower body) – day-to-day

Marko Dano (lower body) – out until early March

Patrik Laine (concussion) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mark Scheifele (41gp 19g 20a 39pts)

Top Defenseman: Dustin Byfuglien (44gp 6g 19a 25pts)

Top Rookie: Patrik Laine (42gp 21g 16a 37pts)

Top Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck (16-13-1 2.73GAA .910 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Nikolaj Ehlers (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

It was a tough week for the Winnipeg Jets. They fell short 4-3 to Buffalo, edged the Flames 2-0, then put up an absolute embarrassment in a 7-4 loss to Montreal. If you didn’t get a chance to catch Paul Maurice’s post-game press conference, it’s worth a look. He was upset, and for good reason.

Starter Connor Hellebuyck had an interesting week. After allowing four goals on 36 shots, he responded with a 28-save shutout versus Calgary. Two nights later, he gets yanked after allowing three goals on seven shots. It’s been a tough full first year for the 23-year-old, but it’s important for fans to remember this is all part of the process. If you were expecting smooth sailing from the get-go, your expectations were a little out of whack. The American netminder has the potential to be an elite starter in the NHL, but there could be a few hiccups over the first couple of seasons.

Three other players were as productive (or more) than Nikolaj Ehlers. Still, the Dane takes home POW honors after another outstanding week. With seven goals, five assists in his last 10 games, Ehlers is the hottest Jets skater over the past month or so. Veteran Drew Stafford led the way on the scoresheet with four points in three games, while Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele added three points.

A bit off-topic. The NHL All-Star rosters were announced earlier this week. Jets rookie Patrik Laine will represent Winnipeg (if healthy). Now, not to discredit the Finn for his amazing first year, but you’ve gotta be pretty ticked off if you’re Mark Scheifele. It was roughly a year ago when he was unfairly left off the initial 16-man roster for Team North America. Now, with 39 points in 41 games, the 23-year-old is yet again being looked over. This a travesty for a guy who has blossomed into a true number one center.

Weekly Prospect Profile: G Eric Comrie, Manitoba (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 7-9-0 2.88GAA .908 save percentage

When folks talk about the Winnipeg Jets goaltending conundrum, they often don’t realize there are actually four netminders in the mix. Behind Hellebuyck, Hutchinson, and Pavelec is 23-year-old Eric Comrie. Despite posting a losing record of 13-25-7 with a lousy Manitoba Moose squad in 2015-16, Eric was arguably one the AHL’s top netminders. If the Jets find themselves out of the playoff mix later this spring, don’t be surprised if Comrie gets a look.

– Ryan Ritchie

22 Dallas Stars

Previous Ranking: 24 (+2)

Team Record: (17-17-8)

Goals For: 109

Goals Against: 127

Special Teams

PP: 25-for-149 (16.8 percent) (20th)

PK: 36-for-140 (74.3 percent) (29th)

Injury List

Jamie Oleksiak (hand) – day-to-day

Ales Hemsky (hip) – out indefinitely

Mattias Janmark (knee) – out until March

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Tyler Seguin (42gp 15g 26a 41pts)

Top Defenseman: John Klingberg (40gp 5g 17a 22pts)

Top Rookie: Devin Shore (42gp 7g 9a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Kari Lehtonen (9-10-4 2.90GAA .897 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Radek Faksa (3gp 0g 4a 4pts)

The Dallas Stars continue to sputter along and disappoint in 2016-17. They managed another losing record this past week going 1-2-0 with a win versus LA and losses to St. Louis and Anaheim.

Everyone wants to point the finger at this Stars defense group and lay the blame solely on them. That’s only part of the problem. While many sit there and praise Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi for improved play, I argue that it’s still not good enough. The consistency just isn’t there with either netminder.

Sure, you can ride the hot hand, for example, say Lehtonen gets on a nice roll. Well, at some point, he’ll put up a stinker and allow four or more goals, forcing Lindy Ruff to go back to Niemi. It’s great that the other guy can step in, maybe go on a roll himself, but eventually the cycle just repeats itself. Worst of all, that lousy outing could fall at the most inopportune time, say perhaps game seven versus St. Louis. So, Dallas can go right ahead and make an improvement to their blue line, but it’ll be to no avail until they address that void between the pipes.

Weekly Prospect Profile: F Justin Dowling, Texas (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 27gp 5g 15a 20pts

Justin Dowling closed out his junior hockey career going undrafted after five years with WHL’s Swift Current Broncos (where he wore the “C”). After some success with AHL Abbotsford and ECHL Utah, Dowling was eventually signed to a two-year entry-level contract in 2014. Justin is since in his 5th season with AHL Texas, and made his NHL debut in 2016-17 posting two assists in five games. The playmaking center has a decent shot at being an everyday NHLer in the near future.

– Ryan Ritchie

21 Detroit Red Wings

Previous Ranking: 18 (-3)

Team Record: (17-18-6)

Goals For: 98

Goals Against: 119

Special Teams

PP: 15-for-135 (11.1 percent) (30th)

PK: 22-for-125 (82.4 percent) (13th)

Injury List

Jimmy Howard (lower body) – out until late January-early February

Niklas Kronwall (lower body) – day-to-day

Brendan Smith (knee) – day-to-day

Darren Helm (shoulder) – day-to-day

Joe Vitale (concussion) – out indefinitely

Johan Franzen (concussion) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Henrik Zetterberg (41gp 7g 21a 28pts)

Top Defenseman: Mike Green (33gp 7g 11a 18pts)

Top Rookie: Anthony Mantha (26gp 11g 8a 19pts)

Top Goaltender: Petr Mrazek (9-10-4 3.14GAA .896 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Andreas Athanasiou (3gp 3g 3a 6pts)

The Red Wings had a decent week going 1-1-1. Interim backup Jared Coreau got off to a hot start with a 34-save shutout versus Los Angeles. Jeff Blashill turned to the young netminder two nights later, but he was driven out of the crease after allowing three goals on 15 shots. Petr Mrazek didn’t fair any better allowing three goals in relief in the nasty 6-3 loss to San Jose. Mrazek got the nod on Tuesday versus a hot Blackhawks team, and while a decent outing, he still allowed four goals on 43 shots.

Only four skaters stood out for Detroit over the past week. Forward Thomas Vanek led the way on the scoresheet with five points. Since returning to the lineup in late November, Vanek has produced 18 points in 25 games. Rookie Anthony Mantha had another productive week with three more points. Now with 19 points in 26 games, Mantha is on pace to catch some of the top rookie scorers. The top performer of the last seven days was Andreas Athanasiou. He had a goal and two assists in the 4-0 win over LA, followed up with a goal and an assist two nights later in San Jose. He finished it up with another goal on Tuesday night in Chicago. Athanasiou nearly matched his season total in three games (seven points in 23 games before exploding for six in three contests).

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Robbie Russo, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 34gp 5g 14a 19pts

A product of the USNTDP, Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the 4th round back in 2011. The Isles opted not to sign him, leaving him available to 29 other teams once closing out his NCAA career with Notre Dame in 2014-15. After an impressive 41-point campaign, the Red Wings pounced, signing him to an ELC. The 6’0 195lbs right-handed defenseman is now in his 2nd year with AHL Grand Rapids and continues to show promise. Best regarded as a strong, puck moving d-man, Robbie could fill a major need for Detroit somewhere in the near future.

– Ryan Ritchie

20 Tampa Bay Lightning

Previous Ranking: 13 (-7)

Team Record: (19-19-4)

Goals For: 116

Goals Against: 125

Special Teams

PP: 36-for-153 (23.5 percent) (2nd)

PK: 29-for-141 (79.4 percent) (22nd)

Injury List

Steven Stamkos (knee) – out indefinitely

Brian Boyle (lower body) – day-to-day

J.T. Brown (upper body) – day-to-day

Brayden Point (upper body) – out until late January-early February

Braydon Coburn (upper body) – day-to-day

Ryan Callahan (lower body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nikita Kucherov (35gp 16g 23a 39pts)

Top Defenseman: Victor Hedman (42gp 7g 30a 37pts)

Top Rookie: Brayden Point (36gp 3g 12a 15pts)

Top Goaltender: Andrei Vasilevskiy (10-9-2 2.98GAA .904 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jonathan Drouin (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

Tampa Bay had a tough week dropping all three games, and we’re not talking close one-goal games. No, the Lightning took a beating allowing 16 goals over three contests. Russian netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy took all three losses and his overall stats took a major hit allowing 15 goals on 102 shots (.853 save percentage). Vasilevskiy looked solid for awhile there after Ben Bishop went down with an injury, but it’s been a rough go of things over the past 2-3 weeks. The good news is that Bishop is practicing and is expected to start one of the games tonight or tomorrow.

The Lightning didn’t generate much offense over the last seven days. For example, team leader Nikita Kucherov was held to a lone goal. Ondrej Palat was left of the scoresheet entirely. Tyler Johnson only found the back of the net once, and Valtteri Filppula only produced a helper.

Four players generated a pair of points last week. Victor Hedman and Nikita Nesterov each had a pair of assists on the back end, while Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist up front. Our POW winner was the only TB skater to generate more than two points – Jonathan Drouin. With a goal and two assists in three games, Drouin now has 12 goals, 14 assists (26 points) in 34 games.

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Jake Dotchin, Syracuse (AHL)

2016-17 stats:

Selected 161st overall (6th round) back in 2012, Dotchin is a big (6’3 212lbs) right-handed defender. He plays a tough, physical style and might be best described as a two-way defenseman. If he continues to develop on both sides of the puck, Jake has the potential to be a second/third pairing d-man.

– Ryan Ritchie

19 Florida Panthers

Previous Ranking: 21 (+2)

Team Record: (19-16-8)

Goals For: 97

Goals Against: 109

Special Teams

PP: 22-for-148(14.9 percent) (24th)

PK: 20-for-134 (85.1 percent) (5th)

Injury List

Alex Petrovic (ankle) – out week-to-week

Jonathan Huberdeau (achilles) – out until February

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) – day-to-day

Greg McKegg (upper body) – day-to-day

Nick Bjugstad (groin) – out until late January

Seth Griffith (concussion) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Aleksander Barkov (36gp 9g 18a 27pts)

Top Defenseman: Keith Yandle (43gp 3g 17a 20pts)

Top Rookie: Michael Matheson (42gp 3g 9a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Roberto Luongo (13-10-5 2.34GAA .923 save percentage)

Player of the Week: G Roberto Luongo (2 wins 0.50GAA .983 save percentage)

Give the Panthers a ton of credit. Despite getting nipped with the injury bug once again, they still managed to put together a 3-1-0 record. Roberto Luongo and James Reimer split the duties between the pipes this past week. Lu only allowed one goal in his two starts closing the door on 57 of 58 shots. Reimer recorded a win with a 2.50GAA and .924 save percentage, allowing five goals on 66 shots.

The only downside over those four games was a severe lack of scoring. They were shutout 4-0 by Boston in the lone loss, and could only muster up seven goals in the other three games. In fact, pretty much all of their offense came from four different players. Vincent Trocheck had a goal and three assists, Jonathan Marchessault and Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist, while Jussi Jokinen posted a goal and two helpers. No other Panthers skater managed to exceed a single point. Actually, six regulars were kept off the scoresheet completely.

I’m still not sure what to make of this team. It seems management made a real mess of things in the offseason moving out key pieces such as Erik Gudbranson. Letting analytics help guide decisions is fine, but building a team around it is a flat out mistake. You know analytics work so well in baseball? It’s batter vs. hitter, everything is based on the individual. Throw a pair of linemates in the mix, the variables change considerably.

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Thomas Schemitsch, Springfield/Manchester (AHL/ECHL)

2016-17 stats: 18gp 0g 2a 2pts/ 4gp 0g 1a 1pt

Selected 88th overall (3rd round) in 2015, Schemitsch is a very intriguing prospect. Drafted out of AAA as a forward in 2013, Owen Sound converted Thomas to a defenseman. He showed immense development over his junior hockey career reaching a season-high 49 points in 2014-15. Eventually, Thomas was quarterbacking the Attack’s top power play unit. Given the circumstances, it’s understandable that he may need a little extra time to develop his defensive game, but this kid has serious potential written all over him.

– Ryan Ritchie

18 Buffalo Sabres

Previous Ranking: 20 (+2)

Team Record: (16-15-9)

Goals For: 92

Goals Against: 105

Special Teams

PP: 29-for-130 (22.3 percent) (T-7th)

PK: 31-for-119 (73.9 percent) (30th)

Injury List

Tyler Ennis (groin) – day-to-day

Josh Gorges (hip) – day-to-day

Johan Larsson (wrist) – out for season

Dmitry Kulikov (back) – day-to-day

Robin Lehner (flu) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Kyle Okposo/Sam Reinhart (39gp 12g 15a 27pts/40gp 9g 18a 27pts)

Top Defenseman: Rasmus Ristolainen (40gp 3g 24a 27pts)

Top Rookie: William Carrier (26gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Top Goaltender: Robin Lehner (9-12-5 2.53GAA .921 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Ryan O’Reilly (3gp 1g 5a 6pts)

The Buffalo Sabres had an outstanding week going 2-0-1 with wins over Winnipeg and Philadelphia. They even managed to take a hot Blackhawks team into OT to grab an extra point. Anders Nilsson started the game versus Chicago and put in a strong outing despite allowing four goals on 43 shots. He faced the exact same number of shots on Tuesday versus Philly, but this time allowed just a lone goal. The Sabres backup now has seven wins, a 2.37GAA and .930 save percentage in 2016-17. Starter Robin Lehner got the nod in Buffalo’s 4-3 win over Winnipeg. He allowed three goals on 35 shots, bringing his season totals up to nine wins, a 2.53GAA, and .921 save percentage. Nilsson got the extra start on Tuesday (and will again tonight vs. TB) as Lehner deals with an illness.

A few skaters stood out for Buffalo over the three-game stretch. POW winner Ryan O’Reilly went off for five points, which gives him an impressive 24 points in 30 games so far. Sam Reinhart also had a nice week with a goal and three assists. After a slow start in 2016-17, Reinhart now has two goals, eight assists in his last 10 games. Lastly, we come to a bit of an unsung hero who doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings to the table. Gritty, bottom-six forward Marcus Foligno scored a goal in all three games. It’s funny, the Sabres always call upon guys like Foligno or Johan Larsson (now out for the season) when dealing with injuries, yet somehow Foligno always seems to step up his game and produce if asked to do so.

Weekly Prospect Profile: G Linus Ullmark, Rochester (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 14-13-1 3.06GAA .906 save percentage

Selected 163rd overall (6th round) back in 2012, Ullmark is a big, Swedish netminder. Standing 6’4 212lbs, Linus put up outstanding numbers during his days in his native homeland playing in the SHL, Swe-1, and SweHL. He finally made the leap to North America in 2015-16 joining AHL Rochester, and it didn’t take long for him to get look with the Buffalo Sabres. After losing Lehner early in the year, Ullmark played surprisingly well in his first NHL stint going 8-10-2 with a 2.60GAA and .913 save percentage. A future starter that just needs a bit of time to develop? Perhaps.

– Ryan Ritchie

17 Anaheim Ducks

Previous Ranking: 19 (+2)

Team Record: (22-13-8)

Goals For: 113

Goals Against: 112

Special Teams

PP: 31-for-139 (22.3 percent) (7th)

PK: 28-for-153 (81.7 percent) (16th)

Injury List

Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) – day-to-day

Clayton Stoner (lower body) – day-to-day

Nate Thompson (achilles) – out indefinitely

Simon Despres (concussion) – out indefinitely

Nic Kerdiles (concussion) – dealing with concussion-like symptoms, considered day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Kesler (43gp 16g 19a 35pts)

Top Defenseman: Cam Fowler (43gp 9g 13a 22pts)

Top Rookie: Ondrej Kase (27gp 4g 6a 10pts)

Top Goaltender: John Gibson (16 wins 2.38GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jakob Silfverberg (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

Anaheim had solid week 13 posting a record of 2-1-0, with the majority of the success coming from goaltender John Gibson who was absolutely dynamite. Forward Jakob Silfverberg was outstanding as well as defenseman Josh Manson and forward Corey Perry.

John Gibson was fantastic while playing in all three games last week he also registered a .957 save percentage with a 1.31 goals-against-average with one shutout. Silfverberg was also great scoring three points while holding onto a plus-one rating. Defenseman Josh Manson had two points, but he stood out defensively by having a rating of plus-three. And while forward Corey Perry had an even rating in week 13 he still registered two points. Anaheim has a fairly simple week ahead of them since they have games against Colorado, Arizona, St. Louis, and Tampa Bay. The hardest game of the week will unquestionably come against the Blues who have been doing quite well themselves.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Troy Terry, Univ. Of Denver (NCAA)

2016-17 stats: 19gp 11g 11a 22pts

Troy Terry had a fantastic World Junior tournament bringing home a Gold medal for the United States. Which isn’t all that surprising granted he’s a highly skilled forward with solid stick skills. He also has great agility and shooting skills that he will utilize and capitalize every chance he gets.

– Matt Duscharme

16 Boston Bruins

Previous Ranking: 17 (+1)

Team Record: (22-17-5)

Goals For: 108

Goals Against: 107

Special Teams

PP: 21-for-135 (15.6 percent) (23rd)

PK: 19-for-147 (87.1 percent) (2nd)

Injury List

Matt Beleskey (knee) – day-to-day

Colin Miller (lower body) – day-to-day

Brian Ferlin (lower body) – has been considered day-to-day since Oct.6

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Brad Marchand (44gp 15g 23a 38pts)

Top Defenseman: Torey Krug (44gp 2g 23a 25pts)

Top Rookie: Austin Czarnik (40gp 5g 7a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Tuukka Rask (21-9-3 1.97GAA .926 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Brad Marchand (4gp 5g 2a 7pts)

The Bruins still managed to put together a respectable 2-1-1 record despite somewhat shaky goaltending and defense over the past week. Starter Tuukka Rask surrendered seven goals on 67 shots (.896 save percentage), but managed to grab a pair of wins regardless. Zane McIntyre didn’t fair too well in his lone start taking the 4-3 OT loss to Carolina on Sunday.

The good news? Boston was able to find the back of the net with a bit of frequency. They shutout the Panthers 4-0, beat the Blues 5-3, and come out on the losing end 4-3 in two games for a total of 15 goals in four games.

Our POW winner Brad Marchand accounted for precisely 33.3 percent of those with an impressive five-goal (seven-point) week. Patrice Bergeron had a productive seven days with a goal and four assists. After a disappointing with just 12 points through his first 34 games, Patrice has since caught fire with three goals, four assists in his last eight games. This bodes well for a B’s squad looking to secure a playoff spot down the stretch. David Pastrnak also had five points, all of them assists. It’s a bit surprising, here’s a guy who scored 19 goals in his first 25 games. Then, he disappeared for seven straight games, only to respond with five helpers in his last four contests. The Czech winger has now gone 12 games without a goal, yet still remains in the top 10 for goal scorers in the NHL.

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Daniel Vladar, Providence/Atlanta (AHL/ECHL)

2016-17 stats: 3-0-1 2.84GAA .914 save percentage/2-1-1 2.94GAA .905 save percentage

Selected 75th overall (3rd round) back in 2015, Vladar is a big, lanky netminder. Standing 6’5 185lbs, the Czech goaltender still needs time to put on a few extra pounds. The 19-year-old is definitely a project that Boston will need to be patient with, but there’s a ton of potential there.

– Ryan Ritchie

15 Ottawa Senators

Previous Ranking: 16 (+1)

Team Record: (21-14-4)

Goals For: 96

Goals Against: 101

Special Teams

PP: 20-for-123 (16.3 percent) (22nd)

PK: 22-for-129 (82.9 percent) (10th)

Injury List

Craig Anderson (personal) – leave of absence

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) – could be nearing a return

Andrew Hammond (ankle) – out week-to-week

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mark Stone (38gp 12g 19a 31pts)

Top Defenseman: Erik Karlsson (39gp 7g 25a 32pts)

Top Rookie: Fredrik Claesson (D) (8gp 0g 0a 0pts)

Top Goaltender: Mike Condon (9-6-3 2.36GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Mark Stone (2gp 1g 2a 3pts)

It was another quiet week schedule wise for Ottawa with only a pair of games to be played. They met up with Washington again seven days later after playing each other New Year’s day and came up short to the Caps once again in a 1-0 loss. The Sens bounced back the next day with a 5-3 win over Edmonton.

Mike Condon got the nod in both games. He was a brick wall stopping 19 of 20 shots against Washington, but took the loss after receiving zero goal support. Condon even managed to limit Edmonton to just three goals on 38 shots. Given the way the American netminder has emerged over the past couple of season, I wouldn’t be shocked if George McPhee and company in Las Vegas are looking on with much interest.

Since we’re only dealing with a couple of games, one of which resulted in zero goals for being scored, we don’t have too many standout performers. That being said, Mark Stone takes home POW honors for another week with his continued hot play of late. He has three goals, six assists over his last 10 games, giving him 31 points in 38 games so far in 2016-17. Four other skaters managed to tally a pair of points: Mike Hoffman (1g 1a), Kyle Turris (1g 1a), Zack Smith (1g 1a), and Cody Ceci (2a).

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Macoy Erkamps, Binghamton/Wichita (AHL/ECHL)

2016-17 stats: 4gp 0g 1a 1pt/24gp 1g 8a 9pts

After going undrafted, Erkamps had a monster overage year with the Wheat Kings in 2015-16. A benefactor of playing alongside Ivan Provorov, Macoy managed to record 71 points in 72 games – more than double his previous year output of 31 points. It propelled the Ottawa Senators to sign the 21-year-old. If he can further develop his defensive game at the pro level, there’s an outside chance he could be an everyday NHLer.

– Ryan Ritchie

14 Nashville Predators

Previous Ranking: 15 (+1)

Team Record: (18-16-7)

Goals For: 113

Goals Against: 108

Special Teams

PP: 26-for-138 (18.8 percent) (15th)

PK: 22-for-127 (82.7 percent) (T-11th)

Injury List

Miikka Salomaki (lower body) – day-to-day

P.K. Subban (upper body) – day-to-day

James Neal (upper body) – day-to-day

Colin Wilson (undisclosed) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Johansen (41gp 7g 22a 29pts)

Top Defenseman: Roman Josi (41gp 5g 17a 22pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Fiala (31gp 6g 3a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Pekka Rinne (15-11-6 2.42GAA .919 save percentage)

Player of the Week: G Pekka Rinne (2 wins 1.63GAA .943 save percentage)

The Nashville Predators had a fairly decent week going 2-1-1. Starter Pekka Rinne started three of those games and arguably stole a point or two for the Preds while they were struggling to find the back of the net. Rinne takes home POW honors after only allowing five goals on 87 shots for a 1.63GAA and .943 save percentage. It’s been up-and-down thus far for the Finn, but let’s hope he’s finally turned a corner.

Colton Sissons gave Nashville a massive boost in their first game of the week potting a hat-trick versus the Lightning. Beyond that game, the Preds struggled to find the back of the net. Their standout skater was veteran Mike Fisher, who collected five points over the four contests. Next to Fisher was Swede Calle Jarnkrok who had three points. Beyond that, several individuals had two points, including Auston Watson (2g), Filip Forsberg (1g 1a), Ryan Johansen (2a), and Roman Josi (2a).

It’s still difficult to project where this team will be in a few months from now. There’s been too much inconsistency and injuries have plagued this club in 2016-17. By the time they figure out exactly what they need, it may be too late. Hopefully, GM David Poile is ready to make tough decisions ahead of the trade deadline so that Nashville doesn’t waste another year falling short of Lord Stanley.

Weekly Prospect Profile: F Felix Girard, Milwaukee (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 33gp 3g 5a 8pts

Selected 95th overall (4th round) back in 2013, Girard is a promising two-way center. At 5’11 196lbs, Felix is currently in his 3rd year of pro hockey with AHL Milwaukee. He’s yet to make an appearance with the big club, but there’s a chance that Girard could be a solid bottom-six forward in the near future.

– Ryan Ritchie

13 Edmonton Oilers

Previous Ranking: 11 (-2)

Team Record: (21-15-7)

Goals For: 121

Goals Against: 115

Special Teams

PP: 28-for-134 (20.9 percent) (11th)

PK: 24-for-126 (81.0 percent) (19th)

Injury List

Brandon Davidson (illness) – day-to-day

Iiro Pakarinen (knee) – out week-to-week

Darnell Nurse (ankle) – out indefinitely

Tyler Pitlick (leg) – out for season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Connor McDavid (43gp 14g 34a 48pts)

Top Defenseman: Andrej Sekera (41gp 4g 15a 19pts)

Top Rookie: Matt Benning (31gp 2g 7a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Talbot (20 wins 2.51GAA .917 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Patrick Maroon (4gp 5g 0a 5pts)

Edmonton had a perfect .500 record last week going 2-2-0, however, there were two significant standouts and their forwards Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon. Goaltender Cam Talbot had a sub-par week unfortunately while back Jonas Gustavsson struggled.

Now back to Patrick Maroon, he had a fantastic week scoring five goals in four games with a plus-three rating. Connor McDavid was also spectacular putting up five assists and a plus-two rating. Cam Talbot had a 2-1-0 record along with a below average .893 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against-average. Jonas Gustavsson was well below those numbers when he posted a loss in his only game played and in the meantime registering a .765 save percentage along with a 4.01 goals-against-average. Cam Talbot has a chance to rebound this week since Edmonton and himself have games against New Jersey, Calgary, Arizona, and Florida.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Jesse Puljujarvi, Bakersfield (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 0gp 0g 0a 0pts

After playing in 28 games for the Oilers and only scoring eight points, the club opted to send him down to the AHL. This isn’t a bad thing since he’s still their number one prospect, but sometime down in the minors to fine tune some more things will help him and the franchise in the long run. He’s a strong skater with great size and skill. Due to his long reach, he’s able to gather the puck in tricky situations even at top speed. He’s also great in his own end as well. But his overall potential in a top-six playmaker who can also score.

– Matt Duscharme

12 Los Angeles Kings

Previous Ranking: 14 (+2)

Team Record: (20-17-4)

Goals For: 101

Goals Against: 102

Special Teams

PP: 21-for-118 (17.8 percent) (T-17th)

PK: 21-for-128 (83.6 percent) (T-7th)

Injury List

Tyler Toffoli (lower body) – day-to-day

Jonathan Quick (groin) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jeff Carter (41gp 22g 15a 37pts)

Top Defenseman: Alec Martinez (41gp 6g 17a 23pts)

Top Rookie: D Derek Forbort (41gp 2g 10a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Peter Budaj (18 wins 2.13GAA .916 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Drew Doughty (3gp 1g 3a 4pts)

Los Angeles had a losing week in week 12 with a 1-2-0 record, who would have thought that aging vet Peter Budaj would be their top goalie? That’s the joy of the NHL, every season is full of a variety of surprises. Defenseman Drew Doughty was the standout on the week as well as forward Jeff Carter, however, out of the two, Doughty had the better plus/minus rating.

Despite Peter Budaj leading the Kings to a solid season, last week wasn’t so solid as he only won one game and lost the other while posting a .826 save percentage and a 4.21 goals-against-average. Jeff Zatkoff saw some action as well playing in only one game but it was in a losing effort. His statistics were not much better, though, he had a 3.49 goals-against-average with a .840 save percentage. And while Drew Doughty scored four points in the week he had a minus-two rating which was much better than Jeff Carter, who had four points but was a minus five. Los Angeles is going to have to turn things around quick to stay in the loop and this week has to be that week since they play St. Louis, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, and San Jose.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Damir Sharipzyanov, Ontario (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 14gp 0g 0a 0pts

Damir Sharipzyanov is a big and mobile defenseman with a fantastic reach that allows him to play a very solid game in his own end. While not being overly active in the offensive zone, he’s capable of making a very solid first pass and can put his shot on the net for deflections and opportunities for his linemates.

– Matt Duscharme

11 San Jose Sharks

Previous Ranking: 12 (+1)

Team Record: (25-15-2)

Goals For: 110

Goals Against: 96

Special Teams

PP: 22-for-132 (16.7 percent) (21st)

PK: 19-for-110 (82.7 percent) (T-11th)

Injury List

Tomas Hertl (knee) – mid-to-late February

David Schlemko (upper body) – day-to-day

Dylan DeMelo (wrist) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Joe Pavelski (42gp 15g 24a 39pts)

Top Defenseman: Brent Burns (42gp 17g 27a 44pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Labanc (29gp 7g 5a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Martin Jones (21 wins 2.24GAA .917 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Brent Burns (4gp 2g 7a 9pts)

San Jose was another team to finish the week with a .500 record going 2-2-0 on the week. Brent Burns continues to show the league he is the top defenseman. And while Martin Jones played in two games last week, his numbers weren’t that great. And backup Aaron Dell didn’t fair out much better either.

Even though he won two games last week and had a loss in regulation, Martin Jones only had a .887 save percentage with a 3.69 goals-against-average. Backup Aaron Dell lost the only game he appeared in and while doing so brought back a .893 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against-average along with it. On the other hand, defenseman Brent Burns was fantastic posting nine points in only four games. And out of those nine points, seven were assists, the Sharks goal scorers must have loved that. And speaking of the Sharks goal scorers, forwards Joe Pavelski and Mikkel Boedker both had five-point weeks combining for a plus-four rating. Goaltending will have to step up this week, however, due to the fact the Sharks have games in St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Los Angeles.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Alex Schoenborn, San Jose (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 16gp 1g 2a 3pts

Alex Schoenborn is a very gritty forward who will take things into the dirty areas of the ice in order to make better plays for his team. And along with his grit, he also has an amazing amount of offensive talent. With more time in the AHL, Schoenborn has the potential to be a bottom six power forward for the Sharks in the near future.

– Matt Duscharme

10 Philadelphia Flyers

Previous Ranking: 8 (-2)

Team Record: (21-16-6)

Goals For: 120

Goals Against: 129

Special Teams

PP: 32-for-146 (21.9 percent) (9th)

PK: 23-for-122 (81.1 percent) (18th)

Injury List

Mark Streit (shoulder) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jakub Voracek (43gp 13g 26a 39pts)

Top Defenseman: Shayne Gostisbehere (41gp 4g 15a 19pts)

Top Rookie: Travis Konecny (42gp 6g 14a 20pts)

Top Goaltender: Steve Mason (14 wins 2.80GAA .903 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Brayden Schenn (3gp 2g 1a 3pts)

Philadelphia posted a perfect .500 record last week going 1-1-1 while losing to Buffalo in regulation and Columbus in overtime, they did, however, win against Tampa Bay. Brayden Schenn had himself a solid week as well as rookie defenseman Ivan Provorov. Starter Steve Mason wasn’t as sharp but on the other hand backup, Michal Neuvirth was.

Both Brayden Schenn and Ivan Provorov had three points weeks and even ratings, Schenn, however, had two goals and an assist compared to Ivan’s three assists. Because of this, Schenn earned the player of the week award. Now back to Steve Mason, he got the regulation loss as well as the overtime loss with a .902 save percentage with a 2.53 goals-against-average. Michal Neuvirth, on the other hand, took the win while posting a .923 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against-average. Goaltending will have to step up though since Philly’s week 14 isn’t going to be easy as they have games in Vancouver, Boston, and Washington.

Weekly Prospect Profile: David Kase, KLH Chomutov (Czech)

2016-17 stats: 17gp 3g 4a 7pts

David Kase is an extremely talented player who has no issues creating space for his teammates to capitalize on. And while he may be on the smaller side, he still has time to fill out his body and get accustomed to the North American style of play. He also had an amazing tournament for the Czech’s this year in the World Juniors.

– Matt Duscharme

9 St. Louis Blues

Previous Ranking: 5 (-4)

Team Record: (21-15-5)

Goals For: 116

Goals Against: 122

Special Teams

PP: 30-for-133 (22.6 percent) (5th)

PK: 22-for-145 (84.8 percent) (6th)

Injury List

Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) – day-to-day

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Vladimir Tarasenko (41gp 20g 23a 43pts)

Top Defenseman: Kevin Shattenkirk (41gp 8g 18a 26pts)

Top Rookie: N/A

Top Goaltender: Jake Allen (17-10-3 2.70GAA .902 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Paul Stastny (3gp 2g 2a 4pts)

The Blues struggles continued this past week as they went 1-2-0. One of those games included the return of David Backes, which sparked questions regarding whether the Blues made a mistake allowing guys like Backes, Brouwer, and Elliott to leave. I still think it’s too early to panic, but it might be time to pull the trigger on a Kevin Shattenkirk deal. The trade is inevitable, so why wait much longer when points are becoming more and more important?

Looking back to the past seven days, Jake Allen got the nod in two starts, taking the loss in both. Backup Carter Hutton picked up the lone win versus Dallas, giving his overall numbers a nice boost on the year with four wins, 2.85GAA, and .896 save percentage. Allen, on the other hand, had a 4.57GAA and .846 save percentage in his two starts, bringing his 2016-17 GAA down to 2.70 and SV percentage down to .902.

Six of St. Louis’ nine goals came from three players. Vladimir Tarasenko, Paul Stastny, and Patrik Berglund each had two goals in three games. Stastny took home POW honors because he managed to tally a pair of helpers on top of that. With two goals, four assists in his last 10 games, it seems Stastny is starting to catch fire after a slow start.

Weekly Prospect Profile: G Jordan Binnington, Chicago (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 7-6-1 3.02GAA .905 save percentage

The former Owen Sound Attack (OHL) netminder from 2009-2013 was one of the best goaltenders in the CHL at the time. Selected 88th overall (3rd round) in 2011, Binnington is in his 4th year of pro hockey with AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2016-17. He has good rebound control, covers the angles well, and has overall strong positional play. The odds of him becoming an NHL starter are slimmer these days, but the 23-year-old could be a solid number two.

– Ryan Ritchie

8 Calgary Flames

Previous Ranking: 9 (+1)

Team Record: (23-19-2)

Goals For: 115

Goals Against: 120

Special Teams

PP: 30-for-145 (20.7 percent) (12th)

PK: 30-for-163 (81.6 percent) (17th)

Injury List

Michael Ferland (lower body) – day-to-day

Ladislav Smid (neck) – out for Season, hasn’t made decision on retirement yet

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mikael Backlund (44gp 12g 17a 29pts)

Top Defenseman: Dougie Hamilton (43gp 7g 18a 25pts)

Top Rookie: Matthew Tkachuk (40gp 8g 19a 27pts)

Top Goaltender: Chad Johnson (15 wins 2.26GAA .923 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Michael Frolik (4gp 4g 0a 4pts)

Calgary had a back and forth week, to say the least, losing to Vancouver then rebounding in the back to back after that they lost to Winnipeg but got the win against San Jose. Thus finishing their week with a .500 record of 2-2-0. Michael Frolik was at top level scoring wise while Chad Johnson continues to show management that he wants the net.

Michael Frolik had a great week scoring four goals in four games and finishing with a plus-two rating. He wasn’t the only Flame though to put four points up on the week, rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk and forward Mikael Backlund both had four-point weeks as well combining for a plus-four rating. Brian Elliott only played in one game and in doing so took home a loss accompanied with a .692 save percentage with a 4.07 goals-against-average. Chad Johnson, on the other hand, was much more successful finishing the week with a 2-1-0 record and a .940 save percentage along with a 1.69 goals-against-average in those three games. Calgary as well as Chad Johnson have a chance to continue their solid play as they have games in New Jersey, Edmonton, and Florida.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Tyler Wotherspoon, Stockton (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 20gp 1g 5a 6pts

Tyler Wotherspoon is a highly skilled two-way defenseman, he plays with a high-intensity level every single game. He’s very solid in front of his own net often making sufficient room for his goaltender to make saves easier. Since he continues to work on every aspect of his game, he’s often used in every situation of the game as he’s very effective.

– Matt Duscharme

7 Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous Ranking: 2 (-5)

Team Record: (26-9-5)

Goals For: 139

Goals Against: 113

Special Teams

PP: 33-for-142 (23.2 percent) (T-3rd)

PK: 29-for-138 (79.0 percent) (24th)

Injury List

Thomas Di Pauli (back) – out until February

Chad Ruhwedel (illness) – day-to-day

Brian Dumoulin (mouth) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Sidney Crosby (34gp 26g 19a 45pts)

Top Defenseman: Justin Schultz (40gp 7g 19a 26pts)

Top Rookie: Scott Wilson (37gp 5g 6a 11pts)

Top Goaltender: Matt Murray (13 wins 2.18GAA .928 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Phil Kessel (2gp 1g 2a 3pts)

After a strong start to the week with a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay, Washington returned the favor handing Pittsburgh a 5-2 loss. With Matt Murray still down with injury Marc-Andre Fleury has had to take over and he’s still been struggling in net. Despite winning a game, the loss really put a dent in his weekly stats. However, on a plus side, Phil Kessel continues to thrive on the offensively gifted Penguins team.

Phil Kessel had a three-point week finishing with a plus-one rating, Sidney Crosby finished with three points as well but finished with an even rating. Forwards Conor Sheary and Matt Cullen each had two points on the week while Justin Schultz also had a two-point week leading the Pens defense. Fleury continues to struggle and may be on his way out, but that’s a different topic for a different time. Last week due to the 5-2 loss to Washington really hurt his weekly numbers as he only posted a .893 save percentage with a 3.03 goals-against-average. This week Pittsburgh has a chance to continue climbing the standings as they have games against Montreal, Detroit, Ottawa and a chance for revenge as they play Washington again.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Daniel Sprong, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

2016-17 stats: 2gp 0g 1a 1pt

Daniel Sprong has missed the majority of the year with an injury, but that doesn’t halt his overall potential. He still has an elite level skill set with dynamic skating abilities and is also a creative passer with outstanding puckhandling abilities. And while some believe that he’s and offensive forward only, he’s not, he’s just as good in his own end as he is in the offensive zone.

– Matt Duscharme

6 Minnesota Wild

Previous Ranking: 7 (+1)

Team Record: (25-9-5)

Goals For: 122

Goals Against: 83

Special Teams

PP: 21-for-110 (19.1 percent) (T-13th)

PK: 16-for-113 (85.8 percent) (4th)

Injury List

Victor Bartley (triceps) –out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Eric Staal (39gp 13g 22a 35pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan Suter (39gp 5g 17a 22pts)

Top Rookie: Joel Eriksson Ek (9gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Top Goaltender: Devan Dubnyk (21-7-3 1.80GAA .939 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Eric Staal (3gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Minnesota had another solid week going 2-0-1 collecting five of six points. Starter Devan Dubnyk got a win in both of his starts, posting a 2.50GAA and .914 save percentage. Dubnyk continues his Vezina-worthy campaign now with 21 wins, a 1.80GAA, and .939 save percentage. Backup Darcy Kuemper was on the wrong end of an OT loss to Los Angeles, leaving him with four wins, a 3.21GAA, and .902 save percentage in 2016-17.

The Wild’s top skaters led the way this past week on the scoresheet. POW winner Eric Staal posted five points and continues to tear things up after a disappointing 39-point campaign in 2015-16. Staal already had 35 points in 39 games, leaving him just four behind his career-low with half a season left to play. Veteran Mikko Koivu also had a nice week tallying three goals, one assist. The Finn is quietly putting together a solid season with 28 points in 39 games already. Lastly, we come to Zach Parise. He has three goals, four assists in his last six contests since returning to the lineup.

I know Minnesota fans don’t wanna hear this since their defensive group is helping carry this team, but the Wild will need to trade one of these guys at some point. They simply don’t have enough offense for a deep playoff run at this point. If it means sacrificing a defender that they were bound to lose in expansion anyways, so be it. The biggest mistake this team could make is thinking it’s built for a Cup run as is.

Weekly Prospect Profile: F Sam Anas, Iowa (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 29gp 4g 5a 9pts

After going unselected as a highly productive USHL forward back in 2011-12/2012-13, Anas left Youngstown to begin his NCAA career in the fall of 2013. He spent three years as a point-per-game player for Quinnipiac University before finally earning an NHL contract. At 5’8 155lbs, it’s unclear what the future holds for Sam Anas. Will he join the next wave of small, elusive forwards? or, be destined for Europe? Only time will tell.

– Ryan Ritchie

5 Columbus Blue Jackets

Previous Ranking: 1 (-4)

Team Record: (28-8-4)

Goals For: 133

Goals Against: 89

Special Teams

PP: 31-for-120 (25.8 percent) (1st)

PK: 20-for-112 (82.1 percent) (15th)

Injury List

David Clarkson (back) – out indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Cam Atkinson (40gp 20g 20a 40pts)

Top Defenseman: Zach Werenski (40gp 6g 19a 25pts)

Top Rookie: Zach Werenski (D) (40gp 6g 19a 25pts)

Top Goaltender: Sergei Bobrovsky (26 wins 2.00GAA .931 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Scott Hartnell (4gp 1g 1a 2pts)

After being so dominant the past last month and a half, Columbus has fallen back to earth, pretty hard to say the least. They posted a record of 1-3-0 over their four-game week. Scott Hartnell was the top player of the week, while three different goaltenders rotated the net with only one of them bringing home a win.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was the only netminder of the three to bring home a win and in doing so he also brought home a loss and a .878 save percentage with a 3.33 goals-against-average. Backups Curtis McElhinney and Anton Forsberg didn’t fair much better either. They both brought home a regulation loss. McElhinney (now claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs off waivers) posted a .868 save percentage with a 4.05 goals-against-average while Forsberg posted an .852 save percentage along with a 4.10 goals-against-average.

While forward Sam Gagner had two points on the week he was a plus two while doing so. Five other Blue Jackets registered two points on the week as well with the second highest being forward Scott Hartnell with a plus-one rating. Columbus is going to need a bounce back week and this week needs to be it since they have games against Tampa Bay, Florida, and Carolina.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Dante Salituro, London (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 0gp 0g 0a 0pts

Dante Salituro has been a busy guy this year playing for Cleveland in the AHL, Cincinnati of the ECHL, Norfolk of the ECHL, and soon to be London in the OHL. He was often overshadowed by star forward Travis Konecny in Ottawa but he’s still a top rated prospect. Dante is very smart with amazing speed and great offensive talents. He’s also not afraid to play physical or shy away from the dirty areas of the ice.

– Matt Duscharme









4 New York Rangers

Previous Ranking: 6 (+2)

Team Record: (28-13-1)

Goals For: 144

Goals Against: 106

Special Teams

PP: 29-for-125 (23.2 percent) (T-3rd)

PK: 20-for-118 (83.0 percent) (9th)

Injury List

Matt Puempel (concussion) – out indefinitely

Rick Nash (groin) – day-to-day

Mika Zibanejad (leg) – day-to-day

Marc Staal (upper body) – day-to-day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Kevin Hayes (42gp 13g 18a 31pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan McDonagh (41gp 2g 23a 25pts)

Top Rookie: Jimmy Vesey (41gp 11g 8a 19pts)

Top Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist (18 wins 2.55GAA .912 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Michael Grabner (1gp 3g 1a 4pts)

Since the Rangers only played one game last week, they did walk away with the win. And in doing so Michael Grabner had a fantastic week and despite only playing one game Henrik Lundqvist didn’t post great numbers.

Forward Oscar Lindberg and defenseman Adam Clendening each registered two points on the week with a combined rating of plus-one. Three other Rangers got on the score sheet all tallying a point each. Michael Grabner was the obvious standout with four points in one game. Even though Lundqvist took home a win he also took home a 4.00 goals-against-average and a .892 save percentage.

Weekly Prospect Profile: John Gilmour, Hartford (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 36gp 4g 5a 9pts

Even though he’s on the smaller side for a defenseman, John Gilmour is still very solid in his own end of the ice. He’s a strong, hard skater who has a hard and accurate shot. He’s also got some offensive flair as well which gives him some solid power-play time. And due to his high hockey I.Q and composure he’s a very effective blueliner.

– Matt Duscharme

3 Montreal Canadiens

Previous Ranking: 3 (-)

Team Record: (26-10-6)

Goals For: 131

Goals Against: 100

Special Teams

PP: 29-for-134 (21.6 percent) (10th)

PK: 31-for-150 (79.3 percent) (23rd)

Injury List

Brendan Gallagher (upper body) – out until early March

Andrei Markov (lower body) – day-to-day

Andrew Shaw (concussion) – day-to-day

David Desharnais (lower body) – out indefinitely

Alex Galchenyuk (leg) – out indefinitely

Greg Pateryn (ankle) – out until mid-February

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Max Pacioretty (42gp 19g 16a 35pts)

Top Defenseman: Shea Weber (42gp 10g 18a 28pts)

Top Rookie: Artturi Lehkonen (33gp 10g 4a 14pts)

Top Goaltender: Carey Price (20-6-4 2.12GAA .928 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Artturi Lehkonen (3gp 3g 2a 5pts)

The Montreal Canadiens had a decent week going 2-1-0. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for starter Carey Price. He didn’t have a terrible week, but with two sub-par outings that resulted in a 3.51GAA and .907 save percentage, it looks like the best goalie in the world is human after all. And despite earning the win on Wednesday, Al Montoya didn’t fair a whole lot better in that high scoring 7-4 affair. These sloppy weeks can happen to even the best of teams, so expect the Habs to bounce back fairly quickly – perhaps once they get a few more bodies back from injury.

Several skaters had a pretty good week for Montreal. Rookie Artturi Lehkonen stood above the rest with an outburst of five points, including three goals. The big week brought his season total up to 14 points in 33 games. Defenseman Shea Weber also had a good week tallying four helpers. On a bit of surge recently, Weber now has two goals, seven assists in his last 10 contests. Among the other Habs players that scored at a point-per-game pace (three points+) this past week: Alex Radulov, Nathan Beaulieu, Phillip Danault, and Tomas Plekanec.

On a bit of a side note: it was nice to see Nikita Scherbak finally get a look with the big club. He made a strong impression scoring in his first game, and sounds like he could stick around until the team gets a little healthier. Don’t be surprised if this kid starts to fill up the scoresheet as he gets a little more comfortable.

Weekly Prospect Profile: F Daniel Audette, St. John’s (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 36gp 7g 11a 18pts

Son of former NHLer Donald Audette, Daniel is a spitting image of his father. Listed as an inch taller and only a few pounds heavier, the two share a very similar style that depends on a mix of speed and skill. Add good character, passion, and determination, the apple clearly didn’t fall far from the tree. Daniel is currently in his first full-year with AHL St. John’s after a short stint to close out his junior career in 2015-16. There’s definitely potential for him to succeed at the next level, but he’ll just need to find some consistency in his play at the pro level.

– Ryan Ritchie

2 Chicago Blackhawks

Previous Ranking: 10 (+8)

Team Record: (27-12-5)

Goals For: 122

Goals Against: 106

Special Teams

PP: 26-for-136 (19.1 percent) (T-13th)

PK: 28-for-118 (76.3 percent) (T-27th)

Injury List

Marcus Kruger (upper body) – out week-to-week

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Patrick Kane (44gp 12g 33a 45pts)

Top Defenseman: Duncan Keith (44gp 2g 29a 31pts)

Top Rookie: Ryan Hartman (39gp 10g 9a 19pts)

Top Goaltender: Corey Crawford (16-8-3 2.35GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Patrick Kane (4gp 1g 7a 8pts)

Don’t look now, but the Chicago Blackhawks are starting to hit their stride at the midway point. They went 4-0-0 over the past week and have their sights set on Columbus for the best record in the NHL. It was around this time last year when the Pittsburgh Penguins starting to put the pieces together, so you’ve gotta wonder if this a sign of things to come.

Starter Corey Crawford got the nod in three games. He only allowed eight goals on 83 shots for a 2.65GAA and .904 save percentage. Backup Scott Darling started the game versus Carolina, delivering another outstanding performance as he shut the door on 39 of 40 shots.

Looking to the skaters, our POW winner Patrick Kane stands out above the rest. After tallying eight points in four games, the 2015-16 Art Ross winner sits just three points behind Oilers phenom Connor McDavid (48) for the league lead. Defenseman Duncan Keith also had a monster week with five points in four games. It’s been a productive year (31 points) for the all-around defender, who should in all likelihood see his name among Norris Trophy candidates (if the solid two-way play continues). Lastly, we come to rookie Ryan Hartman. With four goals, two assists in the last seven days, Chicago continues to show why they’re a modern day franchise continually developing quality talent.

Weekly Prospect Profile: D Robin Norell, Rockford (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 28gp 1g 3a 4pts

Selected 111th overall (4th round) back in 2013, Norell is a Swedish-born defenseman who made the jump to North America full-time in 2016-17. He spent a few games with Rockford during the AHL playoffs in 2014-15, and eight regular season plus the playoffs in 2015-16 following his SHL elimination both years. At 5’11 189lbs, Norell is a tad undersized by NHL standards, but he’s not afraid to use the body, take hits, or block shots. A tremendous skater with a good first pass, Robin Norell has the tools to success at the next level.

– Ryan Ritchie

1 Washington Capitals

Previous Ranking: 4 (+3)

Team Record: (27-9-5)

Goals For: 119

Goals Against: 82

Special Teams

PP: 23-for-128 (18.0 percent) (16th)

PK: 21-for-149 (85.9 percent) (3rd)

Injury List

n/a

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nicklas Backstrom (41gp 11g 27a 38pts)

Top Defenseman: John Carlson (41gp 5g 19a 24pts)

Top Rookie: Jakub Vrana (12gp 1g 2a 3pts)

Top Goaltender: Braden Holtby (20 wins 1.90GAA .932 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Nicklas Backstrom (4gp 2g 6a 8pts)

Washington was outstanding last week posting a perfect 4-0-0 record, what’s even better than that is the fact two of those wins were shutout victories. Braden Holtby played all four games and in doing so made it quite clear that he may be returning to the elite form that helped carried the team last year into the playoffs. Nicklas Backstrom was also outstanding in the week as well as star forward Alex Ovechkin.

Nicklas Backstrom scored eight points in four games and while doing so had a plus-five rating. Alex Ovechkin had himself a six-point week while Evgeny Kuznetsov scored five points as well, they both combined for 11 points and a plus ten rating. Braden Holtby was absolutely lights out, he collected all four wins and on top of that he posted a .974 save percentage with a 0.75 goals-against-average with two shutouts. Washington’s going to have to keep up this superb play since they got games in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Chicago this week.

Weekly Prospect Profile: Connor Hobbs, Regina (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 35gp 16g 28a 44pts

Connor Hobbs loves to play the physical side of the game, but can also score at a great rate. His shot is fantastic and quite accurate as well, he’s also very reliable in his own end making him a great two-way defenseman that has the potential to be a bottom four d-man.

– Matt Duscharme

Games of the Week (Jan.12 – Jan.19)

Thursday, January 12th

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

These two clubs met recently in NJ, but it’ll have a different feel this time around as Taylor Hall makes his first return to Edmonton.

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Two of the NHL’s hottest netminders (Carey Price/Devan Dubnyk) meet up in this goaltending duel. Don’t be surprised if it’s a low-scoring affair after the Habs scored seven goals versus Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Friday, January 13th

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals

The Blackhawks are borderline unstoppable of late, while Caps starter Braden Holtby is making it extremely difficult for the opposition to score. Who comes out on top in this clash of juggernauts?

Saturday, January 14th

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

These two Eastern Conference powerhouse teams always seem to generate an exciting original six match-up. The Rangers will look to grab two tough points at the Bell Centre from a beat up Habs team.

Sunday, January 15th

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

With the way Chicago is playing lately, this will be a great test for Minnesota to see where they match-up with a proven Cup winner.

Monday, January 16th

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

In the battle of Ovechkin vs. Crosby, Ovie came out on top Wednesday as he notched his 1000th (and 1001) career point in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. The Pens will look for a bit of revenge at home on Monday.

Wednesday, January 18th

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens

Sidney Crosby and company head to the Bell Centre for this highly anticipated match-up. There’s something about these Pens-Habs contests, they always seem to make for an exhilarating game.

