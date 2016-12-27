NHL Power Rankings Week 12: Blue Jackets, Wild on top
In this week’s NHL Power Rankings, the Columbus Blue Jackets remain on top while the Minnesota Wild are quickly rising in the West.
As 2016 is coming to an end, the 2016-17 NHL season has truly begun. This is when the contenders and pretenders tend to separate each other. In this week’s NHL Power Rankings, that’s precisely what is happening. By this point, most teams know (or should know) whether or not they’re going to make a Stanley Cup run.
The Metropolitan Division has been extremely good as of late. Even with the Philadelphia Flyers’ 10 game win streak recently coming to an end, the Metro still has five of the top 10 teams in point percentage. Over their past 50 games (10 games per team), those teams are a combined 37-8-5. Of course, they have yet to face each other that much. For example, the Washington Capitals have only played the other teams in question from the Metropolitan Division a combined six times.
Because games in hand can make the regular standings deceiving, this power ranking focuses heavily on point percentage, or the percent of possible points a team has. For example, if a team has a 4-1-0 record or a 3-0-2 record, it would give them a .800 point percentage. In short, they’ve gotten 80 percent of the 10 points possible.
Also taken into consideration is how well a team is playing. In the NHL, winning matters a lot. However, one’s record doesn’t necessarily reflect how well a team is playing. All wins and losses aren’t equal. The team’s record certainly counts, but so do a lot of other things. All stats, unless otherwise noted, are courtesy of Corsica and are at even strength (five on five). They are also score, venue, and zone adjusted unless otherwise noted. If you’re curious about expected goals for percentage (xGF percentage), which will be referenced throughout the rankings, here’s a good reading. For baseball fans, think of it as FIP for teams except with offense in the equation.
Without further ado, here are the final NHL Power Rankings of 2016.
Colorado Avalanche
(12-20-1)
Last week: 1-5-0
Last rank: 30th
Arizona Coyotes
(11-18-5)
Last week: 2-4-0
Last rank: 29th
New York Islanders
(13-14-6)
Last week: 2-3-1
Last rank: 23rd
Buffalo Sabres
(12-13-8)
Last week: 2-2-2
Last rank: 25th
New Jersey Devils
(13-14-7)
Last week: 1-4-1
Last rank: 17th
Vancouver Canucks
(14-18-3)
Last week: 2-3-1
Last rank: 28th
Dallas Stars
(14-14-7)
Last week: 3-1-1
Last rank: 26th
Winnipeg Jets
(16-17-3)
Last week: 3-1-0
Last rank: 27th
Detroit Red Wings
(15-15-4)
Last week: 2-3-0
Last rank: 19th
Florida Panthers
(15-14-6)
Last week: 2-2-2
Last rank: 21st
Calgary Flames
(18-16-2)
Last week: 2-3-0
Last rank: 16th
Tampa Bay Lightning
(17-15-3)
Last week: 3-2-1
Last rank: 20th
Carolina Hurricanes
(15-11-7)
Last week: 4-0-1
Last rank: 24th
Nashville Predators
(15-13-5)
Last week: 3-2-1
Last rank: 18th
Toronto Maple Leafs
(14-12-7)
Last week: 3-1-2
Last rank: 22nd
Boston Bruins
(18-14-4)
Last week: 2-2-2
Last rank: 15th
Anaheim Ducks
(17-12-6)
Last week: 2-3-1
Last rank: 13th
Los Angeles Kings
(17-13-4)
Last week: 3-2-2
Last rank: 13th
St. Louis Blues
(18-12-5)
Last week: 2-3-1
Last rank: 9th
Philadelphia Flyers
(20-12-4)
Last week: 2-2-1
Last rank: 7th
Edmonton Oilers
(18-12-6)
Last week: 3-1-1
Last rank: 14th
Ottawa Senators
(20-11-3)
Last week: 4-0-1
Last rank: 9th
San Jose Sharks
(21-12-1)
Last week: 5-1-0
Last rank: 11th
New York Rangers
(23-12-1)
Last week: 3-3-0
Last rank: 5th
Montreal Canadiens
(21-9-4)
Last week: 2-3-0
Last rank: 2nd
Washington Capitals
(20-8-4)
Last week: 3-1-1
Last rank: 4th
Chicago Blackhawks
(22-9-5)
Last week: 4-1-1
Last rank: 6th
Pittsburgh Penguins
(22-8-5)
Last week: 3-1-2
Last rank: 3rd
Minnesota Wild
(21-8-4)
Last week: 6-0-0
Last rank: 2nd
Columbus Blue Jackets
(23-5-4)
Last week: 6-0-0
Last rank: 1st
