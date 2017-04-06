NHL Power Rankings: Last Regular Season Rankings, Washington Is Number One

NHL Power Rankings (Heading Into Week 26) – Full 30-Team Analysis with Weekly Prospect Profiles, Injury Reports, Statistical Updates (Leaders, Special Teams, etc.), and More.

Welcome back to our weekly NHL power rankings. This is a collaboration between Matt Duscharme and Trin Potratz. In addition to our top 30 rankings, we provide in-depth analysis and feature a weekly prospect profile to help fans get better acquainted with young talent your favorite organization has to offer system.

It was another interesting week of NHL action. We had a number of top performers over the last seven days, these top performers were, Devils G Keith Kinkaid, Arizona F Alexander Burmistrov, Sens F Mike Hoffman, Rangers F Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota F Nino Niederreiter, Kings F Nick Shore, Calgary F Kris Versteeg, Lightning F Ondrej Palat, Isles G Jaroslav Halak, Canes F Jeff Skinner, Bruins F David Pastrnak, Chicago F Artemi Panarin, Penguins G Matthew Murray, Toronto F Auston Matthews, Montreal F Alexander Radulov, Winnipeg F Nikolaj Ehlers, and Oilers F Connor McDavid all had significant weeks statistically.

This week Trin Potratz will be covering the Atlantic and Central Divisions, while Matt Duscharme covers the Metropolitan and Pacific, Divisions.

*all stats in our week 26 NHL power rankings are heading into Thursday (Apr.4th) night’s action.

Top 5 Forwards

1.Connor McDavid, EDM (79gp, 29g, 66a, 95pts)

2.Sidney Crosby, PIT (74gp, 43g, 45a, 88pts)

3.Patrick Kane, CHI (80gp, 34g, 54a, 88pts)

4.Brad Marchand, BOS (80gp, 39g, 46a, 85pts)

5.Nicklas Backstrom, WSH (80gp, 23g, 62a, 85pts)

Top 5 Defensemen

1.Brent Burns, SJ (80gp, 28g, 46a, 74pts)

2.Erik Karlsson, OTT (77gp, 17g, 54a, 71pts)

3.Victor Hedman, TB (76gp, 15g, 52a, 67pts)

4.Kevin Shattenkirk, WSH (78gp, 12g, 43a, 55pts)

5.Dustin Byfuglien, WPG (79gp, 13g, 38a, 51pts)

Top 5 Rookies

1.Auston Matthews, TOR (79gp, 39g, 28a, 67pts)

2.Patrik Laine, WPG (72gp, 36g, 28a, 64pts)

3.Mitch Marner, TOR (74gp, 19g, 42a, 61pts)

4.William Nylander, TOR (78gp, 22g, 38a, 60pts)

5.Sebastian Aho, CAR (80gp, 23g, 25a, 48pts)

30

Vancouver Canucks

Previous Ranking: 28 (-2)

Team Record: (30-40-9)

Goals For:

175

Goals Against:

231

Special Teams

PP: (13.6 percent) (29th)

PK: (77.5 percent) (26th)

Injury List

Erik Gudbranson – Wrist – Indefinitely

Jack Skille – Ankle – Day-to-Day

Markus Granlund – Wrist – Indefinitely

Joseph Cramarossa – Foot – Day-to-Day

Jacob Markstrom – Knee – Indefinitely

Brendan Gaunce – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Anton Rodin – Knee – Undisclosed

Derek Dorsett – Shoulder – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Bo Horvat (78gp 20g 31a 51pts)

Top Defenseman: Troy Stecher (68gp 3g 21a 24pts)

Top Rookie: Troy Stecher (68gp 3g 21a 24pts)

Top Goaltender: Ryan Miller (18 wins 2.77GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Brock Boeser (3gp 0g 1a 1pts)

Vancouver had a horrid week last week putting up a 0-3-0 record, and on top of that only five Canucks got on the scoresheet. Both Ryan Miller and Richard Bachman appeared in games last week, Miller was hot, and Bachman was very cold.

Bachman played in one game earning a 0-1-0 record along with a .880 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against-average. Miller, on the other hand, was decent despite the two losses, he put up a .920 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against-average. Chris Tanev, Sven Baertschi, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, and Luca Sbisa all had a single point each, however, Boeser finished as an even player giving him player of the week honors. Vancouver has three games left this season so can they pull off some wins? They could as they have games against Arizona and then back to back games against Edmonton.

Prospect of the Year: Jonathan Dahlen, Timra IK (Allsvenskan)

2016-17 stats: 45gp 25g 19a 44pts

Originally selected by the Senators, Dahlen was acquired in the Alexandre Burrows deal which was an absolute steal for Vancouver. This kid is electrifying and can he ever score goals. He put up 25 in 45 games for Timra in Sweden this season and then five in seven for Sweden at the WJC. Expect to see him in a Vancouver jersey next season.

29

Colorado Avalanche

Previous Ranking: 30 (+1)

Team Record: (22-54-3)

Goals For:

158

Goals Against:

267

Special Teams

PP: (12.5 percent) (30th)

PK: (76.4 percent) (29th)

Injury List

Blake Comeau – Leg – Day-to-Day

Mikko Rantanen – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Anton Lindholm – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Nikita Zadorov – Ankle – Out-for-Season

Semyon Varlamov – Groin – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nathan MacKinnon (79gp 16g 35a 51pts)

Top Defenseman: Tyson Barrie (71gp 6g 30a 36pts)

Top Rookie: Mikko Rantanen (73gp 18g 18a 36pts)

Top Goaltender: Calvin Pickard (15 wins 2.95GAA .905save percentage)

Player of the Week: C Matt Duchene (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

The nightmare is almost over, and the players are ready for a much needed lengthy summer to get the bad taste out of their mouths. The Colorado Avalanche will finish the season with one of the worst records in the past twenty years. The players that still have pride in their team colors have done some good for the fan base this past week. The Avs defeated the Blues in a shootout and defeated the West-leading Chicago Blackhawks in overtime with a loss to the Wild sandwiched in between to give them a 2-1-0 record.

Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog led the way offensively in what could be the duo’s final games in the Rockies. Duchene and Landeskog have both had poor seasons offensively themselves, but many believe their trade values aren’t at a complete loss. The Avs have seen some promising play from trial players like Matt Nieto, Sven Andrighetto, and Mark Barberio and will be expecting a jump in production from youngsters J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and to a lesser extent Nate MacKinnon.

The Avalanche will be holding the best odds to obtain the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and many will wonder which of the big two (or three) they will take. Many experts say Nolan Patrick is the safe bet, but he lacks explosiveness in his game. Nico Hirschier has that explosiveness in his game, but visions of Nail Yakupov may make some GM’s nervous. Defender Timothy Liljegren is the best defenseman in the draft, and considering how much the Avs need defense in the short and long term, he could surprise. Just look at Matt Duscharme’s Mock Draft. The year from hell in the Rockies is almost over.

Prospect of the Year: C Tyson Jost, U. of North Dakota (NCHC)

2016-17 stats: 33gp 16g 19a 35pts

The Avalanche think they may have the next Jonathan Toews in Tyson Jost. The 10th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft does everything really good but doesn’t necessarily excel in one attribute. If he becomes Jonathan Toews 2.0 then great, but if he becomes Travis Zajac, the Avs can still be happy. Jost has the two-way game understanding down pat, and those are the types of players who win championships. He’s getting a look at the NHL level currently.

28

New Jersey Devils

Previous Ranking: 27 (-1)

Team Record: (29-37-14)

Goals For:

176

Goals Against:

229

Special Teams

PP: (17.8 percent) (20th)

PK: (80.4 percent) (19th)

Injury List

Miles Wood – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Dalton Prout – Suspended – April

Devante Smith-Pelly – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

Jacob Josefson – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Marc Savard – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Taylor Hall (69gp 19g 33a 52pts)

Top Defenseman: Damon Severson (78gp 3g 28a 31pts)

Top Rookie: Pavel Zacha (67gp 8g 16a 24pts)

Top Goaltender: Cory Schneider (20 wins 2.72GAA .912 save percentage)

Player of the Week: G Keith Kinkaid (2gp 1w 1l 1so .973 save percentage 0.99GAA)

The Devils only put up a 1-2-0 record last week and I myself would like to say that’s mostly due to the team’s offense, only six players got on the scoresheet over the week. Keith Kinkaid, on the other hand, was brilliant while Cory Schneider was average.

Kinkaid played in two of the team’s games last week and in doing so earned a 1-1-0 record along with one shutout, a .973 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against-average. Schneider, on the other hand, posted the team’s other loss with a .927 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against-average. Adam Henrique, John Moore, Kyle Palmieri, Pavel Zacha, John Quenneville, and Taylor Hall all had a single point each, with an offense like that, you’re bound to put up a losing week. The Devils have three games left in the week and they’re against Pittsburgh, the New York Islanders, and finally the Detroit Red Wings.

Prospect of the Year: Michael McLeod, Mississauga (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 57gp 27g 46a 73pts

McLeod had a great season this year with the Steelheads and is expected to make his NHL debut next season, something the Devils will need badly. This year he put up 73 points in 57 games for Mississauga and three points in seven games for Team Canada at the WJC.

27

San Jose Sharks

Previous Ranking: 26 (-1)

Team Record: (45-28-7)

Goals For:

216

Goals Against:

196

Special Teams

PP: (16.7 percent) (24th)

PK: (80.9 percent) (15th)

Injury List

Joe Thornton – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Logan Couture – Mouth – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Joe Pavelski (80gp 29g 39a 68pts)

Top Defenseman: Brent Burns (80gp 28g 46a 74pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Labanc (53gp 8g 12a 20pts)

Top Goaltender: Martin Jones (35 wins 2.37GAA .913 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Joe Pavelski (4gp 1g 2a 3pts)

For a team that was considered a threat for the cup, San Jose got off to a lousy start last week with two losses in a row, however, they finished the week with two wins giving the team a 2-2-0 record. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Joe Pavelski, and Jannik Hansen carried the Sharks offensively while Martin Jones and Aaron Dell split goaltending duties.

Dell played in a single game last week coming in relief of Jones, he didn’t earn a win or a loss, but a 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals-against-average doesn’t hurt. Jones, on the other hand, earned the 2-2-0 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against-average. Vlasic, Pavelski, and Hansen each had three-point weeks but Pavelski finished with an even rating giving him player of the week honors. San Jose has two games left on the year and they’re against the Oilers and the Flames.

Prospect of the Year: Noah Gregor, Moose Jaw (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 52gp 27g 34a 61pts

Noah Gregor is eligible to return to the WHL next season, but it’s unlikely that he will since he’s NHL ready now, so expect him in a Sharks jersey next season. He had a tremendous year with Moose Jaw in the WHL this season putting up 61 points in 52 games.

26

Florida Panthers

Previous Ranking: 24 (-2)

Team Record: (33-35-11)

Goals For:

202

Goals Against:

231

Special Teams

PP: (16.7 percent) (25th)

PK: (85.7 percent) (1st)

Injury List

Jussi Jokinen – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Aleksander Barkov – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

James Reimer – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Aaron Ekblad – Neck – Day-to-Day

Roberto Luongo – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Vincent Trocheck (79gp 22g 31a 53pts)

Top Defenseman: Keith Yandle (79gp 5g 36a 41pts)

Top Rookie: Michael Matheson (78gp 6g 10a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Roberto Luongo (17 wins 2.68GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Mark Pysyk (3gp 0g 2a 2pts)

Tom Rowe knows the Panther’s struggles this year are on him, and props to him for admitting it, because he is dead on. The Panthers looked like a team that could be prepping to be a Stanley Cup contender before Rowe made a few questionable moves in the off-season. He ripped up half of the defensive group that led the Cats to a franchise-best season last year. When the team was “underachieving”, he fired his respected head coach and took over the bench himself. Things never got better and Rowe may be unemployed next year because of it.

Mark Pysyk had a pair of helpers in the team’s week and was one of the only players to finish with a rating better than even. The Cats effectively ruined their own playoff chances losing their first game of the week 6-2 to the Montreal Canadiens, which made it three losses in a row. The Panthers lost two more games to extend their losing streak to five games and appear to be finishing the season without even playing for pride.

While “analytical pickups” Jon Marchessault and Colton Sceviour played past their expectations, too many players underwhelmed and injuries sure didn’t help anything. This will be a crucial offseason for a franchise that only has three playoff appearances in the past 19 seasons. Tom Rowe is likely going to receive his walking papers, but at least the city is willing to tell him a cab ride out of the arena is an option.

Prospect of the Year: C Henrik Borgstrom, Denver (NCHC)

2016-17 stats: 35gp 21g 21a 42pts

Borgstrom was a quiet selection on his draft day in 2016, as he was eligible but undrafted in the previous draft. The Panthers brass liked Borgstrom enough they took in the first round and his play at the collegiate level has them excited. Borgstrom will likely play at least another year in college but his strong play could mean his time in the NHL is sooner rather than later.

25

Arizona Coyotes

Previous Ranking: 26 (+1)

Team Record: (29-41-10)

Goals For:

192

Goals Against:

254

Special Teams

PP: (15.5 percent) (26th)

PK: (78.0 percent) (25th)

Injury List

Shane Doan – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Radim Vrbata – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Personal – Day-to-Day

Brad Richardson – Leg – Out-for-Season

Dave Bolland – Lower-Body – Indefinitely

Chris Pronger – Concussion – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Radim Vrbata (79gp 18g 35a 53pts)

Top Defenseman: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (79gp 12g 27a 39pts)

Top Rookie: Christian Dvorak (76gp 15g 17a 32pts)

Top Goaltender: Mike Smith (19 wins 2.92GAA .914 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Alexander Burmistrov (3gp 3g 1a 4pts)

The Coyotes sit second last in the NHL with two games left on their schedule and looked at as potential lottery winners when it comes to the draft. Despite all the losses this season the Coyotes have been a pretty exciting team to watch if you love the youth movement. And speaking of that, three solid young guys carried the team offensively.

Alexander Burmistrov had himself a four-point week with three goals and one assist while both Christian Dvorak and Max Domi combined for six points. Louis Domingue played in a single game last week and was rather solid, he posted a 1-0-0 record along with a .938 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against-average. Mike Smith earned a 1-0-1 record along with a much better .939 save percentage and a fantastic 1.94 goals-against-average. Arizona has two games left on their schedule and they’re against Vancouver and Minnesota.

Prospect of the Year: Dylan Strome, Erie (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 35gp 22g 53a 75pts

Ever since he was sent back down to Erie, a lot of people thought Dylan Strome was nothing without Connor McDavid, well that’s not true. He still has boatloads of talent and is easily the best prospect Arizona currently possesses. He’s primed for the NHL next season and in only 35 games for Erie this season, Strome managed 75 points. Imagine if he played a full season.

24

Ottawa Senators

Previous Ranking: 16 (-8)

Team Record: (42-27-10)

Goals For:

205

Goals Against:

208

Special Teams

PP: (17.6 percent) (23rd)

PK: (79.8 percent) (22nd)

Injury List

Bobby Ryan – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Cody Ceci – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Zack Smith – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Marc Methot – Finger – Week-to-Week

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mike Hoffman (72gp 25g 35a 60pts)

Top Defenseman: Erik Karlsson (77gp 17g 54a 71pts)

Top Rookie: Fredrik Claesson (30gp 3g 8a 11pts)

Top Goaltender: Craig Anderson (23 wins 2.35GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Mike Hoffman (4gp 3g 2a 5pts)

The Sens are going through a stretch of bad luck, but adversity has been their biggest villain and overcoming adversity has been their calling. The Sens have seen the season ending injuries take out defenders Cody Ceci and Marc Methot as well as center Zack Smith. Those players will return to the playoffs at some point, but the injury issues have brought the Senators out of the top three spots in the Atlantic Division. The Sens began their week with losses to the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets making a home-and-home against the Red Wings the most crucial games of the season. The Sens salvaged a point in a shootout loss before a shutout victory to help their playoff chances out.

Mike Hoffman continued his scoring prowess as he put up a solid five point week that has assured his place as a big-time scoring star. Kyle Turris scored the most crucial goal of the season answering in the first game against the Red Wings seconds within going down by two goals for the second time in the game. Erik Karlsson returned from injury to play in the home-and-home battle against the Red Wings and he was exactly what the club needed. Karlsson has shot himself right back into the Norris Trophy conversation and his performance will be the biggest factor going forward and affecting the Senator’s chances in the playoffs. Trade-deadline pickups Alex Burrows and Viktor Stalberg have completely been shut out offensively, but the Senators received some surprising help in the form of Clarke MacArthur, playing his first game in 18 months. Concussions are a scary thing and it’s fun to see him return to the league.

The Sens still have a shot at home-ice advantage in the playoffs, but it will be a dogfight with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs as two of the three clubs will face one another in the playoffs with the other team taking on the Washington Capitals. The Sens and Leafs have three games remaining so they will determine their own destinies. The Sens have one game against the Bruins which must be considered a must win. They finish up their season with back to back games against the New York Rangers and Islanders.

Prospect of the Year: C Colin White, Boston College (HE)

2016-17 stats: 35gp 16g 17a 33pts

Colin White introduced himself to many hockey fans by being a huge contributor the American’s World Junior squad. White brings a special skill set that includes untapped offense as well as a pesky side which makes him a perfect fit for the previously dubbed “pesky Sens.” White signed his entry level contract after his collegiate team was eliminated from the playoffs and he scored three points in three AHL games with the baby Sens. White will get the chance to play in the playoffs in the NHL.

23

Detroit Red Wings

Previous Ranking: 14 (-9)

Team Record: (32-36-12)

Goals For:

201

Goals Against:

240

Special Teams

PP: (14.8 percent) (27th)

PK: (81.0 percent) (14th)

Injury List

Drew Miller – Flu – Day-to-Day

Anthony Mantha – Finger – Day-to-Day

Luke Glendening – Foot – Out-for-Season

Ryan Sproul – Knee – Out-for-Season

Jonathan Ericsson – Wrist – Out-for-Season

Joe Vitale – Concussion – Indefinitely

Johan Franzen – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Henrik Zetterberg (80gp 16g 50a 66pts)

Top Defenseman: Mike Green (70gp 14g 22a 36pts)

Top Rookie: Anthony Mantha (60gp 17g 19a 36pts)

Top Goaltender: Petr Mrazek (18 wins 3.05GAA .901 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Nick Jensen (4gp 1g 3a 4pts)

The greatest playoff streak in my lifetime is officially over and I know I’m not the only one that needs to make a double take when I see the standings and the Red Wings are at the bottom of the league. It will still be an emotional final couple of games for the Detroit faithful as they will say goodbye to the historic Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings will finish their season bidding farewell to their old barn in a Sunday afternoon battle with the New Jersey Devils.

The Red Wings have some good young players coming up in the pipeline so this may be the only season that sees the team take such a step back. Dylan Larkin should bounce back from a tough sophomore season and it’s looking more and more like Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou is a potential game-breaking star. While Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist haven’t become the heir to the Zetterberg’s and Datsyuk’s they still provide solid secondary scoring. On the blueline, the Wings may have uncovered an underrated gem in Nick Jensen. The 26-year-old had an offensive touch this past week and is a solid underdog story.

The Wings should be able to go through a quick rebuild and should be a playoff team next season. One thing that may be worth questioning is if head coach Jeff Blashill is the right guy to lead the charge. Blashill has not really picked up where Mike Babcock left off and with the likes of Ken Hitchcock and Gerard Gallant available, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if GM Ken Holland did his due diligence. Enjoy your new barn Detroit and I will definitely be watching the festivities as you bid farewell to the greatest barn I ever had the pleasure of watching from afar.

Prospect of the Year: LW Tyler Bertuzzi, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 46gp 11g 24a 35pts

Tyler Bertuzzi may not be his uncle Todd, but he still has a great future as an NHL player. Blessed with a solid balance of skill and grit, Bertuzzi improved his game in his second professional season. Had injuries not affected his game, Bertuzzi may have put up bigger boxcar numbers and in return received more press. He got into seven NHL games and actually has a chance to win an NHL job out of camp.

22

New York Rangers

Previous Ranking: 23 (+1)

Team Record: (47-27-6)

Goals For:

252

Goals Against:

215

Special Teams

PP: (20.0 percent) (11th)

PK: (79.5 percent) (23rd)

Injury List

Nick Holden – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Brady Skjei – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Jesper Fast – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Mats Zuccarello – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Rick Nash – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Ryan McDonagh – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mats Zuccarello (79gp 15g 44a 59pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan McDonagh (76gp 5g 35a 40pts)

Top Rookie: Brady Skjei (78gp 5g 34a 39pts)

Top Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist (31 wins 2.74GAA .910 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Mats Zuccarello (2gp 0g 3a 3pts)

Even though the Rangers are in the playoffs, they couldn’t do much better than a 1-1-1 record last week. Mats Zuccarello led the team in scoring despite missing a game while goaltender Henrik Lundqvist played in all three.

Zuccarello only played in two games last week but still managed to put up three points while five other Rangers put up two points each. Lundqvist played in all three games meaning he earned the 1-1-1 record but along with it had a below average save percentage of .904 and a 2.63 save percentage. With two games left in the season for the Rangers, they have a chance to earn even more points as they close the season against Ottawa and Pittsburgh.

Prospect of the Year: Sean Day, Windsor (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 58gp 12g 20a 32pts

Sean Day is a very solid defenseman and deserves to win for his hard work. And evidence of that is the fact he started the season with Mississauga but only played five games scoring five points before being traded to Windsor who host the Memorial Cup this season. And with Windsor, he’s put up 32 points in 58 games.

21

Minnesota Wild

Previous Ranking: 29 (+8)

Team Record: (47-25-8)

Goals For:

259

Goals Against:

204

Special Teams

PP: (20.4 percent) (9th)

PK: (82.6 percent) (10th)

Injury List

Chris Stewart – Illness – Day-to-Day

Jason Zucker – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jared Spurgeon – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Victor Bartley – Triceps – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mikael Granlund (80gp 25g 43a 68pts)

Top Defenseman: Jared Spurgeon (76gp 10g 28a 38pts)

Top Rookie: Tyler Graovac (52gp 7g 2a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Devan Dubnyk (39 wins 2.24GAA .924 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Nino Niederreiter (4gp 4g 1a 5pts)

The Wild were stumbling for a while and it resulted in a few head scratches and eye-rolls, but the Wild seem to be finding their game once again when it matters most. The Minnesota Wild brought in a reinforcement in 2015 1st rounder Joel Eriksson-Ek after his season in Sweden ended and it looks like he may be a good luck charm. The Wild went 3-1-0 this week finding their offense scoring 15 goals in victories over the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes. Their only loss came against the Nashville Predators.

El Nino led the way offensively, scoring four goals and an assist for five points on the year. Niederreiter amplified his production along with the likes of Mikael Granlund, Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker to give the Wild one of the most feared offensive groups in the league. Head coach Bruce Boudreau now has a reputation of ensuring he will get the most offense out of even a defensive-minded club. Zach Parise had four points in the three games he played and he seems to be finding his game after having a very up and down season this year.

The Wild are fully confined to their second seed and will be beginning the playoffs at home. The only thing they’ll need to see is if they will be taking on the St.Louis Blues or the Nashville Predators. The Wild need to win now so if they are upset in round one, many will start pointing fingers. Bruce Boudreau has not been able to get over the playoff hump and win a championship despite being the winningest head coach in the NHL since he first took the job in Washington.

Prospect of the Year: LW Kirill Kaprizov, Ufa (KHL)

2016-17 stats: 49gp 20g 22a 42pts

It’s not often that a teenager gets a lot of ice time in the KHL, but it’s even rarer when a teenager produces as much as Kaprizov did this year in the KHL. NHL fans took notice of the Russian sniper when he lit up the World Juniors. The 2015 5th round selection has another year on his contract in the KHL and could join an already potent offensive attack in Minnesota in the 2018-19 season. They did their due diligence with the Russian sniper and it is going to pay off.

20

Columbus Blue Jackets

Previous Ranking: 5 (-15)

Team Record: (49-22-8)

Goals For:

240

Goals Against:

184

Special Teams

PP: (19.8 percent) (12th)

PK: (83.1 percent) (8th)

Injury List

Ryan Murray – Hand – Day-to-Day

Zach Werenski – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Lukas Sedlak – Upper-Body – Week-to-Week

David Clarkson – Back – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Cam Atkinson (79gp 34g 27a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Zach Werenski (78gp 11g 36a 47pts)

Top Rookie: Zach Werenski (78gp 11g 36a 47pts

Top Goaltender: Sergei Bobrovsky (41 wins 2.02GAA .933 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Sam Gagner (4gp 0g 4a 4pts)

For a team sitting in the playoff picture, Columbus didn’t have the week they were hoping for as they put up a record of 0-3-1. However, Sam Gagner was solid yet again as well as rookie goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

For a player only making $500,000 roughly, Sam Gagner has been great all season long for Columbus and was again last week as he put up four points in four games and finishing with a plus-two rating. Jack Johnson was solid as well putting up three points of his own. Sergei Bobrovsky played in three games last week and in doing so earned all three regulation losses along with a .888 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against-average. Korpisalo, on the other hand, was fantastic despite the overtime loss. He put up a brilliant .935 save percentage with a 1.93 goals-against-average. Columbus has three games left before the playoffs start, and they’re against Winnipeg, Philadelphia, and Toronto.

Prospect of the Year: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

2016-17 stats: 28gp 15g 22a 37pts

Last year’s third-round pick in the 2016 draft, Dubois was sent back down to the QMJHL. However, that hasn’t stunted his progress as a player. He started the year with Cape Breton putting up 18 points in 20 games but was traded to Blainville-Boisbriand where in 28 games he put up 37 points, that brings his season total to 55 points in 48 games. He also was great for Team Canada at this years WJC tournament putting up five points in seven games.

19

Los Angeles Kings

Previous Ranking: 21 (+2)

Team Record: (38-34-7)

Goals For:

194

Goals Against:

195

Special Teams

PP: (19.0 percent) (16th)

PK: (84.7 percent) (3rd)

Injury List

Matt Greene – Back – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jeff Carter (79gp 32g 30a 62pts)

Top Defenseman: Drew Doughty (79gp 10g 32a 42pts)

Top Rookie: Derek Forbort (79gp 2g 14a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Jonathan Quick (7 wins 2.15GAA .922 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Nick Shore (3gp 1g 4a 5pts)

The Kings put up a solid week even though they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention now. They posted a 2-1-0 record and Nick Shore was great as well as goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Quick played in all three games last week meaning he earned the 2-1-0 record but next to it were some solid stats as he posted a .922 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against-average. Shore had himself a solid week as well putting up a solid five points in three games while finishing with a plus-two rating. Paul LaDue was next for the Kings as he had himself a three point week. Los Angeles has three games left on the season and they are against Calgary, Chicago, and Anaheim.

Prospect of the Year: Kale Clague, Brandon (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 48gp 5g 35a 40pts

Kale had a terrific season with Brandon this year putting up a solid 40 points in 48 games as a defenseman. And since the Kings are in need of more defensive depth, they could definitely use his services next season, that is if he isn’t sent back down.

18

Calgary Flames

Previous Ranking: 13 (-5)

Team Record: (44-32-4)

Goals For:

221

Goals Against:

217

Special Teams

PP: (20.2 percent) (10th)

PK: (81.6 percent) (11th)

Injury List

Chad Johnson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Ladislav Smid – Neck – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Johnny Gaudreau (70gp 18g 43a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Dougie Hamilton (79gp 13g 36a 49pts)

Top Rookie: Matthew Tkachuk (74gp 13g 34a 47pts)

Top Goaltender: Brian Elliott (26 wins 2.55GAA .910 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Kris Versteeg (3gp 2g 3a 5pts)

The Flames didn’t have the best week last week going 1-2-0 but they still sit in a playoff spot. Kris Versteeg was the teams standout and was amazing while both Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson played in games.

While Elliott started in three games last week but was replaced in one them. He still posted the 1-2-0 record with a .901 save percentage and a 3.11 goals-against-average. Johnson took over in relief in one of the games but since he didn’t play long enough to register a win or a loss he still managed a 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals-against-average. Versteeg was fantastic last week putting up five points in three games, defenseman T.J. Brodie had himself a four-point week as well. The Flames have two games left and they are against Los Angeles and San Jose.

Prospect of the Year: Dillon Dube, Kelowna (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 40gp 20g 35a 55pts

Dillon Dube is primed for the NHL next season, and he’s going to be a fantastic player for the Flames. This year he’s put up 55 points in 40 games for the Kelowna Rockets while putting up three points in seven games for Team Canada at the WJC.

17

Buffalo Sabres

Previous Ranking: 18 (+1)

Team Record: (33-35-12)

Goals For:

199

Goals Against:

230

Special Teams

PP: (24.8 percent) (1st)

PK: (77.4 percent) (27th)

Injury List

Anders Nilsson – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Kyle Okposo – Illness – Day-to-Day

Taylor Fedun – Foot – Day-to-Day

Johan Larsson – Wrist – Out-for-Season

Cody McCormick – Leg – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jack Eichel (59gp 24g 33a 57pts)

Top Defenseman: Rasmus Ristolainen (77gp 6g 39a 45pts)

Top Rookie: William Carrier (40gp 4g 3a 7pts)

Top Goaltender: Robin Lehner (23 wins 2.67GAA .920 save percentage)

Player of the Week: C Ryan O’Reilly (3gp 1g 1a 2pts)

If you want to know how the Sabres performed this year, just listen to their star players. Both Ryan O’Reilly and Jack Eichel have voiced their frustrations recently to the media, and there are rumblings that the likes of GM Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma may take the brunt of the blame. The Sabres began their controversial week with a pair of losses to the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs before finishing the week on a high note with a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Ryan O’Reilly is a leader on this Buffalo club, and if he speaks up to the media voicing his frustration it’s only with the intention of stating what is and what is not acceptable amongst his teammates and members of the organization. Sophomore Jack Eichel missed the beginning chunk of the season with an injury and maybe if he had been healthy all year the Sabres would have had a better chance. Instead, Eichel is left being frustrated that his group will not be going to the playoffs while fellow young phenoms will be lighting up the postseason without him. The defensive group has not gotten it done, and if Tim Murray doesn’t get fired (long overdue) then he needs to add some solid defenders to aid his group of youngsters up front.

The Sabres will finish out the season with games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Sabres will once again look forward to the draft lottery hoping maybe their luck will turn around. Another year, another season without playoffs. The Sabres owe it to their fans to change up the management group. It’s worked wonders for the Maple Leafs and Oilers.

Prospect of the Year: LW Alexander Nylander, Rochester (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 62gp 9g 18a 27pts

If Alexander Nylander can have a rookie season like his brother William next year, then he will excite many Sabre fans. Nylander hasn’t been as productive in his first pro season as a 19-year-old but he still has star potential. He’s getting an NHL audition right now, but expect Nylander to return to the AHL next season. He was the 6th ranked prospect by The Hockey News, so NHL scouts still believe he can be just as good as his older brother.

16

Tampa Bay Lightning

Previous Ranking: 10 (-6)

Team Record: (39-30-10)

Goals For:

222

Goals Against:

222

Special Teams

PP: (23.0 percent) (4th)

PK: (80.8 percent) (16th)

Injury List

Gabriel Dumont – Personal – Day-to-Day

Jason Garrison – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Cedric Paquette – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Ryan Callahan – Hip – Indefinitely

Steven Stamkos – Knee – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nikita Kucherov (71gp 38g 43a 81pts)

Top Defenseman: Victor Hedman (76gp 15g 52a 67pts)

Top Rookie: Brayden Point (65gp 14g 20a 34pts)

Top Goaltender: Andrei Vasilevskiy (20 wins 2.67GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: LW Ondrej Palat (4gp 1g 4a 5pts)

It may be too little, too late, but the Lightning is the last remaining outsider that still has a chance to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, the Lightning lost the most crucial game on their schedule last week, dropping a goose egg against the Boston Bruins and almost completely putting out their fire. A win would have had them within three points of a playoff spot with three games to go. Instead, the Lightning is five points out. Injuries and a slow start are the biggest reasons, as many believed the Lightning were Stanley Cup favorites.

Ondrej Palat led the way offensively and his linemate Nikita Kucherov have been turning it up as the Lightning has gone on an absolute hell of a run. Two parts of the triplet line, the two may see the third member of their tandem, Tyler Johnson, move on in the offseason. There’s only so much money to go around and the Lightning is in dire need of another solid defenseman to aid the likes of Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman. The Lightning has received some solid performances from rookies Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde and Adam Erne down the stretch, so next season the group should be poised to return to the playoffs if they fall short this year.

It ain’t over until it’s over though. The Lightning were cup favorites entering the year and its possible captain Steven Stamkos can play in some of the final three games of the season. The Lightning needs to win every game remaining on their schedule, but the first one against the Toronto Maple Leafs is the most important game. If they win, they have hope. If they lose, then it’s over. They will also take on the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres to close out the regular season. Can lightning strike twice in the same place? We wait.

Prospect of the Year: RW Taylor Raddysh, Erie (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 58gp 42g 67a 109pts

Raddysh impressed in his plus one draft season more than any of Tampa’s fountain of youth. Raddysh was one of five, yes five prospects to play for just Team Canada at the World Juniors. Scoring over 100 points in junior usually means you have a future career putting the puck in the net as a pro, so Raddysh will be a fun player to follow going forward. There’s no shortage of idols to look up to on the big squad, so Raddysh will be brought along at a slower pace to enhance his development.

15

New York Islanders

Previous Ranking: 22 (+7)

Team Record: (38-29-12)

Goals For:

230

Goals Against:

238

Special Teams

PP: (14.6 percent) (28th)

PK: (81.2 percent) (12th)

Injury List

Shane Prince – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Casey Cizikas – Hand – Day-to-Day

John Tavares – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

Travis Hamonic – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Nikolai Kulemin – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Ryan Strome – Wrist – Indefinitely

Mikhail Grabovski – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: John Tavares (77gp 28g 38a 66pts)

Top Defenseman: Nick Leddy (78gp 11g 31a 42pts)

Top Rookie: Anthony Beauvillier (63gp 9g 13a 22pts)

Top Goaltender: Thomas Greiss (25 wins 2.70GAA .913 save percentage)

Player of the Week: G Jaroslav Halak (4gp 3w 1l 1.55GAA .944 save percentage)

The Islanders are still fighting for their playoff lives and last week definitely helped with a 3-1-0 record. Since returning Jaroslav Halak has been solid and was once again last week. Both Anders Lee and Calvin de Haan carried the club offensively.

Lee had himself a three points week, which was all goals by the way but finished as a minus one. Calvin de Haan though also had a three-point week, which was all assists and finished as a plus three. The team’s brightest spot was goaltender Jaroslav Halak who earned the 3-1-0 record along with a blistering .944 save percentage and a 1.55 goals-against-average. Thomas Greiss though played one game but was relieved of his duties and in doing so finished with a mind-blowing .625 save percentage and a goals-against-average of 22.22, something I myself have never seen. With the Islanders having three games left on the season and fighting for a playoff spot they have games against Carolina, New Jersey, and Ottawa this week.

Prospect of the Year: Mathew Barzal, Seattle (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 41gp 10g 69a 79pts

Expect Barzal to be in an Islanders uniform next season, he’s a top notch player that unfortunately was sent back to junior this year. But that didn’t stop him from having a superb season in which he put up 79 points in 41 games.

14

Nashville Predators

Previous Ranking: 7 (-7)

Team Record: (40-28-12)

Goals For:

232

Goals Against:

219

Special Teams

PP: (19.3 percent) (15th)

PK: (80.7 percent) (17th)

Injury List

James Neal – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Yannick Weber – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Johansen (80gp 14g 47a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Roman Josi (71gp 11g 37a 48pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Fiala (52gp 10g 5a 15pts)

Top Goaltender: Pekka Rinne (31 wins 2.43GAA .917 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Filip Forsberg (4gp 2g 1a 3pts)

The Predators will be going to the playoffs once again, and while they were expected to compete for the West title at the beginning of the year, expectations have been altered. The Predators slumped this past week losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues (in a playoff-altering battle) and New York Islanders. They were able to shutout the Minnesota Wild 3-0, but the 1-2-1 record doesn’t inspire much heading into the playoffs as an underdog.

Filip Forsberg continued to be an offensive force adding another two goals to his total. Forsberg scored 30 goals in consecutive years to be the first ever Nashville Predator to complete that feat. The Preds will be relying on Forsberg and his linemates Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen to deliver the goods offensively against their potential playoff opponents. Colin Wilson and Craig Smith will need to catch fire to be effective secondary scoring options in the playoffs. Wilson did it last year, is it Smith’s turn now?

The Predators will face off against either the Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild or Anaheim Ducks in the most likely scenarios. The Preds would probably love to take on the Anaheim Ducks again after they were able to upset them in the first round last year. A battle against the Blackhawks would be the most difficult matchup, but considering the rivalry the two clubs have ramped up, it would at least be a fun series to watch. The Wild have struggled a bit down the stretch and the Predators could be able to steal a series against them if they bring their best for a week or two.

Prospect of the Year: LW Vladislav Kamenev, Milwaukee (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 64gp 18g 29a 47pts

The Predators weren’t gun shy with Russian prospects after the Alexander Radulov fiasco a few years back, and it’s paying dividends now. Kamenev has produced a ton of offense at the AHL level, and that inspires the idea that he can play in the NHL someday. He’ll be able to compete for an NHL spot next season, as the Predators are always interested in adding more offense to their group.

13

Dallas Stars

Previous Ranking: 20 (+7)

Team Record: (33-36-11)

Goals For:

216

Goals Against:

252

Special Teams

PP: (17.6 percent) (22nd)

PK: (74.2 percent) (30th)

Injury List

Curtis McKenzie – Eye – Day-to-Day

Ales Hemsky – Hip – Day-to-Day

Patrick Sharp – Hip – Out-for-Season

Jiri Hudler – Groin – Day-to-Day

Antoine Roussel – Hand – April

Mattias Janmark – Knee – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Tyler Seguin (80gp 25g 45a 70pts)

Top Defenseman: John Klingberg (78gp 13g 34a 47pts)

Top Rookie: Devin Shore (80gp 12g 20a 32pts)

Top Goaltender: Kari Lehtonen (21 wins 2.80GAA .904 save percentage)

Player of the Week: C Jason Spezza (4gp 2g 2a 4pts)

To say the Dallas Stars underachieved this season would be a classic case of an understatement. The Stars season can be summed up in one sentence; the goaltending and defense let them down once again. The Stars lost 2-0 to the Bruins in their first game of the week before they shutout the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. A loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning brought the group back down to life and they finished out the week with a 3-2 overtime win over the Yotes. The 2-2-0 week was the normality for the entire season.

Jason Spezza had a solid week putting up four points to bring his total to 49 points on the year in an injury-plagued season. The team needed to lean on Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin‘s offense once again, but nobody else was able to elevate their game and the offense struggled to be the savior it was last season. Patrick Sharp and Jiri Hudler were disappointments struggling with injuries and unable to provide secondary scoring. Props to young defenseman Julius Honka for scoring his first NHL goal with an overtime marker against the Arizona Coyotes. The reason the season was lost, Lehtonen’s save percentage was .904, Antti Niemi‘s was .893.

The Stars will have some reevaluating to do in the offseason after they complete their year with games against the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche. Expect GM Jim Nill to finally swallow his pride and search for a better goaltender. Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Miller, and Ben Bishop will be tied to the franchise the entire off-season until it becomes a reality. If he doesn’t add one of those names, he should be fired immediately.

Prospect of the Year: RW Denis Gurianov, Texas (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 53gp 10g 15a 25pts

It’s becoming more common for European players to jump to the AHL as 18 and 19-year-olds. The Stars believed that would be the best place to develop Russian 2015 1st rounder Denis Gurianov. His game didn’t develop as fast as the Stars hoped, but the adjustment period was expected. Next year will be one to keep an eye on as Gurianov may be a sleeper to get into the big leagues and produce.

12

Carolina Hurricanes

Previous Ranking: 3 (-9)

Team Record: (35-30-14)

Goals For:

207

Goals Against:

225

Special Teams

PP: (18.1 percent) (19th)

PK: (84.5 percent) (5th)

Injury List

Ryan Murphy – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jay McClement – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jeff Skinner (76gp 35g 26a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Justin Faulk (72gp 17g 19a 36pts)

Top Rookie: Sebastian Aho (79gp 23g 25a 48pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Ward (26 wins 2.67GAA .906 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jeff Skinner (4gp 4g 2a 6pts)

Carolina isn’t in the playoff picture, and weeks like last week are probably why they posted a 1-3-0 record. But on the bright side, Jeff Skinner was outstanding. As well as goaltender Cam Ward despite the week the team had.

Cam Ward played in three games for the Canes last week and in doing so earned a 1-2-0 record but a solid .915 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against-average. Eddie Lack, on the other hand, earned the team’s other loss with a .885 save percentage 3.09 goals-against-average. Skinner though was the team’s bright spot with six points in four games. The Canes have three games left on the season and they’re against the Islanders, Blues, and Flyers.

Prospect of the Year: Julien Gauthier, Saint John (QMJHL)

2016-17 stats: 20gp 10g 14a 24pts

Gauthier is going to be a rock for the Canes once he’s NHL ready, this year he started with Val-D’Or where he put up 27 points in 23 games, he was later traded to the Sea Dogs however where in 20 games he put up 24 points. Making his season total in the Q this year 51 points in 43 games.

11

Boston Bruins

Previous Ranking: 12 (+1)

Team Record: (44-30-6)

Goals For:

232

Goals Against:

207

Special Teams

PP: (21.6 percent) (7th)

PK: (85.3 percent) (2nd)

Injury List

Jimmy Hayes – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Frank Vatrano – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Tim Schaller – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Brian Ferlin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Brad Marchand (80gp 39g 46a 85pts)

Top Defenseman: Torey Krug (80gp 8g 43a 51pts)

Top Rookie: Brandon Carlo (80gp 6g 10a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Tuukka Rask (37 wins 2.27GAA .914 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW David Pastrnak (4gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Welcome back to the playoffs Boston! The Bruins found a way to get hot at the right time. After going through a four-game losing streak that resulted in the Bruins falling dangerously close to a spot outside of the playoffs, the Bruins turned it up when it mattered. The week began with a 2-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars. The Bruins then took their next two games over the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks before the biggest game of the season. The Bruins dominated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 to officially clinch their first playoff spot in three seasons. The team was all smiles, and you can bet Don Sweeney won’t be sweating in the sky box anymore.

The Bruins could be without Brad Marchand for the remainder of the season as he was ejected from the Lightning game for spearing Jake Dotchin. Luckily, Marchand hasn’t been suspended as much as many believed he should have been this year. David Pastrnak had the biggest week, scoring five points in the four games and he is an absolute stud. It was only fitting that Zdeno Chara scored the goal that sealed the victory to clinch a playoff spot as Big Z could be riding off into the sunset very soon.

The Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators in a crucial battle on Thursday that could guarantee the Bruins home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. That game is more important because their final game of the season will come against the league-leading Washington Capitals. The Bruins could be a sneaky team in the postseason as they’ve been one of the hottest teams over the past month, and they have players who have won it all before. They’ll be hungry and will likely matchup against either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Senators. If you were a betting man or woman, the Bruins might be a good bet to go to the second round.

Prospect of the Year: D Charles McAvoy, Boston University (HE)

2016-17 stats: 38gp 5g 21a 26pts

Charles McAvoy was a surprise selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 14th overall, but it appears that the Bruins knew exactly what they were doing. Despite the fact that McAvoy openly tweeted how much he hated the Bruins prior to his draft, he looks to be a very important player going forward. The tough as nails defender completed his college career after just two seasons and has a pair of assists in his first professional games with the Providence Bruins. McAvoy was named the fourth best prospect in the entire NHL by The Hockey News and could make an appearance for the big club in the playoffs if he continues his strong play in the AHL.

10

Chicago Blackhawks

Previous Ranking: 4 (-6)

Team Record: (50-22-8)

Goals For:

242

Goals Against:

206

Special Teams

PP: (18.5 percent) (18th)

PK: (78.2 percent) (24th)

Injury List

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Personal – Day-to-Day

Artem Anisimov – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Patrick Kane (80gp 34g 54a 88pts)

Top Defenseman: Duncan Keith (79gp 6g 45a 51pts)

Top Rookie: Ryan Hartman (74gp 19g 12a 31pts)

Top Goaltender: Corey Crawford (32 wins 2.51GAA .920 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Artemi Panarin (3gp 4g 0a 4pts)

The Chicago Blackhawks are the best team in the west, but aside from a week-opening 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was a week from hell. The Hawks lost their next game to the Boston Bruins but hit a bit of rock bottom when they fell to the league-worst Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 overtime game. Nobody is concerned, but the Hawks 1-1-1 week record is not what you want to see heading into the playoffs.

Artemi Panarin scored four goals, and Patrick Kane added four helpers to his total which brings him to 88 points, good for second in the league. It’s not unheard of, but being seven points behind Connor McDavid likely means Kane will not repeat as Art Ross champion. It’s going to be exciting to see what youngsters Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz and John Hayden can do come playoff time as they’ll need to step up their games the way Brandon Saad and Andrew Shaw did in the past Stanley Cup victories.

Chicago has already ensured they will take home ice advantage throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs as they try to become the Western Conference Champs. It’s believed that the Hawks will take on either the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, or St. Louis Blues in the first round. The Blues defeated the Hawks last year in the first round, so a revenge series would be easy to get up for. The likely better matchup comes against the Flames or Predators, however. The Hawks take on the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings to round out their season, but their preparation is already in the playoffs.

Prospect of the Year: RW Alex DeBrincat, Erie (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 63gp 65g 62a 127pts

The 2016 2nd rounder has put up points almost unheard of nowadays. DeBrincat flat out makes things happen. It’s crazy to think he actually has another year of junior eligibility. Can he produce 150 next year? Don’t count the accomplishment out. The small undersized skillful player is entering the league at just the right time as the NHL has become more accommodating to short, skilled players. An offense like that doesn’t always translate, but under the greatest developmental franchise, I like his chances.

9

Philadelphia Flyers

Previous Ranking: 19 (+10)

Team Record: (38-33-9)

Goals For:

212

Goals Against:

230

Special Teams

PP: (19.4 percent) (14th)

PK: (80.2 percent) (21st)

Injury List

Jordan Weal – Flu – Day-to-Day

Brandon Manning – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Radko Gudas – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Michal Neuvirth – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Matt Read – Upper-Body – Out-for-Season

Nick Cousins – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Michael Raffl – Lower-Body – April

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jakub Voracek (80gp 19g 41a 60pts)

Top Defenseman: Shayne Gostisbehere (74gp 7g 31a 38pts)

Top Rookie: Travis Konecny (68gp 11g 17a 28pts)

Top Goaltender: Steve Mason (25 wins 2.67GAA .908 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Valtteri Filppula (4gp 3g 1a 4pts)

Philadelphia may be out of playoff contention but that hasn’t stopped them from putting up a solid week last week, they put up a record of 2-1-1 earning five of a possible eight points. Valtteri Filppula, Brayden Schenn, and Shayne Gostisbehere carried Philly offensively while Steve Mason was great.

Mason, Michal Neuvirth, and Anthony Stolarz appeared in games for Philly last week. Neuvirth played in one earning himself a win plus a 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 goals-against-average, the strange part is he didn’t register a shutout since he came in relief. Another goalie who came in relief was Stolarz who had to play when Neuvirth was hurt, Stolarz earned a loss with a .920 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against-average. Mason played in the team’s other two games earning a 1-0-1 record along with a .941 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against-average. Filppula, Schenn, and Gostisbehere all had four point weeks, the only difference Valtteri put up three goals in those four games. With two games left in the season for Philly this week, they at least get to play for some pride as they play Columbus and Carolina.

Prospect of the Year: Pascal Laberge, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

2016-17 stats: 46gp 12g 20a 32pts

Pascal Laberge is easily Philly’s best prospect, but due to injury, his QMJHL season has been quite limited this year. That hasn’t stopped him from putting up some very decent numbers though, in 46 games he’s put up 32 points. He could step into the NHL next season, and if not another year in the Q won’t hurt.

8

Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous Ranking: 17 (+9)

Team Record: (49-19-11)

Goals For:

270

Goals Against:

222

Special Teams

PP: (22.4 percent) (5th)

PK: (80.4 percent) (20th)

Injury List

Bryan Rust – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Trevor Daley – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Chris Kunitz – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Matt Cullen – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Tom Sestito – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Evgeni Malkin – Shoulder – Day-to-Day

Carl Hagelin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang – Neck – Indefinitely

Olli Maatta – Hand – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Sidney Crosby (73gp 43g 43a 86pts)

Top Defenseman: Justin Schultz (76gp 12g 37a 49pts)

Top Rookie: Jake Guentzel (38gp 14g 15a 29pts)

Top Goaltender: Matthew Murray (31 wins 2.37GAA .924 save percentage)

Player of the Week: G Matthew Murray (3gp 3w 1.95GAA .944 save percentage)

For a team sitting second in the East putting up a week of 3-0-0 isn’t surprising in the least. The Penguins are a powerhouse team and are threats to win another cup. Goaltender Matthew Murray was spectacular last week as well as forwards Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby.

Guentzel was solid last week putting up four points in three games, three of which were goals. Sidney Crosby also had a four-point week. Murray was the brightest star of the week though, playing in all three games earning the 3-0-0 record and a .944 save percentage with a 1.95 goals-against-average. Pittsburgh has three games left before they start their playoffs and those games are against New Jersey, Toronto, and the New York Rangers.

Prospect of the Year: Daniel Sprong, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

2016-17 stats: 31gp 32g 27a 59pts

Daniel Sprong is dynamic and can score goals with the best of them which was evidence enough this season in the QMJHL as he scored 32 goals in 31 games. He’s likely to make the club next year but if he doesn’t he’ll most likely split the season between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre in the AHL.

7

Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous Ranking: 8 (+1)

Team Record: (39-25-15)

Goals For:

243

Goals Against:

232

Special Teams

PP: (24.4 percent) (2nd)

PK: (82.8 percent) (9th)

Injury List

Brian Boyle – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Josh Leivo – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Eric Fehr – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Nikita Soshnikov – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Joffrey Lupul – Abdomen – Indefinitely

Stephane Robidas – Knee – Day-to-Day

Nathan Horton – Back – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Auston Matthews (79gp 39g 28a 67pts)

Top Defenseman: Jake Gardiner (79gp 9g 31a 40pts)

Top Rookie: Auston Matthews (79gp 39g 28a 67pts)

Top Goaltender: Frederik Andersen (33 wins 2.65GAA .919 save percentage)

Player of the Week: C Auston Matthews (4gp 4g 1a 5pts)

The Maple Leafs are close to punching their playoff ticket, but they can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal. The Leafs needed to put together a few wins, and they did just that. The Leafs took out the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres before falling to the Washington Capitals in the final game of the week. The Leafs have a five point cushion on their next opponent in Tampa Bay, so they can effectively make the playoffs by their own hand.

Auston Matthews had a HUGE week making many believe he solidified the decision for the league’s top rookie award Calder Trophy. Matthews has been an impact player this year and has been arguably the biggest reason for the resurgence of the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Connor Brown deserve recognition as well and maybe rumoured-to-be-extended Nikita Zaitsev should get some headlines himself. Fredrik Andersen has been a solid goaltender and he will need to be consistent in the playoffs if the Leafs want to make some noise. The Leafs could finish anywhere from the second seed in the Atlantic with home ice advantage to the final wild card spot where they could face the Cup favorites in Washington.

It’s been a solid season in Toronto, and it’s expected the Leafs will be heading to the playoffs barring a miracle in Tampa. The Leafs do however have their two final games against Metropolitan heavyweights Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Leaf fans still may be gun shy and be reliving memories of the collapse against the Boston Bruins, so the new group will be refreshing to watch if the Leafs can close out the season.

Prospect of the Year: RW Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 43gp 18g 25a 43pts

The big fish that came back in the Phil Kessel trade, Kapanen is ready for the big time. The young Finnish speedster brought his game to newer heights this year, adding an all-around game to an already potent offense. Kapanen was recalled to the big club and has fit in really well-bringing speed to the fourth line. He should see himself in an offensive role as early as next season in the NHL.

6

Montreal Canadiens

Previous Ranking: 11 (+5)

Team Record: (46-25-9)

Goals For:

221

Goals Against:

194

Special Teams

PP: (19.6 percent) (13th)

PK: (81.0 percent) (13th)

Injury List

Shea Weber – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Torrey Mitchell – Flu – Day-to-Day

Jordie Benn – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Al Montoya – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Brian Flynn – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Max Pacioretty (80gp 35g 32a 67pts)

Top Defenseman: Shea Weber (78gp 17g 25a 42pts)

Top Rookie: Artturi Lehkonen (71gp 16g 9a 25pts)

Top Goaltender: Carey Price (37 wins 2.20GAA .924 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Alexander Radulov (4gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Atlantic Division Champs sounds pretty darn good to the bleu, blanc et rouge. The Montreal Canadiens officially clinched their division with a strong week that included victories over the Florida Panthers twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime. They finished their week with a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, but the group is ready to make some noise in the playoffs. After missing the postseason last year and going through a coaching change this season, the Habs are ready to make some noise in the playoffs.

Alexander Radulov was struggling under Claude Julien but it looks like he has rediscovered his offensive groove. Radulov had a five-point week and he will need to bring his game to newer heights in the playoffs to be an effective player. The Habs have seen an improved or consistent play from a lot of their forwards heading into the most important stretch of the season. Tomas Plekanec, Arturri Lehkonen, and Brendan Gallagher are getting their groove back of late, while Paul Byron, Max Pacioretty, and Phillip Danault have been more of the same.

The Habs already know they’ll be taking on the New York Rangers in the first round in what is sure to be the most even first round series matchup. The Rangers have struggled the past ten games while the Habs have flourished. Momentum is very important in the post season. The Habs will finish out the year with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings.

Prospect of the Year: D Mikhail Sergachev, Windsor (OHL)

2016-17 stats: 50gp 10g 33a 43pts

Sergachev made the big club out of camp and saw action in three NHL games before the Habs decided another year in the OHL would benefit the young Russian defender more than playing bottom pairing minutes in the NHL. He won’t play another year in the OHL as the Habs believe he is ready for the big time next year for certain. GM Marc Bergevin could have added a star player like Matt Duchene if they were willing to part with Sergachev. They weren’t willing and that speaks volumes.

5

St. Louis Blues

Previous Ranking: 2 (-3)

Team Record: (43-29-7)

Goals For:

221

Goals Against:

209

Special Teams

PP: (21.1 percent) (8th)

PK: (84.3 percent) (6th)

Injury List

Robert Bortuzzo – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Carl Gunnarsson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Paul Stastny – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Robby Fabbri – Knee – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Vladimir Tarasenko (79gp 37g 33a 70pts)

Top Defenseman: Alex Pietrangelo (78gp 13g 31a 44pts)

Top Rookie: Ivan Barbashev (27gp 4g 5a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Jake Allen (31 wins 2.42GAA .914 save percentage)

Player of the Week: LW David Perron (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

The Blues are definitely not the cup contending team they were heading into the playoffs last year, but they can still make some noise. The have been really hot over their last ten games going 7-1-2, but they didn’t have the strongest week heading into the playoffs. They lost to the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout, defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 and then lost to the Winnipeg Jets in regulation to go 1-1-1 on the week. They are definitely missing Kevin Shattenkirk, but the group will be better off in the long run.

David Perron, in his second go-round with the Blues, was one of only two players to eclipse more than a single point as he produced three points on the week. Captain Alex Pietrangelo was the only other player as he added a goal and an assist on the week. The Blues still have a well-balanced roster and with superstar power in Vladimir Tarasenko, they can go for a run in the playoffs if they stay hot down the stretch. The Blues will take on either the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks or Minnesota Wild in the first round and they won’t have home ice advantage.

The Blues will decide their own fate as they will take on two Eastern conference teams that fell short of a playoff spot in the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, before finishing their regular season against the league-worst Colorado Avalanche. Mike Yeo’s Blues will be completely flying under the radar this year, and that’s a good thing for their group.

Prospect of the Year: C Tage Thompson, Connecticut (HE)

2016-17 stats: 34gp 19g 13a 32pts

The Blues have consistently been able to find a solid group of talent in the later area of the first round in the draft, and Thompson is just another example. Thompson had a very strong showing for the American World Junior squad that won gold. Thompson’s best attribute is a hard shot that allowed him to score 19 goals this season. He is currently getting adjusted to the pro game playing for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL.

4

Winnipeg Jets

Previous Ranking: 15 (+11)

Team Record: (38-35-7)

Goals For:

242

Goals Against:

251

Special Teams

PP: (17.8 percent) (21st)

PK: (77.0 percent) (28th)

Injury List

Ben Chiarot – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Paul Postma – Groin – Day-to-Day

Shawn Matthias – Shoulder – Out-for-Season

Toby Enstrom – Knee – Out-for-Season

Ondrej Pavelec – Knee – Day-to-Day

Tyler Myers – Lower-Body – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mark Scheifele (77gp 31g 49a 80pts)

Top Defenseman: Dustin Byfuglien (78gp 13g 38a 51pts)

Top Rookie: Patrik Laine (71gp 36g 28a 64pts)

Top Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck (25 wins 2.93GAA .906 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Nikolaj Ehlers (3gp 2g 3a 5pts)

The Jets will ride off into the offseason feeling the way they’ve felt the past few years. They have so much offensive young talent, but they just can’t take the next step. The Jets fell short of a playoff spot and there will be some heat on them next year if things don’t change. The Jets went 3-0-0 on the week defeating heavyweights like the Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, and St.Louis Blues, so making a jump to the playoffs next year is not out of the question. Unfortunately, the Jets will be one of the only two Canadian teams to miss the dance this year.

Nikolaj Ehlers may be the NHL’s best-kept secret, but the Danish sophomore put up another incredible week en route to a wonderful season. Ehlers found chemistry with the suddenly elite Mark Scheifele and (my pick for) Rookie of the Year Patrik Laine. A line that dangerous can will the club to the playoffs next season alone. The Jets will need to upgrade the goaltending position, with the Jets likely making an offer to one of Ryan Miller or Ben Bishop if they decide to not go the trade route and acquire either Marc-Andre Fleury or even Jonathan Bernier. It’s time for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to be bold and make the move that pushes the team over the hump.

The Jets will finish the season with games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators, but the remainder of the season should be about evaluation. 2015 1st round pick Jack Roslovic and top goaltending prospect Eric Comrie will make their NHL debuts in the game against Columbus. One thing to keep an eye on is Paul Maurice’s future with the club. The group he has in front of him should be doing much better. Does Maurice deserve another chance as head coach with better goaltending or not?

Prospect of the Year: LW Kyle Connor, Manitoba (AHL)

2016-17 stats: 49gp 23g 19a 42pts

Kyle Connor began his pro career struggling at the NHL level, and the Jets decided it would be best for him to develop and marinate a little more and assigned him to AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. The youngster made good on his development and tore up the minors scoring at almost a point per game as a 20-year-old. Connor should be able to take the next step and produce in the NHL next year like teammate Nikolaj Ehlers.

3

Edmonton Oilers

Previous Ranking: 6 (+3)

Team Record: (44-26-9)

Goals For:

235

Goals Against:

206

Special Teams

PP: (22.3 percent) (6th)

PK: (80.5 percent) (18th)

Injury List

Tyler Pitlick – Leg – Out-for-Season

Andrew Ference – Hip – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Connor McDavid (79gp 29g 66a 95pts)

Top Defenseman: Andrej Sekera (77gp 8g 27a 35pts)

Top Rookie: Drake Caggiula (57gp 6g 11a 17pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Talbot (40 wins 2.40GAA .919 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Connor McDavid (3gp 2g 4a 6pts)

Yet again Connor McDavid has earned player of the week, but that’s not too surprising granted how talented he is. He now sits in first place in the NHL with 95 points in 79 games. Besides him, Leon Draisaitl was also amazing last week. While goaltender Cam Talbot was rather average.

Talbot played in all three games for Edmonton last week and in doing so earned a 2-1-0 record with a .893 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against-average. McDavid had himself a great week though putting up six points in three games while finishing with a plus-one rating. Draisaitl earned four points of his own but unfortunately finished with an even rating. Edmonton has three games left before the playoffs start and they’re against San Jose and then back to back games against Vancouver.

Prospect of the Year: Tyler Benson, Vancouver (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 33gp 11g 31a 42pts

Tyler Benson had a solid year this year in the WHL where in 33 games he put up 42 points. He’s ready to make the NHL jump next season but may end up back in the WHL for one more year to craft his game even more.

2

Anaheim Ducks

Previous Ranking: 1 (-1)

Team Record: (44-23-13)

Goals For:

215

Goals Against:

197

Special Teams

PP: (18.5 percent) (17th)

PK: (84.7 percent) (4th)

Injury List

Korbinian Holzer – Personal – Day-to-Day

Cam Fowler – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Hampus Lindholm – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Clayton Stoner – Abdomen – Day-to-Day

Ryan Garbutt – Shoulder – Out-for-Season

Simon Despres – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Getzlaf (72gp 15g 54a 69pts)

Top Defenseman: Cam Fowler (80gp 11g 28a 39pts)

Top Rookie: Ondrej Kase (51gp 5g 9a 14pts)

Top Goaltender: John Gibson (24 wins 2.26GAA .922 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jakob Silfverberg (4gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Anaheim had a pretty solid week last week where they managed to put up some points and keep themselves in the playoffs. They posted a record of 2-0-2 earning six of a possible eight points while Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Kesler carried the team offensively.

Both John Gibson and Jonathan Bernier played in two games each last week, Gibson earned a 1-0-1 record along with a .938 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against-average. Bernier, on the other hand, wasn’t as hot with a 1-0-1 record but a .887 save percentage and a 3.41 goals-against-average. Both Silfverberg and Kesler put up four points last week the only difference being that Jakob had two goals and two assists while Kesler had zero goals and four assists. The Ducks have two games left before the playoffs and they’re against Chicago and Los Angeles.

Prospect of the Year: Sam Steel, Regina (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 66gp 50g 81a 131pts

Prospect of the year definitely has to go to Sam Steel, the season he had with Regina was absolutely amazing. He put up 50 goals and 81 assists for 131 points, just imagine how dynamic this kid is going to be in the NHL.

1

Washington Capitals

Previous Ranking: 9 (+8)

Team Record: (54-18-8)

Goals For:

260

Goals Against:

179

Special Teams

PP: (23.6 percent) (3rd)

PK: (84.0 percent) (7th)

Injury List

John Carlson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nicklas Backstrom (80gp 23g 62a 85pts)

Top Defenseman: Matt Niskanen (77gp 5g 34a 39pts)

Top Rookie: Jakub Vrana (21gp 3g 3a 6pts)

Top Goaltender: Braden Holtby (42 wins 2.08GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Justin Williams (4gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Sitting first in the Eastern Conference and the entire league, Washington pulled off a solid week with a 3-1-0 record. Justin Williams led the way offensively while both Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer were solid.

Holtby played in three games last week earning a 2-1-0 record along with a .907 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against-average. Grubauer was much better though in his only game earning a win and a .964 save percentage with a 0.90 goals-against-average. Washington has two games left before they begin their chase for the cup, and those games are against Boston and Florida.

Prospect of the Year: Lucas Johansen, Kelowna (WHL)

2016-17 stats: 68gp 6g 35a 41pts

Lucas Johansen is a tremendous defenseman and finished his third season with Kelowna this year scoring 41 points in 68 games. Since he’s 19 he could very well return to the WHL if he’s still not NHL ready, but given his talent, he could very well challenge for a position next season.

