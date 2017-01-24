NHL Power Rankings: Chicago Blackhawks’ Win Streak Means Small Move

The Western Conference’s top contenders, including the Chicago Blackhawks, are putting on a run in this week’s NHL power rankings

Throughout this season, the Eastern Conference has been dominating the standings and our NHL power rankings. And while that still might be the case today, some Western Conference contenders are making a push to be recognized as well.

If you look at the NHL standings prior to Tuesday’s action, the Atlantic Division’s top four teams all hold a win streak of two or more games. However, the West’s top six teams have three such streaks, and all six of those teams have seven wins in their last 10 games.

What does it all mean in this week’s NHL power rankings, specifically for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let’s find out by starting at the bottom.

Editor’s note: The New York Rangers were accidentally left out of last week’s rankings. For the purposes of these power rankings, they were retroactively slotted into the No. 7 spot for their “previous ranking.”

No. 30: Colorado Avalanche

Previous: No. 30

Record: 13-30-2 (28 points)

The Avs may well be locked into this spot for the rest of the regular season, unless the next team in these rankings loses about 14 straight games. Colorado just isn’t doing anything right, going 1-8-1 in its last 10 games. A major selloff should be coming, with fan favorite Cody McLeod the first piece to hit the road. Who’s next? Jarome Iginla? Semyon Varlamov? Gabriel Landeskog?

No. 29: Arizona Coyotes

Previous: No. 29

Record: 15-26-6 (36 points)

The Coyotes were expected to make a bit of a leap this season with their youth getting another full season in the league. That hasn’t happened. One trade target constantly linked to the Blackhawks is Arizona wing Radim Vrbata. It would certainly be better than adding Shane Doan.

No. 28: Tampa Bay Lightning

Previous: No. 21

Record: 21-22-5 (47 points)

Coming into Chicago on a two-game losing streak and with a 2-7-1 record over your last 10 games usually isn’t fuel for success. The 2015 Stanley Cup runner-up seems a long way from that distinction this season. The latest rumor has goaltender Ben Bishop moving to St. Louis in a deal involving Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

No. 27: Dallas Stars

Previous: No. 26

Record: 19-20-9 (47 points)

Speaking of needing goaltending, I’m guessing general manager Jim Nill has figured out the Kari Lehtonen/Antti Niemi tandem isn’t going to work. That’s especially true when the Stars can’t stay healthy to begin with. We’ll probably hear Patrick Sharp to Chicago as a possibility up until the deadline. I’m not sure he’ll get moved at all, as his recent concussion problems are a likely red flag for contending teams.

No. 26: Winnipeg Jets

Previous: No. 24

Record: 22-24-4 (48 points)

I didn’t say the bottom of the Western Conference was making a run up these rankings. The Jets don’t really know what they’re doing in net, as Ondrej Pavelec has returned from the dead (minor leagues) to try and retake the starting spot. Until Winnipeg gets its back end sorted out, having a really solid forward corps with Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers and others won’t matter much.

No. 25: New York Islanders

Previous: No. 27

Record: 19-17-9 (47 points)

New York’s slight rise in the rankings doesn’t have as much to do with it playing well as it does with other teams faring poorly. Though the Isles have responded a bit to Doug Weight taking over behind the bench, winning two of three games and getting a point out of the third. It at least pulled them out of the East basement (for now).

No. 24: Los Angeles Kings

Previous: No. 17

Record: 22-21-4 (48 points)

You don’t lose four straight games and get to hold serve in these rankings. Not when so many teams have 47 or 48 points. The Kings started off this run by falling to the lowly Lightning before dropping games to San Jose (understandable), the Islanders (not so much) and the Rangers (very understandable). Jonathan Quick cannot return soon enough.

No. 23: Buffalo Sabres

Previous: No. 28

Record: 19-18-9 (47 points)

I’m not so low on the Sabres as some of my Blackhawk Up counterparts when its comes to our NHL power rankings. They’ve won their last two games and are 6-3-1 over their last 10. They just need to find some scoring, as Kyle Okposo’s 30 points somehow leads the team.

No. 22: Detroit Red Wings

Previous: No. 25

Record: 20-19-8 (48 points)

Again, moving up not so much a product of playing well, but more so a product of other teams struggling. Detroit did manage to hold the Rangers’ vaunted offense to one goal in an overtime loss Sunday, almost a week after shutting out Montreal. There were also six-goal outbursts against Pittsburgh and Boston. So Detroit is showing something, but is it enough to keep the playoff streak alive?

No. 21: Carolina Hurricanes

Previous: No. 16

Record: 21-19-7 (49 points)

Another team that’s lost four straight games while fighting for a wild-card spot, the Canes at least have an excuse: They were given a really unfortunate schedule draw. Their last four games saw a 4-1 loss to Columbus, a 7-1 loss to Pittsburgh, a 3-2 loss to Columbus and a 7-1 loss to Washington. Not the teams you want to be facing right now.

No. 20: New Jersey Devils

Previous: No. 23

Record: 20-19-9 (49 points)

We cap the teams under 50 points at the No. 20 mark. This is another team that needs to find its offensive punch. Taylor Hall leads the group, as he should, but he has just 31 points due to injuries earlier this season. Imagine if he wasn’t with the team at all. Would the Devils have any goals?

No. 19: Vancouver Canucks

Previous: No. 22

Record: 22-20-6 (50 points)

The Canucks being the top non-playoff team in the West right now, points-wise, is as big an indicator as any that the salary cap is doing a fine job of creating some parity in the league. But this isn’t the kind of parity anyone asked for or wanted.

No. 18: Calgary Flames

Previous: No. 15

Record: 24-23-3 (51 points)

Our first playoff team in these rankings is on a three-game losing streak. And is still a wild-card team. Yikes, Western Conference. Calgary needs to do a little less losing at home, as the team holds a very even 13-13-0 record when hosting. Two of the Flames’ last three losses came at home, and they gave up a combined 11 goals in those games.

No. 17: Boston Bruins

Previous: No. 11

Record: 23-21-6 (52 points)

If they fired Claude Julien now, I bet they can still get Patrick Roy to take over. But in all seriousness, Boston is going to need to find a way out of its current mini-freefall (3-5-2 in its last 10) and soon. The Bruins can’t let Toronto and Ottawa pull away in the Atlantic, and relying on Philadelphia to continue trying to lose its wild-card spot isn’t a great bet either.

No. 16: Florida Panthers

Previous: No. 18

Record: 20-19-10 (50 points)

Florida just doing Florida things by getting as many loser points as possible and trying to earn a playoff spot off it. A minus-22 goal differential when you have Roberto Luongo in net (though he’s been just OK) is a bit of a crime. Maybe get more than two guys to hit the 30-point mark?

No. 15: St. Louis Blues

Previous: No. 12

Record: 23-19-5 (51 points)

Setting aside a three-game losing streak for the Blues, what exactly is this team trying to achieve moving forward? GM Doug Armstrong hating losing former captain David Backes for nothing last offseason (seems like a blessing in disguise to me), so now he’s trying to shuttle new captain Kevin Shattenkirk off while simultaneously eradicating what remained of goaltender Jake Allen’s confidence — after dumping Brian Elliott in the offseason as well. Doug Armstrong for GM of the Year.

No. 14: Philadelphia Flyers

Previous: No. 13

Record: 23-19-6 (52 points)

Philly’s hold on the second wild-card spot is getting tenuous with a 3-5-2 run, and the Metropolitan’s top four are pulling away. Thankfully for the Flyers, no one below them in the standings seems to want the spot either. If there’s any way to upgrade from the Steve Mason/Michal Neuvirth goaltending tandem by the trade deadline without selling the farm, the Flyers should actively consider it.

No. 13: Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous: No. 14

Record: 22-14-9 (53 points)

Mike Babcock’s experiment is starting to pay dividends a little sooner than expected, climbing into the Atlantic’s third playoff spot. While there are really talented forwards here in Aston Matthews, James van Riemsdyk, Mitchell Marner and Tyler Bozak, the Leafs are having an old Blackhawks problem: They aren’t any good in the shootout (1-6).

No. 12: Ottawa Senators

Previous: No. 19

Record: 25-15-5 (55 points)

From the latest Eastern Conference shootout at the OK Corral, the Senators saw a 5-3 lead evaporate in the third period while losing 7-6 to Columbus on Sunday. Is this another product of Ottawa’s defense not being all there outside Erik Karlsson, or is this just another “Columbus going crazy” moment?

No. 11: Nashville Predators

Previous: No. 20

Record: 23-17-7 (53 points)

What a difference getting your star defenseman back, going on a 7-3-0 run and winning three straight makes. P.K. Subban’s return seems to have been a nice pick-me-up for the Preds, who most recently knocked off red-hot Minnesota 4-2 with three third-period goals. They’re still 12 points back of Chicago and Minnesota (with two games in hand on the Blackhawks), but if this team can stay healthy, there’s a chance they can keep surging.

No. 10: Edmonton Oilers

Previous: No. 8

Record: 26-15-8 (60 points)

There’s a real segregation in the NHL when it comes to the line between pretender/fringe teams and contending teams. It seems to be drawn here, and it makes for a really hard time ranking these top-10 squads. The Oilers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 but have games in hand on almost no one (except Anaheim, which has played a league-high 50 games). As Connor McDavid goes …

No. 9: Montreal Canadiens

Previous: No. 5

Record: 28-13-7 (63 points)

I mean, what are you supposed to do if you’re Montreal? You’re atop your division by eight points and have been leading it from the get-go, but there’s just too many other hot teams around to make a 5-4-1 record in your last 10 worth anything. Well … not losing to Buffalo in your previous game would probably help matters.

No. 8: Anaheim Ducks

Previous: No. 9

Record: 27-14-9 (63 points)

I promise I didn’t drink before I created these rankings. Anaheim is atop the Pacific Division, but it’s 1) in a near-tie with San Jose, 2) with the most games played in the league and 3) with three fewer regulation/overtime wins than San Jose. There’s much to be desired still from the Ducks, which isn’t surprising considering they employ Ryan Kesler.

No. 7: San Jose Sharks

Previous: No. 10

Record: 30-16-2 (62 points)

The Sha-arks are using a nice five-game win streak to vault back up the Pacific standings and stay in touch with warm Edmonton and Anaheim clubs. The Sharks can thank a comfy stretch of games for that, as their last five contests (and wins) have come against Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay and Colorado two times. Not exactly a murderer’s row, but don’t be fooled: This is still a West title contender.

No. 6: New York Rangers

Previous: No. 7

Record: 31-16-1 (63 points)

Continues to be a tough time to be the Rangers, who have won three straight and have a plus-40 goal differential but can’t make up any ground in the Metropolitan, thus holding a wild-card spot. Imagine if this team can get Henrik Lundqvist going at his usual other-worldy rate (or boost the defense at the trade deadline). That would make for some really fun matchups in the playoffs.

No. 5: Chicago Blackhawks

Previous: No. 6

Record: 30-14-5 (65 points)

A cushy stretch of games still hasn’t seen great play from the Blackhawks, but good enough play to pile up a three-game win streak, a 7-3-0 mark in the last 10 games and a pace-keeping rate with Minnesota. Marcus Kruger may return tonight, as he was activated off injured reserve and Dennis Rasmussen is dealing with an illness.

No. 4: Minnesota Wild

Previous: No. 2

Record: 30-11-5 (65 points)

Minnesota just closed a four-game homestand in which is actually lost two games, and now comes three interesting games to end the month. Tonight they visit the Stars before hosting St. Louis on Thursday and traveling to Edmonton on the 31st. That last game opens a four-game West Coast swing that ends Feb. 7. The night after that? The Wild host the Blackhawks.

No. 3: Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous: No. 3

Record: 30-11-5 (65 points)

You’ve won four straight games. You’re tied for the third-most points in the league. And … you’re third in your division and in these rankings. So goes it for the Penguins, though it’s unlikely they’ll complain with struggling St. Louis coming to town tonight and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both at 54 points.

No. 2: Columbus Blue Jackets

Previous: No. 4

Record: 32-10-4 (68 points)

Columbus has had some pretty stellar goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky this season. He wasn’t in net for any of the six-goal barrage by Ottawa, and his absurd .932/1.97 statline is a huge reason why the BJs are a plus-49 in goal differential and are tied for second-fewest allowed in the league at 106.

No. 1: Washington Capitals

Previous: No. 1

Record: 32-9-6 (70 points)

Is this really a Barry Trotz-led team? We saw so many boring units in Nashville when he was coach, you wouldn’t think it was possible he could lead an offensively explosive group. But in 10 of 12 games this month, the Caps have hit four or more goals, and they’ve won all but one of those (the 8-7 overtime thriller against Pittsburgh). Interestingly, the other two games came against the defensively-suspect Senators — but the Caps posted 2-1 and 1-0 wins in those games anyway.

