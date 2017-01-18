NHL Power Rankings: Chicago Blackhawks Will Need More Depth
With an handful of Eastern Conference teams that look to be serious Stanley Cup contenders, the Chicago Blackhawks have slipped up a bit in our NHL power rankings
Depth issues. We’ve been saying this all year. Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville has been cycling every young player into the first-line left wing position, but nothing seems to be clicking.
Losing to the Blues last year and watching Minnesota seem to take the next step, the Blackhawks need to make one if not a couple moves to be a contender again this year. The Blackhawks have not been satisfied being a “one and done” team in the playoffs, so look for GM Stan Bowman to trade away more prospects and draft picks in exchange for playoff tested veterans.
What does it all mean for this week’s NHL power rankings? Let’s take a look. (Note: Records and stats as of Tuesday night.)
Colorado Avalanche
Last week: 13-27-1, 27 pts
Last rank: 29th
Arizona Coyotes
Last week: 13-24-6, 32 pts
Last rank: 30th
Buffalo Sabres
Last week: 17-17-9, 43 pts
Last rank: 28
New York Islanders
Last week: 17-17-8, 42 pts
Last rank: 26th
Dallas Stars
Last week: 18-19-8, 44 pts
Last rank: 22nd
Detroit Red Wings
Last week: 19-19-6, 44 pts
Last rank: 24th
Winnipeg Jets
Last week: 20-23-4, 44 pts
Last rank: 21st
New Jersey Devils
Last week: 18-18-9, 45 pts
Last rank: 25th
Vancouver Canucks
Last week: 20-19-6, 46 pts
Last rank: 27th
Tampa Bay Lightning
Last week: 21-20-4, 46 pts
Last rank: 17th
Nashville Predators
Last week: 20-16-7, 47 pts
Last rank: 18th
Ottawa Senators
Last week: 22-15-4, 48 pts
Last rank: 14th
Florida Panthers
Last week: 20-17-8, 48 pts
Last rank: 23rd
Los Angeles Kings
Last week: 22-18-4
Last rank: 15th
Carolina Hurricanes
Last week: 21-15-7, 49 pts
Last rank: 20th
Calgary Flames
Last week: 23-20-3, 49 pts
Last rank: 12th
Toronto Maple Leafs
Last week: 20-13-8, 48 pts
Last rank: 19th
Philadelphia Flyers
Last week: 22-18-6, 50 pts
Last rank: 10th
St. Louis Blues
Last week: 23-16-5, 51 pts
Last rank: 9th
Boston Bruins
Last week: 2-19-5, 51 pts
Last rank: 16th
San Jose Sharks
Last week: 26-16-2
Last rank: 8th
Anaheim Ducks
Last week: 24-13-9, 57 pts
Last rank: 13th
New York Rangers
Last week: 28-15-1, 57 pts
Last rank: 3rd
7
Edmonton Oilers
Last week: 24-15-7, 55 pts
Last rank: 11thWhen Conor McDavid was 14, he was said to be the biggest NHL prospect since Sidney Crosby. Five years later, McDavid leads the league in scoring, just one point in front of Sidney Crosby. With 14 goals and 37 assists, Conor McDavid is leading a previously playoff inept hockey team to the playoffs. Even with the departure of Taylor Hall, the Oilers are rolling. They are 6-3-1 in their last ten games and 12-7-5 ON THE ROAD! If the Oil Change can keep this up, we may have a contender on our hands.
Chicago Blackhawks
Last week: 27-14-5, 59 pts
Last rank: 5th
Montreal Canadiens
Last week: 27-12-6
Last rank: 4th
Columbus Blue Jackets
Last week: 29-9-4, 62 pts
Last rank: 1st
Pittsburgh Penguins
Last week: 27-11-5, 59 pts
Last rank: 2nd
Minnesota Wild
Last week: 28-9-5, 61 pts
Last rank: 6th
Washington Capitals
Last week: 29-9-6, 64 pts
Last rank: 7th
