NHL Power Rankings: Chicago Blackhawks Stay In Top 5

2017 is upon us, and it’s becoming more and more clear which teams are running away with their divisions and which ones continue to sputter down and out of contention

Welcome to another week of NHL power rankings here at Blackhawk Up! The competition is beginning to really heat up as the playoff approach ever so fast. It feels like just yesterday we were welcoming in the new season, and now we are turning our calendars and anticipating what is to come.

The Chicago Blackhawks have remained atop the Central Division despite the rough patch we have seen as of late. Lets just hope our ‘Hawks can snap out of this funk, and fast.

Without further ado, lets take a look at our weekly NHL power rankings of all 30 teams with statistics and records as of Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

No. 30: Arizona Coyotes

Previous: 30th

Record: 11-21-5

Will Arizona ever catch a break? The Coyotes suffered a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, which extended the streak to 7 losses in a row. With Anthony Duclair struggling to find consistency to his game, and the ‘Yotes unable to get anything going with their special teams, things are certainly not looking up. Arizona has a league-low 11 wins on the year and ranks in the bottom five in nearly every offensive category.

No. 29: Colorado Avalanche

Previous: 29th

Record: 12-24-1

The Avs are in search of a heartbeat. Colorado currently has the least amount of points in the standings, which makes the battle for the tough Central Division even harder as we are now into 2017.

Colorado has the worst goals-against average at 3.35 and has allowed 124 goals, which is also good for last in the entire NHL. For as talented of a team as the Avalanche to struggle this bad is rather mind-boggling.

No. 28: Buffalo Sabres

Previous: 27th

Record: 14-15-8

While Jack Eichel has played great since his return from injury, the team has not rallied around his stellar work. With 6 goals and 6 assists in his first 15 games played, the sophomore has shown just how much of a presence he can be when healthy. A wild fact for the Buffalo Sabres is that only 3 players have a positive +/- throughout the season so far. Yikes.

No. 27: Vancouver Canucks

Previous: 28th

Record: 18-18-3

Daniel Sedin reached 600 career assists in Vancouver’s 4th straight win. Bo Horvat is tied for the team points lead with 26 in what is a contract year for the young centerman. Sure, 4 straight wins for Vancouver shows that the team is working in the right direction, but how long will the streak last? I do recall the start of the season seeming very bright for the Canucks and we all saw where that went.

No. 26: New York Islanders

Previous: 25th

Record: 15-15-6

Although captain John Tavares has begun the season very well for the Isles with 27 points on the year, the Isles have yet to find their game. Despite ranking 8th in the league with 2.9 goals per game, the Islanders are 28th in goals allowed per game (3.1) and 29th in shots allowed per game (33.3).

No. 25: New Jersey Devils

Previous: 17th

Record: 16-16-7

With Taylor Hall back in the lineup and continuing to thrive with New Jersey, the Devils began the year with a 3-0 shutout over the Boston Bruins. Goaltender Cory Schneider is elite without question, but the trend will have to continue for the Devils if they wish to get back into the early playoff picture.

No. 24: Detroit Red Wings

Previous: 20th

Record: 16-16-5

Sitting next to last in the Atlantic Division, Motown has seen better days. With an OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, in what was a strong comeback for the Wings, the heartbreak continues. Injuries to Jimmy Howard and Justin Abdelkader have played a part in Detroit’s problems along with the league’s worst powerplay percentage (11.7).

No. 23: Florida Panthers

Previous: 19th

Record: 16-14-8

Since Gerard Gallant was fired from the Florida Panthers, the team has struggled to meet expectations and now sits in 6th place of the Atlantic Division. On a positive note, the Florida Panthers still boast an absolutely dynamic blue line from an offensive standpoint. With 22 goals from blueliners, the Panthers rank second in the league in goals from defensemen.

No. 22: Dallas Stars

Previous: 24th

Record: 16-15-7

It’s crazy to think that last year the Dallas Stars practically dominated the entire Western Conference and won the Central Division with 109 points. Dallas struggled right out of the gate in October and has simply failed to improve ever since. To make matters worse, Stars captain Jamie Benn is anything but 100 percent.

No. 21: Winnipeg Jets

Previous: 21st

Record: 18-19-3

What a way to start off your career! Rookie Patrik Laine has played exactly as advertised and is well on his way to a highly successful career. While Laine and Co. have played rather well offensively, the team has had its holes as it finds itself slipping through the cracks of the Central.

No. 20: Carolina Hurricanes

Previous: 23th

Record: 16-14-7

Cam Ward has been rather solid in net for the Hurricanes and has mostly been the key reason the ‘Canes have remained in as many games as they have. With a save percentage of .916 and allowing 2.29 goals per game, Ward is living up to his 2-year extension with Carolina.

No. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous: 26th

Record: 17-12-8

Auston Matthews has 14 goals in the last 17 games. This bodes well for the young Leafs, who are striving to gain a playoff spot. However, Toronto must begin to hold leads if it wishes to remain on the right course.

No. 18: Nashville Predators

Previous: 22nd

Record: 16-14-7

Pekka Rinne is in a bit of a fizzle while Ryan Johansen, and Filip Forsberg continue to succeed on the offensive end. The injury concern to the newly-acquired P.K. Subban certainly is a problem the Preds don’t need.

No. 17: Tampa Bay Lightning

Previous: 18th

Record: 19-16-4

The injury bug has plagued the Lightning this season as big names such as Steven Stamkos and Ben Bishop remain out with injuries. Young Russian forward Nikita Kucherov continues to shine throughout the darker days in Tampa with 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists).

No. 16: Boston Bruins

Previous: 13th

Record: 20-16-4

The Bruins fell flat in a 3-0 shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils, and it certainly raises some concern for Boston offensively. Tuukka Rask has played well since his return, but goals are definitely not coming easy in the other end. David Pastrnak continues to lead the team in goals with 19, but has cooled down immensely over the last few weeks.

No. 15: L.A. Kings

Previous: 16th

Record: 19-15-4

In a very strange and somewhat off-year for the perennial playoff contenders is the West, the Kings still find themselves in the hunt for the playoffs. This is all without star netminder Jonathan Quick and with a slumping Anze Kopitar. When Quick is back and Kopitar can find his stride, look out!

No. 14: Ottawa Senators

Previous: 14th

Record: 20-13-4

The Sens are currently on a 3-game losing streak, and yet they find themselves trailing only the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa will have a chance to end this skid against the red-hot Capitals, as it strives to hold on to playoff position. Star defenseman Erik Karlsson continues to shine with 32 points (7 goals, 25 assists) in hopes of a playoff run and a shot at another Norris Trophy.

No. 13: Anaheim Ducks

Previous: 9th

Record: 19-12-8

Goaltender John Gibson set a regular-season franchise record in regulation saves with 51 in a shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Pretty impressive. But obviously allowing that many shots is a concern as the team is hoping to trend in the right direction.

No. 12: Calgary Flames

Previous: 12th

Record: 20-17-2

After a terrible 3-9-1 start for the Flame’s newly-acquired goalie, Brian Elliott, the 31-year-old is beginning to settle in. Collecting 4 wins in his last 4 starts, the Flames netminder is looking to bail out the Flames’ poor defense. Offensively, the team is still playing at high level.

No. 11: Edmonton Oilers

Previous: 10th

Record: 19-13-7

Young captain Connor McDavid led all Pacific Division players in All-Star fan votes, and will represent the division as an All-Star captain. Rightfully deserved as the sophomore continues to impress with 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) to lead the team and be tied for 1st in the entire NHL.

No.10: Philadelphia Flyers

Previous: 5th

Record: 20-14-5

The Flyers have been a surprise in the East despite a current 4-game losing streak. Goaltender Steve Mason has been in net throughout the past four losses, but luckily Michal Neuvirth is back from injury and may provide a boost for the Flyers. Philly’s powerplay percentage ranks 6th in the NHL (21.7), along with the team being 7th in the league at 2.9 goals per game scored.

No. 9: St. Louis Blues

Previous: 8th

Record: 20-13-5

St. Louis is beginning to heat up as we’ve reached 2017. The new-look Blues certainly lack the physicality that they’ve grown very accustomed to, but they’ve continued to play at a high level both offensively and defensively. The Blues currently have the 3rd-best PK percentage in the league at 86.4. Vladimir Tarasenko has continued to impress with his team-leading 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists)

No. 8: San Jose Sharks

Previous: 15th

Record: 23-13-2

After back-to-back losses to the L.A. Kings, San Jose still finds itself in very good position sitting on top of the Pacific Division. Brent Burns seemingly never loses his scoring touch as he leads all defensemen and his team in goals with 15.

No. 7: Washington Capitals

Previous: 7th

Record: 23-9-5

In the Caps’ most recent affair, the team battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third to bring home a win in OT. The season has had its ups and downs for Washington, but this is still the deadly team that we saw last year edge closer to the Stanley Cup. Goaltender Braden Holtby has continued to be very reliable as the Capitals have allowed the third fewest goals in the NHL (79).

No. 6: Minnesota Wild

Previous: 11th

Record: 23-9-4

Devan Dubnyk has been rather stellar in goal for the Minnesota Wild with a league-leading 1.75 GAA and 5 shutouts. While we’ve seen Minnesota find great success during the regular season in the past, but will this be the year it translates into postseason glory? The Wild currently rank 4th in GPG (3.1) and 2nd in GAA (2.1).

No. 5: Chicago Blackhawks

Previous: 4th

Record: 23-12-5

While the ‘Hawks have faced their fair share of injuries and offensive struggles, the team still remains in first place in the Central Division with the Wild on their tail. The 2-year extension of Artemi Panarin has proved to be the best news of the season for this team so far. Once the offense can get going from Patrick Kane and Co., watch out!

No. 4: Montreal Canadiens

Previous: 1st

Record: 23-9-6

The injury to Alex Galchenyuk was a tough blow for Montreal ,but the team has continued to dominate the formidable Atlantic Division. Shea Weber is fitting into his new home very nicely. Captain Max Pacioretty leads the team with 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists).

No. 3: New York Rangers

Previous: 2nd

Record: 26-13-1

In spite of being in the same division as Columbus and Pittsburgh, the Rangers have remained solid all season long. Special teams have been a strong part of New York’s success as the Rangers are in the top 10 in both PP% and PK%. Offensively this team remains as dominant as ever. Not to mention, having two elite goaltenders is quite the luxury.

No. 2: Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous: 3rd

Record: 25-8-5

The quest for back-to-back Cups for the Pens’ is sure looking like a strong possibility. There aren’t many teams in the league that possess a single player with points in the 40s. Well, Pittsburgh has two in Sidney Crosby (42) and Evgeni Malkin (43). Currently riding a four-game win streak, the Penguins will look to extend the success at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No. 1: Columbus Blue Jackets

Previous: 6th

Record: 27-5-4

In case you haven’t heard, the Blue Jackets are for real! Columbus is the story of the entire NHL. Currently on the second-longest winning streak in NHL history with 16 straight wins, Columbus is doing really big things while dominating the entire league. The Blue Jackets have the an NHL-leading plus-52 goal differential along with league’s best PP% (28.3) and GAA (2.0). Columbus is also 2nd in the NHL in GPG at 3.4. This is no fluke, people!

Sergei Bobrovsky leads all goalie in the NHL with 25 wins and only trails Dubnyk in GAA at 1.92. The Jackets can tie the longest win streak in NHL history against the Washington Capitals, but that’s sure easier said than done.

