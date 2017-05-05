Playoff Roundup: Jaden Schwartz nets game-winner for Blues to force Game 6 vs. Nashville

The St. Louis Blues' season will continue on for at least one more game. Facing elimination Friday night, the Blues beat the Nashville Predators, 2-1, to force a sixth game in the teams' second-round series.

Dmitrij Jaskin got the Blues on the scoreboard first. Off a face off, Alex Pietrangelo's long-range blast was stopped by Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, but the netminder couldn't control the puck. Jaskin collected the rebound in front of the net and converted to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 5:43 in the second period.

James Neal tied the game later in the period. With the Preds on a five-on-three power play, P.K. Subban sent a pass from the high slot down to Neal near the crease. Neal then beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen with 6:10 remaining in the middle frame.

Jaden Schwartz's goal on the doorstep off a rebound from Colton Parayko's shot 25 seconds into the final period proved to be the game winner for St. Louis. Allen stopped 21 shots to ensure the victory.

The Predators lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is set for Sunday in Nashville.

