Playoff Roundup: Lindberg scores twice to help Rangers knot series with Senators

Two goals from Oscar Lindberg were more than enough for New York Thursday night, as the Rangers beat the visiting Ottawa Senators 4–1. The win ties the teams' second-round series, 2–2.

Lindberg's first tally came in the second period's opening minutes. Michael Grabner streaked down the ice on a breakaway before dishing the puck off to Lindberg, who beat Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson glove side to give the Blueshirts a 2–0 lead at 2:01.

The center's second goal came about 14 minutes later. After collecting the loose puck along the boards, J.T. Miller passed to Lindberg, who rifled a shot from the point past Anderson to make it 3–0.

Nick Holden and Chris Kreider scored New York's other goals. Holden's came with 5:56 remaining in the first period. Kreider netted his on the power play at 10:45 in the third against Ottawa's backup goalie, Mike Condon. Condon started the third period after Anderson was pulled for giving up three goals on 20 shots.

The Senators' lone goal came from Kyle Turris at 13:34 in the third period.

Game 6 is set for Saturday in Ottawa.

Game 4 Box score

3. Kyle Turris (OTT) Turris scored the Ottawa Senators' lone goal Thursday night in a 4–1 road loss against the New York Rangers.

2. Tanner Glass (NYR) Glass tallied two assists for the Rangers, both on goals by Oscar Lindberg.

1. Oscar Lindberg (NYR) Lindberg's two goals led the way offensively for New York.

