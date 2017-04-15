NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs Case Against the Washington Capitals

NHL Playoffs: Since 2014-2015 season it’s been a common theme around the league for the Washington Capitals it’s “our year” has been said time and time again. With what some may see as an of the easier first round match-ups for the Capitals in past years. Can Alex Ovechkin finally bring home a Stanley Cup to Washington and the motherland of Russia..?

NHL Playoffs: Sixty minutes and 48 seconds it took Washington a team of “superstars” to take out the young inexperienced Toronto Maple Leafs. With just their second trip to the playoffs in last ten seasons, Toronto fans and the city of Toronto must be ecstatic right now. Despite their inadequate amount of playoff experience, Toronto very well may take this series.

Reason 1:

If Toronto is able to shut down or contain Ovechkin and Backstrom as they did in game one, whose to say that puck bounce can’t go Toronto’s way. Toronto managed to hold one of the best shooters in the NHL to just one shot over sixty-five minutes, posting a -1, Ovechkin was merely irrelevant in game one. Backstrom more known for his absurd mind blowing passing ability was held to three shots and a -1 rating. This won’t happen every game but shutting these two down on day two is vital for Toronto’s success.

Reason 2:

The whole game even in overtime, Toronto was matching lines with Washington and even rolling

the fourth line. Toronto’s fourth line will play a key role in their success. With the amount of experience Brian Boyle brings, along with Matt Martin‘s competitive edge, plus Kasperi Kapanen young legs out there just trying to make a name for himself in Toronto’s organization, will play volumes for Toronto’s success this series. Now if Toronto can manage to steal game two tomorrow night in Washington, heading back to Toronto 1-1, with two home games will be in favor of Toronto. The Air Canada Centre is going to quite the atmosphere, the fans of Toronto are going to make that place a nightmare to play in.

Reason 3:

One of the less likely things to happen, but we’ve seen crazier. If Frederick Anderson can manage to match or outplay Braden Holtby, Toronto has a great possibility of walking away with this series, breaking every fan in Washington’s hearts. The fans and players of Washington understand that every team and fan around the league are expecting Washington to win.

With a lot of questions for Washington in the offseason, there is a ton of pressure on these players this year. Which we’ve seen Washington under pressure. 2013-2014 finished in 1st but lost 1st round, 2014-2015 finished 2nd, lost the 2nd round, 2015-2016 finished first lost the 2nd round. If Washington does not walk away with a Stanley Cup this year, they will be the first team in NHL history to win three President Trophies, without winning a Stanley Cup. Balls in Washington court, let’s see what they do.

