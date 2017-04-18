NHL Playoffs 2017: Ottawa Senators Combine to Give Us A Beauty

There Has Been A Season Full of Highlights, But During the 2017 NHL Playoffs, the Ottawa Senators Gave Us One to Remember for a Long Time.

Every single season, all season long the NHL provides us with some of the most beautiful plays conducted by professional athletes. At least over 200 hundred every single year from goalie saves, to ridiculous passes to goals you may never see again, the league never shy’s away from giving us something to enjoy and talk about for days, and in the NHL Playoffs, we were given another.

And Ottawa was one of those teams who gave us such a gift Monday night during game three against the Boston Bruins. This play happened in the first period which opened the scoring making it even rarer. Now we all know Erik Karlsson is one of the best defensemen in the world. And a few years ago both Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone broke out as players to give the Sens to amazing scoring forwards.

Well, let’s get to what happened. There were 13 minutes left in the first and the score was 0-0, Boston was cycling the puck behind the Ottawa goal when Brad Marchand was stripped of the puck by Sens forward Zack Smith. The puck went around the boards and landed on Karlsson’s stick and that’s when the magic happened.

Karlsson saucered the puck from his own goal line 115 feet landing right on Boston’s blue line and the tape of forwarding Mike Hoffman. Now when you slow the video down the puck makes no wobble or flips in the air it was a perfect saucer pass almost like a perfect hail mary throw in the NFL. Hoffman obviously received the beautiful pass and went in on the breakaway. Another piece of magic was about to unfold.

As Hoffman was all alone facing only Tuukka Rask, he could either shoot or deke, he chose the ladder and thank god he did. He decided to deke three times before finally pulling the signature Jussi Jokinen move with one hand on his stick and slid the puck past Rask for the 1-0 lead. Now Ottawa ended up winning that game but it came down to Karlsson once again who delivered a beautiful pass in the neutral zone through the seem to Bobby Ryan who then passed back to Kyle Turris expecting him to shoot, but Turris didn’t and passed back to Ryan for a beautiful tip-in goal in overtime for the win.

Both were beautiful plays set up by the most skilled d-man in the world. Here are both videos for your enjoyment, cause I personally loved both and I’m a hardcore Leafs fan so that’s saying something, Enjoy!

Hoffman Goal:



[Via NHL.com]

Ryan Goal:



[Via NHL.com]

