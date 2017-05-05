NHL Playoff Power Rankings: St. Louis Falls, Nashville On Top

NHL Playoff Power Rankings – Full 8-Team Analysis with Players to Watch, Injury Reports, Statistical Updates (Leaders, Special Teams, etc.), and More.

Welcome back to our NHL Playoff Power Rankings. In addition to our top 8 rankings, I provide in-depth analysis and feature a weekly player to watch profile to help fans now who to keep on eye on during the second round. Seven new players appear in the top five below, and you’ll be surprised who is number one.

Site expert Matt Duscharme will be covering all 8 teams.

*all stats in this week’s NHL Playoff Power Rankings are heading into Friday (May.5th) night’s action.

Top 5 Forwards

1.Evgeni Malkin, PIT (9gp, 4g, 12a, 16pts)

2.Ryan Getzlaf, ANA (8gp, 7g, 6a, 13pts)

3.Jake Guentzel, PIT (9gp, 8g, 4a, 12pts)

4.Phil Kessel, PIT (9gp, 4g, 8a, 12pts)

5.Sidney Crosby, PIT (8gp, 4g, 7a, 11pts)

Top 5 Defensemen

1.Ryan Ellis, NSH (8gp, 4g, 5a, 9pts)

2.Erik Karlsson, OTT (10gp, 1g, 7a, 8pts)

3.Justin Schultz, PIT (9gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts)

4.Shea Theodore, ANA (8gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts)

5.Joel Edmundson, STL (9gp, 3g, 3a, 6pts)

Top 5 Rookies

1.Jake Guentzel, PIT (9gp, 8g, 4a, 12pts)

2.Shea Theodore, ANA (8gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts)

3.Auston Matthews, TOR (6gp, 4g, 1a, 5pts)

4.Brady Skjei, NYR (10gp, 4g, 0a, 4pts)

5.Artturi Lehkonen, MTL (6gp, 2g, 2a, 4pts)

8

St. Louis Blues

Previous Ranking: 2 (-6)

Team Record: (5-4)

Goals For:

19

Goals Against:

19

Special Teams

PP: (8.3 percent) (16th)

PK: (78.6 percent) (11th)

Injury List

Nail Yakupov – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Robby Fabbri – Knee – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jaden Schwartz (9gp 3g 4a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Joel Edmundson (9gp 3g 3a 6pts)

Top Rookie: Jordan Schmaltz (1gp 0g 0a 0pts even)

Top Goaltender: Jake Allen (5 wins 2.05GAA .936 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Alex Steen (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

The Blues surprised all of us in the first round taking out the more skilled Wild team in just five games, but somewhere along they way they have dropped the ball on their dominant play. They have been overwhelmed by Nashville in much of the series and are now down 3 games to 1.

However, Jake Allen has still been pretty great in net, he hasn’t been as solid as he was in the Minnesota series, but he’s still given the Blues a chance against Nashville every game. Most of the problem for the Blues right now is they can’t score. The team only has 19 goals for so far with the exact same against, once all four lines start contributing on a regular basis they may get back in shape against Nashville. Both Alex Steen and Jaden Schwartz lead the team with seven points with Joel Edmundson not far behind with six.

Player to Watch: Vladimir Tarasenko

2016-17 stats: 9gp 3g 2a 5pts

I myself thought this would be the series where Vladimir Tarasenko broke out, but so far he hasn’t. He has just five points in all nine of the games St. Louis has played so far and for someone of his caliber he definitely needs to get things going if St. Louis want’s to carry onto the third round.

7

Washington Capitals

Previous Ranking: 5 (-2)

Team Record: (5-5)

Goals For:

27

Goals Against:

30

Special Teams

PP: (25.8 percent) (2nd)

PK: (84.8 percent) (6th)

Injury List

NONE

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nicklas Backstrom (10gp 4g 6a 10pts)

Top Defenseman: Kevin Shattenkirk (10gp 1g 4a 5pts)

Top Rookie: NONE

Top Goaltender: Braden Holtby (5 wins 2.59GAA .909 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Evgeny Kuznetsov (4gp 3g 1a 4pts)

Now, what’s happening with the Washington Capitals? I do not know. What I do know, is this team is being overwhelmed and doesn’t know how to stop it. Alex Ovechkin has stepped up his defensive play all season in order to help the team if they were to make the playoffs. But somewhere down the road, he’s also forgotten how to score.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie are tied for the team lead in offense with Justin Williams just one point behind. What’s really hurtful to the team is the fact there is only one player who has a plus rating and that is defenseman Nate Schmidt who has somehow held onto a plus-six rating. Kevin Shattenkirk also hasn’t played well only putting up five points in 10 games as well as a rating of minus four. The Capitals definitely need to get to scoring once again or they are once again going to be leaving the party early. Braden Holtby has been great but the way things look is the Capitals are relying on him to carry the team to wins, and that’s no way to win a series especially against the Penguins.

Player to Watch: Nicklas Backstrom

2016-17 stats: 10gp 4g 6a 10pts

Nicklas Backstrom has played great for the Capitals putting up 10 points in 10 games, however, he’s still a minus player. The best corse of action would be to replace Alex Ovechkin on his line with Justin Williams because T.J. Oshie has played great so he’s fine. But Ovechkin just can’t seem to get things going while Williams has been rather clutching when need be. If the Capitals do this, they may squeak out a win or two before it’s all over.

6

Ottawa Senators

Previous Ranking: 8 (+2)

Team Record: (6-4)

Goals For:

25

Goals Against:

27

Special Teams

PP: (16.7 percent) (12th)

PK: (84.8 percent) (7th)

Injury List

Zack Smith – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Mark Borowiecki – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Bobby Ryan (10gp 4g 4a 8pts)

Top Defenseman: Erik Karlsson (10gp 1g 7a 8pts)

Top Rookie: Ben Harpur (8gp 0g 2a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Craig Anderson (6 wins 2.42GAA .913 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau (3gp 5g 0a 5pts)

Besides Edmonton, Ottawa has given the Canadian fans some hope. Now, how awesome would it be for an all-Canadian final? Pretty awesome. Ottawa has had a tremendous post-season and had a 2-1 series lead over New York until Thursday night.

The club’s special teams have been quite average sitting in the middle of the pack, but that’s still given them room to win. Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard, and Erik Karlsson all have eight points while Jean-Gabriel Pageau has six which are all goals. Craig Anderson has done great too putting up six wins, one shutout with a .913 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against-average. Mike Condon came in relief in one game but his numbers are nothing special. He has a .900 save percentage with a 3.03 goals-against-average.

Player to Watch: Erik Karlsson

2016-17 stats: 10gp 1g 7a 8pts

The fantastic Swede has been just that for the Sens, fantastic. Putting up eight points in 10 games is pretty solid for a defenseman, but since he’s one of the best in the league it’s not too surprising. The further the Sens go in this year’s playoffs, the more Karlsson will be on the scoresheet.

5

New York Rangers

Previous Ranking: 7 (+2)

Team Record: (6-4)

Goals For:

28

Goals Against:

21

Special Teams

PP: (9.4 percent) (15th)

PK: (87.9 percent) (3rd)

Injury List

NONE

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mika Zibanejad (10gp 1g 6a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan McDonagh (10gp 1g 5a 6pts)

Top Rookie: Brady Skjei (10gp 4g 0a 4pts)

Top Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist (6 wins 1.94GAA .937 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Mats Zuccarello (3gp 1g 2a 3pts)

The New York Rangers have had a tough series against the Sens, to say the least, but they have played solid in all areas of the ice and due to this they have managed to tie the series at two games apiece. If their power-play can somehow get going they will be in a much better position moving forward, because having a power-play ranked 15th you’re not going to make it far.

Mika Zibanejad is showing why the Rangers won the deal he was involved in that sent Derick Brassard to Ottawa, he leads the team in points with seven. Mats Zuccarello and Ryan McDonagh are tied for second with six points each. But Henrik Lundqvist has been solid as well this post-season putting up a 1.94 goals-against-average and a .937 save percentage with six wins and one shutout.

Player to Watch: Henrik Lundqvist

2016-17 stats: 6 wins 1.94GAA .937 save percentage 1 shutout

As stated many times, Henrik Lundqvist wants to win and win now. He knows his time is coming to an end and he’s been playing some of the best hockey of his entire career. If New York can increase special teams play they will be moving onto the third round until then their focus is battling it out with Ottawa.

4

Edmonton Oilers

Previous Ranking: 6 (+2)

Team Record: (6-4)

Goals For:

25

Goals Against:

28

Special Teams

PP: (19.4 percent) (6th)

PK: (82.9 percent) (9th)

Injury List

Drake Caggiula – Leg – Day-to-Day

Tyler Pitlick – Leg – Out-for-Season

Andrew Ference – Hip – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Leon Draisaitl (10gp 2g 8a 10pts)

Top Defenseman: Oscar Klefbom (10gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Top Rookie: Anton Slepyshev (9gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Talbot (6 wins 2.62GAA .916 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Patrick Maroon (2gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Edmonton has been a thrilling team to watch all post-season, from their first series win over cup finalists from the season before in San Jose to pushing Anaheim to their limits, Edmonton sure has been fun to watch and a great surprise. Cam Talbot has been extraordinary, Leon Draisaitl has shown why it’s good to get another year of development in and Connor McDavid is well, Connor McDavid.

Defenseman Oscar Klefbom has also been great for the Oilers leading the team in defensive scoring while both Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic have been solid as well. And let’s not forget the clutch goals Mark Letestu has provided. Even if the Oilers get beat out by the Ducks in the second round, there’s nothing for them to be ashamed about, just think what they will accomplish next year.

Player to Watch: Connor McDavid

2016-17 stats: 10gp 4g 3a 7pts

Connor has been amazing all post-season he’s notched seven points in 10 games and has created more scoring chances than any other player in the entire playoffs. His blistering top end speed and acceleration have him being watched every step of the way and while Anaheim has picked up on this and have been shutting him down, for the most part, he still finds a way to get past the defense and create chances. And with him being covered, Draisaitl now has more room to do what he does best.

3

Anaheim Ducks

Previous Ranking: 3 (-)

Team Record: (6-2)

Goals For:

28

Goals Against:

22

Special Teams

PP: (17.9 percent) (9th)

PK: (67.7 percent) (15th)

Injury List

Patrick Eaves – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kevin Bieksa – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Clayton Stoner – Abdomen – Day-to-Day

Simon Despres – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Getzlaf (8gp 7g 6a 13pts)

Top Defenseman: Shea Theodore (8gp 2g 5a 7pts)

Top Rookie: Shea Theodore (8gp 2g 5a 7pts)

Top Goaltender: John Gibson (5 wins 2.82GAA .911 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jakob Silfverberg (2gp 3g 1a 4pts)

Anaheim is probably one of the strongest teams in the West but somehow has fallen victim to the overwhelming scoring power of the Edmonton Oilers. But Wednesday night they were able to squeak out an overtime win to even the series at two games apiece.

Ryan Getzlaf, Andrew Cogliano, and Jakob Silfverberg were initially given a job to shut down other teams top lines at the start of the postseason but have turned into more of a scoring line. Getzlaf currently has 13 points, Silfverberg has nine and Cogliano has two. A couple of other guys who have been great that have also surprised are rookie defenseman Shea Theodore who leads the defense in scoring, and Rickard Rakell. Let’s also not forget about John Gibson who has been stellar all post-season as well.

Player to Watch: Rickard Rakell

2016-17 stats: 8gp 4g 3a 7pts

Rickard Rakell currently sits third in team scoring with seven points in eight games. He’s really come into his own this season and was going to be relied upon by the Ducks if they were to make the playoffs. And so far he’s stepped up to the plate giving the Ducks what they need when they need it. If Anaheim continues on in this post-season he’s going to play a very influential part.

2

Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous Ranking: 4 (+2)

Team Record: (7-2)

Goals For:

35

Goals Against:

22

Special Teams

PP: (23.3 percent) (3rd)

PK: (80.8 percent) (10th)

Injury List

Conor Sheary – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Sidney Crosby – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Matthew Murray – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Chad Ruhwedel – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang – Neck – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Evgeni Malkin (9gp 4g 12a 16pts)

Top Defenseman: Justin Schultz (9gp 2g 5a 7pts)

Top Rookie: Jake Guentzel (9gp 8g 4a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Marc-Andre Fleury (7 wins 2.39GAA .935 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jake Guentzel (4gp 3g 3a 6pts)

Pittsburgh is just too powerful of a team up front, they steamrolled Columbus and are now doing the same with the first place Washington Capitals. When Sidney Crosby went down with injury some people thought that spelled doom for the Penguins but there’s no reason to count them out yet.

The reason for that is they still have Evgeni Malkin who is leading the team with 16 points in nine games, Jake Guentzel who is having a record-setting rookie post-season, and then Phil Kessel who is playing amazingly among others. Another guy who has surprised is goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, he’s been up and down all regular season with inconsistent play and when he was handed the starting job in the post-season due to Matthew Murray‘s injury, he’s stepped up to the plate and hit a home run every single time.

Player to Watch: Sidney Crosby

2016-17 stats: 8gp 4g 7a 11pts

Sid The Kid is now out with a concussion, how long will he be out is still unknown. And while this hurts the team in some areas it’s not too much of a cause for concern. Pittsburgh still has four lines that can easily put the puck in the net with three defensive lines that can shut players down as well as contribute offensively. But if Sid is cleared to play soon, Pittsburgh is very well on their way to repeating as cup champions.

1

Nashville Predators

Previous Ranking: 1 (-)

Team Record: (7-1)

Goals For:

24

Goals Against:

11

Special Teams

PP: (22.2 percent) (5th)

PK: (83.3 percent) (8th)

Injury List

Pontus Aberg – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Kevin Fiala – Leg – Day-to-Day

Craig Smith – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Filip Forsberg (8gp 3g 4a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan Ellis (8gp 4g 5a 9pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Fiala (5gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Pekka Rinne (7 wins 1.33GAA .953 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Ryan Ellis (3gp 3g 1a 4pts)

Nashville has had a superb post-season so far, Pekka Rinne has been absolutely brilliant, scoring from the forwards and defense has been consistent as well as the defensive play and special teams. Speaking of Nashville’s special teams, their power play sits fifth in the playoffs while their penalty kill sits eighth.

Ryan Ellis has been great all postseason and now leads the team in scoring with nine points in eight games helping the Predators earn a record of 7-1, just one win shy from the Conference Final. But while we’re on the topic of tremendous players, how about Pekka Rinne? So far through eight games, he’s posted a 1.33 goals-against-average and a .953 save percentage. Both Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg share seven points each.

Player to Watch: P.K. Subban

2016-17 stats: 8gp 1g 5a 6pts

P.K. Subban has definitely been a player to watch, he was rather quiet in the first series against Chicago but has come full circle against St. Louis, especially on the power-play. As the Preds keep dominating, expect P.K. to do much of the same.

