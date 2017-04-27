NHL Playoff Power Rankings: Pittsburgh and Washington in Surprising Positions

NHL Playoff Power Rankings – Full 8-Team Analysis with Players to Watch, Injury Reports, Statistical Updates (Leaders, Special Teams, etc.), and More.

Welcome back to our NHL Playoff Power Rankings. In addition to our top 8 rankings, I provide in-depth analysis and feature a weekly player to watch profile to help fans now who to keep on eye on during the second round. Seven new players appear in the top five below, and you’ll be surprised who is number one.

*all stats in this week’s NHL Playoff Power Rankings are heading into Thursday (Apr.27th) night’s action.

Top 5 Forwards

1.Evgeni Malkin, PIT (5gp, 2g, 9a, 11pts)

2.Derick Brassard, OTT (6gp, 2g, 6a, 8pts)

3.Phil Kessel, PIT (5gp, 2g, 6a, 8pts)

4.Bobby Ryan, OTT (6gp, 4g, 3a, 7pts)

5.Ryan Getzlaf, ANA (5gp, 4g, 3a, 7pts)

Top 5 Defensemen

1.Erik Karlsson, OTT (6gp, 0g, 6a, 6pts)

2.Shea Theodore, ANA (5gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts)

3.P.K. Subban, NSH (5gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts)

4.Morgan Rielly, TOR (6gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts)

5.Ryan Ellis, NSH (5gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts)

Top 5 Rookies

1.Jake Guentzel, PIT (5gp, 5g, 1a, 6pts)

2.Auston Matthews, TOR (6gp, 4g, 1a, 5pts)

3.Shea Theodore, ANA (5gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts)

4.Artturi Lehkonen, MTL (6gp, 2g, 2a, 4pts)

5.Mitch Marner, TOR (6gp, 1g, 3a, 4pts)

8

Ottawa Senators

Previous Ranking: 5 (-3)

Team Record: (4-2)

Goals For:

15

Goals Against:

13

Special Teams

PP: (21.7 percent) (7th)

PK: (81.3 percent) (9th)

Injury List

Tom Pyatt – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Mark Borowiecki – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Derick Brassard (6gp 2g 6a 8pts)

Top Defenseman: Erik Karlsson (6gp 0g 6a 6pts)

Top Rookie: Fredrik Claesson (2gp 0g 0a 0pts +1)

Top Goaltender: Craig Anderson (4 wins 1.94GAA .921 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Derick Brassard (2gp 0g 3a 3pts)

Five Canadian teams entered the playoffs but now only two remain, the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators. The Sens were pushed to the brink by a depleted Bruins team, so the question is will they be able to handle the Rangers? If the team keeps doing what they’re doing they should be in fine shape.

What else is exciting about this series is Mika Zibanejad and Derick Brassard will get to show their old teams what they dealt away throughout the series since they were traded for each other in the off-season. Another player to keep your eye on is Erik Karlsson, he’s created nothing but beauty in the first round, so under intense pressure what he can pull off against the Rangers is unknown.

Player to Watch: Erik Karlsson

2016-17 stats: 6gp 0g 6a 6pts

As stated above, Erik Karlsson is one of those guys to watch. He’s absolutely brilliant and when pressured, does the craziest things. He’s put up six points in six games, all of which being assists. He’ll most likely score more points in this series, especially on the power play so definitely watch for him to do something amazing once again.

7

New York Rangers

Previous Ranking: 9 (+2)

Team Record: (4-2)

Goals For:

14

Goals Against:

11

Special Teams

PP: (6.7 percent) (15th)

PK: (85.0 percent) (5th)

Injury List

NONE

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mika Zibanejad (6gp 1g 3a 4pts)

Top Defenseman: Brady Skjei (6gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Top Rookie: Brady Skjei (6gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist (4 wins 1.70GAA .947 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Mika Zibanejad (2gp 1g 2a 3pts)

The Rangers and the Canadiens put on one heck of a show. One thing is adamant so far in the playoffs, the Rangers need to improve their power play since it sits 15th in the league. And a bad power play won’t get you far, not in the NHL. But on the flip side, the Rangers have a penalty kill that’s ranked fifth which if can stay like that can do them some good against the Sens who have the third-ranked power play.

Another thing the Rangers have on their side along with depth is Henrik Lundqvist, he’s 36 and wants to win a Cup while he still can. So he’s going to be on top of his game every night. Brady Skjei has shown streaks of brilliance so far but has yet to really capitalize on all of them. If given more room in this series against Ottawa he can definitely add his name to the scoresheet which is good. Also, the breakout of Mats Zuccarello has been much needed and if he can continue scoring that’s another piece the Sens need to worry about.

Player to Watch: Henrik Lundqvist

2016-17 stats: 4gp 4 wins 1.70GAA .947 save percentage

As for Lundqvist and why you should keep an eye on him this series is because Ottawa has a lot of scoring depth and Henrik thrives under pressure. With more shots on goal the better he gets, which is a scary thing. So if the Rangers can improve their power play, keep their penalty kill solid, and continue scoring. Henrik will help keep this team on their winning ways.

6

Edmonton Oilers

Previous Ranking: 11 (+5)

Team Record: (5-2)

Goals For:

17

Goals Against:

17

Special Teams

PP: (19.0 percent) (9th)

PK: (80.0 percent) (10th)

Injury List

Oscar Klefbom – Illness – Day-to-Day

Tyler Pitlick – Leg – Out-for-Season

Andrew Ference – Hip – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Leon Draisaitl (7gp 2g 5a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Oscar Klefbom (7gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Top Rookie: Matt Benning (6gp 0g 2a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Talbot (5 wins 2.17GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Leon Draisaitl (2gp 1g 2a 3pts)

What’s going on in Edmonton? These guys have been on fire as of late. They faced a tough opponent in San Jose who made it to the Stanley Cup finals last season and on top of that, they added more depth. But the Oilers overcame and won the series four games to two.

Connor McDavid has been rather quiet only putting up five points in seven games but that’s fine he’s playing more defensively which is great. Because now that all the attention is on him, other stars are left wide open, for instance, Leon Draisaitl who had himself a four-point game during the first game against Anaheim. Cam Talbot was also great that game despite letting in three goals, but knowing the Oilers snapped the Ducks 18 game win streak should give them some huge motivation to take this series as well.

Player to Watch: Connor McDavid

2016-17 stats: 7gp 2g 3a 5pts

Now while Connor has been rather quiet, he’s still one of the best in the league and is poised to score some points and eventually lead this team in scoring. If Anaheim let’s some more sloppy goals in, Connor could see himself on the scoresheet more often.

5

Washington Capitals

Previous Ranking: 6 (+1)

Team Record: (4-2)

Goals For:

18

Goals Against:

16

Special Teams

PP: (29.4 percent) (3rd)

PK: (83.3 percent) (8th)

Injury List

Karl Alzner – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: T.J. Oshie (6gp 3g 4a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Kevin Shattenkirk (6gp 0g 3a 3pts)

Top Rookie: N/A

Top Goaltender: Braden Holtby (4 wins 2.36GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Marcus Johansson (2gp 2g 1a 3pts)

The Capitals have advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the question is can they advance to the third? Well, it’s going to be tough because of who stands in front of them now. They were pressured and taken to overtime almost every game with the Toronto Maple Leafs who only have two roster players that have ever touched playoff ice. So the Penguins are going to force these guys to play in ways they never have before.

Alex Ovechkin‘s scoring prowess has seen a dip, but when you watch him play defensively you’ll know why. But that’s fine the Caps still have four lines that can score goals and they have Captain Clutch, Justin Williams who always comes out to play during the playoffs. Plus they have Braden Holtby who is more reliable than Marc-Andre Fleury. Nicklas Backstrom, Marcus Johansson, and T.J. Oshie have been solid and consistent scoring wise as well making the Capitals a threat to the Penguins just as much as the Penguins are a threat to the Capitals.

Player to Watch: Nicklas Backstrom

2016-17 stats: 6gp 2g 4a 6pts

A player you definitely need to watch from Washington for this series is Nicklas Backstrom. The last series he took pretty much every single faceoff in every zone so expect him to do the same. And if Oshie can keep up his scoring pace and Ovechkin can finally start putting some goals in, expect Backstrom to be right in the middle of it.

4

Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous Ranking: 4 (-)

Team Record: (4-1)

Goals For:

21

Goals Against:

13

Special Teams

PP: (33.3 percent) (2nd)

PK: (83.3 percent) (6th)

Injury List

Matthew Murray – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Chad Ruhwedel – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Chris Kunitz – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Carl Hagelin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang – Neck – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Evgeni Malkin (5gp 2g 9a 11pts)

Top Defenseman: Ron Hainsey (5gp 1g 2a 3pts)

Top Rookie: Jake Guentzel (5gp 5g 1a 6pts)

Top Goaltender: Marc-Andre Fleury (4 wins 2.52GAA .933 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Phil Kessel (1gp 1g 2a 3pts)

Pittsburgh had a tremendous series against the Blue Jackets, they were pushed to five games by a young inexperienced team. But when your forward core consists of some of the best players in the league, you shouldn’t have too many worries, and they definitely didn’t.

Coming into the playoffs the Penguins injured starter Matthew Murray in warm up causing the rather inconsistent Marc-Andre Fleury to take his place. But Fleury has stepped up to the plate and has delivered, often looking like the goalie we all know him as. Evgeni Malkin also had a terrific first round with 11 points in only five games. Sidney Crosby did as well with seven points in five games too. But the biggest offensive standout has to be rookie Jake Guentzel who has five goals in five games.

Player to Watch: Sidney Crosby

2016-17 stats: 5gp 2g 5a 7pts

Sid is always a player to watch, but as the Penguins enter a series against the Washington Capitals, he’s going to be relied upon a lot. With a friendly rivalry renewed with Alex Ovechkin expect him to explode on the scoresheet, cause when you’re up against your arch-rival you always want to come out on top.

3

Anaheim Ducks

Previous Ranking: 1 (-2)

Team Record: (4-1)

Goals For:

17

Goals Against:

14

Special Teams

PP: (25.0 percent) (5th)

PK: (62.5 percent) (16th)

Injury List

Sami Vatanen – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Clayton Stoner – Abdomen – Day-to-Day

Ryan Garbutt – Shoulder – Out-for-Season

Kevin Bieksa – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Simon Despres – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Getzlaf (5gp 4g 3a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Shea Theodore (5gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Top Rookie: Shea Theodore (5gp 2g 3a 5pts)

Top Goaltender: John Gibson (3 wins 2.92GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Patrick Eaves (1gp 1g 0a 1pt)

The Anaheim Ducks played an amazing series against the Flames sweeping them in four straight to advance to round two. Now they have finished game one against the Oilers and after a very decent back and forth game their 18 game win streak has been snapped by a loss of 5-3.

However, the Ducks still have a ton of experience and can most likely pull off the series win if the defense can tighten up. But now that they have to worry about more than just Connor McDavid it’s going to be hard for them to do so. The Ducks need to play as best as they can because if you shut down Connor, you still have Leon Draisaitl, Milan Lucic, and Patrick Maroon among others. Another thing the Ducks need to improve on is their penalty kill which currently sits 16th in the playoffs.

Player to Watch: Rickard Rakell

2016-17 stats: 5gp 2g 3a 5pts

While Ryan Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg, and Andrew Cogliano have been given the job of shutting guys down, this has created more room for Rickard Rakell to break out and he has. So far through the playoffs, he’s put up five points in five games.

2

St. Louis Blues

Previous Ranking: 3 (+1)

Team Record: (4-2)

Goals For:

14

Goals Against:

12

Special Teams

PP: (6.3 percent) (16th)

PK: (83.3 percent) (7th)

Injury List

Robby Fabbri – Knee – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Jaden Schwartz (6gp 3g 3a 6pts)

Top Defenseman: Colton Parayko (6gp 2g 2a 4pts)

Top Rookie: Zachary Sanford (3gp 0g 0a 0pts)

Top Goaltender: Jake Allen (4 wins 1.87GAA .944 save percentage)

Player of the Week: F Jori Lehtera (1gp 0g 2a 2pts)

St. Louis took a massive series win over Minnesota who were deemed favorites out of the two, but when they were paired up against Nashville for the second round they were looked at as favorites again. But so was Nashville who swept the top team in the West, and to no surprise, Nashville took game one.

But that shouldn’t discourage St. Louis fans, they are still very much in this series and can pull out some wins if Jake Allen returns to form from the Minnesota series. If Vladimir Tarasenko, Paul Stastny, and Alex Steen can start scoring on a consistent basis the Blues will be a very serious threat since the other three offensive lines are contributing.

Player to Watch: Vladimir Tarasenko

2016-17 stats: 6gp 1g 2a 3pts

Vladimir Tarasenko is way too talented to only have three points in six games. He poised to break out anytime, and with Nashville’s tendency to do a ton of breakouts that involve the defenseman can have Tarasenko heading the other way on a breakaway or two on one, either way, he’s well overdue for a breakout and it’s coming.

1

Nashville Predators

Previous Ranking: 2 (+1)

Team Record: (5-0)

Goals For:

17

Goals Against:

6

Special Teams

PP: (27.3 percent) (4th)

PK: (77.8 percent) (12th)

Injury List

Craig Smith – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Calle Jarnkrok – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Kevin Fiala – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Johansen (5gp 1g 6a 7pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan Ellis (5gp 1g 4a 5pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Fiala (5gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Top Goaltender: Pekka Rinne (5 wins 1.14GAA .962 save percentage)

Player of the Week: D Roman Josi (1gp 2g 0a 2pts)

Nashville surprised us all when the swept the Chicago Blackhawks who led the West and were considered favorites. Pekka Rinne has easily been the best goalie in the playoffs giving Jake Allen more than a run for his money. And Nashville continued their winning ways in game one of round two with a 4-3 win over St. Louis.

The biggest downside in that game, however, was the injury of rookie standout Kevin Fiala who is most likely going to be out long term. A plus side though, Vernon Fiddler and Colin Wilson made their returns to the lineup and were actually fundamental in the Predators win in game two. Another person who was fantastic in game one was our player to watch.

Player to Watch: P.K. Subban

2016-17 stats: 5gp 1g 4a 5pts

P.K. Subban was rather quite in the first round but it was only a matter of time before he broke out, and Wednesday night he definitely did. During game one against the Blues P.K. was all over the ice and finished the night with three points, expect to see him on the scoresheet as this series goes on.

