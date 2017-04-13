NHL Playoff Power Rankings: A lot of Surprises Await.

NHL Playoff Power Rankings – Full 16-Team Analysis with Players to Watch, Injury Reports, Statistical Updates (Leaders, Special Teams, etc.), and More.

Welcome to our first NHL Playoff Power Rankings. This is a collaboration between Matt Duscharme and Trin Potratz. In addition to our top 16 rankings, we provide in-depth analysis and feature a weekly player to watch profile to help fans now who to keep on eye on during the first round.

During the entire playoff run Trin Potratz will be covering the Western Conference while Matt Duscharme covers the entire Eastern Conference.

*all stats in our first NHL Playoff Power Rankings are heading into Thursday (Apr.13th) night’s action.

Top 5 Forwards

1.Connor McDavid, EDM (82gp, 30g, 70a, 100pts)

2.Sidney Crosby, PIT (75gp, 44g, 45a, 89pts)

3.Patrick Kane, CHI (82gp, 34g, 55a, 89pts)

4.Nicklas Backstrom, WSH (82gp, 23g, 63a, 86pts)

5.Nikita Kucherov, TB (74gp, 40g, 45a, 85pts)

Top 5 Defensemen

1.Brent Burns, SJ (82gp, 29g, 47a, 76pts)

2.Victor Hedman, TB (79gp, 16g, 56a, 72pts)

3.Erik Karlsson, OTT (77gp, 17g, 54a, 71pts)

4.Kevin Shattenkirk, WSH (80gp, 13g, 43a, 56pts)

5.Duncan Keith, CHI (80gp, 6g, 47a, 53pts)

Top 5 Rookies

1.Auston Matthews, TOR (82gp, 40g, 29a, 69pts)

2.Patrik Laine, WPG (73gp, 36g, 28a, 64pts)

3.William Nylander, TOR (81gp, 22g, 39a, 61pts)

4.Mitch Marner, TOR (77gp, 19g, 42a, 61pts)

5.Sebastian Aho, CAR (82gp, 24g, 25a, 49pts)

16

Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (40-27-15)

Goals For:

251

Goals Against:

242

Special Teams

PP: (23.8 percent) (2nd)

PK: (82.5 percent) (10th)

Injury List

Nikita Zaitsev – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Roman Polak – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Josh Leivo – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Eric Fehr – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Nikita Soshnikov – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Joffrey Lupul – Abdomen – Indefinitely

Stephane Robidas – Knee – Day-to-Day

Nathan Horton – Back – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Auston Matthews (82gp 40g 29a 69pts)

Top Defenseman: Jake Gardiner (82gp 9g 34a 43pts)

Top Rookie: Auston Matthews (82gp 40g 29a 69pts)

Top Goaltender: Frederik Andersen (33 wins 2.67GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Auston Matthews (82gp 40g 29a 69pts)

When you think of teams being carried by rookies you might think of Columbus since they finished third in the East. But for all rights and purposes, Toronto is that team. Three of their rookies finished in the top five in rookie scoring with Auston Matthews pegged as the Calder winner. And even though Frederik Andersen started off the season rather shaky, he turned that around real quick. The signing of Jhonas Enroth didn’t quite work out but the waiver pickup of Curtis McElhinney definitely did.

The Leafs have surprised all season and in that surprise, Toronto has played their way into the playoffs which came down to game 81 against Pittsburgh when they were able to win and clinch the spot. Every area of the ice has been tightened up on the team from scoring to special teams. And while they’re not expected to make a lengthy playoff run, they could surprise since they are a mysterious team that has a habit of beating top teams but losing to the bottom ones.

Player to watch: James van Riemsdyk

2016-17 stats: 82gp 29g 33a 62pts

James van Riemsdyk is absolutely clutch, so when Toronto is trailing in a game and they need scoring you can feel good when JVR touches the puck because something is going to happen. Now while the rookies, mainly Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are guys to keep your eyes on. James van Riemsdyk is right up there with them since he possesses the experience.

15

Ottawa Senators

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (44-28-10)

Goals For:

212

Goals Against:

214

Special Teams

PP: (17.0 percent) (23rd)

PK: (79.7 percent) (22nd)

Injury List

Marc Methot – Finger – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mike Hoffman (74gp 26g 35a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Erik Karlsson (77gp 17g 54a 71pts)

Top Rookie: Fredrik Claesson (33gp 3g 8a 11pts)

Top Goaltender: Craig Anderson (25 wins 2.28GAA .926 save percentage)

Player of the Season: D Erik Karlsson (77gp 17g 54a 71pts)

Ottawa was another team this year who has surprised us all. Craig Anderson definitely deserves an award this year for his play on the ice and what he’s been able to overcome. The Sens also made a ton of depth moves up front, the acquisition of Alexandre Burrows, Viktor Stalberg, Derick Brassard, and Tommy Wingels has helped the team a lot.

What else has helped this team a lot is the fact they have two solid backups in Mike Condon and Andrew Hammond who can take over if need be. And if they have to there’s nothing to be worried about since they have shown all season that they can step up.

Player to watch: Erik Karlsson

2016-17 stats: 77gp 17g 54a 71pts

Erik Karlsson was so close to finishing first in defensive scoring for the league, unfortunately, Brent Burns took that away. Now the deciding factor will come down to who will make it further in the playoffs, Ottawa or San Jose. If the Sharks do there’s no worry about erasing Burns from the trophy, but if Ottawa does that will make Erik Karlsson’s case much better, after all, he does carry this team everywhere on the ice.

14

Nashville Predators

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (41-29-12)

Goals For:

240

Goals Against:

224

Special Teams

PP: (18.9 percent) (16th)

PK: (80.9 percent) (15th)

Injury List

Calle Jarnkrok – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Colin Wilson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Vernon Fiddler – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Mike Fisher – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Yannick Weber – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Viktor Arvidsson (80gp 31g 30a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Roman Josi (72gp 12g 37a 49pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Fiala (54gp 11g 5a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Pekka Rinne (31 wins 2.42GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Season: RW Viktor Arvidsson (80gp 31g 30a 61pts)

The Predators were perennial Stanley Cup contender at the beginning of the season, but they weren’t able to meet those expectations throughout the season. As the year went on, people started to see why they believed the group would contend. The Preds punched the final wild card spot and in return will take on their rivals in Chicago.

While the Predators have been known for a strong defensive group, the team finally has some effective scorers up front. Viktor Arvidsson came out of nowhere to lead the team in points along with linemate Ryan Johansen. Filip Forsberg scored 30 goals for the second consecutive season, being the first Predator to ever do so.

The Predators will need for Colin Wilson to repeat his strong playoff performance from last season or get some more production from the disappointing Craig Smith (only 29 points). PK Subban looks healthy as well, but Ryan Ellis has become the go-to guy on the back end. If Pekka Rinne struggles early, the Preds may be forced to hand the reins over to young backup Juuse Saros.

Player to watch: RW Colin Wilson

2016-17 stats: 70gp 12g 23a 35pts

Colin Wilson plays a solid two-way game but he always looks like he has more offense to give. Last year in the playoffs, Wilson teamed up with Mike Fisher and James Neal to create one of the most dangerous lines in the playoffs. Considering Wilson wasn’t able to carry that success over the regular season but he has produced 18 points in 20 games in the past two playoff seasons.

13

San Jose Sharks

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (46-29-7)

Goals For:

221

Goals Against:

201

Special Teams

PP: (16.7 percent) (25th)

PK: (80.7 percent) (18th)

Injury List

Joe Thornton – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Joe Pavelski (81gp 29g 39a 68pts)

Top Defenseman: Brent Burns (82gp 29g 47a 76pts)

Top Rookie: Kevin Labanc (55gp 8g 12a 20pts)

Top Goaltender: Martin Jones (35 wins 2.40GAA .912 save percentage)

Player of the Season: D Brent Burns (82gp 29g 47a 76pts)

The San Jose Sharks looked like they were going to sail away as the Pacific Division title winners, but the Sharks were one of the worst teams down the stretch. A lengthy playoff run and a World Cup likely contributed to the Sharks’ collapse. The Sharks will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

As the Sharks struggled, so did defenseman Brent Burns. Burns was in the Art Ross trophy discussion as late as early March, but his production fell. Burns is still a game changer from the back end, and if he can get on a roll, then he could take over a few games. Captain Joe Pavelski will have most of the offensive pressure on him due to injuries to Joe Thornton and Logan Couture.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be tasked with trying to handle the Connor McDavid line, and that is no easy feat. Vlasic was not able to contain Connor and friends in the final two games against the Oilers so keep your eyes on that storyline. Martin Jones has struggled down the stretch as well.

Player to watch: LW Patrick Marleau

2016-17 stats: 82gp 27g 19a 46pts

Patrick Marleau may not be the superstar he once was, but the veteran can still score goals. Even better, Patrick Marleau can still score goals against the Edmonton Oilers. The veteran will need to elevate his game in the absence of Couture and Thornton (even if they return and are not 100 percent) if the Sharks have any chance of getting past the Oilers.

12

Calgary Flames

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (45-33-4)

Goals For:

226

Goals Against:

221

Special Teams

PP: (20.2 percent) (10th)

PK: (81.6 percent) (12th)

Injury List

Chad Johnson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Ladislav Smid – Neck – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Johnny Gaudreau (72gp 18g 43a 61pts)

Top Defenseman: Dougie Hamilton (81gp 13g 37a 50pts)

Top Rookie: Matthew Tkachuk (76gp 13g 35a 48pts)

Top Goaltender: Brian Elliott (26 wins 2.55GAA .910 save percentage)

Player of the Season: C Mikael Backlund (81gp 22g 31a 53pts)

The Flames started off the season with a line of stinkers, before a simple couple of beers turned the season around. Head coach Glen Gulutzan appealed to his young group and that aspect coupled with improved goaltending led to a playoff birth. The Flames will have their work cut out for them in a first round battle against the Anaheim Ducks.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan took slight steps back offensively this year after signing their lengthy extensions, but Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik improved their offensive games. The X factor for the Flames up front was the play of rookie Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk not only added offense, but he also added grit and peskiness to the Flames’ roster.

GM Brad Treliving deserves a lot of credit for adding Michael Stone and Matt Bartkowski to his blueline prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. Stone and Bartkowski were perfect additions to a group that already includes Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton, and T.J. Oshie. Starting goalie Brian Elliott will need to repeat his playoff success from last season as he backstopped the St. Louis Blues to the Conference Final.

Player to watch: D Mark Giordano

2016-17 stats: 81gp 12g 27a 39pts

It may be hard to believe, but Mark Giordano will only be playing in his fifth playoff game when the puck is dropped for game one. The Flames captain last saw playoff action in 2007. He missed the Flames last playoff run with an injury during the 2014-15 season. Giordano is already public enemy number one after injuring Ducks defender Cam Fowler in the final regular season matchup between the two clubs.

11

Boston Bruins

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (44-31-7)

Goals For:

234

Goals Against:

212

Special Teams

PP: (21.7 percent) (7th)

PK: (85.7 percent) (1st)

Injury List

David Krejci – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Brandon Carlo – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Noel Acciari – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Torey Krug – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jimmy Hayes – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Brian Ferlin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Brad Marchand (80gp 39g 46a 85pts)

Top Defenseman: Torey Krug (81gp 8g 43a 51pts)

Top Rookie: Brandon Carlo (82gp 6g 10a 16pts)

Top Goaltender: Tuukka Rask (37 wins 2.23GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Brad Marchand (80gp 39g 46a 85pts)

Boston finished the season with the top-ranked penalty kill in the NHL, but with Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug out with an injury, they’re gonna be hard pressed to keep things solid in their own end. But on the flip side, they still have Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller, Colin Miller, John-Michael Liles and Adam McQuaid. Plus the pickups of Dominic Moore, David Backes, Riley Nash and Tim Schaller for extra depth up front has been huge.

What else has been big for the Bruins has been the play of Brad Marchand all season, playing with teammate Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby at the World Cup definitely kicked him into a better offensive player. Tuukka Rask was also outstanding all season and will be relied upon the biggest in the playoffs. But he’s a top tier goalie who has won the cup before so he should be able to handle the pressure.

Player to watch: Patrice Bergeron

2016-17 stats: 79gp 21g 32a 53pts

Bergeron is the key factor though, all post-season long he’s going to be taking the majority of the defensive zone faceoffs and penalty kill faceoffs. After all, he is the best defensive forward in the game. But with the lineup of him, Marchand and Backes he’s also going to put up a solid amount of points.

10

New York Rangers

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (48-28-6)

Goals For:

256

Goals Against:

220

Special Teams

PP: (20.2 percent) (11th)

PK: (79.8 percent) (19th)

Injury List

Jesper Fast – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mats Zuccarello (80gp 15g 44a 59pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan McDonagh (77gp 6g 36a 42pts)

Top Rookie: Brady Skjei (80gp 5g 34a 39pts)

Top Goaltender: Henrik Lundqvist (31 wins 2.74GAA .910 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Mats Zuccarello (80gp 15g 44a 59pts)

The Rangers are a very solid club possessing four lines of scoring, three solid defensive lines and a goaltender who wants to win it all while he can. So while some look at the Rangers as playoff underdogs, there’s a lot more people who see the Rangers as heavy favorites. And in some aspects they are.

One thing the Rangers need to watch for is the play of Rick Nash because for some reason every time the stakes are high, he disappears offensively. And that needs to change because if he can become a clutch player for this Rangers team they will be in a very good position against Montreal, but even if he doesn’t, they still possess a lot more players who can make up for his lack of play.

Player to watch: Henrik Lundqvist

2016-17 stats: 31 wins 2.74GAA .910 save percentage

Lundqvist is 36 years old, he wants to win now. And with the team, the Rangers have this season they could very well do it. But the question is can Henrik handle the constant pressure and not slow down? The answer is yes. He’s like Crosby in some ways, when he’s under pressure he kicks his game into a whole new gear.

9

St. Louis Blues

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (46-29-7)

Goals For:

235

Goals Against:

218

Special Teams

PP: (21.3 percent) (8th)

PK: (84.8 percent) (3rd)

Injury List

Robert Bortuzzo – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Paul Stastny – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Robby Fabbri – Knee – Out-for-Season

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Vladimir Tarasenko (82gp 39g 36a 75pts)

Top Defenseman: Alex Pietrangelo (80gp 14g 34a 48pts)

Top Rookie: Ivan Barbashev (30gp 5g 7a 12pts)

Top Goaltender: Jake Allen (33 wins 2.42GAA .915 save percentage)

Player of the Week: RW Vladimir Tarasenko (82gp 39g 36a 75pts)

The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to miss the postseason and decided to trade offensive defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk at the trade deadline. Instead, they picked up their game afterward, mainly due to a strong performance from new head coach Mike Yeo. The Blues will take on the Minnesota Wild in round one.

Vladimir Tarasenko was the heartbeat of the offense once again, and he has managed to consistently put up 70 point seasons over the last three years. The Blues lost Robby Fabbri to injury but they have received solid contributions from the likes of Magnus Paajarvi and Ivan Barbashev down the stretch. The Blues brought Vladimir Sobotka back after a three-year absence in the KHL and he will add another element to the club in the playoffs

The Blues have received strong goaltending from Jake Allen down the stretch under the tutelage of Martin Brodeur. Allen’s performance will be the determining factor in the first-round series against the Wild.

Player to watch: Alex Steen

2016-17 stats: 76gp 16g 35a 51pts

I was one of the many surprised that Steen was overlooked for the vacant captaincy on the Blues team. While Pietrangelo is no slouch, Steen has leader written all over him. Steen is one of the longest-tenured Blues and he bleeds the team colors. Expect Alexander Steen to be a game breaker against the Wild.

8

Montreal Canadiens

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (47-26-9)

Goals For:

226

Goals Against:

200

Special Teams

PP: (19.6 percent) (13th)

PK: (81.1 percent) (14th)

Injury List

Alexei Emelin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Max Pacioretty (81gp 35g 32a 67pts)

Top Defenseman: Shea Weber (78gp 17g 25a 42pts)

Top Rookie: Artturi Lehkonen (73gp 18g 10a 28pts)

Top Goaltender: Carey Price (37 wins 2.23GAA .923 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Max Pacioretty (81gp 35g 32a 67pts)

Montreal had a very eventful season, the heat Max Pacioretty was receiving for not being a proper captain before scoring 35 goals. The trade in which seen P.K. Subban go to Nashville for Shea Weber who has come into the team and helped hugely on the power-play or a number of moves the team made during the season to strengthen their offensive core. But the biggest surprise was the $5 million dollar signing of Alexander Radulov.

The Habs have a tough series against the Rangers and with the offense, defense and goaltending the Rangers have are going to make things very tough for Montreal. However, Montreal has a boat load of heavyweight grinders that can wear that team down so if they can do so effectively, they could have a chance.

Player to watch: Carey Price

2016-17 stats: 37 wins 2.23GAA .923 save percentage

Out of everyone on the team, Carey Price is going to be relied upon the most, and like Holtby, he has the skill to win games on his own. The only issue is with Shea Weber injured the Habs are going to have to play much tighter defense to help him. Because in order to win a cup you need all units on top of their game you can’t rely on just goaltending.

7

Minnesota Wild

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (49-25-8)

Goals For:

266

Goals Against:

208

Special Teams

PP: (21.0 percent) (9th)

PK: (82.9 percent) (8th)

Injury List

Jared Spurgeon – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Victor Bartley – Triceps – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Mikael Granlund (81gp 26g 43a 69pts)

Top Defenseman: Ryan Suter (82gp 9g 31a 40pts)

Top Rookie: Tyler Graovac (52gp 7g 2a 9pts)

Top Goaltender: Devan Dubnyk (40 wins 2.25GAA .923 save percentage)

Player of the Season: C Mikael Granlund (81gp 26g 43a 69pts)

The Minnesota Wild started the season like a team possessed before fading down the stretch. They lost their spot atop the Central Division to the Blackhawks and will instead face the surging St. Louis Blues in the first round. Head coach Bruce Boudreau has demons to slay this time around.

The Wild still ended the season with a solid amount of players who can put the puck in the net. 12 players scored double digits in goals, and six players had over 50 points. Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, and Charlie Coyle had the best seasons of their career, while Eric Staal looked rejuvenated. The Wild also have rookie Joel Eriksson-Ek to draw offense from after he was recalled for a second tour of duty after being sent to Sweden to develop.

Starting goaltender Devan Dubnyk was the best goalie in the first few months of the season, but he faded down the stretch to the point that Bruce Boudreau felt more comfortable starting Alex Stalock near the end of the year. The Wild are the most unflavoured team in the higher seed.

Player to watch: LW Jason Zucker

2016-17 stats: 70gp 22g 25a 47pts

Jason Zucker was another player that had a career year, doubling his point total up to 47 from 23 the year before. Zucker is one of those types of players that doesn’t get the credit he deserves as a scorer based on the other options his team has, and those players seem to produce during the playoffs.

6

Anaheim Ducks

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (46-23-13)

Goals For:

223

Goals Against:

200

Special Teams

PP: (18.7 percent) (17th)

PK: (84.7 percent) (4th)

Injury List

Nick Ritchie – Suspended – Game-2

Cam Fowler – Knee – Six-Weeks

Clayton Stoner – Abdomen – Day-to-Day

Ryan Garbutt – Shoulder – Out-for-Season

Simon Despres – Concussion – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Ryan Getzlaf (74gp 15g 58a 73pts)

Top Defenseman: Cam Fowler (80gp 11g 28a 39pts)

Top Rookie: Ondrej Kase (53gp 5g 10a 15pts)

Top Goaltender: John Gibson (25 wins 2.22GAA .924 save percentage)

Player of the Season: C Ryan Getzlaf (74gp 15g 58a 73pts)

The Anaheim Ducks head into the playoffs as the Pacific Division winning club for the fifth straight season. The Ducks will be taking on the Calgary Flames in the first round in what looks to be a rather pleasant matchup for the group.

While Corey Perry has struggled throughout the regular season with only 19 goals, the Ducks found additional goals from Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and trade deadline acquisition Patrick Eaves. In goal, the Ducks are set with John Gibson expected to take the brunt of the starts. If he falters down the stretch, the Ducks are more than comfortable with backup Jonathan Bernier.

The Ducks will be without top defender Cam Fowler in the first round, but they are completely comfortable on the back end. The Ducks have had solid contributions from rookies Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour, on top of the already strong play of Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen.

Player to watch: Andrew Cogliano

2016-17 stats: 82gp 16g 19a 35pts

Every playoff, there’s a player that brings the offense seemingly out of nowhere. Andrew Cogliano has never missed a single NHL game in his entire career and he also has 43 NHL Playoff games to his name. Watch for him to fly under the radar in the series against the Flames. Cogliano is all speed, and don’t be surprised if he puts up a few goals in the first round.

5

Edmonton Oilers

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (47-26-9)

Goals For:

247

Goals Against:

212

Special Teams

PP: (22.9 percent) (5th)

PK: (80.7 percent) (17th)

Injury List

Tyler Pitlick – Leg – Out-for-Season

Andrew Ference – Hip – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Connor McDavid (82gp 30g 70a 100pts)

Top Defenseman: Oscar Klefbom (82gp 12g 26a 38pts)

Top Rookie: Drake Caggiula (60gp 7g 11a 18pts)

Top Goaltender: Cam Talbot (42 wins 2.39GAA .919 save percentage)

Player of the Week: C Connor McDavid (82gp 30g 70a 100pts)

The “Decade of Darkness” is finally over and the Edmonton Oilers are back in the playoffs. While outsiders see the Oilers as a one-man team, the Oilers have learned to play as a group and that has led them to being a favourite in the playoffs over the San Jose Sharks

Connor McDavid is the beating heart of the franchise and his line with Patrick Maroon and Leon Draisaitl is arguably the best line in the entire league. The Oilers’ second line of Lucic, Nugent-Hopkins and Eberle were very hot in the final ten games and will be able to provide some strong secondary scoring down the stretch.

Cam Talbot was the workhorse of the NHL and started 73 games, but played admirably and was arguably the biggest factor in the Oilers’ success. Some believe he may be worn out, but Talbot showed throughout the season that he does better without rest. The Oilers have grit and size to go along with skill and speed, so they will be a handful.

Player to watch: LW Milan Lucic

2016-17 stats: 82gp 23g 27a 50pts

When the Oilers signed Milan Lucic to a lengthy seven-year deal, many pundits believed the Oilers had overpaid the 28-year-old. As the games got more important and intense, Lucic got better and better. He had a natural hat trick in the final regular season game against the Sharks, and he will be looking to keep amping his teammates up.

4

Pittsburgh Penguins

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (50-21-11)

Goals For:

282

Goals Against:

234

Special Teams

PP: (23.1 percent) (3rd)

PK: (79.8 percent) (20th)

Injury List

Matthew Murray – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Chad Ruhwedel – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Chris Kunitz – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Carl Hagelin – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang – Neck – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Sidney Crosby (75gp 44g 45a 89pts)

Top Defenseman: Justin Schultz (78gp 12g 39a 51pts)

Top Rookie: Jake Guentzel (40gp 16g 17a 33pts)

Top Goaltender: Matthew Murray (32 wins 2.41GAA .923 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Sidney Crosby (75gp 44g 45a 89pts)

Sidney Crosby continues to show why he’s the best player in the world, missing a handful of games at the start of the season than coming back to lead the team in scoring and the NHL in goals is a massive achievement. Matthew Murray also had himself a solid year while Marc-Andre Fleury tanked which was also surprising. Come the expansion draft the Pens could very well leave him exposed if he doesn’t get protected with a draft pick first.

The Penguins are looking to repeat this year for another Cup, and with a stronger d-core and a mass amount of scoring up front, they could very well do it. But with Murray now injured and play falling to Fleury. The team is definitely second guessing how it can be done. But if everyone shows up every night like we all know they can, they should do just fine.

Player to watch: Sidney Crosby

2016-17 stats: 75gp 44g 45a 89pts

Crosby has been clutch all year and he’s going to be relied upon again this post-season. Every time he’s under pressure and the stage is huge he shifts to another gear that some didn’t think was possible, but that’s why he is the best in the World.

3

Columbus Blue Jackets

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (50-24-8)

Goals For:

249

Goals Against:

195

Special Teams

PP: (19.9 percent) (12th)

PK: (82.5 percent) (9th)

Injury List

Ryan Murray – Hand – Day-to-Day

Lukas Sedlak – Upper-Body – Week-to-Week

David Clarkson – Back – Indefinitely

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Cam Atkinson (82gp 35g 27a 62pts)

Top Defenseman: Zach Werenski (78gp 11g 36a 47pts)

Top Rookie: Zach Werenski (78gp 11g 36a 47pts)

Top Goaltender: Sergei Bobrovsky (41 wins 2.06GAA .931 save percentage)

Player of the Season: G Sergei Bobrovsky (41 wins 2.06GAA .931 save percentage 7 shutouts)

What a season the Blue Jackets had, even if they get beat out in the first round they have nothing to be disappointed about. They went from a bottom feeding team to finishing third in the East. John Tortorella’s coaching system is part of the reason and the fact he didn’t give the team morning skates so they were fresh come game time was a big factor. But speaking of big factors, how about the season Sergei Bobrovsky had? Or the team’s whole youth led by star rookie Zach Werenski.

They definitely have been exciting to watch and then the veterans stepping up when they needed to be was huge as well. Another huge surprise for the Blue Jackets was $500,000 man Sam Gagner who had himself a career year. Now to the upcoming series, the Penguins are not an easy team to play against and will challenge the Jackets every inch of the ice. While they’re not expected to win the series they could pull off a huge upset and move onto the second round. But that will all come down to the core and the play of Bobrovsky.

Player to watch: Nick Foligno

2016-17 stats: 79gp 26g 25a 51pts

While Nick Foligno didn’t finish in the top three for team scoring, he’s still one of the team’s key veterans and he’s clutch under pressure. He’s going to see a lot of ice time in the playoffs and be in every key situation, so expect to see his name a lot on the scoreboard.

2

Chicago Blackhawks

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (50-23-9)

Goals For:

244

Goals Against:

213

Special Teams

PP: (18.0 percent) (19th)

PK: (77.7 percent) (24th)

Injury List

Michal Rozsival – Face – Day-to-Day

Andrew Desjardins – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Personal – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Patrick Kane (82gp 34g 55a 89pts)

Top Defenseman: Duncan Keith (80gp 6g 47a 53pts)

Top Rookie: Ryan Hartman (76gp 19g 12a 31pts)

Top Goaltender: Corey Crawford (32 wins 2.55GAA .918 save percentage)

Player of the Season: RW Patrick Kane (82gp 34g 55a 89pts)

The Chicago Blackhawks continue to be a dominant NHL club, despite what the analytical crowd will tell you. The Hawks finished at the top of the Central Division and the Western Conference as a whole. The Blackhawks will take on rival Nashville Predators in the first round this year, making a rivalry gain new heights.

Patrick Kane wasn’t able to produce at the pace he did last season, but he still led the way offensively putting up 89 points on the year despite his regular center Artem Anisimov missing 18 games with an injury. Captain Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin were their regular selves as well.

The Blackhawks continue to be successful because of their young players’ ability to take the next step year after year. This year, the Hawks saw unheard of improvements from the likes of Richard Panik (22 goals), Tanner Hero (16 points) and Michal Kempny. They aren’t as deep as they once were, but they made a solid move reacquiring Johnny Oduya to aid their defensive group.

Player to watch: RW Richard Panik

2016-17 stats: 82gp 22g 22a 44pts

Nobody expected Richard Panik to score 20 goals, but he was able to do that and more. The former agitator has found a home in Chicago. Considering he will play with Jonathan Toews, Panik is a threat to score and he should be able to be an effective and chippy scorer in the playoffs.

1

Washington Capitals

Previous Ranking: N/A (-)

Team Record: (55-19-8)

Goals For:

263

Goals Against:

182

Special Teams

PP: (23.1 percent) (4th)

PK: (83.8 percent) (7th)

Injury List

John Carlson – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Statistical Leaders in 2016-17

Top Forward: Nicklas Backstrom (82gp 23g 63a 86pts)

Top Defenseman: Matt Niskanen (78gp 5g 34a 39pts)

Top Rookie: Jakub Vrana (21gp 3g 3a 6pts)

Top Goaltender: Braden Holtby (42 wins 2.07GAA .925 save percentage)

Player of the Season: F Nicklas Backstrom (82gp 23g 63a 86pts)

The Washington Capitals are heavy favorites to win the whole thing this season, the question is whether they can or cannot do it. After some key depth acquisitions and the pickup of Kevin Shattenkirk to help bolster an already solid blue line is going to give the Caps a serious chance.

Braden Holtby is one of the best in the world and can win games on his own. But the playoffs are a whole different animal, one he’s faced but has yet to conquer. Now the Caps are poised to sweep the Maple Leafs and if they do they have some much tougher competition afterward. But by all rights they should be able to make it to the finals, that’s if they don’t face the Penguins.

Player to watch: Braden Holtby

2016-17 stats: 42 wins 2.07GAA .925 save percentage

As stated above Holtby is rivaling Canadiens netminder Carey Price as number one in the world. And if he can finally win himself a Stanley Cup this season, he’s going to be looked at as the number one in the world. But if Montreal makes it further, he’s once again going to be overshadowed by Carey. Holtby can win games on his own and pull out clutch saves when needed. Which he will need to do on a consistent basis in this year’s playoffs because none of these teams are going to make it easy for him.

This article originally appeared on