NHL Playoff Player Rankings: St. Louis Takes the Lead

NHL Playoff Player Rankings: Our Very First Post-Season Player Rankings, Who is Number One is all Positions? Read Along to Find Out!

This is our very first NHL Playoff Player Rankings, this list will be a countdown of the top 10 players for each position. All of these players fell into their spot’s by the numbers they have produced so far. I have eliminated the bottom 10 section because the vast majority of hockey pools are now closed.

Most teams this offseason have only played two games so far, but a lot has still happened and players have still contributed, some are even on pace to have the best post season ever.

For forwards and defenseman, the main factor will be based on points-per-game averages. This statistic shows us how well a player will score over the course of the post-season. When given an advanced look it lets us know how much they could end up scoring on the season and if they would lead the league or not.

Goalies will be decided by save percentage and shutouts. While goalies are obviously going to let in pucks, this stat is fundamental in watching their overall success and potential to where they could be in the league if playing for a better defensive team.

Legend:

LW = Last Week

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/NR) – Sidney Crosby, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 2a, 3pts

2 (LW/NR) – Evgeni Malkin, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 2a, 3pts

3 (LW/NR) – Ryan Getzlaf, ANA – 1gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

4 (LW/NR) – Jake Guentzel, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

5 (LW/NR) – Connor McDavid, EDM – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

6 (LW/NR) – Tomas Plekanec, MON – 2gp 1g, 1a, 2pts

7 (LW/NR) – Mark Letestu, EDM – 2gp, og, 2a, 2pts

8 (LW/NR) – Rickard Rakell, ANA – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

9 (LW/NR) – Frank Vatrano, BOS – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

10 (LW/NR) – Mitch Marner, TOR – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/NR) – Zach Parise, MIN – 2gp, 2g, 0a, 2pts

2 (LW/NR) – Jaden Schwartz, STL – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

3 (LW/NR) – Milan Lucic, EDM – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

4 (LW/NR) – Viktor Arvidsson, NSH – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

5 (LW/NR) – Brandon Saad, CBJ – 2g, 1g, 0a, 1pt

6 (LW/NR) – Vladimir Sobotka, STL – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

7 (LW/NR) – Tanner Glass, NYR – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

8 (LW/NR) – Matt Calvert, CBJ – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

9 (LW/NR) – Brad Marchand, BOS – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

10 (LW/NR) – Paul Byron, MTL – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/NR) – Alexander Radulov, MTL – 2gp, 1g, 2a, 3pts

2 (LW/NR) – Justin Williams, WSH – 1gp, 2g, 0a, 2pts

3 (LW/NR) – Jakob Silfverberg, ANA – 1gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

4 (LW/NR) – Kris Versteeg, CGY – 1gp, 0g, 2a, 2pts

5 (LW/NR) – Phil Kessel, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

6 (LW/NR) – Patric Hornqvist, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 1a, 2pts

7 (LW/NR) – Michael Grabner, NYR – 2gp, 2g, 0a, 2pts

8 (LW/NR) – Bryan Rust, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

9 (LW/NR) – Mats Zuccarello, NYR – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

10 (LW/NR) – Joel Ward, SJ – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/NR) – Joel Edmundson, STL – 2gp, 2g, 0a, 2pts

2 (LW/NR) – Ian Cole, PIT – 2gp, 0g, 2a, 2pts

3 (LW/NR) – Marc-Edouard Vlasic, SJ – 2gp, 0g, 2a, 2pts

4 (LW/NR) – Shea Theodore, ANA – 1gp, 0g, 2a, 2pts

5 (LW/NR) – Oscar Klefbom, EDM – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

6 (LW/NR) – Jake Gardiner, TOR – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

7 (LW/NR) – Jeff Petry, MTL – 2gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

8 (LW/NR) – Paul Martin, SJ – 1gp, 1g, 0a, 1pt

9 (LW/NR) – T.J. Brodie, CGY – 1gp, 0g, 1a, 1pt

10 (LW/NR) – Darnell Nurse, EDM – 2gp, 0g, 1a, 1pt

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/NR) – Pekka Rinne, NSH – 1gp, 1w, 1.000 save percentage, 0.00 GAA, 1s0

2 (LW/NR) – Henrik Lundqvist, NYR – 2gp, 1w, .955 save percentage. 1.73 GAA, 1s0

3 (LW/NR) – Cam Talbot, EDM – 2gp, 1w, .950 save percentage, 1.46 GAA, 1so

4 (LW/NR) – Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT – 2gp, 2w, .972 save percentage, 1.00 GAA

5 (LW/NR) – Jake Allen, STL – 2gp, 2w, .974 save percentage, 0.87 GAA

6 (LW/NR) – Carey Price, MTL – 2gp, 1w, .941 save percentage, 1.77 GAA

7 (LW/NR) – Martin Jones, SJ – 2gp, 1w, .927 save percentage, 1.96 GAA

8 (LW/NR) – Tuukka Rask, BOS – 1gp, 1w, .963 save percentage, 1.01 GAA

9 (LW/NR) – Braden Holtby, WSH – 1gp, 1w, .946 save percentage, 1.84 GAA

10 (LW/NR) – John Gibson, ANA – 1gp, 1w, .938 save percentage, 2.00 GAA

Top Forward of the Week: Sidney Crosby, PIT – 2gp, 1g, 2a, 3pts, +2

Crosby has been off to a terrific start in this year’s playoffs. He’s put up three points in two games and shares the league lead with teammate Evgeni Malkin. He’s also helped the Pens grab a 2-0 series lead over the Blue Jackets.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Joel Edmundson, STL – 2gp, 2g, 0a, 2pts, +2

Joel Edmundson has been solid this postseason, he’s put up two goals in two games while posting a plus-two rating.

Top Goalie of the Week: Jake Allen, STL – 2gp, 2w, .974 save percentage, 0.87 GAA, 0so

Jake Allen has been the hottest goalie so far in the playoffs with two wins, a .974 save percentage and a 0.87 goals-against-average. He’s helped the St. Louis Blues gain a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Wild who was pegged as heavy favorites for this series.

