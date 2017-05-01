NHL Playoff Player Rankings: Pittsburgh Climbing to the Top

NHL Playoff Player Rankings: Teams are Now Halfway Through the Second Round and A Lot of New Players have Appeared in new Positions. Who Exactly Will be Number One in each Position? Read to Find Out!

Welcome back to our NHL Playoff Player Rankings, this list will be a countdown of the top 10 players for each position. All of these players fell into their spot’s by the numbers they have produced so far. I have eliminated the bottom 10 section because the vast majority of hockey pools are now closed.

With every team finishing their first series a lot has happened and players have still contributed, some are even on pace to have the best post season ever.

For forwards and defenseman, the main factor will be based on points-per-game averages based on who played the fewest games. This statistic shows us how well a player will score over the course of the post-season. When given an advanced look it lets us know how much they could end up scoring in the playoffs and if they would lead the league or not.

Goalies will be decided by save percentage and shutouts as well as wins in fewest games played. While goalies are obviously going to let in pucks, this stat is fundamental in watching their overall success and potential to where they could be in the league if playing for a better defensive team.

Legend:

LW = Last Week

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/+4) – Evgeni Malkin, PIT – 7gp, 3g, 10a, 13pts

2 (LW/+4) – Sidney Crosby, PIT – 7gp, 4g, 7a, 11pts

3 (LW/+4) – Jake Guentzel, PIT – 7gp, 7g, 3a, 10pts

4 (LW/-1) – Ryan Getzlaf, ANA – 7gp, 5g, 4a, 9pts

5 (LW/-4) – Ryan Johansen, NSH – 7gp, 1g, 6a, 7pts

6 (LW/-2) – Rickard Rakell, ANA – 7gp, 3g, 3a, 6pts

7 (LW/+1) – Derick Brassard, OTT – 8gp, 2g, 6a, 8pts

8 (LW/+1) – Nicklas Backstrom, WSH – 8gp, 3g, 5a, 8pts

9 (LW/NR) – Leon Draisaitl, EDM – 9gp, 2g, 6a, 8pts

10 (LW/NR) – Connor McDavid, EDM – 9gp, 3g, 3a, 6pts

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/+6) – Patrick Marleau, SJ – 6gp, 3g, 1a, 4pts

2 (LW/-1) – Filip Forsberg, NSH – 7gp, 3g, 4a, 7pts

3 (LW/-1) – Viktor Arvidsson, NSH – 7gp, 2g, 2a, 4pts

4 (LW/-1) – Jaden Schwartz, STL – 8gp, 3g, 4a, 7pts

5 (LW/-1) – Alex Steen, STL – 8gp, 3g, 3a, 6pts,

6 (LW/+4) – Alex Ovechkin, WSH – 8gp, 4g, 2a, 6pts

7 (LW/NR) – Mike Hoffman, OTT – 8gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts

8 (LW/NR) – Vladimir Sobotka, STL – 8gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts

9 (LW/-3) – Marcus Johansson, WSH – 8gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts

10 (LW/NR) – Patrick Maroon, EDM – 9gp, 3g, 2a, 5pts

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/+5) – Alexander Radulov, MTL – 6gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts

2 (LW/-) – Phil Kessel, PIT – 7gp, 4g, 7a, 11pts

3 (LW/NR) – Jakob Silfverberg, ANA – 7gp, 6g, 2a, 8pts

4 (LW/NR) – Patric Hornqvist, PIT – 7gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts

5 (LW/-2) – Bryan Rust, PIT – 7gp, 4g, 0a, 4pts

6 (LW/-1) – T.J. Oshie, WSH – 8gp, 3g, 6a, 9pts

7 (LW/-3) – Bobby Ryan, OTT – 8gp, 4g, 3a, 7pts

8 (LW/-1) – Justin Williams, WSH – 8gp, 3g, 3a, 6pts

9 (LW/NR) – Vladimir Tarasenko, STL – 8gp, 3g, 2a, 5pts

10 (LW/NR) – Mats Zuccarello, NYR – 8gp, 3g, 1a, 4pts

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/+7) – Morgan Rielly, TOR – 6gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts

2 (LW/-) – Ryan Ellis, NSH – 7gp, 3g, 5a, 8pts

3 (LW/-2) – Shea Theodore, ANA – 7gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts

4 (LW/NR) – P.K. Subban, NSH – 7gp, 1g, 5a, 6pts

5 (LW/-) – Roman Josi, NSH – 7gp, 3g, 2a, 5pts

6 (LW/NR) – Ian Cole, PIT – 7gp, 0g, 5a, 5pts

7 (LW/-) – Erik Karlsson, OTT – 8gp, 1g, 7a, 8pts

8 (LW/NR) – Joel Edmundson, STL – 8gp, 2g, 3a, 5pts

9 (LW/NR) – Dion Phaneuf, OTT – 8gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts

10 (LW/NR) – Ryan McDonagh, NYR – 8gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/+9) – Martin Jones, SJ – 6gp, 2w, .935 save percentage, 1.75 GAA, 1so

2 (LW/+7) – Frederik Andersen, TOR – 6gp, 2w, .915 save percentage, 2.68 GAA

3 (LW/-2) – Pekka Rinne, NSH – 7gp, 6w, .950 save percentage, 1.38 GAA, 2s0

4 (LW/-) – Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT – 7gp, 6w, .936 save percentage, 2.37 GAA

5 (LW/-3) – John Gibson, ANA – 7gp, 4w, .911 save percentage, 2.80 GAA

6 (LW/+2) – Craig Anderson, OTT – 8gp, 6w, .923 save percentage, 2.09 GAA, 1s

7 (LW/-4) – Jake Allen, STL – 8gp, 5w, .938 save percentage, 2.04 GAA

8 (LW/-3) – Henrik Lundqvist, NYR – 8gp, 4w, .933 save percentage. 2.15 GAA, 1so

9 (LW/-2) – Braden Holtby, WSH – 8gp, 4w, .911 save percentage, 2.62 GAAo

10 (LW/-4) – Cam Talbot, EDM – 9gp, 6w, .918 save percentage, 2.47 GAA, 2so

Top Forward of the Week: Leon Draisaitl, EDM – 3gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts, +4

Leon Draisaitl was rather quiet in the San Jose series but has broken out big time against Anaheim. With the Ducks defense so focused on shutting down Connor McDavid this has opened up a ton of space for him and he’s been able to capitalize on it.

Top Defenseman of the Week: P.K. Subban, NSH – 3gp, 1g, 3a, 4pts, +3

Like Draisaitl, P.K. Subban was also quiet in Nashville’s first series but he’s come out swinging against the Blues. For instance last week he’s put up four points in three games.

Top Goalie of the Week: Craig Anderson, OTT – 3gp, 3w, .929 save percentage, 2.30 GAA

Ottawa has been awesome for Canadian fans, taking down the Bruins in one of the best series’ so far this year and now repeating the same awesome gameplay against the Rangers. Craig Anderson has been on top of his game and if he continues his play as well as the rest of the Sens, they can go very far in this year’s post-season.

