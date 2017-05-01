NHL Playoff Capsules

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Jakob Silfverberg scored twice to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-3 victory over Edmonton on Sunday night, cutting the Oilers’ series lead to 2-1,

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and Rickard Rakell, Chris Wagner and Ryan Kesler also scored for Anaheim, which lost the first two games at home. John Gibson stopped 24 shots.

Connor McDavid scored his first of the series for Edmonton. Patrick Maroon and Anton Slepychev also scored and Kris Russell had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 22 saves.

Wagner scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, firing a shot that deflected off Talbot’s arm and in.

Silfverberg knocked in a feed from Josh Manson at 4:56 of the third to make it 5-3. The Oilers challenged the play for offside, but the goal stood after a video review. Kesler swept in a rebound with 9 1/2 minutes left to cap the scoring.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

PREDATORS 3, BLUES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and Nashville grabbed a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal.

Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored, and Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23, and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.

Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road this postseason.

Blues goalie Jake Allen kept St. Louis in this game before being pulled by coach Mike Yeo for the extra attacker with more than 4 minutes remaining and took his timeout with 1:25 left.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves, including a flurry of stops to preserve the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night.