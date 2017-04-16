NHL Playoff Capsules

WASHINGTON (AP) Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops to keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

Brian Boyle made a slick backhanded pass to Kapanen, who put the puck into a wide-open net to give Toronto its first playoff victory since 2013.

SENATORS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Dion Phaneuf scored at 1:59 of overtime and Ottawa rallied for a victory over Boston.

The Senators rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime. The Eastern Conference series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.

Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Senators started the overtime with the man advantage as the Bruins took a delay of game penalty with 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third, the Senators scored twice in a span of 2:20 to tie the game.

PREDATORS 5, BLACKHAWKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping Nashville pound Chicago for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Ellis, Harry Zolnierczyk, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored their first career playoff goal.

Game 3 is Monday night in Nashville.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville shuffled his lineup, inserting rookie Vinnie Hinostroza and Dennis Rasmussen and benching veteran Jordin Tootoo and John Hayden. But it was more of the same for the Blackhawks, who once again looked out of sync against the Predators’ active defense.

DUCKS 3, FLAMES 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Ryan Getzlaf scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:46 to play on a bizarre deflection off Lance Bouma’s skate, and Anaheim took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Getzlaf’s attempted pass across the high slot banked off Bouma’s foot and somehow arched through the air and past Calgary’s Brian Elliott for the Anaheim captain’s second goal of the series.

Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored first-period goals and John Gibson made 35 saves in the Ducks’ 29th consecutive victory over the Flames at Honda Center since April 25, 2006, extending the longest such streak in NHL history.

Mikael Backlund scored a short-handed goal and Sean Monahan had a power-play goal for the Flames.

Game 3 is Monday in Calgary.