NHL Player Rankings: Week 15 Risers, Fallers and More

NHL Player Rankings: Who’s Trending up and Down? And Who Are the Top Players as Well? We’re Here to Let You Know With Our Weekly Risers and Fallers!

Welcome to our weekly NHL Player Rankings, a compilation of lists showing you who is on top, as well as who is on the bottom in every position. We’ll also show you the best player of the week for all three zones of the ice.

For forwards and defenceman, the deciding factor will come down to points-per-game averages. This statistic shows us how well a player has scored in the games they have played when given an advanced look it lets us know their potential to lead the league in points.

Goalies will be decided by goals-against-average and shutouts. While goalies are obviously going to let in pucks, this stat is fundamental in watching their overall success and potential to where they could be in the league if playing for a better defensive team.

Legend:

LW = Last Week.

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – Sidney Crosby (PIT) – 36GP, 26G, 20A, 46PTS, 1.28PPG

2 (LW/-) – Connor McDavid (EDM) – 45GP, 14G, 36A, 50PTS, 1.18PPG

3 (LW/-) – Evgeni Malkin (PIT) – 42GP, 18G, 28A, 46PTS, 1.10PPG

4 (LW/-) – Tyler Seguin (DAL) – 44GP, 16G, 27A, 43PTS, 0.98PPG

5 (LW/NR) – Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) – 43GP, 12G, 30A, 42PTS, 0.98PPG

6 (LW/+1) – Jeff Carter (LA) – 43GP, 23G, 17A, 30PTS, 0.93PPG

7 (LW/-2) – Mark Scheifele (WPG) – 43GP, 19G, 21A, 40PTS, 0.93PPG

8 (LW/+1) – Eric Staal (MIN) – 42GP, 15G, 24A, 39PTS, 0.93PPG

9 (LW/-3) – Joe Pavelski (SJ) – 43GP, 15G, 24A, 39PTS, 0.91PPG

10 (LW/-2) – Auston Matthews (TOR) – 41GP, 21G, 16A, 37PTS, 0.90PPG

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/+8) – Brad Marchand (BOS) – 46GP, 17G, 26A, 43PTS, 0.93PPG

2 (LW/-1) – Artemi Panarin (CHI) – 46GP, 17G, 26A, 43PTS, 0.93PPG

3 (LW/NR) – Thomas Vanek (DET) – 32GP, 11G, 18A, 29PTS, 0.91PPG

4 (LW/-2) – Nick Foligno (CBJ) – 40GP, 15G, 21A, 36PTS, 0.90PPG

5 (LW/-2) – Jamie Benn (DAL) – 40GP, 10G, 25A, 35PTS, 0.88PPG

6 (LW/NR) – Alex Ovechkin (WSH) – 43GP, 21G, 16A, 37PTS, 0.86PPG

7 (LW/-1) – James Van Riemsdyk (TOR) – 41GP, 15G, 20A, 35PTS, 0.85PPG

8 (LW/-4) – Max Pacioretty (MTL) – 44GP, 20G, 17A, 37PTS, 0.84PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 42GP, 17G, 18A, 35PTS, 0.83PPG

10 (LW/-2) – Chris Kreider (NYR) – 36GP, 16G, 14A, 30PTS, 0.83PPG

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – Nikita Kucherov (TB) – 37GP, 17G, 23A, 40PTS, 1.08PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Patrick Kane (CHI) – 46GP, 14G, 33A, 47PTS, 1.02PPG

3 (LW/-1) – Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) – 44GP, 20G, 24A, 44PTS, 1.00PPG

4 (LW/-) – Phil Kessel (PIT) – 42GP, 13G, 28A, 41PTS, 0.98PPG

5 (LW/-) – Cam Atkinson (CBJ) – 42GP, 21G, 20A, 41PTS, 0.98PPG

6 (LW/-) – Jakub Voracek (PHI) – 46GP, 13G, 28A, 41PTS, 0.89PPG

7 (LW/-) – Patrik Laine (WPG) – 42GP, 21G, 16A, 37PTS, 0.88PPG

8 (LW/-) – Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 46GP, 14G, 25A, 39PTS, 0.85PPG

9 (LW/NR) – David Pastrnak (BOS) – 39GP, 19G, 14A, 33PTS, 0.85PPG

10 (LW/-) – Mark Stone (OTT) – 40GP, 13G, 19A, 32PTS, 0.80PPG

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/-) – Brent Burns (SJ) – 43GP, 17G, 27A, 44PTS, 1.02PPG

2 (LW/-) – Victor Hedman (TB) – 44GP, 7G, 31A, 38PTS, 0.86PPG

3 (LW/-) – Erik Karlsson (OTT) – 41GP, 7G, 28A, 35PTS, 0.85PPG

4 (LW/-) – Kris Letang (PIT) – 30GP, 4G, 19A, 23PTS, 0.77PPG

5 (LW/-) – Andrei Markov (MTL) – 31GP, 2G, 19A, 21PTS, 0.68PPG

6 (LW/-) – Duncan Keith (CHI) – 46GP, 2G, 29A, 31PTS, 0.67PPG

7 (LW/-) – Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF) – 42GP, 3G, 24A, 27PTS, 0.64PPG

8 (LW/-) – Kevin Shattenkirk (STL) – 44GP, 8G, 20A, 28PTS, 0.64PPG

9 (LW/-) – Shea Weber (MTL) – 44GP, 10G, 18A, 28PTS, 0.64PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Ryan McDonagh (NYR) – 43GP, 2G, 25A, 27PTS, 0.63PPG

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/+2) – Braden Holtby (WSH) – 34GP, 21W, 1.85GAA, 6SO, .933SV%

2 (LW/-) – Devan Dubnyk (MIN) – 33GP, 23W, 1.78GAA, 5SO, .940SV%

3 (LW/-2) – Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 35GP, 22W, 1.98GAA, 5SO, .925SV%

4 (LW/-) – Peter Budaj (LA) – 37GP, 20W, 2.09GAA, 4SO, .917SV%

5 (LW/NR) – Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 34GP, 16W, 2,82GAA, 3SO, .907SV%

6 (LW/NR) – John Gibson (ANA) – 35GP, 17W, 2.33GAA, 3SO, .920SV%

7 (LW/-2) – Cam Talbot (EDM) – 40GP, 22W, 2.45GAA, 3SO, .918SV%

8 (LW/-2) – Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 34GP, 26W, 2.00GAA, 3SO, .931SV%

9 (LW/-) – Carey Price (MTL) – 32GP, 21W, 2.34GAA, 2SO, .921SV%

10 (LW/-3) – Martin Jones (SJ) – 37GP, 21W, 2.26GAA, 2SO, .916SV%

Bottom 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – John Mitchell (COL) – 34GP, 1G, 0A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Tyler Graovac (ARI) – 34GP, 3G, 0A, 3PTS, 0.09PPG

3 (LW/+1) – Brendan Gaunce (VAN) – 40GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

4 (LW/-2) – Derek Grant (NSH) – 37GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

5 (LW/+2) – Steve Ott (DET) – 37GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

6 (LW/+2) Sergey Kalinin (NJ) – 35GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

7 (LW/+3) Michael Chaput (VAN) – 33GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.12PPG

8 (LW/+1) Joe Colborne (COL) – 32GP, 3G, 1A, 4PTS, 0.13PPG

9 (LW/NR) Jay McClement (CAR) – 43GP, 4G, 2A, 6PTS, 0.14PPG

10 (LW/NR) Dennis Rasmussen (CHI) – 43GP, 3G, 3A, 6PTS, 0.14PPG

Bottom 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – Andreas Martinsen (COL) – 37GP, 1G, 2A, 3PTS, 0.08PPG

2 (LW/-) – Vernon Fiddler (NJ) – 35GP, 1G, 2A, 3PTS, 0.09PPG

3 (LW/+1) – Matt Martin (TOR) – 41GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

4 (LW/+1) – Lawson Crouse (ARI) – 38GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

5 (LW/+1) – Brandon Tanev (WPG) – 35GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

6 (LW/+1) – Roman Lyubimov (PHI) – 32GP, 3G, 1A, 4PTS, 0.13PPG

7 (LW/-4) – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (PHI) – 46GP, 3G, 3A, 6PTS, 0.13PPG

8 (LW/+1) – Kyle Clifford (LA) – 36GP, 2G, 4A, 6PTS, 0.17PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Joakim Nordstrom (CAR) – 43GP, 3G, 5A, 8PTS, 0.19PPG

10 (LW/-2) – Drew Miller (DET) – 32GP, 5G, 1A, 6PTS, 0.19PPG

Bottom 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/+1) – Jared Boll (ANA) – 31GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Chris Neil (OTT) – 40GP, 1G, 1A, 2PTS, 0.05PPG

3 (LW/+1) – Jimmy Hayes (BOS) – 36GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS, 0.08PPG

4 (LW/+2) – Chris Thorburn (WPG) – 33GP, 3G, 0A, 3PTS, 0.09PPG

5 (LW/+4) – J.T. Brown (TB) – 35GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

6 (LW/+2) – Dale Weise (PHI) – 41GP, 2G, 3A, 5PTS, 0.12PPG

7 (LW/+3) – Nikita Soshnikov (TOR) – 31GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.13PPG

8 (LW/NR) – Ryan Reaves (STL) – 42GP, 2G, 4A, 6PTS, 0.14PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Adam Cracknell (DAL) – 38GP, 4G, 2A, 6PTS, 0.16PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Devante Smith-Pelly (NJ) – 39GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS, 0.18PPG

Bottom 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/-) – Adam McQuaid (BOS) – 41GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.02PPG

2 (LW/-) – Josh Gorges (BUF) – 34GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

3 (LW/-) – Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 39GP, 1G, 1A, 2PTS, 0.05PPG

4 (LW/-) – Luke Schenn (ARI) – 38GP, 0G, 3A, 3PTS, 0.08PPG

5 (LW/+3) – Ben Lovejoy (NJ) – 45GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.09PPG

6 (LW/+4) – Yannick Weber (NSH) – 42GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

7 (LW/+2) – Brenden Dillon (SJ) – 42GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

8 (LW/NR) – Olli Maatta (PIT) – 40GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

9 (LW/-2) – Kevin Bieksa (ANA) – 46GP, 2G, 3A, 5PTS, 0.11PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Roman Polak (TOR) – 36GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

Bottom 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/+2) – Steve Mason (PHI) – 37GP, 14W, 2.95GAA, 0SO, .897SV%

2 (LW/NR) – Robin Lehner (BUF) – 27GP, 9W, 2.53GAA, 0SO, .921SV%

3 (LW/NR) – Ben Bishop (TB) – 23GP, 10W, 2.75GAA, 0SO, .908SV%

4 (LW/NR) – Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 20GP, 10W, 2.54GAA, 0SO, .921SV%

5 (LW/-3) – Petr Mrazek (DET) – 25GP, 9W, 3.19GAA, 0SO, .893SV%

6 (LW/-5) – Brian Elliott (CGY) – 21GP, 8W, 2.85GAA, 0SO, .893SV%

7 (LW/NR) – Mike Smith (ARI) – 25GP, 8W, 2.83GAA, 0SO, .918SV%

8 (LW/NR) – Marc-Andre Fleury (PIT) – 27GP, 13W, 0SO, .904SV%

9 (LW/NR) – Antti Niemi (DAL) – 25GP, 9W, 2.98GAA, 0SO, .907SV%

10 (LW/NR) – Jaroslav Halak (NYI) – 21GP, 6W, 3.23GAA, 1SO, .904SV%

Top Forward of the Week: Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) – (4GP, 3G, 7A, 10PTS)

Nicklas Backstrom was absolutely outstanding last week as well as the entire Washington team. And anytime you put up 10 points in a four-game span, you’re won’t just get forward of the week honors on here but where it matters as well.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Torey Krug (BOS) – (3GP, 3G, 2A, 5PTS)

Torey Krug finally had himself a breakout week for Boston, and in doing so scored five points in only three games. And in three of those games, three of those points were goals.

Top Goalie of the Week: Braden Holtby (WSH) – (3GP, 3W, .962SV%, 1,00GAA, 1SO)

Braden Holtby is returning to elite form when it’s most important, and for Washington and their respective fans plus management, that’s a great sign. Hopefully, he and the team can keep it up come playoff time.

