NHL will not participate in 2018 WInter Olympics in Pyeongchang

The NHL has decided not to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the league announced.

This means the NHL will not send players for a sixth consecutive Olympics.

The league issued the following statement:

The NHL has released the following statement regarding the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. pic.twitter.com/nqjYtsLHew — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2017

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly said that owners do not want to stop their season for three weeks and put players at risk of injury without some sort of return.

Don Fehr, the head of the NHL Players Association, noted that players want to participate and believes the NHL should look to expand its presence in Asia.

This article originally appeared on