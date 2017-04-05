NHL News; 2018 Winter Olympics, Brad Marchand & More

NHL News: Yesterday a mix of things occurred, some good and some bad. Which I’m sure you all already know what I’m talking about, because this certain player has done this time and time again, despite being suspended multiple times. Along with Duck’s defensemen Cam Fowler leaving the game early last night and the NHL participation in the Olympics.

BRAD MARCHAND GUTLESS ACT

Brad Marchand if you don’t know is known for his careless, mindless and gutless acts on the ice. More so known for his blatant slew foots, that he tries to play off as if the two just collided. I’m sure you remember the Anton Stralman and Niklas Kronwall incidents this season. Well last night, Marchand took a night off from his gutless slew foots and viciously drove his stick into Lightning defensemen Jake Dotchin groin area.

Marchand would be given a five minute major for this careless play, he’s been suspended five times for a total of 15 games. When will this end, the NHL needs to start taking immediate action and start reprimanding Marchand more severely, it’s getting out of hand at this point and something that just should not be a part of the game.

CAM FOWLER KNEE INJURY

If you’re Ducks fan, the recent video of Cam Fowler getting kneed by Calgary defensemen Mark Giordano is a tough one to watch. As Fowler skated into the zone, reaching the hash marks, let a shot go, two seconds after releasing the shot, Giordano drifted over to the other defensemen’s side and swiftly hit Fowler on the knee. Now the status of Fowler is unknown right now, but with the Ducks heading into the playoffs, they may have to scratch Fowler’s name off the roster for a short period of time if the injury is serious. The 25-year-old unrestricted free agent after the season could hit the market with a major knee injury which would devalue him. It hurts the Ducks hard as Fowler has been the best defensemen for the team, posting the best numbers of his career thus far, with 11 goals, 28 assists, 15 power play points and 39 points.

NHL NOT GOING TO OLYMPICS

After months of not hearing much from the NHL regarding their participation in the Winter Olympics, Commissioner Gary Bettman finally released the NHL will not be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics during February in Pyeongchang. The NHL with the time of the event agreed that they would not be in favor of taking an extended break for players to play in the Olympics. As some players have already stated they will go no matter what, Bettman has told NHL teams not to talk about the matter with players at the time. As Bettman released the statement here’s what he had to say,

It’s not like we didn’t try to embrace the Olympics but not only has it not done anything for our game particularly here in North America, where our franchises play, it’s been damaging to the seasons in terms of competitiveness, in terms of compression of the season and injuries to players.

Now with the NHL heading into the next possible lockout, this only ruins the relationship between the two. It will be interesting to see what happens to players if they do go and play in the Olympics next season.

