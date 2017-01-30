NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 16 Add/Drop List
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 16, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!
Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy waiver wire. There are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.
Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.
If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.
*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Bryan Little (WPG) – 36% ownership, 149 adds since last week, 13G, 13A, +2
Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 42% ownership, 50 adds since last week, 14G, 20A, +5
Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 41% ownership, 139 adds since last week, 15G, 20A, +24
Nazem Kadri (TOR) – 72% ownership, 105 adds since last week, 20G, 15A, -4
Zack Smith (OTT) – 8% ownership, 79 adds since last week, 12G, 12A, +10
Bo Horvat (VAN) – 21% ownership, 63 adds since last week, 14G, 18A, -2
Left Wingers:
Andre Burakovsky (WSH) – 33% ownership, 344 adds since last week, 10G, 17A, +10
Patrick Marleau (SJ) – 45% ownership, 148 adds since last week, 17G, 9A, +1
Conor Sheary (PIT) – 57% ownership, 101 adds since last week, 17G, 17A, +17
Jason Zucker (MIN) – 35% ownership, 100 adds since last week, 14G, 19A, +27
Josh Bailey (NYI) – 9% ownership, 73 adds since last week, 8G, 24A, +3
Anders Lee (NYI) – 16% ownership, 64 adds since last week, 17G, 8A, +7
Right Wingers:
Michael Frolik (CGY) – 22% ownership, 81 adds since last week, 12G, 17A, +3
Mitch Marner (TOR) – 70% ownership, 50 adds since last week, 11G, 28A, -5
Patrick Sharp (DAL) – 59% ownership, 38 adds since last week, 6G, 5A, -5
Kyle Palmieri (NJ) – 58% ownership, 36 adds since last week, 11G, 17A, +1
Justin Williams (WSH) – 54% ownership, 35 adds since last week, 17G, 11A, +8
Andrew Shaw (MTL) – 23% ownership, 32 adds since last week, 7G, 11A, +10
Defence:
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 42% ownership, 526 adds since last week, 4G, 21A, +21
Andrej Sekera (EDM) – 25% ownership, 291 adds since last week, 7G, 17A, +13
Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 35% ownership, 262 adds since last week, 3G, 17A, Even
Nick Leddy (NYI) – 50% ownership, 139 adds since last week, 8G, 19A, -5
Nathan Beaulieu (MTL) – 19% ownership, 92 adds since last week, 2G, 17A, +7
Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 8% ownership, 68 adds since last week, 0G, 10A, +27
Goalies:
Mike Smith (ARI) – 39% ownership, 218 adds since last week, 11W, 82GA, 2.85GAA
Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 43% ownership, 149 adds since last week, 17W, 88GA, 2.82GAA
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 70% ownership, 134 adds since last week, 14W, 54GA, 2.25GAA
Steve Mason (PHI) – 49% ownership, 110 adds since last week, 16W, 102GA, 2.84GAA
Mike Condon (OTT) – 56% ownership, 102 adds since last week, 14W, 62GA, 2.40GAA
Cam Ward (CAR) – 59% ownership, 70 adds since last week, 18W, 105GA, 2.61GAA
*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Alexander Burmistrov (ARI) – 1% ownership, 60 adds since last week, 1G, 7A, -6
Lars Eller (WSH) – 2% ownership, 38 adds since last week, 8G, 7A, +9
Andrew Copp (WPG) – 0% ownership, 31 adds since last week, 8G, 4A, +5
Brian Boyle (TB) – 2% ownership, 10 adds since last week, 12G, 6A, +7
Erik Haula (MIN) – 2% ownership, 10 adds since last week, 10G, 7A, +8
Jean-Gabriel Pageau (OTT) – 3% ownership, 9 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +10
Left Wingers:
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 4% ownership, 11 adds since last week, 8G, 7A, +2
Austin Watson (NSH) – 2% ownership, 7 adds since last week, 4G, 7A, +11
Calle Jarnkrok (NSH) – 1% ownership, 7 adds since last week, 7G, 7A, -6
Andreas Athanasiou (DET) – 4% ownership, 7 adds since last week, 11G, 5A, +3
Matt Moulson (BUF) – 6% ownership, 6 adds since last week, 10G, 10A, -1
Nikolai Kulemin (NYI) – 1% ownership, 5 adds since last week, 8G, 8A, +6
Right Wingers:
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 11 adds since last week, 4G, 11A, +1
Tom Wilson (WSH) – 3% ownership, 11 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +10
Troy Brouwer (CGY) – 7% ownership, 7 adds since last week, 8G, 9A, -11
Tanner Kero (CHI) – 0% ownership, 6 adds since last week, 4G, 3A, +7
Cody McLeod (NSH) – 1% ownership, 5 adds since last week, 3G, 1A, +1
Brett Connolly (WSH) – 1% ownership, 5 adds since last week, 8G, 2A, +12
Defence:
Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 8% ownership, 71 adds since last week, 0G, 10A, +27
Michael Stone (ARI) – 22% ownership, 19 adds since last week, 1G, 7A, -7
Karl Alzner (WSH) – 3% ownership, 14 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +17
Nikita Zadorov (COL) – 1% ownership, 11 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, -17
Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 4% ownership, 11 adds since last week, 1G, 7A, +6
Roman Polak (TOR) – 3% ownership, 9 adds since last week, 3G, 2A, Even
Goalies:
Aaron Dell (SJ) – 3% ownership, 26 adds since last week, 6W, 17GA, 1.97GAA
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 9% ownership, 23 adds since last week, 8W, 48GA, 2.60GAA
Andrew Hammond (OTT) – 1% ownership, 10 adds since last week, 0W, 8GA, 3.52GAA
Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 8% ownership, 5 adds since last week, 8W, 42GA, 2.89GAA
Jeff Zatkoff (LA) – 3% ownership, 5 adds since last week, 2W, 26GA, 2.94GAA
Jean-Francois Berube (NYI) – 1% ownership, 4 adds since last week, 1W, 10GA, 2.82GAA
*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*
Centres:
Leo Komarov (TOR) – 8G, 8A, +6, 23PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 60SH, 152HITS, 31BLKS, 1GWG
Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 10G, 9A, -14, 39PIM, 3PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 96SH, 88HITS, 31BLKS, 1GWG
Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 15G, 20A, +24, 16PIM, 2PPG, 8PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 76SH, 18HITS, 44BLKS, 3GWG
Zack Smith (OTT) – 12G, 12A, +10, 37PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 2SHG, 0SHA, 91SH, 74HITS, 25BLKS, 0GWG
Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 6A, -3, 27PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 76SH, 126HITS, 33BLKS, 0GWG
Kevin Hayes (NYR) – 13G, 22A, +18, 10PIM, 1PPG, 4PPA, 1SHG, 4SHA, 85SH, 31HITS, 24BLKS, 3GWG
Left Wingers:
Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 11G, 5A, -4, 33PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 96SH, 169HITS, 13BLKS, 3GWG
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 8G, 7A, +2, 51PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 64SH, 164HITS, 41BLKS, 0GWG
Anders Lee (NYI) – 17G, 8A, +7, 24PIM, 5PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 109SH, 92HITS, 20BLKS, 4GWG
Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 12G, 18A, +13, 12PIM, 2PPG, 3PPA, 2SHG, 2SHA, 145SH, 13HITS, 31BLKS, 0GWG
Tanner Pearson (LA) – 15G, 11A, +11, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 105SH, 71HITS, 15BLKS, 3GWG
Jonathan Drouin (TB) – 14G, 17A, -5, 10PIM, 7PPG, 8PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 119SH, 31HITS, 10BLKS, 2GWG
Right Wingers:
Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 15G, 21A, +19, 14PIM, 6PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 96SH, 81HITS, 9BLKS, 2GWG
Patrick Eaves (DAL) – 18G, 13A, -10, 16PIM, 10PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 117SH, 55HITS, 27BLKS, 1GWG
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 11G, 23A, -14, 8PIM, 3PPG, 7PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 147SH, 33HITS, 15BLKS, 0GWG
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 10G, 8A, +8, 54PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 77SH, 82HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 4G, 11A, +1, 72PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 67SH, 106HITS, 9BLKS, 0GWG
Tom Wilson (WSH) – 3G, 6A, +10, 59PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 47SH, 126HITS, 21BLKS, 0GWG
Defence:
Jeff Petry (MTL) – 8G, 16A, +11, 20PIM, 2PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 120SH, 90HITS, 93BLKS, 1GWG
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 4G, 21A, +21, 30PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 75SH, 77HITS, 61BLKS, 0GWG
Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 3G, 9A, +11, 28PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 68SH, 75HITS, 126BLKS, 0GWG
Luke Schenn (ARI) – 0G, 3A, -4, 43PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 55SH, 165HITS, 68BLKS, 0GWG
Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 9A, +3, 59PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 49SH, 146HITS, 48BLKS, 0GWG
Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 4G, 18A, -6, 20PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 94SH, 62HITS, 97BLKS, 1GWG
Goalies:
Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 17W, 13L, 1OTL, 88GA, 869SV, 908SV%, 3SO
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 14W, 7L, 3OTL, 54GA, 698SV, 928SV%, 2SO
Mike Condon (OTT) – 14W, 7L, 5OTL, 62GA, 685SV, 917SV%, 4SO
Craig Anderson (OTT) – 12W, 6L, 1OTL, 47GA, 568SV, 924SV%, 3SO
Scott Darling (CHI) – 12W, 5L, 2OTL, 45GA, 555SV, 925SV%, 2SO
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 8W, 7L, 4OTL, 48GA, 575SV, 923SV%, 1SO
Legend:
G = Goals
A = Assists
PIM = Penalty Minutes
PPG = Power-Play-Goals
PPA = Power-Play-Assists
SHG = Short-Handed-Goals
SHO = Short-Handed Assists
GWG = Game-Winning-Goals
SH = Shots
Hits = Hits
BLKS = Blocks
W = Wins
L = Losses
SV = Saves
SV% = Save Percentage
SO = Shutouts
GA = Goals Against
GAA = Goals-Against-Average
Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).
Bo Horvat (VAN) – 2 points in last 6 games.
Matt Dumba (MIN) – 2 points in last 7 games.
Tomas Tatar (DET) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Derek Stepan (NYR) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Gustav Nyquist (DET) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Eric Staal (MIN) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Alex Pietrangelo (STL) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Milan Lucic (EDM) – 3 points in last 13 games.
Zach Parise (MIN) – 2 points in last 9 games.
Auston Matthews (TOR) – 1 point in last 5 games.
Adam Henrique (NJ) – 2 points in last 10 games.
Jordan Staal (CAR) – 1 point in last 5 games.
Artem Anisimov (CHI) – 1 point in last 5 games.
Artemi Panarin (CHI) – 1 point in last 5 games.
Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 1 point in last 5 games.
John Klingberg (DAL) – 1 point in last 6 games.
Brandon Saad (CBJ) – 1 point in last 8 games.
Rick Nash (NYR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Pavel Buchnevich (NYR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Chris Kreider (NYR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Teuvo Teravainen (CAR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Thomas Vanek (DET) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Tyler Bozak (TOR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Anton Stralman (TB) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Marcus Johansson (WSH) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Damon Severson (NJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.
David Backes (BOS) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Dustin Brown (LA) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Mika Zibanejad (NYR) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Ryan McDonagh (NYR) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Robby Fabbri (STL) – 0 points in last 5 games.
Mark Giordano (CGY) – 0 points in last 5 games.
Noah Hanifin (CAR) – 0 points in last 5 games.
Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 0 points in last 6 games.
Victor Rask (CAR) – 0 points in last 6 games.
Anthony Mantha (DET) – 0 points in last 6 games.
Sami Vatanen (ANA) – 0 points in last 7 games.
Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 1-1-1 in last 3 games.
Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 4-3-1 in last 8 games.
Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-1-0 in last game.
Jake Allen (STL) – 0-1-0 in last game.
Cam Ward (CAR) – 0-4-0 in last 4 games.
Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.
Ben Bishop (TB) – 0-1-1 in last 2 game.
John Gibson (ANA) – 0-1-0 in last game.
Key Injuries:
Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – Head – Day-to-Day
Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely
Jake McCabe (BUF) – Shoulder – Day-to-Day
Tyson Barrie (COL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Mid-February
Dylan Larkin (DET) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Jimmy Howard (DET) – Knee – Indefinitely
Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Upper-Body – Indefinitely
Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – Indefinitely
Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely
Jonas Brodin (MIN) – Finger – Day-to-Day
Alex Galchenyuk (MTL) – Knee – Day-to-Day
Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – Hand – Early-March
Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week
David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely
Roman Josi (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Andy Greene (NJ) – Arm – Day-to-Day
Travis Hamonic (NYI) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week
Antti Raanta (NYR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Marc Staal (NYR) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Evgeni Malkin (PIT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Kris Letang (PIT) – Knee – Week-to-Week
Ryan Callahan (TB) – Hip – Indefinitely
Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely
Morgan Rielly (TOR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Ben Hutton (VAN) – Hand – Day-to-Day
Jannik Hansen (VAN) – Knee – Day-to-Day
Erik Gudbranson (VAN) – Wrist – Indefinitely
T.J. Oshie (WSH) – Personal – Day-to-Day
John Carlson (WSH) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Top Forward of the Week: Bryan Little (WPG) – (4GP, 5G, 2A, 7PTS)
Bryan Little had a great week, seven points in four games with four games. So if you managed to draft him in the later rounds, which is very likely, good for you since he’s only going to get better as Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler get better.
Top Defenseman of the Week: Nick Leddy (NYI) – (4GP, 1G, 5A, 6PTS)
Nick Leddy wasn’t much of a hot commodity when it came to the draft and is often available or easy to acquire. So if you can take a shot on him, that would be a very smart decision, he and Johnny Boychuk have been great for the Isles and only going to improve.
Top Goalie of the Week: Devan Dubnyk (MIN) – (3GP, 3W, 1.95GAA, .934SV%, 0SO)
Devan Dubnyk, on the other hand, is going to be very hard to acquire. So if you drafted him that was a great move. If you need a starting goaltender if you’re stuck with a bunch of depth goalies who are underperforming, you may have to trade one of your better scorers if you wish to upgrade your net.