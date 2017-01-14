NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 14 Add/Drop List

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 14, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!

Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire, there are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.

Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.

If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.

*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 39% ownership, 534 adds since last week, 12G, 17A, +6

Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 35% ownership, 320 adds since last week, 12G, 17A, +20

Sam Reinhart (BUF) – 34% ownership, 311 adds since last week, 9G, 18A, +4

Vincent Trocheck (FLA) – 51% ownership, 287 adds since last week, 12G, 13A, -11

Victor Rask (CAR) – 29% ownership, 245 adds since last week, 12G, 19A, +2

Bo Horvat (VAN) – 25% ownership, 220 adds since last week, 13G, 17A, +1

Left Wingers:

Pavel Buchnevich (NYR) – 7% ownership, 1,684 adds since last week, 4G, 4A, +4

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 15% ownership, 834 adds since last week, 13G, 10A, +10

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 7% ownership, 650 adds since last week, 10G, 9A, +9

Evander Kane (BUF) – 30% ownership, 502 adds since last week, 11G, 5A, -9

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 29% ownership, 330 adds since last week, 11G, 15A, +17

Thomas Vanek (DET) – 36% ownership, 273 adds since last week, 10G, 17A, +3

Right Wingers:

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 20% ownership, 739 adds since last week, 11G, 14A, +5

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 59% ownership, 556 adds since last week, 13G, 16A, +14

Justin Williams (WSH) – 49% ownership, 470 adds since last week, 12G, 10A, +5

Mitch Marner (TOR) – 66% ownership, 323 adds since last week, 10G, 24A, -5

Jason Zucker (MIN) – 24% ownership, 267 adds since last week, 10G, 16A, +23

Sebastian Aho (CAR) – 22% ownership, 245 adds since last week, 10G, 13A, -1

Defence:

Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 45% ownership, 1,359 adds since last week, 5G, 14A, +23

Nathan Beaulieu (MTL) – 24% ownership, 1,075 adds since last week, 2G, 14A, +13

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 26% ownership, 586 adds since last week, 2G, 17A, +16

Andrej Sekera (EDM) – 21% ownership, 434 adds since last week, 5G, 15A, +11

Mattias Ekholm (NSH) – 20% ownership, 370 adds since last week, 2G, 14A, +1

Jake Gardiner (TOR) – 50% ownership, 368 adds since last week, 6G, 16A, +9

Goalies:

Mike Condon (OTT) – 43% ownership, 1,193 adds since last week, 10W, 42GA, 2.25GAA

Juuse Saros (NSH) – 11% ownership, 672 adds since last week, 4W, 10GA, 1.25GAA

Michal Neuvirth (PHI) – 29% ownership, 533 adds since last week, 6W, 27GA, 3.18GAA

Curtis McElhinney (TOR) – 3% ownership, 519 adds since last week, 2W, 15GA, 2.39GAA

Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 2% ownership, 517 adds since last week, 0W, 16GA, 3.76GAA

Cam Ward (CAR) – 65% ownership, 511 adds since last week, 17W, 82GA, 2.30GAA

*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Phillip Danault MTL) – 5% ownership, 116 adds since last week, 9G, 12A, -2

Derek Ryan (CAR) – 2% ownership, 101 adds since last week, 8G, 10A, -3

Vladislav Namestnikov (TB) – 3% ownership, 89 adds since last week, 5G, 12A, -6

Zack Smith (OTT) – 7% ownership, 66 adds since last week, 9G, 9A, +6

Markus Granlund (VAN) – 1% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 11G, 8A, -11

Zach Hyman (TOR) – 3% ownership, 46 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +4

Left Wingers:

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 4% ownership, 199 adds since last week, 8G, 7A, +3

Brendan Perlini (ARI) – 0% ownership, 55 adds since last week, 6G, 1A, -4

Artturi Lehkonen (MTL) – 1% ownership, 34 adds since last week, 10G, 4A, +4

Cody McLeod (NSH) – 1% ownership, 19 adds since last week, 1G, 0A, -2

Andreas Athanasiou (DET) – 2% ownership, 18 adds since last week, 8G, 5A, Even

Sven Andrighetto (MTL) – 0% ownership, 16 adds since last week, 1G, 4A, +4

Right Wingers:

Drew Stafford (WPG) – 3% ownership, 75 adds since last week, 3G, 7A, -1

Cal Clutterbuck (NYI) – 7% ownership, 44 adds since last week, 3G, 12A, +5

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 3% ownership, 33 adds since last week, 10G, 7A, +10

Trevor Lewis (LA) – 1% ownership, 29 adds since last week, 6G, 8A, -5

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 25 adds since last week, 2G, 8A, -3

Shane Doan (ARI) – 9% ownership, 20 adds since last week, 4G, 8A, -4

Defence:

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (SJ) – 56% ownership, 241 adds since last week, 3G, 8A, +4

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 3% ownership, 152 adds since last week, 0G, 3A, +1

Mark Streit (PHI) – 16% ownership, 116 adds since last week, 5G, 11A, -6

Brooks Orpik (WAS) – 4% ownership, 111 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, +17

Alexander Edler (VAN) – 5% ownership, 87 adds since last week, 1G, 7A, -6

Mike Green (DET) – 41% ownership, 83 adds since last week, 7G, 11A, -7

Goalies:

Curtis McElhinney (TOR) – 3% ownership, 523 adds since last week, 2W, 15GA, 2.39GAA

Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 2% ownership, 518 adds since last week, 0W, 16GA, 3.76GAA

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 11% ownership, 337 adds since last week, 7W, 41GA, 2.58GAA

Keith Kinkaid (NJ) – 3% ownership, 254 adds since last week, 5W, 31GA, 2.59GAA

Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ) – 1% ownership, 242 adds since last week, 1W, 1GA, 1.00GAA

Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 11% ownership, 116 adds since last week, 7W, 17GA, 1.94GAA

*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*

Centres:

Leo Komarov (TOR) – 7G, 7A, +3, 19PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 131HITS, 25BLKS, 1GWG

Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 3G, 12A, +5, 31PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 112HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG

Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 6A, -1, 21PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 69SH, 116HITS, 26BLKS, 0GWG

Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 10G, 22A, +20, 6PIM, 2PPG, 6PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 73SH, 25HITS, 24BLKS, 2GWG

Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 9G, 6A, -16, 37PIM, 3PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 76SH, 77HITS, 25BLKS, 1GWG

Travis Konecny (PHI) – 7G, 14A, -2, 35PIM, 3PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 94SH, 59HITS, 13BLKS, 0GWG

Left Wingers:

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 8G, 7A, +3, 44PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 58SH, 135HITS, 38BLKS, 0GWG

Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 9G, 5A, -1, 26PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 79SH, 145HITS, 11BLKS, 2GWG

Anders Lee (NYI) – 14G, 4A, +7, 22PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 82SH, 88HITS, 18BLKS, 3GWG

Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 10G, 15A, +10, 12PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 2SHG, 2SHA, 129SH, 12HITS, 25BLKS, 0GWG

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 13G, 10A, +10, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 86SH, 68HITS, 15BLKS, 2GWG

David Perron (STL) – 10G, 12A, -9, 34PIM, 2PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 82SH, 47HITS, 14BLKS, 3GWG

Right Wingers:

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 11G, 14A, +5, 22PIM, 2PPG, 1PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 104SH, 31HITS, 30BLKS, 1GWG

Mark Stone (OTT) – 13G, 19A, +3, 17PIM, 5PPG, 6PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 60SH, 26HITS, 34BLKS, 3GWG

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 10G, 7A, +10, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 65SH, 71HITS, 23BLKS, 2GWG

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2G, 8A, -3, 72PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 63SH, 92HITS, 8BLKS, 0GWG

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 11G, 15A, +17, 10PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 70HITS, 8BLKS, 1GWG

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 10G, 9A, +9, 16PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 86SH, 65HITS, 15BLKS, 3GWG

Defence:

Adam Larsson (EDM) – 2G, 6A, +1, 28PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 47SH, 130HITS, 76BLKS, 0GWG

Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 3G, 16A, -4, 14PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 74SH, 58HITS, 88BLKS, 1GWG

Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 2G, 7A, +8, 28PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 57SH, 66HITS, 108BLKS, 0GWG

Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 9A, +4, 52PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 44SH, 114HITS, 44BLKS, 0GWG

Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 1G, 7A, +8, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 58SH, 78HITS, 69BLKS, 1GWG

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 0G, 3A, +1, 39PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 46SH, 134HITS, 55BLKS, 0GWG

Goalies:

Robin Lehner (BUF) – 9W, 12L, 5OTL, 67GA, 776SV, .921SV%, 0SO

Craig Anderson (OTT) – 12W, 6L, 1OTL, 47GA, 568SV, .924SV%, 3SO

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 10W, 6L, 2OTL, 41GA, 521SV, .927SV%, 0SO

Scott Darling (CHI) – 11W, 4L, 2OTL, 41GA, 497SV, .924SV%, 1SO

Jacob Markstrom (VAN) – 8W, 9L, 2OTL, 49GA, 508SV, .912SV%, 0SO

Mike Condon (OTT) – 10W, 6L, 3OTL, 42GA, 536SV, .922SV%, 2SO

Legend:

G = Goals

A = Assists

PIM = Penalty Minutes

PPG = Power-Play-Goals

PPA = Power-Play-Assists

SHG = Short-Handed-Goals

SHO = Short-Handed Assists

GWG = Game-Winning-Goals

SH = Shots

Hits = Hits

BLKS = Blocks

W = Wins

L = Losses

SV = Saves

SV% = Save Percentage

SO = Shutouts

GA = Goals Against

GAA = Goals-Against-Average

Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).

Ryan Spooner (BOS) – 2 points in last 6 games.

Sven Baertschi (VAN) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Tyler Johnson (TB) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Jaromir Jagr (FLA) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Ryan McDonagh (NYR) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Mark Giordano (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Zach Werenski (CBJ) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Wayne Simmonds (PHI) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Henrik Sedin (VAN) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Brandon Saad (CBJ) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Mike Cammalleri (NJ) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Daniel Sedin (VAN) – 2 points in last 11 games.

Alex Pietrangelo (STL) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Bobby Ryan (OTT) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Loui Eriksson (VAN) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Jimmy Vesey (NYR) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Ryan Johansen (NSH) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Morgan Rielly (TOR) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Kyle Okposo (BUF) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Matt Duchene (COL) – 0 points in last 5 games.

T.J. Brodie (CGY) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Jordan Eberle (EDM) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 0-0-0 in last 2 games.

Corey Crawford (CHI) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Peter Budaj (LA) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) – 3-2-0 in last 6 games.

Cam Talbot (EDM) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury (PIT) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Jake Allen (STL) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games.

Kari Lehtonen (DAL) – 0-0-0 in last 2 games.

Petr Mrazek (DET) – 1-6-1 in last 8 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 0-5-0 in last 5 games.

Steve Mason (PHI) – 0-5-2 in last 8 games.

Mike Smith (ARI) – 1-6-1 in last 8 games.

Key Injuries:

Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely

Tyler Ennis (BUF) – Groin – Day-t0-Day

Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Mid-February

Niklas Kronwall (DET) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Jimmy Howard (DET) – Lower-Body – Late-January/Early-February

Nick Bjugstad (FLA) – Groin – Late-January

Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – February

Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely

Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – Hand – Early-March

Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely

Alex Galchenyuk (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely

Roman Josi (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-t0-Day

James Neal (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-t0-Day

P.K. Subban (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-t0-Day

Andy Greene (NJ) – Arm – Day-to-Day

Marc Staal (NYR) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Mika Zibanejad (NYR) – Leg – Day-t0-Day

Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Mid-t0-Late-February

Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely

Patrik Laine (WPG) – Concussion – Indefinitely

Top Forward of the Week: Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) – (4GP, 3G, 6A, 9PTS, +6)

Nicklas Backstrom was outstanding last week, and since Washington is making a serious run to be the top team in the league he’s only going to get better. And this means he may be hard to acquire, if you’re in a pool where it’s only a year long, toss whatever you can to acquire him. However, if you’re in a keeper league, try to make sure the package is of equal return so thing’s pay off in the short term and long term, research is the key.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Brent Burns (SJ) – (3GP, 2G, 5A, 7PTS, +4)

Brent Burns was also fantastic last week, the thing with him is he’s come out of nowhere the last few seasons to take over the top position from Erik Karlsson. But however, it’s only a matter of time before Erik Karlsson takes his spot back. So if you can capitalize on a move now for Burns do it, but if you can’t that’s okay too because he’s not going to be the top defenseman for long, Erik will return to form soon.

Top Goalie of the Week: Braden Holtby (WSH) – 4GP, 4W, .972SV%, 0.75GAA, 2S0)

Braden Holtby is one of those goalies that if you drafted him at the beginning of the year, your fellow poolies probably hate you, or have tried to offer you deals that do not make any sense what so ever. The only time you should get rid of Holtby is if its a one for one deal for Carey Price, because they are basically on the same level.

