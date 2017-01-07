NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 13 Add/Drop List

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 13, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!

Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire. We didn’t have an article last week due to the holiday’s but we’re back. There are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.

Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.

If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.

*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 35% ownership, 1,141 adds since last week, 12G, 13A, +4

Bo Horvat (VAN) – 20% ownership, 638 adds since last week, 12G, 15A, +1

Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 29% ownership, 637 adds since last week, 11G, 15A, +20

Ryan O’Reilly (BUF) – 74% ownership, 579 adds since last week, 7G, 13A, -1

Mike Fisher (NSH) – 18% ownership, 395 adds since last week, 11G, 11A, -4

Mitch Marner (TOR) – 63% ownership, 279 adds since last week, 10G, 19A, -4

Left Wingers:

Patrick Maroon (EDM) – 25% ownership, 3,173 adds since last week, 14G, 7A, +12

Sven Baertschi (VAN) – 8% ownership, 867 adds since last week, 11G, 12A, +4

Jason Zucker (MIN) – 25% ownership, 522 adds since last week, 9G, 16A, +23

Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 74% ownership, 472 adds since last week, 13G, 22A, +4

Patrick Sharp (DAL) – 60% ownership, 306 adds since last week, 1G, 2A, -5

Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 7% ownership, 269 adds since last week, 9G, 5A, -1

Right Wingers:

Justin Williams (WSH) – 42% ownership, 1,160 adds since last week, 11G, 9A, +3

Connor Brown (TOR) – 5% ownership, 528 adds since last week, 8G, 9A, +6

Kyle Palmieri (NJ) – 57% ownership, 291 adds since last week, 8G, 14A, +2

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 58% ownership, 261 adds since last week, 11G, 14A, +12

William Nylander (TOR) – 63% ownership, 252 adds since last week, 8G, 18A, -3

Thomas Vanek (DET) – 32% ownership, 249 adds since last week, 9G, 14A, +2

Defence:

Nathan Beaulieu (MON) – 8% ownership, 1,291 adds since last week, 2G, 11A, +15

Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 28% ownership, 1,207 adds since last week, 2G, 11A, +4

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 25% ownership, 688 adds since last week, 2G, 16A, +13

Jake Gardiner (TOR) – 51% ownership, 437 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +8

Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 42% ownership, 350 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +23

T.J. Brodie (CGY) – 32% ownership, 271 adds since last week, 3G, 13A, -17

Goalies:

Scott Darling (CHI) – 26% ownership, 1,472 adds since last week, 10W, 39GA, 2.39GAA

Ryan Miller (VAN) – 53% ownership, 1,034 adds since last week, 11W, 60GA, 2.65GAA

Brian Elliott (CGY) – 68% ownership, 822 adds since last week, 8W, 53GA, 2.89GAA

Jared Coreau (DET) – 7% ownership, 788 adds since last week, 3W, 14GA, 2.75GAA

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 60% ownership, 785 adds since last week, 9W, 34GA, 2.45GAA

Darcy Kuemper (MIN) – 3% ownership, 702 adds since last week, 4W, 22GA, 3.11GAA

*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Zach Hyman (TOR) – 4% ownership, 163 adds since last week, 5G, 12A, +3

Derek Ryan (CAR) – 2% ownership, 107 adds since last week, 6G, 8A, -4

Phillip Danault (MTL) – 2% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 7G, 11A, -1

Ryan Strome (NYI) – 3% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 6G, 7A, -4

Casey Cizikas (NYI) – 2% ownership, 54 adds since last week, 4G, 9A, +8

Andreas Athanasiou (DET) – 1% ownership, 45 adds since last week, 6G, 4A, -1

Left Wingers:

Kevin Labanc (SJ) – 1% ownership, 63 adds since last week, 7G, 5A, +3

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 3% ownership, 48 adds since last week, 6G, 7A, +4

Vinnie Hinostroza (CHI) – 1% ownership, 44 adds since last week, 4G, 5A, -2

Colton Sissons (NSH) – 0% ownership, 39 adds since last week, 5G, 1A, +1

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 2% ownership, 34 adds since last week, 7G, 7A, +5

Austin Watson (NSH) – 0% ownership, 24 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +8

Right Wingers:

Cal Clutterbuck (NYI) – 8% ownership, 124 adds since last week, 3G, 11A, +6

Nikita Scherbak (MON) – 0% ownership, 85 adds since last week, 0G, 0A, Even

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 33 adds since last week, 2G, 7A, Even

Shane Doan (ARI) – 10% ownership, 27 adds since last week, 4G, 7A, -3

Tom Wilson (WSH) – 2% ownership, 23 adds since last week, 2G, 2A, +6

Kevin Fiala (NSH) – 1% ownership, 22 adds since last week, 6G, 3A, +2

Defence:

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 3% ownership, 120 adds since last week, 0G, 2A, +1

Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 3% ownership, 77 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, +14

Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 6% ownership, 68 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +8

Alexander Edler (VAN) – 4% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 1G, 4A, -6

Michal Kempny (CHI) – 0% ownership, 49 adds since last week, 2G, 4A, -1

Matt Irwin (NSH) – 2% ownership, 46 adds since last week, 3G, 5A, +14

Goalies:

Jared Coreau (DET) – 7% ownership, 789 adds since last week, 3W, 14GA, 2.75GAA

Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 1% ownership, 162 adds since last week, 0W, 10GA, 4.04GAA

Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 11% ownership, 113 adds since last week, 7W, 17GA, 1.94GAA

Antoine Bibeau (TOR) – 1% ownership, 94 adds since last week, 1W, 4GA, 1.99GAA

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 7% ownership, 72 adds since last week, 6W, 32GA, 2.48GAA

Jean-Francois Berube (NYI) – 2% ownership, 62 adds since last week, 0W, 8GA, 3.27GAA

*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*

Centres:

Leo Komarov (TOR) – 7G, 7A, +2, 17PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 49SH, 125HITS, 24BLKS, 1GWG

Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 10G, 21A, +19, 6PIM, 2PPG, 5PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 69SH, 23HITS, 23BLKS, 2GWG

Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 8G, 6A, -17, 37PIM, 3PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 75HITS, 23BLKS, 1GWG

Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 5A, -1, 19PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 59SH, 103HITS, 23BLKS, 0GWG

Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 11G, 15A, +20, 10PIM, 0PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 59SH, 13HITS, 38BLKS, 3GWG

Travis Zajac (NJ) – 8G, 16A, -8, 16PIM, 3PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 76SH, 50HITS, 14BLKS, 1GWG

Left Wingers:

Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 9G, 5A, -1, 24PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 128HITS, 9BLKS, 2GWG

Antoine Roussel (DAL) – 5G, 12A, +5, 87PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 43SH, 47HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 6G, 7A, +4, 32PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 50SH, 116HITS, 34BLKS, 0GWG

Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) – 7G, 16A, +8, 70PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 62SH, 34HITS, 9BLKS, 1GWG

Anders Lee (NYI) – 14G, 4A, +6, 20PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 81HITS, 18BLKS, 3GWG

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 10G, 9A, +8, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 79SH, 63HITS, 14BLKS, 1GWG

Right Wingers:

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 7G, 14A, +3, 18PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 88SH, 24HITS, 27BLKS, 1GWG

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2G, 7A, Even, 68PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 55SH, 83HITS, 8BLKS, 0GWG

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 8G, 6A, +8, 43PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 56SH, 66HITS, 22BLKS, 2GWG

Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 9G, 15A, -13, 8PIM, 2PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 115SH, 29HITS, 11BLKS, 0GWG

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 9G, 15A, +16, 8PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 64SH, 67HITS, 8BLKS, 1GWG

Rick Nash (NYR) – 13G, 7A, -1, 12PIM, 4PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 19HITS, 21BLKS, 2GWG

Defence:

Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 1G, 1A, Even, 65PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 17SH, 159HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG

Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 2G, 7A, +9, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 53SH, 62HITS, 102BLKS, 0GWG

Adam Larsson (EDM) – 2G, 4A, -1, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 41SH, 119HITS, 71BLKS, 1GWG

Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 1G, 6A, +8, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 72HITS, 62BLKS, 1GWG

Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 7A, +2, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 41SH, 105HITS, 38BLKS, 0GWG

Matt Niskanen (WSH) – 2G, 16A, +8, 14PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 73SH, 59HITS, 47BLKS, 1GWG

Goalies:

Robin Lehner (BUF) – 8W, 12L, 0OTL, 64GA, 744SV, .921SV%, 0SO

Scott Darling (CHI) – 11W, 4L, 2OTL, 40GA, 494SV, .925SV%, 1SO

Jacob Markstrom (VAN) – 8W, 8L, 2OTL, 46GA, 480SV, .913SV%, 0SO

Mike Condon (OTT) – 8W, 5L, 3OTL, 37GA, 411SV, .917SV%, 2SO

Brian Elliott (CGY) – 8W, 9L, 1OTL, 53GA, 449SV, .894SV%, 0SO

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 9W, 5L, 0OTL, 34GA, 409SV, .923SV%, 0SO

Legend:

G = Goals

A = Assists

PIM = Penalty Minutes

PPG = Power-Play-Goals

PPA = Power-Play-Assists

SHG = Short-Handed-Goals

SHO = Short-Handed Assists

GWG = Game-Winning-Goals

SH = Shots

Hits = Hits

BLKS = Blocks

W = Wins

L = Losses

SV = Saves

SV% = Save Percentage

SO = Shutouts

GA = Goals Against

GAA = Goals-Against-Average

Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks)

Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) – 2 points in last 6 games played.

Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 2 points in last 6 games played.

Evander Kane (BUF) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Victor Rask (CAR) – 1 point in last 6 games played.

Roman Josi (NSH) – 1 point in last 6 games played.

Anze Kopitar (LA) – 1 point in last 6 games played.

Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 1 point in last 6 games played.

Daniel Sedin (VAN) – 1 point in last 7 games played.

David Pastrnak (BOS) – 1 point in last 8 games played.

Sam Gagner (CBJ) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

David Perron (STL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Sam Bennett (CGY) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Loui Eriksson (VAN) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Matt Duchene (COL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Bobby Ryan (OTT) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Scott Hartnell (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Gustav Nyquist (DET) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Cam Fowler (ANA) – 0 points in last 7 games played.

Antti Raanta (NYR) – 2-2-0 in last 5 games played.

Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.

Corey Crawford (CHI) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.

Cory Schneider (NJ) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.

Antti Niemi (DAL) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games played.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.

Petr Mrazek (DET) – 1-4-0 in last 5 games played.

Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-4-0 in last 4 games played.

Steve Mason (PHI) – 0-4-1 in last 5 games played.

Martin Jones (SJ) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games played.

Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.

Key Injuries:

Ryan Getzlaf (ANA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Anthony DeAngelo (ARI) – N/A – Mid-January

Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely

David Backes (BOS) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Elias Lindholm (CAR) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Late-January

Jamie Benn (DAL) – Foot – Day-to-Day

Jimmy Howard (DET) – Lower-Body – Late-Jan/Early-Feb

Mike Green (DET) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Roberto Luongo (FLA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – February

Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely

Brendan Gallagher (MON) – Hand – Early-March

Andrei Markov (MON) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Andrew Shaw (MON) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

David Desharnais (MON) – Knee – Indefinitely

Alex Galchenyuk (MON) – Knee – Indefinitely

Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

James Neal (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

P.K. Subban (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Marc Staal (NYR) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Rick Nash (NYR) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Matt Murray (PIT) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (SJ) – Face – Day-to-Day

Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Mid-to-Late-February

Jake Allen (STL) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Ben Bishop (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely

Top Forward of the Week: Justin Williams (WSH) – (4GP, 3G, 4A, 7PTS, +8)

Justin Williams had an amazing week for the Capitals last week scoring seven points in four games. Williams isn’t usually a hot commodity in hockey pools so if he is available which he most likely will be, take a shot on him cause he’s only going to improve down the stretch as he gets more ice time with Washington’s better players. The same goes if he’s taken and you wish to trade for him, just make sure you’re giving up a player of equal or almost lesser value this way you’re not losing the deal if he has a few cold weeks.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Victor Hedman (TB) – 3GP, 0G, 5A, 5PTS, -3)

The best defenseman from last week has to be Victor Hedman, but unlike Williams, Hedman is always selected in the draft and rarely dropped. If you see someone drop him if he gets hurt, take him and fill and IR spot on your roster because Victor has the potential to lead the NHL in scoring this year. But if you wish to acquire him in a trade, like always, make sure you’re not giving away too much, always match so you don’t lose the deal.

Top Goalie of the Week: John Gibson (ANA) – (2GP, 2W, .961SV%, 1.49GAA)

The best goalie of the week is unquestionably John Gibson, and like Hedman, Gibson is usually taken and rarely available. But if you can swing a deal for him, especially in a keeper league, do it, Cause he’s only going to get better as the games and seasons go by.

This article originally appeared on