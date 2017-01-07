NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 13 Add/Drop List
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 13, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!
Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire. We didn’t have an article last week due to the holiday’s but we’re back. There are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.
Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.
If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.
*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 35% ownership, 1,141 adds since last week, 12G, 13A, +4
Bo Horvat (VAN) – 20% ownership, 638 adds since last week, 12G, 15A, +1
Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 29% ownership, 637 adds since last week, 11G, 15A, +20
Ryan O’Reilly (BUF) – 74% ownership, 579 adds since last week, 7G, 13A, -1
Mike Fisher (NSH) – 18% ownership, 395 adds since last week, 11G, 11A, -4
Mitch Marner (TOR) – 63% ownership, 279 adds since last week, 10G, 19A, -4
Left Wingers:
Patrick Maroon (EDM) – 25% ownership, 3,173 adds since last week, 14G, 7A, +12
Sven Baertschi (VAN) – 8% ownership, 867 adds since last week, 11G, 12A, +4
Jason Zucker (MIN) – 25% ownership, 522 adds since last week, 9G, 16A, +23
Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 74% ownership, 472 adds since last week, 13G, 22A, +4
Patrick Sharp (DAL) – 60% ownership, 306 adds since last week, 1G, 2A, -5
Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 7% ownership, 269 adds since last week, 9G, 5A, -1
Right Wingers:
Justin Williams (WSH) – 42% ownership, 1,160 adds since last week, 11G, 9A, +3
Connor Brown (TOR) – 5% ownership, 528 adds since last week, 8G, 9A, +6
Kyle Palmieri (NJ) – 57% ownership, 291 adds since last week, 8G, 14A, +2
Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 58% ownership, 261 adds since last week, 11G, 14A, +12
William Nylander (TOR) – 63% ownership, 252 adds since last week, 8G, 18A, -3
Thomas Vanek (DET) – 32% ownership, 249 adds since last week, 9G, 14A, +2
Defence:
Nathan Beaulieu (MON) – 8% ownership, 1,291 adds since last week, 2G, 11A, +15
Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 28% ownership, 1,207 adds since last week, 2G, 11A, +4
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 25% ownership, 688 adds since last week, 2G, 16A, +13
Jake Gardiner (TOR) – 51% ownership, 437 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +8
Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 42% ownership, 350 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +23
T.J. Brodie (CGY) – 32% ownership, 271 adds since last week, 3G, 13A, -17
Goalies:
Scott Darling (CHI) – 26% ownership, 1,472 adds since last week, 10W, 39GA, 2.39GAA
Ryan Miller (VAN) – 53% ownership, 1,034 adds since last week, 11W, 60GA, 2.65GAA
Brian Elliott (CGY) – 68% ownership, 822 adds since last week, 8W, 53GA, 2.89GAA
Jared Coreau (DET) – 7% ownership, 788 adds since last week, 3W, 14GA, 2.75GAA
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 60% ownership, 785 adds since last week, 9W, 34GA, 2.45GAA
Darcy Kuemper (MIN) – 3% ownership, 702 adds since last week, 4W, 22GA, 3.11GAA
*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Zach Hyman (TOR) – 4% ownership, 163 adds since last week, 5G, 12A, +3
Derek Ryan (CAR) – 2% ownership, 107 adds since last week, 6G, 8A, -4
Phillip Danault (MTL) – 2% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 7G, 11A, -1
Ryan Strome (NYI) – 3% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 6G, 7A, -4
Casey Cizikas (NYI) – 2% ownership, 54 adds since last week, 4G, 9A, +8
Andreas Athanasiou (DET) – 1% ownership, 45 adds since last week, 6G, 4A, -1
Left Wingers:
Kevin Labanc (SJ) – 1% ownership, 63 adds since last week, 7G, 5A, +3
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 3% ownership, 48 adds since last week, 6G, 7A, +4
Vinnie Hinostroza (CHI) – 1% ownership, 44 adds since last week, 4G, 5A, -2
Colton Sissons (NSH) – 0% ownership, 39 adds since last week, 5G, 1A, +1
Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 2% ownership, 34 adds since last week, 7G, 7A, +5
Austin Watson (NSH) – 0% ownership, 24 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +8
Right Wingers:
Cal Clutterbuck (NYI) – 8% ownership, 124 adds since last week, 3G, 11A, +6
Nikita Scherbak (MON) – 0% ownership, 85 adds since last week, 0G, 0A, Even
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 33 adds since last week, 2G, 7A, Even
Shane Doan (ARI) – 10% ownership, 27 adds since last week, 4G, 7A, -3
Tom Wilson (WSH) – 2% ownership, 23 adds since last week, 2G, 2A, +6
Kevin Fiala (NSH) – 1% ownership, 22 adds since last week, 6G, 3A, +2
Defence:
Luke Schenn (ARI) – 3% ownership, 120 adds since last week, 0G, 2A, +1
Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 3% ownership, 77 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, +14
Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 6% ownership, 68 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +8
Alexander Edler (VAN) – 4% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 1G, 4A, -6
Michal Kempny (CHI) – 0% ownership, 49 adds since last week, 2G, 4A, -1
Matt Irwin (NSH) – 2% ownership, 46 adds since last week, 3G, 5A, +14
Goalies:
Jared Coreau (DET) – 7% ownership, 789 adds since last week, 3W, 14GA, 2.75GAA
Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 1% ownership, 162 adds since last week, 0W, 10GA, 4.04GAA
Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 11% ownership, 113 adds since last week, 7W, 17GA, 1.94GAA
Antoine Bibeau (TOR) – 1% ownership, 94 adds since last week, 1W, 4GA, 1.99GAA
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 7% ownership, 72 adds since last week, 6W, 32GA, 2.48GAA
Jean-Francois Berube (NYI) – 2% ownership, 62 adds since last week, 0W, 8GA, 3.27GAA
*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*
Centres:
Leo Komarov (TOR) – 7G, 7A, +2, 17PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 49SH, 125HITS, 24BLKS, 1GWG
Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 10G, 21A, +19, 6PIM, 2PPG, 5PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 69SH, 23HITS, 23BLKS, 2GWG
Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 8G, 6A, -17, 37PIM, 3PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 75HITS, 23BLKS, 1GWG
Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 5A, -1, 19PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 59SH, 103HITS, 23BLKS, 0GWG
Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 11G, 15A, +20, 10PIM, 0PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 59SH, 13HITS, 38BLKS, 3GWG
Travis Zajac (NJ) – 8G, 16A, -8, 16PIM, 3PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 76SH, 50HITS, 14BLKS, 1GWG
Left Wingers:
Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 9G, 5A, -1, 24PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 128HITS, 9BLKS, 2GWG
Antoine Roussel (DAL) – 5G, 12A, +5, 87PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 43SH, 47HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 6G, 7A, +4, 32PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 50SH, 116HITS, 34BLKS, 0GWG
Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) – 7G, 16A, +8, 70PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 62SH, 34HITS, 9BLKS, 1GWG
Anders Lee (NYI) – 14G, 4A, +6, 20PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 73SH, 81HITS, 18BLKS, 3GWG
Tanner Pearson (LA) – 10G, 9A, +8, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 79SH, 63HITS, 14BLKS, 1GWG
Right Wingers:
Michael Frolik (CGY) – 7G, 14A, +3, 18PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 88SH, 24HITS, 27BLKS, 1GWG
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2G, 7A, Even, 68PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 55SH, 83HITS, 8BLKS, 0GWG
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 8G, 6A, +8, 43PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 56SH, 66HITS, 22BLKS, 2GWG
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 9G, 15A, -13, 8PIM, 2PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 115SH, 29HITS, 11BLKS, 0GWG
Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 9G, 15A, +16, 8PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 64SH, 67HITS, 8BLKS, 1GWG
Rick Nash (NYR) – 13G, 7A, -1, 12PIM, 4PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 19HITS, 21BLKS, 2GWG
Defence:
Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 1G, 1A, Even, 65PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 17SH, 159HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG
Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 2G, 7A, +9, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 53SH, 62HITS, 102BLKS, 0GWG
Adam Larsson (EDM) – 2G, 4A, -1, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 41SH, 119HITS, 71BLKS, 1GWG
Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 1G, 6A, +8, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 72HITS, 62BLKS, 1GWG
Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 7A, +2, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 41SH, 105HITS, 38BLKS, 0GWG
Matt Niskanen (WSH) – 2G, 16A, +8, 14PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 73SH, 59HITS, 47BLKS, 1GWG
Goalies:
Robin Lehner (BUF) – 8W, 12L, 0OTL, 64GA, 744SV, .921SV%, 0SO
Scott Darling (CHI) – 11W, 4L, 2OTL, 40GA, 494SV, .925SV%, 1SO
Jacob Markstrom (VAN) – 8W, 8L, 2OTL, 46GA, 480SV, .913SV%, 0SO
Mike Condon (OTT) – 8W, 5L, 3OTL, 37GA, 411SV, .917SV%, 2SO
Brian Elliott (CGY) – 8W, 9L, 1OTL, 53GA, 449SV, .894SV%, 0SO
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 9W, 5L, 0OTL, 34GA, 409SV, .923SV%, 0SO
Legend:
G = Goals
A = Assists
PIM = Penalty Minutes
PPG = Power-Play-Goals
PPA = Power-Play-Assists
SHG = Short-Handed-Goals
SHO = Short-Handed Assists
GWG = Game-Winning-Goals
SH = Shots
Hits = Hits
BLKS = Blocks
W = Wins
L = Losses
SV = Saves
SV% = Save Percentage
SO = Shutouts
GA = Goals Against
GAA = Goals-Against-Average
Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks)
Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) – 2 points in last 6 games played.
Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 2 points in last 6 games played.
Evander Kane (BUF) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Victor Rask (CAR) – 1 point in last 6 games played.
Roman Josi (NSH) – 1 point in last 6 games played.
Anze Kopitar (LA) – 1 point in last 6 games played.
Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 1 point in last 6 games played.
Daniel Sedin (VAN) – 1 point in last 7 games played.
David Pastrnak (BOS) – 1 point in last 8 games played.
Sam Gagner (CBJ) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
David Perron (STL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Sam Bennett (CGY) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Loui Eriksson (VAN) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Matt Duchene (COL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Bobby Ryan (OTT) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Scott Hartnell (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Gustav Nyquist (DET) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Cam Fowler (ANA) – 0 points in last 7 games played.
Antti Raanta (NYR) – 2-2-0 in last 5 games played.
Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.
Corey Crawford (CHI) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.
Cory Schneider (NJ) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.
Antti Niemi (DAL) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games played.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.
Petr Mrazek (DET) – 1-4-0 in last 5 games played.
Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-4-0 in last 4 games played.
Steve Mason (PHI) – 0-4-1 in last 5 games played.
Martin Jones (SJ) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games played.
Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.
Key Injuries:
Ryan Getzlaf (ANA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Anthony DeAngelo (ARI) – N/A – Mid-January
Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely
David Backes (BOS) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
Elias Lindholm (CAR) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Late-January
Jamie Benn (DAL) – Foot – Day-to-Day
Jimmy Howard (DET) – Lower-Body – Late-Jan/Early-Feb
Mike Green (DET) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Roberto Luongo (FLA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – February
Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely
Brendan Gallagher (MON) – Hand – Early-March
Andrei Markov (MON) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Andrew Shaw (MON) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
David Desharnais (MON) – Knee – Indefinitely
Alex Galchenyuk (MON) – Knee – Indefinitely
Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
James Neal (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
P.K. Subban (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Marc Staal (NYR) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Rick Nash (NYR) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Matt Murray (PIT) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (SJ) – Face – Day-to-Day
Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Mid-to-Late-February
Jake Allen (STL) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Ben Bishop (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely
Top Forward of the Week: Justin Williams (WSH) – (4GP, 3G, 4A, 7PTS, +8)
Justin Williams had an amazing week for the Capitals last week scoring seven points in four games. Williams isn’t usually a hot commodity in hockey pools so if he is available which he most likely will be, take a shot on him cause he’s only going to improve down the stretch as he gets more ice time with Washington’s better players. The same goes if he’s taken and you wish to trade for him, just make sure you’re giving up a player of equal or almost lesser value this way you’re not losing the deal if he has a few cold weeks.
Top Defenseman of the Week: Victor Hedman (TB) – 3GP, 0G, 5A, 5PTS, -3)
The best defenseman from last week has to be Victor Hedman, but unlike Williams, Hedman is always selected in the draft and rarely dropped. If you see someone drop him if he gets hurt, take him and fill and IR spot on your roster because Victor has the potential to lead the NHL in scoring this year. But if you wish to acquire him in a trade, like always, make sure you’re not giving away too much, always match so you don’t lose the deal.
Top Goalie of the Week: John Gibson (ANA) – (2GP, 2W, .961SV%, 1.49GAA)
The best goalie of the week is unquestionably John Gibson, and like Hedman, Gibson is usually taken and rarely available. But if you can swing a deal for him, especially in a keeper league, do it, Cause he’s only going to get better as the games and seasons go by.