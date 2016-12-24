NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 11 Add/Drop List
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 11, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!
Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire. There are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.
Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.
If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.
*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 23% ownership, 1,679 adds since last week, 7G, 16A, +13
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 13% ownership, 619 adds since last week, 3G, 11A, +9
Alexander Wennberg (CBJ) – 57% ownership, 540 adds since last week, 6G, 22A, +10
Mark Letestu (EDM) – 6% ownership, 520 adds since last week, 7G, 10A, +1
Alex Killorn (TB) – 33% ownership, 502 adds since last week, 11G, 7A, -4
Nazem Kadri (TOR) – 62% ownership, 483 adds since last week, 13G, 8A, Even
Left Wingers:
Anders Lee (NYI) – 21% ownership, 1,131 adds since last week, 12G, 4A, +7
Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 67% ownership, 774 adds since last week, 9G, 20A, +1
Jason Zucker (MIN) – 9% ownership, 665 adds since last week, 7G, 12A, +20
Scott Hartnell (CBJ) – 19% ownership, 472 adds since last week, 8G, 12A, +10
Evander Kane (BUF) – 29% ownership, 144 adds since last week, 6G, 5A, -6
Sebastian Aho (CAR) – 16% ownership, 141 adds since last week, 6G, 11A, -1
Right Wingers:
Jaromir Jagr (FLA) – 63% ownership, 361 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +3
Mitch Marner (TOR) – 61% ownership, 272 adds since last week, 8G, 17A, -2
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 13% ownership, 161 adds since last week, 8G, 14A, -8
David Perron (STL) – 18% ownership, 118 adds since last week, 9G, 10A, -5
Troy Brouwer (CGY) – 14% ownership, 114 adds since last week, 8G, 9A, -10
Richard Panik (CHI) – 24% ownership, 95 adds since last week, 9G, 6A, +4
Defence:
Jake Gardiner (TOR) – 37% ownership, 2,115 adds since last week, 6G, 10A, +6
David Savard (CBJ) – 12% ownership, 1,044 adds since last week, 1G, 9A, +22
Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 18% ownership, 636 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +20
Nikita Zaitsev (TOR) – 7% ownership, 569 adds since last week, 1G, 13A, -7
Andrej Sekera (EDM) – 30% ownership, 323 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +8
Mathew Dumba (MIN) – 55% ownership, 227 adds since last week, 4G, 9A, +11
Goalies:
Mike Condon (MTL) – 32% ownership, 1,534 adds since last week, 8W, 28GA, 2.20GAA
Brian Elliott (CGY) – 52% ownership, 1,043 adds since last week, 4W, 46GA, 3.21GAA
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 47% ownership, 945 adds since last week, 7W, 31GA, 2.61GAA
Al Montoya (MTL) – 12% ownership, 750 adds since last week, 3W, 25GA, 2.91GAA
Jared Coreau (DET) – 1% ownership, 611 adds since last week, 0W, 4GA, 4.11GAA
Cam Ward (CAR) – 56% ownership, 486 adds since last week, 11W, 58GA, 2.25GAA
*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Brian Boyle (TB) – 2% ownership, 333 adds since last week, 8G, 3A, +7
Frank Vatrano (BOS) – 2% ownership, 120 adds since last week, 1G, 0A, +1
Zach Hyman (TOR) – 2% ownership, 68 adds since last week, 5G, 6A, +2
Nick Bonino (PIT) – 4% ownership, 53 adds since last week, 6G, 9A, -6
Radek Faksa (DAL) – 2% ownership, 36 adds since last week, 4G, 8A, +6
Luke Glendening (DET) – 2% ownership, 26 adds since last week, 1G, 8A, -3
Left Wingers:
Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 2% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 6G, 6A, +7
Matt Martin (TOR) – 10% ownership, 72 adds since last week, 2G, 2A, +2
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 2% ownership, 37 adds since last week, 4G, 6A, +4
Artturi Lehkonen (MTL) – 1% ownership, 31 adds since last week, 7G, 2A, +5
Tanner Pearson (LA) – 9% ownership, 28 adds since last week, 7G, 7A, +8
Sven Baertschi (VAN) – 2% ownership, 25 adds since last week, 7G, 10A, Even
Right Wingers:
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 87 adds since last week, 2G, 7A, +3
Shane Doan (ARI) – 11% ownership, 18 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, -4
Cal Clutterbuck (NYI) – 7% ownership, 66 adds since last week, 2G, 9A, +6
Kevin Labanc (SJ) – 0% ownership, 31 adds since last week, 4G, 2A, +4
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 2% ownership, 29 adds since last week, 8G, 5A, +10
Connor Brown (TOR) – 1% ownership, 27 adds since last week, 5G, 5A, +4
Defence:
Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 18% ownership, 639 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +20
Luke Schenn (ARI) – 2% ownership, 172 adds since last week, 0G, 2A, -1
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 7% ownership, 165 adds since last week, 1G, 12A, +9
Kevin Klein (NYR) – 4% ownership, 146 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, +6
Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 8% ownership, 124 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +5
Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 6% ownership, 122 adds since last week, 1G, 5A, +7
Goalies:
Jared Coreau (DET) – 1% ownership, 612 adds since last week, 0W, 4GA, 4.11GAA
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 9% ownership, 376 adds since last week, 5W, 22GA, 2.22GAA
Antoine Bibeau (TOR) – 1% ownership, 329 adds since last week, 0W, 2GA, 2.10GAA
Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 9% ownership, 224 adds since last week, 5W, 13GA, 1.83GAA
Curtis McElhinney (CBJ) – 2% ownership, 138 adds since last week, 2W, 10GA, 1.99GAA
Anton Khudobin (BOS) – 1% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 1W, 20GA, 3.09GAA
*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*
Centres:
Leo Komarov (TOR) – 5G, 7A, +5, 17PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 43SH, 106HITS, 21BLKS, 1GWG
Zack Smith (OTT) – 7G, 7A, +5, 31PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 2SHG, 0SHA, 67SH, 57HITS, 18BLKS, 0GWG
Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 7G, 4A, -15, 31PIM, 3PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 64SH, 66HITS, 22BLKS, 1GWG
Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 8G, 17A, +16, 4PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 54SH, 21HITS, 23BLKS, 2GWG
Travis Zajac (NJ) – 8G, 15A, -2, 14PIM, 3PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 68SH, 45HITS, 12BLKS, 1GWG
Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 2A, -1, 19PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 48SH, 92HITS, 22BLKS, 0GWG
Left Wingers:
Patrick Maroon (EDM) – 10G, 6A, +8, 36PIM, 0PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 72SH, 78HITS, 7BLKS, 1GWG
Anders Lee (NYI) – 12G, 4A, +7, 16PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 67SH, 77HITS, 16BLKS, 2GWG
Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 8G, 4A, -1, 18PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 62SH, 113HITS, 9BLKS, 1GWG
Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) – 7G, 12A, +6, 62PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 59SH, 32HITS, 7BLKS, 1GWG
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 4G, 6A, +3, 27PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 45SH, 104HITS, 26BLKS, 0GWG
Brock Nelson (NYI) – 7G, 12A, +1, 18PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 72SH, 27HITS, 27BLKS, 0GWG
Right Wingers:
Rick Nash (NYR) – 13G, 7A, -1, 12PIM, 4PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 19HITS, 21BLKS, 2GWG
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2G, 7A, +3, 66PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 73HITS, 6BLKS, 0GWG
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 8G, 14A, -10, 8PIM, 2PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 106SH, 27HITS, 10BLKS, 0GWG
Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 9G, 13A, +16, 6PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 59SH, 60HITS, 8BLKS, 1GWG
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 8G, 5A, +10, 32PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 47SH, 61HITS, 22BLKS, 2GWG
Michael Frolik (CGY) – 6G, 11A, +1, 16PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 80SH, 24HITS, 25BLKS, 1GWG
Defence:
Jeff Petry (MTL) – 8G, 9A, +11, 10PIM, 2PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 78SH, 67HITS, 59BLKS, 1GWG
Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 0G, 1A, -2, 63PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 13SH, 149HITS, 42BLKS, 0GWG
Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 2G, 6A, +6, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 49SH, 54HITS, 98BLKS, 0GWG
Adam Larsson (EDM) – 2G, 4A, -3, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 36SH, 106HITS, 67BLKS, 0GWG
Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 1G, 5A, +8, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 44SH, 65HITS, 58BLKS, 1GWG
Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 3G, 12A, -1, 12PIM, 0PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 60SH, 50HITS, 71BLKS, 1GWG
Goalies:
Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 12W, 11L, 1OTL, 65GA, 656SV, .910SV%, 2SO
Robin Lehner (BUF) – 7W, 10L, 5OTL, 55GA, 645SV, .921SV%, 0SO
Jaroslav Halak (NYI) – 5W, 8L, 5OTL, 57GA, 554SV, .907SV%, 1SO
Scott Darling (CHI) – 10W, 3L, 2OTL, 36GA, 430SV, .923SV%, 1SO
Jacob Markstrom (VAN) – 7W, 8L, 2OTL, 44GA, 438SV, .909SV%, 0SO
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 8W, 5L, 0OTL, 32GA, 377SV, .922SV%, 0SO
Legend:
G = Goals
A = Assists
PIM = Penalty Minutes
PPG = Power-Play-Goals
PPA = Power-Play-Assists
SHG = Short-Handed-Goals
SHO = Short-Handed Assists
GWG = Game-Winning-Goals
SH = Shots
Hits = Hits
BLKS = Blocks
W = Wins
L = Losses
SV = Saves
SV% = Save Percentage
SO = Shutouts
GA = Goals Against
GAA = Goals-Against-Average
Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).
Keith Yandle (FLA) – 4 points in last 14 games played.
Ryan O’Reilly (BUF) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Patrick Eaves (DAL) – 2 points in last 8 games played.
Ryan McDonagh (NYR) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Sam Bennett (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Dougie Hamilton (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.
Mike Cammalleri (NJ) – 2 points in last 9 games played.
Frans Nielsen (DET) – 1 point in last 5 games played.
Chris Kreider (NYR) – 1 point in last 5 games played.
Patric Hornqvist (PIT) – 1 point in last 7 games played.
Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
David Krejci (BOS) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Kyle Okposo (BUF) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Alexander Steen (STL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Marcus Johansson (WSH) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Jordan Staal (CAR) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Rickard Rakell (ANA) – 0 points in last 3 games played.
Colin Wilson (NSH) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Derek Forbort (LA) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Mark Giordano (CGY) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Wayne Simmonds (PHI) – 0 points in last 4 games played.
Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
J.T. Miller (NYR) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Jimmy Vesey (NYR) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Jordan Eberle (EDM) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Tyson Barrie (COL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.
Morgan Rielly (TOR) – 0 points in last 6 games played.
Roberto Luongo (FLA) – 1-1-2 in last 4 games played.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.
Antti Raanta (NYR) – 0-2-0 in last 3 games played.
Petr Mrazek (DET) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games played.
Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-3-0 in last 3 games played.
Ryan Miller (VAN) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games played.
Pekka Rinne (NSH) – 3-4-1 in last 8 games played.
Mike Smith (ARI) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.
Key Injuries:
Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely
Tyler Ennis (BUF) – Groin – Indefinitely
Artem Anisimov (CHI) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Marian Hossa (CHI) – Upper-Body – Day-t0-Day
Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Late-January
Antoine Roussel (DAL) – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day
Cody Eakin (DAL) – N/A – Late-December
Patrick Sharp (DAL) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
Ales Hemsky (DAL) – Hip – Indefinitely
Jimmy Howard (DET) – Lower-Body – Late-January/Early-February
Mike Green (DET) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Justin Abdelkader (DET) – Knee – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – February
Alex Petrovic (FLA) – Ankle – Week-to-Week
Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely
Zach Parise (MIN) – Illness – Day-to-Day
Alexei Emelin (MTL) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Andrew Shaw (MTL) – Concussion – Day-t0-Day
David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely
Alex Galchenyuk (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely
P.K. Subban (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Mika Zibanejad (NYR) – Leg – Early-January
Andrew Hammond (OTT) – Ankle – Week-t0-Week
Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Clarke MacArthur (OTT) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
Sean Couturier (PHI) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Kris Letang (PIT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Indefinitely
Paul Stastny (STL) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Ben Bishop (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Nikita Kucherov (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Ondrej Palat (TB) – Undisclosed – Day-t0-Day
Ryan Callahan (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely
Tyler Bozak (TOR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jannik Hansen (VAN) – Lower-Body – Day-t0-Day
Erik Gudbranson (VAN) – Wrist – Indefinitely
Alexander Edler (VAN) – Finger – Late-December/Early-January
Tyler Myers (WPG) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Top Forward of the Week: F Jonathan Drouin, Tampa Bay Lightning (4GP – 4G – 3A – 7PTS – +2)
Jonathan Drouin had a slow start to the year, so if you were able to grab him while his stock was low we commend you. However, if you believed he would turn it around and kept him, you’re very smart. He still has elite level talent and now that he’s focused, he’s going to have an amazing season.
Top Defenseman of the Week: D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning (4GP – 1G – 6A – 7PTS – +4)
Victor Hedman has always been a top tier defenseman, so picking him up in your free agency pool is next to impossible. However, if you own him, good for you. If you wish to acquire him, though, be sure that you’re not giving up to much, always do your research so it’s a fair trade for both sides. Cause while forwards always score more points, the defenseman will close the gap in pool points with +/-, blocked shots and penalty minutes.
Top Goalie of the Week: G Mike Condon, Ottawa Senators (4GP – 4W – 1.85GAA – .933SV%)
Mike Condon has always been solid, and he’s usually added and dropped multiple times a week. But if he is available and you have one or multiple star goalies and a giant question mark over your depth goalie, pick up Condon. The reason why is because Craig Anderson is going to be in and out all season and Condon has the ability to take over the starting role from Andrew Hammond, so grab him while you can. The same goes if you already own him, don’t get rid of him. Acquiring him isn’t that hard in pools since a lot of people tend to go with the hot hand during the week without going with the hottest hand over all of the weeks, research is very important.
More from Puck Prose
- NHL Player Rankings: Top 100 Under 24-Years-Old6h ago
- NHL Daily: Jaromir Jagr, Tyler Pitlick, Columbus Blue Jackets14h ago
- Columbus Blue Jackets First in Metro Division After Sinking Penguins1 d ago
- NHL Power Rankings: Week 11 Injuries, Prospects, In-Depth Analysis1 d ago
- Mike Condon Carrying the Load in Goal for Ottawa Senators1 d ago
- Alexander Steen
- Anaheim Ducks
- Anders Lee
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Andrew Hammond
- Antti Raanta
- Arizona Coyotes
- Boston Bruins
- Brendan Gallagher
- Brian Boyle
- Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Chad Johnson
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Chris Kreider
- Colin Wilson
- Colorado Avalanche
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Craig Anderson
- Dallas Stars
- David Krejci
- Derek Forbort
- Detroit Red Wings
- Dougie Hamilton
- Edmonton Oilers
- Florida Panthers
- Frans Nielsen
- J.T. Miller
- Jake Gardiner
- Jakob Silfverberg
- Jared Coreau
- Jared Spurgeon
- Jaromir Jagr
- Jeff Petry
- Jimmy Vesey
- Jonathan Drouin
- Jordan Eberle
- Jordan Staal
- Keith Yandle
- Kyle Okposo
- Leo Komarov
- Marcus Johansson
- Mark Giordano
- Max Domi
- Mikael Backlund
- Mikael Granlund
- Mike Condon
- Minnesota Wild
- Montreal Canadiens
- Morgan Rielly
- Nashville Predators
- Nathan MacKinnon
- New York Islanders
- New York Rangers
- NHL
- Nikita Kucherov
- Ottawa Senators
- Patric Hornqvist
- Patrick Eaves
- Patrick Maroon
- Pekka Rinne
- Petr Mrazek
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Rick Nash
- Rickard Rakell
- Roberto Luongo
- Ryan Hartman
- Ryan McDonagh
- Ryan O'Reilly
- Sam Bennett
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Tyson Barrie
- Victor Hedman
- Washington Capitals
- Wayne Simmonds
- Winnipeg Jets
- Zack Kassian
-