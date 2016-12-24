NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 11 Add/Drop List

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 11, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!

Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire. There are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.

Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.

If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.

*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 23% ownership, 1,679 adds since last week, 7G, 16A, +13

Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 13% ownership, 619 adds since last week, 3G, 11A, +9

Alexander Wennberg (CBJ) – 57% ownership, 540 adds since last week, 6G, 22A, +10

Mark Letestu (EDM) – 6% ownership, 520 adds since last week, 7G, 10A, +1

Alex Killorn (TB) – 33% ownership, 502 adds since last week, 11G, 7A, -4

Nazem Kadri (TOR) – 62% ownership, 483 adds since last week, 13G, 8A, Even

Left Wingers:

Anders Lee (NYI) – 21% ownership, 1,131 adds since last week, 12G, 4A, +7

Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 67% ownership, 774 adds since last week, 9G, 20A, +1

Jason Zucker (MIN) – 9% ownership, 665 adds since last week, 7G, 12A, +20

Scott Hartnell (CBJ) – 19% ownership, 472 adds since last week, 8G, 12A, +10

Evander Kane (BUF) – 29% ownership, 144 adds since last week, 6G, 5A, -6

Sebastian Aho (CAR) – 16% ownership, 141 adds since last week, 6G, 11A, -1

Right Wingers:

Jaromir Jagr (FLA) – 63% ownership, 361 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +3

Mitch Marner (TOR) – 61% ownership, 272 adds since last week, 8G, 17A, -2

Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 13% ownership, 161 adds since last week, 8G, 14A, -8

David Perron (STL) – 18% ownership, 118 adds since last week, 9G, 10A, -5

Troy Brouwer (CGY) – 14% ownership, 114 adds since last week, 8G, 9A, -10

Richard Panik (CHI) – 24% ownership, 95 adds since last week, 9G, 6A, +4

Defence:

Jake Gardiner (TOR) – 37% ownership, 2,115 adds since last week, 6G, 10A, +6

David Savard (CBJ) – 12% ownership, 1,044 adds since last week, 1G, 9A, +22

Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 18% ownership, 636 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +20

Nikita Zaitsev (TOR) – 7% ownership, 569 adds since last week, 1G, 13A, -7

Andrej Sekera (EDM) – 30% ownership, 323 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +8

Mathew Dumba (MIN) – 55% ownership, 227 adds since last week, 4G, 9A, +11

Goalies:

Mike Condon (MTL) – 32% ownership, 1,534 adds since last week, 8W, 28GA, 2.20GAA

Brian Elliott (CGY) – 52% ownership, 1,043 adds since last week, 4W, 46GA, 3.21GAA

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 47% ownership, 945 adds since last week, 7W, 31GA, 2.61GAA

Al Montoya (MTL) – 12% ownership, 750 adds since last week, 3W, 25GA, 2.91GAA

Jared Coreau (DET) – 1% ownership, 611 adds since last week, 0W, 4GA, 4.11GAA

Cam Ward (CAR) – 56% ownership, 486 adds since last week, 11W, 58GA, 2.25GAA

*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Brian Boyle (TB) – 2% ownership, 333 adds since last week, 8G, 3A, +7

Frank Vatrano (BOS) – 2% ownership, 120 adds since last week, 1G, 0A, +1

Zach Hyman (TOR) – 2% ownership, 68 adds since last week, 5G, 6A, +2

Nick Bonino (PIT) – 4% ownership, 53 adds since last week, 6G, 9A, -6

Radek Faksa (DAL) – 2% ownership, 36 adds since last week, 4G, 8A, +6

Luke Glendening (DET) – 2% ownership, 26 adds since last week, 1G, 8A, -3

Left Wingers:

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 2% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 6G, 6A, +7

Matt Martin (TOR) – 10% ownership, 72 adds since last week, 2G, 2A, +2

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 2% ownership, 37 adds since last week, 4G, 6A, +4

Artturi Lehkonen (MTL) – 1% ownership, 31 adds since last week, 7G, 2A, +5

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 9% ownership, 28 adds since last week, 7G, 7A, +8

Sven Baertschi (VAN) – 2% ownership, 25 adds since last week, 7G, 10A, Even

Right Wingers:

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2% ownership, 87 adds since last week, 2G, 7A, +3

Shane Doan (ARI) – 11% ownership, 18 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, -4

Cal Clutterbuck (NYI) – 7% ownership, 66 adds since last week, 2G, 9A, +6

Kevin Labanc (SJ) – 0% ownership, 31 adds since last week, 4G, 2A, +4

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 2% ownership, 29 adds since last week, 8G, 5A, +10

Connor Brown (TOR) – 1% ownership, 27 adds since last week, 5G, 5A, +4

Defence:

Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – 18% ownership, 639 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +20

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 2% ownership, 172 adds since last week, 0G, 2A, -1

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 7% ownership, 165 adds since last week, 1G, 12A, +9

Kevin Klein (NYR) – 4% ownership, 146 adds since last week, 0G, 9A, +6

Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 8% ownership, 124 adds since last week, 1G, 6A, +5

Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 6% ownership, 122 adds since last week, 1G, 5A, +7

Goalies:

Jared Coreau (DET) – 1% ownership, 612 adds since last week, 0W, 4GA, 4.11GAA

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 9% ownership, 376 adds since last week, 5W, 22GA, 2.22GAA

Antoine Bibeau (TOR) – 1% ownership, 329 adds since last week, 0W, 2GA, 2.10GAA

Philipp Grubauer (WSH) – 9% ownership, 224 adds since last week, 5W, 13GA, 1.83GAA

Curtis McElhinney (CBJ) – 2% ownership, 138 adds since last week, 2W, 10GA, 1.99GAA

Anton Khudobin (BOS) – 1% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 1W, 20GA, 3.09GAA

*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*

Centres:

Leo Komarov (TOR) – 5G, 7A, +5, 17PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 43SH, 106HITS, 21BLKS, 1GWG

Zack Smith (OTT) – 7G, 7A, +5, 31PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 2SHG, 0SHA, 67SH, 57HITS, 18BLKS, 0GWG

Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 7G, 4A, -15, 31PIM, 3PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 64SH, 66HITS, 22BLKS, 1GWG

Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 8G, 17A, +16, 4PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 54SH, 21HITS, 23BLKS, 2GWG

Travis Zajac (NJ) – 8G, 15A, -2, 14PIM, 3PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 68SH, 45HITS, 12BLKS, 1GWG

Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 2A, -1, 19PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 48SH, 92HITS, 22BLKS, 0GWG

Left Wingers:

Patrick Maroon (EDM) – 10G, 6A, +8, 36PIM, 0PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 72SH, 78HITS, 7BLKS, 1GWG

Anders Lee (NYI) – 12G, 4A, +7, 16PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 67SH, 77HITS, 16BLKS, 2GWG

Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 8G, 4A, -1, 18PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 62SH, 113HITS, 9BLKS, 1GWG

Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) – 7G, 12A, +6, 62PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 59SH, 32HITS, 7BLKS, 1GWG

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 4G, 6A, +3, 27PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 45SH, 104HITS, 26BLKS, 0GWG

Brock Nelson (NYI) – 7G, 12A, +1, 18PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 72SH, 27HITS, 27BLKS, 0GWG

Right Wingers:

Rick Nash (NYR) – 13G, 7A, -1, 12PIM, 4PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 19HITS, 21BLKS, 2GWG

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 2G, 7A, +3, 66PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 52SH, 73HITS, 6BLKS, 0GWG

Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 8G, 14A, -10, 8PIM, 2PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 106SH, 27HITS, 10BLKS, 0GWG

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 9G, 13A, +16, 6PIM, 3PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 59SH, 60HITS, 8BLKS, 1GWG

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 8G, 5A, +10, 32PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 47SH, 61HITS, 22BLKS, 2GWG

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 6G, 11A, +1, 16PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 80SH, 24HITS, 25BLKS, 1GWG

Defence:

Jeff Petry (MTL) – 8G, 9A, +11, 10PIM, 2PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 78SH, 67HITS, 59BLKS, 1GWG

Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 0G, 1A, -2, 63PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 13SH, 149HITS, 42BLKS, 0GWG

Calvin De Haan (NYI) – 2G, 6A, +6, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 49SH, 54HITS, 98BLKS, 0GWG

Adam Larsson (EDM) – 2G, 4A, -3, 26PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 36SH, 106HITS, 67BLKS, 0GWG

Deryk Engelland (CGY) – 1G, 5A, +8, 50PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 44SH, 65HITS, 58BLKS, 1GWG

Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 3G, 12A, -1, 12PIM, 0PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 60SH, 50HITS, 71BLKS, 1GWG

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 12W, 11L, 1OTL, 65GA, 656SV, .910SV%, 2SO

Robin Lehner (BUF) – 7W, 10L, 5OTL, 55GA, 645SV, .921SV%, 0SO

Jaroslav Halak (NYI) – 5W, 8L, 5OTL, 57GA, 554SV, .907SV%, 1SO

Scott Darling (CHI) – 10W, 3L, 2OTL, 36GA, 430SV, .923SV%, 1SO

Jacob Markstrom (VAN) – 7W, 8L, 2OTL, 44GA, 438SV, .909SV%, 0SO

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 8W, 5L, 0OTL, 32GA, 377SV, .922SV%, 0SO

Legend:

G = Goals

A = Assists

PIM = Penalty Minutes

PPG = Power-Play-Goals

PPA = Power-Play-Assists

SHG = Short-Handed-Goals

SHO = Short-Handed Assists

GWG = Game-Winning-Goals

SH = Shots

Hits = Hits

BLKS = Blocks

W = Wins

L = Losses

SV = Saves

SV% = Save Percentage

SO = Shutouts

GA = Goals Against

GAA = Goals-Against-Average

Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).

Keith Yandle (FLA) – 4 points in last 14 games played.

Ryan O’Reilly (BUF) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Patrick Eaves (DAL) – 2 points in last 8 games played.

Ryan McDonagh (NYR) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Sam Bennett (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Dougie Hamilton (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games played.

Mike Cammalleri (NJ) – 2 points in last 9 games played.

Frans Nielsen (DET) – 1 point in last 5 games played.

Chris Kreider (NYR) – 1 point in last 5 games played.

Patric Hornqvist (PIT) – 1 point in last 7 games played.

Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

David Krejci (BOS) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Kyle Okposo (BUF) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Alexander Steen (STL) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Marcus Johansson (WSH) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Jordan Staal (CAR) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Rickard Rakell (ANA) – 0 points in last 3 games played.

Colin Wilson (NSH) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Derek Forbort (LA) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Mark Giordano (CGY) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Wayne Simmonds (PHI) – 0 points in last 4 games played.

Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

J.T. Miller (NYR) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Jimmy Vesey (NYR) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Jordan Eberle (EDM) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Tyson Barrie (COL) – 0 points in last 5 games played.

Morgan Rielly (TOR) – 0 points in last 6 games played.

Roberto Luongo (FLA) – 1-1-2 in last 4 games played.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games played.

Antti Raanta (NYR) – 0-2-0 in last 3 games played.

Petr Mrazek (DET) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games played.

Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-3-0 in last 3 games played.

Ryan Miller (VAN) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games played.

Pekka Rinne (NSH) – 3-4-1 in last 8 games played.

Mike Smith (ARI) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games played.

Key Injuries:

Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely

Tyler Ennis (BUF) – Groin – Indefinitely

Artem Anisimov (CHI) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Marian Hossa (CHI) – Upper-Body – Day-t0-Day

Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Late-January

Antoine Roussel (DAL) – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Cody Eakin (DAL) – N/A – Late-December

Patrick Sharp (DAL) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Ales Hemsky (DAL) – Hip – Indefinitely

Jimmy Howard (DET) – Lower-Body – Late-January/Early-February

Mike Green (DET) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Justin Abdelkader (DET) – Knee – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – February

Alex Petrovic (FLA) – Ankle – Week-to-Week

Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely

Zach Parise (MIN) – Illness – Day-to-Day

Alexei Emelin (MTL) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Andrew Shaw (MTL) – Concussion – Day-t0-Day

David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely

Alex Galchenyuk (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely

P.K. Subban (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Mika Zibanejad (NYR) – Leg – Early-January

Andrew Hammond (OTT) – Ankle – Week-t0-Week

Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Clarke MacArthur (OTT) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Sean Couturier (PHI) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang (PIT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Indefinitely

Paul Stastny (STL) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Ben Bishop (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Nikita Kucherov (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Ondrej Palat (TB) – Undisclosed – Day-t0-Day

Ryan Callahan (TB) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely

Tyler Bozak (TOR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jannik Hansen (VAN) – Lower-Body – Day-t0-Day

Erik Gudbranson (VAN) – Wrist – Indefinitely

Alexander Edler (VAN) – Finger – Late-December/Early-January

Tyler Myers (WPG) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Top Forward of the Week: F Jonathan Drouin, Tampa Bay Lightning (4GP – 4G – 3A – 7PTS – +2)

Jonathan Drouin had a slow start to the year, so if you were able to grab him while his stock was low we commend you. However, if you believed he would turn it around and kept him, you’re very smart. He still has elite level talent and now that he’s focused, he’s going to have an amazing season.

Top Defenseman of the Week: D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning (4GP – 1G – 6A – 7PTS – +4)

Victor Hedman has always been a top tier defenseman, so picking him up in your free agency pool is next to impossible. However, if you own him, good for you. If you wish to acquire him, though, be sure that you’re not giving up to much, always do your research so it’s a fair trade for both sides. Cause while forwards always score more points, the defenseman will close the gap in pool points with +/-, blocked shots and penalty minutes.

Top Goalie of the Week: G Mike Condon, Ottawa Senators (4GP – 4W – 1.85GAA – .933SV%)

Mike Condon has always been solid, and he’s usually added and dropped multiple times a week. But if he is available and you have one or multiple star goalies and a giant question mark over your depth goalie, pick up Condon. The reason why is because Craig Anderson is going to be in and out all season and Condon has the ability to take over the starting role from Andrew Hammond, so grab him while you can. The same goes if you already own him, don’t get rid of him. Acquiring him isn’t that hard in pools since a lot of people tend to go with the hot hand during the week without going with the hottest hand over all of the weeks, research is very important.

This article originally appeared on