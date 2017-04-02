NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Carey Price, Minnesota, Washington and More.

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 26, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!

Welcome back to our weekly NHL fantasy hockey waiver wire. With the playoffs around the corner, it’s time to adjust rosters for teams that will be in the playoffs. With that said players from Washington, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Columbus are the guys to pick up.

Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.

If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.

*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Jake Guentzel (PIT) – 17% ownership, 810 adds since last week, 12G, 14A, +7

Phillip Danault (MTL) – 4% ownership, 318 adds since last week, 13G, 26A, +4

Ryan O’Reilly (BUF) – 80% ownership, 212 adds since last week, 19G, 33A, -1

Leo Komarov (TOR) – 16% ownership, 203 adds since last week, 13G, 18A, +6

Christian Dvorak (ARI) – 4% ownership, 201 adds since last week, 14G, 17A, +6

Sean Couturier (PHI) – 12% ownership, 187 adds since last week, 13G, 18A, +10

Left Wingers:

Jarome Iginla (LA) – 19% ownership, 470 adds since last week, 14G, 12A, -28

Marcus Johansson (WSH) – 57% ownership, 371 adds since last week, 23G, 33A, +21

Gustav Nyquist (DET) – 29% ownership, 276 adds since last week, 11G, 33A, -1

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 57% ownership, 240 adds since last week, 22G, 30A, +15

Conor Sheary (PIT) – 53% ownership, 210 adds since last week, 21G, 30A, +25

Dale Weise (PHI) – 1% ownership, 201 adds since last week, 6G, 6A, -1

Right Wingers:

Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – 35% ownership, 235 adds since last week, 10G, 18A, +8

Paul Byron (MTL) – 10% ownership, 195 adds since last week, 22G, 18A, +20

Tom Wilson (WSH) – 8% ownership, 182 adds since last week, 6G, 12A, +9

Kris Versteeg (CGY) – 3% ownership, 162 adds since last week, 13G, 20A, -2

Sam Reinhart (BUF) – 26% ownership, 142 adds since last week, 17G, 29A, -8

Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 87% ownership, 126 adds since last week, 16G, 35A, -15

Defence:

Michael Del Zotto (PHI) – 8% ownership, 559 adds since last week, 5G, 12A, -3

Brady Skjei (NYR) – 31% ownership, 507 adds since last week, 5G, 33A, +13

Jake Muzzin (LA) – 65% ownership, 430 adds since last week, 9G, 19A, -18

Nikita Zaitsev (TOR) – 14% ownership, 314 adds since last week, 4G, 31A, -21

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 7% ownership, 302 adds since last week, 0G, 7A, -11

Ryan Ellis (NSH) – 60% ownership, 197 adds since last week, 15G, 22A, +16

Goalies:

Peter Budaj (TB) – 42% ownership, 1,622 adds since last week, 29W, 117GA, 2.16GAA

Anton Khudobin (BOS) – 6% ownership, 540 adds since last week, 6W, 34GA, 2.60GAA

Anthony Stolarz (PHI) – 2% ownership, 456 adds since last week, 2W, 6GA, 1.42GAA

Jaroslav Halak (NYI) – 27% ownership, 393 adds since last week, 8W, 70GA, 3.08GAA

Calvin Pickard (COL) – 13% ownership, 349 adds since last week, 14W, 126GA, 2.89GAA

Robin Lehner (BUF) – 64% ownership, 285 adds since last week, 22W, 141GA, 2.63GAA

*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Phillip Danault (MTL) – 4% ownership, 329 adds since last week, 13G, 26A, +4

Jordan Weal (PHI) – 1% ownership, 187 adds since last week, 8G, 2A, +3

Mathieu Perreault (WPG) – 25% ownership, 87 adds since last week, 12G, 28A, -13

Antoine Vermette (ANA) – 4% ownership, 73 adds since last week, 8G, 18A, -7

Tomas Plekanec (MTL) – 8% ownership, 69 adds since last week, 9G, 18A, +10

Tanner Kero (CHI) – 1% ownership, 51 adds since last week, 6G, 10A, +15

Left Wingers:

Dale Weise (PHI) – 1% ownership, 201 adds since last week, 6G, 6A, -1

Sven Andrighetto (COL) – 5% ownership, 97 adds since last week, 7G, 12A, +1

Cody McLeod (NSH) – 3% ownership, 87 adds since last week, 5G, 1A, -3

Micheal Haley (SJ) – 1% ownership, 50 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +5

David Perron (STL) – 13% ownership, 41 adds since last week, 16G, 25A, -3

Ryan Spooner (BOS) – 8% ownership, 40 adds since last week, 11G, 28A, -6

Right Wingers:

Tom Wilson (WSH) – 8% ownership, 182 adds since last week, 6G, 12A, +9

Connor Brown (TOR) – 3% ownership, 125 adds since last week, 19G, 16A, +5

Ryan Reaves (STL) – 2% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 5G, 6A, +5

Brandon Sutter (VAN) – 6% ownership, 44 adds since last week, 17G, 16A, -18

Brock Boeser (VAN) – 1% ownership, 42 adds since last week, 2G, 0A, +2

Matt Moulson (BUF) – 5% ownership, 39 adds since last week, 14G, 17A, Even

Defence:

Michael Del Zotto (PHI) – 8% ownership, 565 adds since last week, 5G, 12A, -3

Nikita Zaitsev (TOR) – 14% ownership, 337 adds since last week, 4G, 31A, -21

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 7% ownership, 311 adds since last week, 0G, 7A, -11

Nathan Beaulieu (MTL) – 9% ownership, 183 adds since last week, 3G, 24A, +11

Brandon Manning (PHI) – 5% ownership, 171 adds since last week, 3G, 9A, -9

Michael Stone (CGY) – 22% ownership, 122 adds since last week, 3G, 12A, +1

Goalies:

Peter Budaj (TB) – 42% ownership, 1,624 adds since last week, 29W, 117GA, 2.16GAA

Anton Khudobin (BOS) – 6% ownership, 541 adds since last week, 6W, 34GA, 2.60GAA

Juuse Saros (NSH) – 9% ownership, 267 adds since last week, 9W, 40GA, 2.22GAA

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 5% ownership, 125 adds since last week, 10W, 65GA, 2.73GAA

Reto Berra (FLA) – 2% ownership, 58 adds since last week, 0W, 15GA, 3.54GAA

Alex Stalock (MIN) – 3% ownership, 49 adds since last week, 1W, 3GA, 1.51GAA

*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*

Centres:

Adam Lowry (WPG) – 15G, 12A, Even, 50PIM, 5PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 121SH, 1GWG, 206HITS, 54BLKS

Nathan MacKinnon (COL) – 16G, 35A, -15, 14PIM, 2PPG, 11PPA, 2SHG, 0SHA, 240SH, 4GWG, 50HITS, 27BLKS

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (OTT) – 10G, 19A, +9, 22PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 2SHA, 162SH, 2GWG, 157HITS, 74BLKS

Martin Hanzal (MIN) – 18G, 18A, -19, 53PIM, 4PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 159SH, 2GWG, 137HITS, 53BLKS

Zack Smith (OTT) – 16G, 16A, +6, 61PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 4SHG, 0SHA, 137SH, 1GWG, 140HITS, 38BLKS

Patrik Berglund (STL) – 22G, 11A, -4, 28PIM, 3PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 146SH, 4GWG, 152HITS, 41BLKS

Left Wingers:

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 13G, 10A, -3, 71PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 95SH, 0GWG, 272HITS, 56BLKS

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 23G, 19A, +9, 13PIM, 3PPG, 4PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 178SH, 4GWG, 122HITS, 26BLKS

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 18G, 12A, +12, 70PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 159SH, 4GWG, 119HITS, 29BLKS

David Perron (STL) – 17G, 27A, Even, 54PIM, 3PPG, 9PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 142SH, 3GWG, 82HITS, 27BLKS

Austin Watson (NSH) – 5G, 11A, +13, 99PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 85SH, 0GWG, 142HITS, 66BLKS

Alex Steen (STL) – 15G, 35A, Even, 49PIM, 2PPG, 13PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 109SH, 2GWG, 33HITS, 65BLKS

Right Wingers:

Tom Wilson (WSH) – 6G, 12A, +9, 123PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 90SH, 0GWG, 225HITS, 40BLKS

Patrick Eaves (ANA) – 29G, 18A, -3, 22PIM, 12PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 201SH, 2GWG, 87HITS, 41BLKS

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – 22G, 25A, +8, 20PIM, 5PPG, 4PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 223SH, 5GWG, 47HITS, 43BLKS

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 7G, 16A, +5, 99PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 105SH, 0GWG, 190HITS, 14BLKS

Rick Nash (NYR) – 23G, 15A, +9, 26PIM, 6PPG, 3PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 192SH, 3GWG, 63HITS, 34BLKS

Brett Ritchie (DAL) – 14G, 8A, +11, 38PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 162SH, 2GWG, 151HITS, 22BLKS

Defence:

Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 5G, 18A, +13, 36PIM, 1PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 111SH, 1GWG, 130HITS, 184BLKS

Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 6G, 22A, -11, 32PIM, 0PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 153SH, 1GWG, 105HITS, 161BLKS

Josh Manson (ANA) – 5G, 12A, +11, 73PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 80SH, 1GWG, 220HITS, 76BLKS

Alex Goligoski (ARI) – 6G, 27A, -8, 28PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 1SHG, 1SHA, 107SH, 0GWG, 132HITS, 137BLKS

Roman Polak (TOR) – 4G, 5A, +9, 63PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 54SH, 1GWG, 221HITS, 126BLKS

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 6G, 27A, +29, 51PIM, 1PPG, 5PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 112SH, 0GWG, 117HITS, 92BLKS

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 25W, 19L, 4OTL, 145GA, 1,393SV, .906SV%, 4SO

Petr Mrazek (DET) – 17W, 21L, 8OTL, 138GA, 1,249SV, .901SV%, 1SO

Calvin Pickard (COL) – 14W, 28L, 2OTL, 126GA, 1,237SV, .908SV%, 2SO

Mike Condon (OTT) – 19W, 13L, 6OTL, 93GA, 1,009SV, .916SV%, 5SO

Ben Bishop (LA) – 18W, 14L, 5OTL, 90GA, 926SV, .911SV%, 1SO

Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 19W, 7L, 4OTL, 77GA, 866SV, .918SV%, 2SO

Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).

Jaromir Jagr (FLA) – 2 points in last 6 games.

Mikko Koivu (MIN) – 2 points in last 7 games.

Chris Kreider (NYR) – 2 points in last 7 games.

Dougie Hamilton (CGY) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Vincent Trocheck (FLA) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Jeff Carter (LA) – 2 points in last 8 games.

Tyler Toffoli (LA) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Jason Spezza (DAL) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Patrik Laine (WPG) – 2 points in last 8 games.

P.K. Subban (NSH) – 2 points in last 9 games.

Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Thomas Vanek (FLA) – 1 point in last 5 games.

John Carlson (WSH) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Mikael Granlund (MIN) – 1 point in last 7 games.

Joe Thornton (SJ) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Alex Galchenyuk (MTL) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Jamie Benn (DAL) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Tyler Seguin (DAL) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Drew Doughty (LA) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Ryan Suter (MIN) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Henrik Sedin (VAN) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Jordan Eberle (EDM) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Daniel Sedin (VAN) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARI) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Zach Werenski (CBJ) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Morgan Rielly (TOR) – 0 points in last 6 games.

Gabriel Landeskog (COL) – 0 points in last 8 games.

Matt Duchene (COL) – 0 points in last 8 games.

Scott Darling (CHI) – 0-0-1 in last game.

Braden Holtby (WSH) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Matthew Murray (PIT) – 1-1-0 in last 2 games.

Devan Dubnyk (MIN) – 0-0-2 in last 2 games.

Martin Jones (SJ) – 1-3-0 in last 4 games.

Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) – 0-1-2 in last 3 games.

Key Injuries:

Sami Vatanen (ANA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Kyle Okposo (BUF) – Illness – Day-to-Day

Artem Anisimov (CHI) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Patrick Sharp (DAL) – Hip – Out-for-Season

Anthony Mantha (DET) – Finger – Day-to-Day

Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

James Reimer (FLA) – Undisclosed – Day-to-Day

Aaron Ekblad (FLA) – Neck – Day-to-Day

Roberto Luongo (FLA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jason Zucker (MIN) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

James Neal (NSH) – Face – Day-to-Day

John Tavares (NYI) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

Erik Karlsson (OTT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Chris Kunitz (PIT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Evgeni Malkin (PIT) – Shoulder – Day-to-Day

Carl Hagelin (PIT) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang (PIT) – Upper-Body – Week-to-Week

Olli Maatta (PIT) – Hand – Day-to-Day

Logan Couture (SJ) – Mouth – Day-to-Day

Paul Stastny (STL) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

Top Forward of the Week: Sean Monahan (CGY) – (3gp, 2g, 5a, 7pts, +2)

Sean Monahan is one of those players that isn’t a hot commodity, but now that the Flames have clinched a playoff spot he’s gonna be relied upon heavy by the team so grab him if he’s available.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Jared Spurgeon (MIN) – (4gp, 1g, 4a, 5pts, Even)

Like Monahan, Jared Spurgeon is another player who isn’t wanted by a lot of pools. And with Minnesota poised for a lengthy playoff run, it would be a smart decision to pick him up.

Top Goalie of the Week: Carey Price (MTL) – (3gp, 3w, .956sv%, 1.33gaa, 0so)

Carey Price is a top notch player, so picking him up or even acquiring is next to impossible. With Montreal being a top team in the East that is gonna threaten a lot of teams, so with that in mind if you have him on your team, you’re in a good spot.

