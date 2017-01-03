NHL Fantasy: Top 20 Forwards in 2016-17

NHL Fantasy: See the Top 20 NHL Fantasy Forwards to Have on Your Fantasy Hockey Team This Season. See Names Like Crosby, Matthews and more!

Yesterday we covered the Top 20 NHL Fantasy Hockey Busts, it was more of a depressing article for those who have those players on their team. But don’t worry, here’s the good news. The Top 20 NHL Fantasy Forwards this season.

#1 Evgeni Malkin – PIT

Malkin has been tremendous this year for the Penguins. This Penguins team keeps the recent success up, except Malkin to be a key asset for one’s team. Malkin has 16 goals and 27 assists (43p) through 38 games so far this season.

#2 Sidney Crosby – PIT

Crosby continues to impress everyone around the NHL. Crosby needs 24 goals in 18 games for 50-in-50. Right now Crosby has 26 goals, 16 assists in 38 games. It’s obvious what Crosby brings to one’s fantasy team by tallying points every night.

#3 Alex Ovechkin – WSH

Ovechkin has not been an absolute powerhouse like past years, but he still has 17 goals and 142 shots on goal. It would be wrong to ditch Ovi from your roster now, hold on to him tight. Ovechkin has a lot of good play ahead of him this season.

#4 Jeff Carter – LAK

Carter is off to an impressive season thus far despite the Kings losing their star goaltender Jonathan Quick early in the year. Players like Carter have been a major reason for the Kings holding a playoff spot as of now. Carter has 20 goals and 11 assists through 37 games.

#5 Vladimir Tarasenko – STL

Tarasenko is posting MVP-like numbers to this point in the season. In his last 10 games, he has 10 points. For the season Tarasenko has 18 goals, 23 assists(41p) through 38 games. Tarasenko could be an important factor on any fantasy team.

#6 Connor McDavid – EDM

McDavid has been arguably the most important player on his team. Without McDavid who knows if the Oilers would be where they are right now. As McDavid progresses in the NHL, he will continue to draw more and more attention towards himself. McDavid has 14 goals and 29 assists, with 13 power play points.

#7 Ryan Kesler – ANA

Kesler, some could say, is finally evolving into the player the Ducks expected him to be. Kesler is posting numbers that are far superior from his past years, and it’s only 39 games in. Kesler has 15 goals and 19 assists(34p).

#8 Cam Atkinson – CBJ

Atkinson is on a bit of a tear as of late, with the Blue Jackets‘ impressive 15-game win streak. Atkinson is on his only little point spree. In his last ten games, he has 8 goals, 4 assists. This season, Atkinson has 17 goals and 20 assists through 35 games.

#9 Wayne Simmonds – PHI

Simmonds has been a consistent player for Philadelphia for the past three years and it seems Simmonds is having a career year to this point. Simmonds has 17 goals, 15 assists and 15 power play points. Therefore, he is a positive member for any fantasy team.

#10 Tyler Seguin- DAL

With Jamie Benn and the Stars struggling a bit, that has not been the case for Tyler Seguin. Although his goal total is nothing special, Seguin still has 38 points in 38 games. He will continue to be a great fantasy asset for any team.

#11 Nick Foligno – CBJ

After an abysmal season last year, Foligno is finally back to the player Columbus knew he could be. Foligno posted 12 goals and 25 assists last season in 72 games, he now has 12 goals and 20 assists in 33 games. Therefore, it is safe to say he’s having a bounce back season.

#12 Patrick Kane – CHI

After posting 46 goals last season, and only 11 this season through 40 games, it looks as if Kane is more than likely off track for another 46 plus goal year. Although he does have 26 assists this season. Therefore, Kane is still a great fantasy player.

#13 Brad Marchand – BOS

Marchand has been finding some trouble finding the back of the net this year compared to his 37 goals last year and only 10 now. Don’t worry, Marchand is surpassing his assist total by quite some margin at this rate compared to last year, once Patrice Bergeron picks it up, so will Marchand’s goal count this season.

#14 Max Pacioretty – MTL

Pacioretty is off to a favorable start by tallying 15 goals and 15 assists through 37 games. After recently being declared day-to-day, let’s hope, for fantasy owners, this setback doesn’t push Pacioretty too far back this season.

#15 Eric Staal – MIN

Staal had a rough season last year after being traded from a team he played on for 12 years, then getting picked up Minnesota this offseason. Staal is surprising a lot of fantasy owners this year as a late round pick or even a waiver pick up. Staal is proving a lot of people wrong this year with 11 goals and 19 assists.

#16 Phil Kessel – PIT

With the Penguins great start, it’s hard for players like Crosby, Malkin and Kessel not to be in the top 20. Kessel has 12 goals and 26 assists this season. With 38 points in 38 games, you can expect numbers like this from Kessel all season.

#17 Artemi Panarin – CHI

Panarin is definitely not getting ravaged by the whole “sophomore slump” curse. With 15 goals and 24 assists in 40 games, Panarin is a reliable player for fantasy owners, who will produce very frequently especially playing with Patrick Kane.

#18 Nikita Kucherov – TBL

With Steven Stamkos hitting the injury reserve list for Tampa, all eyes have been on Kucherov for point production. Kucherov has 13 goals and 24 assists in 31 games. Although Kucherov has been struggling to score goals in his last 10 games, he’s still finding a way on the score sheet.

#19 Joe Pavelski – SJS

Pavelski continues his great play, although Pavelski is not burying the puck a great amount he is finding his way on the scoresheet most games. Hence, Pavelski has 12 goals and 22 assists this season.

#20 Auston Matthews – TOR

Matthews‘ two goals at the Centennial Classic puts him at 20 goals, therefore leading all rookies and putting him third among all players in the league for goals this season.

Matthews is making a good case for the Calder trophy, but Patrick Laine is right up there with him. Therefore, there can be great debate on which of these two forwards should have been #20 on this list, but Matthews takes it this time.

