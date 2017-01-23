NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Week 15 Add/Drop List
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 15, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!
Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire, there are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.
Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.
If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.
*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 42% ownership, 511 adds since last week, 14G, 19A, +6
Tyler Bozak (TOR) – 13% ownership, 414 adds since last week, 12G, 18A, -4
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 14% ownership, 401 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +7
Sean Monahan (CGY) – 72% ownership, 340 adds since last week, 15G, 15A, -12
Jay Beagle (WSH) – 5% ownership, 318 adds since last week, 10G, 10A, +16
Kyle Turris (OTT) – 40% ownership, 287 adds since last week, 16G, 16A, Even
Left Wingers:
Conor Sheary (PIT) – 43% ownership, 3,746 adds since last week, 15G, 16A, +14
Anders Lee (NYI) – 16% ownership, 1,641 adds since last week, 17G, 7A, +7
Jason Zucker (MIN) – 31% ownership, 980 adds since last week, 14G, 17A, +27
Andre Burakovsky (WSH) – 20% ownership, 905 adds since last week, 9G, 13A, +8
Pavel Buchnevich (NYR) – 18% ownership, 601 adds since last week, 6G, 8A, +5
Jaden Schwartz (STL) – 57% ownership, 261 adds since last week, 13G, 17A, +8
Right Wingers:
Michael Frolik (CGY) – 20% ownership, 695 adds since last week, 12G, 17A, +4
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 9% ownership, 531 adds since last week, 11G, 22A, -15
Bryan Rust (PIT) – 3% ownership, 470 adds since last week, 11G, 10A, +1
Mats Zuccarello (NYR) – 71% ownership, 293 adds since last week, 8G, 28A, +8
Justin Williams (WSH) – 53% ownership, 273 adds since last week, 16G, 10A, +7
Josh Bailey (NYI) – 8% ownership, 257 adds since last week, 6G, 24A, -7
Defence:
Ryan Ellis (NSH) – 24% ownership, 1,029 adds since last week, 8G, 10A, +6
Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 31% ownership, 620 adds since last week, 3G, 14A, -1
Nick Leddy (NYI) – 45% ownership, 619 adds since last week, 7G, 16A, -8
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 31% ownership, 588 adds since last week, 2G, 19A, +17
Nick Holden (NYR) – 47% ownership, 350 adds since last week, 8G, 16A, +19
Adam Larsson (EDM) – 12% ownership, 314 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +7
Goalies:
Ondrej Pavelec (WPG) – 20% ownership, 2,533 adds since last week, 2W, 6GA, 3.02GAA
Darcy Kuemper (MIN) – 5% ownership, 1,352 adds since last week, 5W, 30GA, 3.30GAA
Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 9% ownership, 1,031 adds since last week, 7W, 40GA, 2.95GAA
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 67% ownership, 838 adds since last week, 12W, 48GA, 2.30GAA
Ryan Miller (VAN) – 64% ownership, 787 adds since last week, 14W, 69GA, 2.48GAA
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ) – 3% ownership, 654 adds since last week, 1W, 5GA, 2.54GAA
*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*
Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)
Centres:
Mathieu Perreault (WPG) – 2% ownership, 196 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, -12
Casey Cizikas (NYI) – 2% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 4G, 13A, +12
Erik Haula (MIN) – 1% ownership, 86 adds since last week, 9G, 6A, +6
Tanner Kero (CHI) – 1% ownership, 82 adds since last week, 3G, 3A, +7
Jean-Gabriel Pageau (OTT) – 3% ownership, 76 adds since last week, 5G, 11A, +8
Frank Vatrano (BOS) – 4% ownership, 69 adds since last week, 5G, 3A, -3
Left Wingers:
Austin Watson (NSH) – 2% ownership, 179 adds since last week, 4G, 7A, +10
Cody McLeod (NSH) – 1% ownership, 93 adds since last week, 2G, 0A, -1
Nikolay Kulemin (NYI) – 1% ownership, 69 adds since last week, 7G, 8A, +4
Jason Chimera (NYI) – 1% ownership, 64 adds since last week, 9G, 8A, -1
Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 5% ownership, 61 adds since last week, 10G, 9A, +8
Zach Hyman (TOR) – 3% ownership, 61 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +3
Right Wingers:
Bryan Rust (PIT) – 3% ownership, 475 adds since last week, 11G, 10A, +1
Joel Ward (SJ) – 2% ownership, 102 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +4
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 3% ownership, 80 adds since last week, 10G, 8A, +11
Brett Connolly (WSH) – 0% ownership, 43 adds since last week, 8G, 1A, +10
Tom Wilson (WSH) – 3% ownership, 42 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +10
Chris Stewart (MIN) – 1% ownership, 39 adds since last week, 10G, 3A, Even
Defence:
Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 6% ownership, 295 adds since last week, 0G, 10A, +6
Trevor Daley (PIT) – 10% ownership, 229 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +10
Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 8% ownership, 152 adds since last week, 3G, 7A, +9
Michael Del Zotto (PHI) – 7% ownership, 138 adds since last week, 4G, 6A, -10
Kevin Klein (NYR) – 4% ownership, 98 adds since last week, 0G, 11A, +7
Matt Irwin (NSH) – 2% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +16
Goalies:
Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 9% ownership, 1,038 adds since last week, 7W, 40GA, 2.95GAA
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 8% ownership, 180 adds since last week, 8W, 44GA, 2.52GAA
Aaron Dell (SJ) – 3% ownership, 179 adds since last week, 5W, 14GA, 1.84GAA
Keith Kinkaid (NJ) – 2% ownership, 74 adds since last week, 6W, 35GA, 2.52GAA
Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 1% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 0W, 17GA, 3.70GAA
Jean-Francois Berube (NYI) – 2% ownership, 29 adds since last week, 1W, 10GA, 2.82GAA
*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*
Centres:
Charlie Coyle (MIN) – 13G, 24A, +15, 24PIM, 4PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 61HITS, 45BLKS, 3GWG
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 5G, 14A, +7, 45PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 63SH, 128HITS, 28BLKS, 3GWG
Leo Komarov (TOR) – 8G, 7A, +3, 21PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 57SH, 147HITS, 29BLKS, 1GWG
Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 10G, 8A, -15, 39PIM, 3PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 86SH, 82HITS, 28BLKS, 1GWG
Radek Faksa (DAL) – 6G, 16A, +7, 38PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 78SH, 73HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG
Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 6A, -2, 23PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 73SH, 121HITS, 28BLKS, 0GWG
Left Wingers:
Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 11G, 5A, Even, 33PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 90SH, 162HITS, 12BLKS, 3GWG
Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 8G, 7A, +1, 44PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 61SH, 154HITS, 41BLKS, 0GWG
Anders Lee (NYI) – 17G, 7A, +7, 22PIM, 5PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 103SH, 92HITS, 20BLKS, 4GWG
Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 11G, 17A, +12, 12PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 2SHG, 2SHA, 139SH, 12HITS, 28BLKS, 0GWG
Tanner Pearson (LA) – 14G, 10A, +10, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 98SH, 69HITS, 15BLKS, 2GWG
Jason Zucker (MIN) – 14G, 17A, +27, 20PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 87SH, 45HITS, 24BLKS, 2GWG
Right Wingers:
Michael Frolik (CGY) – 12G, 17A, +4, 26PIM, 2PPG, 3PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 117SH, 38HITS, 33BLKS, 1GWG
Patrick Eaves (DAL) – 17G, 12A, -10, 16PIM, 9PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 111SH, 53HITS, 27BLKS, 1GWG
Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 14G, 18A, +18, 14PIM, 6PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 90SH, 80HITS, 8BLKS, 2GWG
Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 10G, 8A, +11, 54PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 75SH, 77HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG
Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 11G, 22A, -15, 8PIM, 3PPG, 7PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 138SH, 32HITS, 13BLKS, 0GWG
Zack Kassian (EDM) – 3G, 11A, Even, 72PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 65SH, 103HITS, 9BLKS, 0GWG
Defence:
Jeff Petry (MTL) – 8G, 15A, +11, 18PIM, 2PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 116SH, 86HITS, 88BLKS, 1GWG
Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 3G, 7A, +9, 28PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 65SH, 75HITS, 119BLKS, 0GWG
Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 4G, 18A, -6, 16PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 62HITS, 94BLKS, 1GWG
Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 9A, +4, 57PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 46SH, 136HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG
Luke Schenn (ARI) – 0G, 3A, -3, 43PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 51SH, 154HITS, 60BLKS, 0GWG
Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 2G, 19A, +17, 30PIM, 0PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 69SH, 75HITS, 57BLKS, 0GWG
Goalies:
Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 16W, 13L, 1OTL, 85GA, 831SV, .907SV%, 3SO
Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 12W, 7L, 3OTL, 51GA, 656SV, .928SV%, 2SO
Mike Condon (OTT) – 13W, 7L, 4OTL, 59GA, 631SV, .914SV%, 3SO
Craig Anderson (OTT) – 12W, 6L, 1OTL, 47GA, 568SV, .924SV%, 3SO
Scott Darling (CHI) – 12W, 4L, 2OTL, 41GA, 568SV, .928SV%, 2SO
Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 8W, 6L, 4OTL, 44GA, 586SV, .925SV%, 1SO
Legend:
G = Goals
A = Assists
PIM = Penalty Minutes
PPG = Power-Play-Goals
PPA = Power-Play-Assists
SHG = Short-Handed-Goals
SHO = Short-Handed Assists
GWG = Game-Winning-Goals
SH = Shots
Hits = Hits
BLKS = Blocks
W = Wins
L = Losses
SV = Saves
SV% = Save Percentage
SO = Shutouts
GA = Goals Against
GAA = Goals-Against-Average
Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).
Travis Konecny (PHI) – 2 points in last 2 games.
Sam Reinhart (BUF) – 2 points in last 6 games.
Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) – 2 points in last 7 games.
Eric Staal (MIN) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Corey Perry (ANA) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Jonathan Toews (CHI) – 1 point in last 4 games.
Ryan Spooner (BOS) – 1 point in last 5 games.
Shea Weber (MTL) – 1 point in last 6 games.
Milan Lucic (EDM) – 1 point in last 6 games.
Zach Parise (MIN) – 1 point in last 6 games.
Travis Zajac (NJ) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Jordan Staal (CAR) – 0 points in last 3 games.
David Pastrnak (BOS) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Anthony Mantha (DET) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Bo Horvat (VAN) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Henrik Zetterberg (DET) – 0 points in last 3 games.
Victor Rask (CAR) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Alexander Wennberg (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Nick Foligno (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.
John Klingberg (DAL) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Jason Spezza (DAL) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Duncan Keith (CHI) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Zach Werenski (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 0 points in last 4 games.
Brandon Saad (CBJ) – 0 points in last 5 games.
Andrew Shaw (MTL) – 0 points in last 5 games.
Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) – 0 points in last 6 games.
Sami Vatanen (ANA) – 0 points in last 6 games.
Jake Allen (STL) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.
Cam Ward (CAR) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.
Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games.
Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games.
Steve Mason (PHI) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games.
Marc-Andre Fleury (PIT) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.
Corey Crawford (CHI) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games.
Ben Bishop (TB) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games.
Carey Price (MTL) – 1-3-1 in last 5 games.
Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 0-2-1 in last 3 games.
Key Injuries:
John Gibson (ANA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely
Jake McCabe (BUF) – Shoulder – Day-to-Day
Josh Gorges (BUF) – Hip – Day-to-Day
Tyson Barrie (COL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Mid-February
Niklas Kronwall (DET) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Jimmy Howard (DET) – Knee – Indefinitely
James Reimer (FLA) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Nick Bjugstad (FLA) – Groin – Day-to-Day
Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Upper-Body – Indefinitely
Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – Indefinitely
Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely
Jonas Brodin (MIN) – Finger – Day-to-Day
Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – Hand – March
Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week
David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely
Roman Josi (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day
Cory Schneider (NJ) – Illness – Day-to-Day
Antti Raanta (NYR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Andrew Hammond (OTT) – Ankle – Week-to-Week
Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day
Kris Letang (PIT) – Knee – Week-to-Week
Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Mid-February
Jason Garrison (TB) – Illness – Day-to-Day
Ryan Callahan (TB) – Hip – Indefinitely
Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely
Morgan Rielly (TOR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
John Carlson (WSH) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day
Patrik Laine (WPG) – Concussion – Day-to-Day
Top Forward of the Week: John Tavares (NYI) – (4GP, 7G, 0A, 7PTS, +6)
Talk about an amazing week huh? Seven goals in four games as well as a plus-six rating, John Tavares definitely carries the Islanders night in and night out. So if you have him in your pool, you’re lucky.
Top Defenseman of the Week: Matt Niskanen (WSH) – (4GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, +2)
Matt Niskanen isn’t that hot of a commodity in pools so he’s most likely available, and if not, he won’t be hard to acquire. Since he won’t put up Erik Karlsson or Victor Hedman like numbers he will make up for it with shots, blocks, hits and minutes. So acquiring him could help your team if some depth is needed, but he’s not a necessity so don’t go out and end up overspending.
Top Goalie of the Week: Cam Talbot (EDM) – (3GP, 3W, .936SV%, 1.58GAA)
Cam Talbot went from backup on the Rangers to starting for the Oilers and is slowly working his way into the elite. He’s most likely not available in your free agency pool but if you can acquire him, do it, cause both him and the Oilers are just going to keep getting better and better.
