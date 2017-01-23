NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Week 15 Add/Drop List

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Letting You Know Which Players You Should Add/Drop Heading Into Week 15, Complete Injury Update, Players of the Week, and More!

Welcome back to our weekly NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire, there are some new players to add to your pool for all three formats, there is also some new injuries listed, as well as players on cold streaks. We’ve also included three new players of the week, so everything you need to know is right here.

Like always, we’re here to help you gain the most out of your hockey pool. Most NHL fantasy pools consist of a weekly total before being reset. So, it’s best to maximize your scoring during that week to either stay in the lead or try to climb the standings. The toughest part is always releasing players, but if you’re in a pool that isn’t very active, you can take those chances.

If you’re in a pool that everyone is involved in daily, at least keep your star players even if they’re going through a cold streak, so they’re not picked up when you release them.

*For a Yahoo pool containing 10 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Mikael Backlund (CGY) – 42% ownership, 511 adds since last week, 14G, 19A, +6

Tyler Bozak (TOR) – 13% ownership, 414 adds since last week, 12G, 18A, -4

Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 14% ownership, 401 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +7

Sean Monahan (CGY) – 72% ownership, 340 adds since last week, 15G, 15A, -12

Jay Beagle (WSH) – 5% ownership, 318 adds since last week, 10G, 10A, +16

Kyle Turris (OTT) – 40% ownership, 287 adds since last week, 16G, 16A, Even

Left Wingers:

Conor Sheary (PIT) – 43% ownership, 3,746 adds since last week, 15G, 16A, +14

Anders Lee (NYI) – 16% ownership, 1,641 adds since last week, 17G, 7A, +7

Jason Zucker (MIN) – 31% ownership, 980 adds since last week, 14G, 17A, +27

Andre Burakovsky (WSH) – 20% ownership, 905 adds since last week, 9G, 13A, +8

Pavel Buchnevich (NYR) – 18% ownership, 601 adds since last week, 6G, 8A, +5

Jaden Schwartz (STL) – 57% ownership, 261 adds since last week, 13G, 17A, +8

Right Wingers:

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 20% ownership, 695 adds since last week, 12G, 17A, +4

Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 9% ownership, 531 adds since last week, 11G, 22A, -15

Bryan Rust (PIT) – 3% ownership, 470 adds since last week, 11G, 10A, +1

Mats Zuccarello (NYR) – 71% ownership, 293 adds since last week, 8G, 28A, +8

Justin Williams (WSH) – 53% ownership, 273 adds since last week, 16G, 10A, +7

Josh Bailey (NYI) – 8% ownership, 257 adds since last week, 6G, 24A, -7

Defence:

Ryan Ellis (NSH) – 24% ownership, 1,029 adds since last week, 8G, 10A, +6

Jacob Trouba (WPG) – 31% ownership, 620 adds since last week, 3G, 14A, -1

Nick Leddy (NYI) – 45% ownership, 619 adds since last week, 7G, 16A, -8

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 31% ownership, 588 adds since last week, 2G, 19A, +17

Nick Holden (NYR) – 47% ownership, 350 adds since last week, 8G, 16A, +19

Adam Larsson (EDM) – 12% ownership, 314 adds since last week, 2G, 10A, +7

Goalies:

Ondrej Pavelec (WPG) – 20% ownership, 2,533 adds since last week, 2W, 6GA, 3.02GAA

Darcy Kuemper (MIN) – 5% ownership, 1,352 adds since last week, 5W, 30GA, 3.30GAA

Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 9% ownership, 1,031 adds since last week, 7W, 40GA, 2.95GAA

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 67% ownership, 838 adds since last week, 12W, 48GA, 2.30GAA

Ryan Miller (VAN) – 64% ownership, 787 adds since last week, 14W, 69GA, 2.48GAA

Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ) – 3% ownership, 654 adds since last week, 1W, 5GA, 2.54GAA

*For a Yahoo pool containing 20 teams or less that only focus’ on the essentials*

Adds: (Depending on how your free agent pool looks)

Centres:

Mathieu Perreault (WPG) – 2% ownership, 196 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, -12

Casey Cizikas (NYI) – 2% ownership, 90 adds since last week, 4G, 13A, +12

Erik Haula (MIN) – 1% ownership, 86 adds since last week, 9G, 6A, +6

Tanner Kero (CHI) – 1% ownership, 82 adds since last week, 3G, 3A, +7

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (OTT) – 3% ownership, 76 adds since last week, 5G, 11A, +8

Frank Vatrano (BOS) – 4% ownership, 69 adds since last week, 5G, 3A, -3

Left Wingers:

Austin Watson (NSH) – 2% ownership, 179 adds since last week, 4G, 7A, +10

Cody McLeod (NSH) – 1% ownership, 93 adds since last week, 2G, 0A, -1

Nikolay Kulemin (NYI) – 1% ownership, 69 adds since last week, 7G, 8A, +4

Jason Chimera (NYI) – 1% ownership, 64 adds since last week, 9G, 8A, -1

Ryan Hartman (CHI) – 5% ownership, 61 adds since last week, 10G, 9A, +8

Zach Hyman (TOR) – 3% ownership, 61 adds since last week, 6G, 14A, +3

Right Wingers:

Bryan Rust (PIT) – 3% ownership, 475 adds since last week, 11G, 10A, +1

Joel Ward (SJ) – 2% ownership, 102 adds since last week, 5G, 13A, +4

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 3% ownership, 80 adds since last week, 10G, 8A, +11

Brett Connolly (WSH) – 0% ownership, 43 adds since last week, 8G, 1A, +10

Tom Wilson (WSH) – 3% ownership, 42 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +10

Chris Stewart (MIN) – 1% ownership, 39 adds since last week, 10G, 3A, Even

Defence:

Brooks Orpik (WSH) – 6% ownership, 295 adds since last week, 0G, 10A, +6

Trevor Daley (PIT) – 10% ownership, 229 adds since last week, 4G, 12A, +10

Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 8% ownership, 152 adds since last week, 3G, 7A, +9

Michael Del Zotto (PHI) – 7% ownership, 138 adds since last week, 4G, 6A, -10

Kevin Klein (NYR) – 4% ownership, 98 adds since last week, 0G, 11A, +7

Matt Irwin (NSH) – 2% ownership, 88 adds since last week, 3G, 6A, +16

Goalies:

Jonathan Bernier (ANA) – 9% ownership, 1,038 adds since last week, 7W, 40GA, 2.95GAA

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 8% ownership, 180 adds since last week, 8W, 44GA, 2.52GAA

Aaron Dell (SJ) – 3% ownership, 179 adds since last week, 5W, 14GA, 1.84GAA

Keith Kinkaid (NJ) – 2% ownership, 74 adds since last week, 6W, 35GA, 2.52GAA

Zane McIntyre (BOS) – 1% ownership, 59 adds since last week, 0W, 17GA, 3.70GAA

Jean-Francois Berube (NYI) – 2% ownership, 29 adds since last week, 1W, 10GA, 2.82GAA

*For an ESPN pool containing 10-20 teams, including all statistical categories*

Centres:

Charlie Coyle (MIN) – 13G, 24A, +15, 24PIM, 4PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 61HITS, 45BLKS, 3GWG

Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ) – 5G, 14A, +7, 45PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 63SH, 128HITS, 28BLKS, 3GWG

Leo Komarov (TOR) – 8G, 7A, +3, 21PIM, 2PPG, 2PPA, 1SHG, 0SHA, 57SH, 147HITS, 29BLKS, 1GWG

Martin Hanzal (ARI) – 10G, 8A, -15, 39PIM, 3PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 86SH, 82HITS, 28BLKS, 1GWG

Radek Faksa (DAL) – 6G, 16A, +7, 38PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 78SH, 73HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG

Adam Lowry (WPG) – 7G, 6A, -2, 23PIM, 1PPG, 2PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 73SH, 121HITS, 28BLKS, 0GWG

Left Wingers:

Nick Ritchie (ANA) – 11G, 5A, Even, 33PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 90SH, 162HITS, 12BLKS, 3GWG

Marcus Foligno (BUF) – 8G, 7A, +1, 44PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 61SH, 154HITS, 41BLKS, 0GWG

Anders Lee (NYI) – 17G, 7A, +7, 22PIM, 5PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 103SH, 92HITS, 20BLKS, 4GWG

Viktor Arvidsson (NSH) – 11G, 17A, +12, 12PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 2SHG, 2SHA, 139SH, 12HITS, 28BLKS, 0GWG

Tanner Pearson (LA) – 14G, 10A, +10, 7PIM, 1PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 98SH, 69HITS, 15BLKS, 2GWG

Jason Zucker (MIN) – 14G, 17A, +27, 20PIM, 1PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 87SH, 45HITS, 24BLKS, 2GWG

Right Wingers:

Michael Frolik (CGY) – 12G, 17A, +4, 26PIM, 2PPG, 3PPA, 2SHG, 1SHA, 117SH, 38HITS, 33BLKS, 1GWG

Patrick Eaves (DAL) – 17G, 12A, -10, 16PIM, 9PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 111SH, 53HITS, 27BLKS, 1GWG

Nino Niederreiter (MIN) – 14G, 18A, +18, 14PIM, 6PPG, 1PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 90SH, 80HITS, 8BLKS, 2GWG

Josh Anderson (CBJ) – 10G, 8A, +11, 54PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 75SH, 77HITS, 26BLKS, 2GWG

Radim Vrbata (ARI) – 11G, 22A, -15, 8PIM, 3PPG, 7PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 138SH, 32HITS, 13BLKS, 0GWG

Zack Kassian (EDM) – 3G, 11A, Even, 72PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 65SH, 103HITS, 9BLKS, 0GWG

Defence:

Jeff Petry (MTL) – 8G, 15A, +11, 18PIM, 2PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 116SH, 86HITS, 88BLKS, 1GWG

Calvin de Haan (NYI) – 3G, 7A, +9, 28PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 65SH, 75HITS, 119BLKS, 0GWG

Ivan Provorov (PHI) – 4G, 18A, -6, 16PIM, 0PPG, 3PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 88SH, 62HITS, 94BLKS, 1GWG

Josh Manson (ANA) – 1G, 9A, +4, 57PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 1SHA, 46SH, 136HITS, 47BLKS, 0GWG

Luke Schenn (ARI) – 0G, 3A, -3, 43PIM, 0PPG, 0PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 51SH, 154HITS, 60BLKS, 0GWG

Dmitry Orlov (WSH) – 2G, 19A, +17, 30PIM, 0PPG, 4PPA, 0SHG, 0SHA, 69SH, 75HITS, 57BLKS, 0GWG

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 16W, 13L, 1OTL, 85GA, 831SV, .907SV%, 3SO

Thomas Greiss (NYI) – 12W, 7L, 3OTL, 51GA, 656SV, .928SV%, 2SO

Mike Condon (OTT) – 13W, 7L, 4OTL, 59GA, 631SV, .914SV%, 3SO

Craig Anderson (OTT) – 12W, 6L, 1OTL, 47GA, 568SV, .924SV%, 3SO

Scott Darling (CHI) – 12W, 4L, 2OTL, 41GA, 568SV, .928SV%, 2SO

Anders Nilsson (BUF) – 8W, 6L, 4OTL, 44GA, 586SV, .925SV%, 1SO

Legend:

G = Goals

A = Assists

PIM = Penalty Minutes

PPG = Power-Play-Goals

PPA = Power-Play-Assists

SHG = Short-Handed-Goals

SHO = Short-Handed Assists

GWG = Game-Winning-Goals

SH = Shots

Hits = Hits

BLKS = Blocks

W = Wins

L = Losses

SV = Saves

SV% = Save Percentage

SO = Shutouts

GA = Goals Against

GAA = Goals-Against-Average

Drops: (Players currently on cold streaks).

Travis Konecny (PHI) – 2 points in last 2 games.

Sam Reinhart (BUF) – 2 points in last 6 games.

Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) – 2 points in last 7 games.

Eric Staal (MIN) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Corey Perry (ANA) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Jonathan Toews (CHI) – 1 point in last 4 games.

Ryan Spooner (BOS) – 1 point in last 5 games.

Shea Weber (MTL) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Milan Lucic (EDM) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Zach Parise (MIN) – 1 point in last 6 games.

Travis Zajac (NJ) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Jordan Staal (CAR) – 0 points in last 3 games.

David Pastrnak (BOS) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Anthony Mantha (DET) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Bo Horvat (VAN) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Henrik Zetterberg (DET) – 0 points in last 3 games.

Victor Rask (CAR) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Alexander Wennberg (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Nick Foligno (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.

John Klingberg (DAL) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Jason Spezza (DAL) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Duncan Keith (CHI) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Zach Werenski (CBJ) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Jeff Skinner (CAR) – 0 points in last 4 games.

Brandon Saad (CBJ) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Andrew Shaw (MTL) – 0 points in last 5 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI) – 0 points in last 6 games.

Sami Vatanen (ANA) – 0 points in last 6 games.

Jake Allen (STL) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.

Cam Ward (CAR) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.

Chad Johnson (CGY) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games.

Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games.

Steve Mason (PHI) – 0-1-0 in last 2 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury (PIT) – 0-2-0 in last 2 games.

Corey Crawford (CHI) – 1-2-0 in last 3 games.

Ben Bishop (TB) – 0-1-1 in last 2 games.

Carey Price (MTL) – 1-3-1 in last 5 games.

Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 0-2-1 in last 3 games.

Key Injuries:

John Gibson (ANA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Max Domi (ARI) – Hand – Indefinitely

Jake McCabe (BUF) – Shoulder – Day-to-Day

Josh Gorges (BUF) – Hip – Day-to-Day

Tyson Barrie (COL) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Semyon Varlamov (COL) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Erik Johnson (COL) – Leg – Mid-February

Niklas Kronwall (DET) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Jimmy Howard (DET) – Knee – Indefinitely

James Reimer (FLA) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Nick Bjugstad (FLA) – Groin – Day-to-Day

Aleksander Barkov (FLA) – Upper-Body – Indefinitely

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) – Achilles – Indefinitely

Tyler Toffoli (LA) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Jonathan Quick (LA) – Groin – Indefinitely

Jonas Brodin (MIN) – Finger – Day-to-Day

Brendan Gallagher (MTL) – Hand – March

Andrei Markov (MTL) – Lower-Body – Week-to-Week

David Desharnais (MTL) – Knee – Indefinitely

Roman Josi (NSH) – Upper-Body – Day-to-Day

Cory Schneider (NJ) – Illness – Day-to-Day

Antti Raanta (NYR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Andrew Hammond (OTT) – Ankle – Week-to-Week

Craig Anderson (OTT) – Personal – Day-to-Day

Kris Letang (PIT) – Knee – Week-to-Week

Tomas Hertl (SJ) – Knee – Mid-February

Jason Garrison (TB) – Illness – Day-to-Day

Ryan Callahan (TB) – Hip – Indefinitely

Steven Stamkos (TB) – Knee – Indefinitely

Morgan Rielly (TOR) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

John Carlson (WSH) – Lower-Body – Day-to-Day

Patrik Laine (WPG) – Concussion – Day-to-Day

Top Forward of the Week: John Tavares (NYI) – (4GP, 7G, 0A, 7PTS, +6)

Talk about an amazing week huh? Seven goals in four games as well as a plus-six rating, John Tavares definitely carries the Islanders night in and night out. So if you have him in your pool, you’re lucky.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Matt Niskanen (WSH) – (4GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, +2)

Matt Niskanen isn’t that hot of a commodity in pools so he’s most likely available, and if not, he won’t be hard to acquire. Since he won’t put up Erik Karlsson or Victor Hedman like numbers he will make up for it with shots, blocks, hits and minutes. So acquiring him could help your team if some depth is needed, but he’s not a necessity so don’t go out and end up overspending.

Top Goalie of the Week: Cam Talbot (EDM) – (3GP, 3W, .936SV%, 1.58GAA)

Cam Talbot went from backup on the Rangers to starting for the Oilers and is slowly working his way into the elite. He’s most likely not available in your free agency pool but if you can acquire him, do it, cause both him and the Oilers are just going to keep getting better and better.

