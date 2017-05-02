NHL extends deal for Buffalo to host combine through 2019
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) The NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine is staying in Buffalo through 2019.
The league announced it awarded the Buffalo Sabres a two-year extension to continue hosting the combine at its downtown arena and neighboring HarborCenter hotel/rink complex. The Sabres began hosting the annual late-spring event in 2015 after the combine had previously been held at a suburban-Toronto convention center.
The construction of the $200-million, two-rink HarborCenter spurred the Sabres’ bid because of its training and meeting-room facilities, and proximity to hotels.
NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr refers to the complex as an ”all-encompassing” venue for teams to test and interview the top 100-plus draft-eligible prospects invited to participate.
This year’s combine runs from May 29 through June 3.
