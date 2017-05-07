NHL Entry Draft: Full Second Round Mock Draft, Third Edition
NHL Entry Draft: With the Draft Lottery Now Over, 15 Team’s Positions Have Been Solidified in the Draft Order. So Let’s Jump Into Our Third Edition of our Second Round Mock Draft.
The NHL Entry Draft is just three months away which gives everyone a bunch of time to speculate on who their favorite team is going to select in the first round, but this time we’re doing the second round. With this year not being as deep as the years of yesterday, there are still some top notch guys available.
In this second round mock draft, I’m keeping the same order as the first round, and adjusting teams to their respective slots that they achieved through trade. There was a total of nine deals made that affected teams in the second round. Carolina is the only team with three picks in this second round with Buffalo, Toronto, and Montreal gaining an additional pick. There are also a ton more picks but they are all conditional selections that have yet to be figured out due to the playoffs.
Next is the full rundown of all the deals that happened where teams gained an additional second round selection.
ALL TRADE INFO COURTESY of Wikipedia, ALL DEALS COURTESY of TSN, Sportsnet and Wikipedia.
Now, let’s dive into the mock draft and see who lands where! I will have more draft’s coming for you very soon, with a full seven rounder coming after the playoffs.
Stelio Mattheos
C, Brandon (WHL)
Alex Formenton
LW, London (OHL)
Aleksi Heponiemi
C, Swift Current (WHL)
Jake Leschyshyn
C/W, Regina (WHL)
Ian Scott
G, Prince Albert (WHL)
Lukas Elvenes
C/W, Rogle J20 (Superelit)
Jarret Tyszka
D, Seattle (WHL)
David Farrance
D, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Ostap Safin
C/W, HC Sparta Praha (Czech Extraliga)
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Adam Ruzicka
C, Sarnia (OHL)
Luke Martin
D, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)
MacKenzie Entwistle
C, Hamilton (OHL)
Morgan Frost
C/W, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Nikita Popugaev
LW, Moose Jaw (WHL)
Grant Mismash
LW, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Kole Lind
RW, Kelowna (WHL)
Sasha Chmelevski
C/W, Ottawa (OHL)
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
C, Spokane (WHL)
Max Gildon
D, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Antoine Morand
C/W, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
Scott Reedy
C/W, Team USA U18 (USHL)
Jesper Boqvist
LW, Brynas J20 (Superelit)
Alexei Lipanov
C, HK MVD (MHL)
Jason Robertson
LW, Kingston (OHL)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
G, HPK U20 (Liiga Jr)
Robert Thomas
C, London (OHL)
Conor Timmins
D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Shane Bowers
C, Waterloo (USHL)
Ivan Lodnya
RW, Erie (OHL)
Robin Salo
D, Sport (Liiga)
